Innovation for Global Business: Meeting the Ever-Increasing Demands of Clients – A Case Study
I have been working in the global eyeglass manufacturing industry, supplying raw materials, parts and accessories to distributors and manufacturers around the world, since 1999. When I first began, there were manufacturer pockets around the globe in various countries. As time went by, like many industries, the demand for cheaper products consistently bore weight on the drive to decrease cost, which led to manufacturing in China. The economies of scale as well as the very low cost of manual labor helped to drive the exodus to China. Difficult products are still being manufactured in small clusters around the world, however the “meat and potatoes”, the “grunt work” has moved offshore to China.
Titanium (pure or alloyed) wire and sheet is the preferred material to make frames of these days. The unit cost is very expensive compared to ferrous metals, however the properties are far superior. It is much more difficult to work than regular metals during the 200 step process to make a pair of frames. Because of this, technology was often limited to countries like Germany and Japan who invested a long time ago in developing processes to work this material. Japan has been selling a lot of its technology to China in the past decade so that now, standard titanium eyewear is usually made in China at a lower cost than Japan which has led to a lot of “restructuring” in the Japanese optical industry. Those companies that have a competitive advantage have survived (i.e. a specialty), however the “plane Jane Vanilla” types are, to a great degree, gone.
People do not know this but it takes approximately 3 months and 200 steps to make a pair of eyeglasses. There is a huge amount of outsourcing done to specialists who do various parts of the process. The titanium used in eyeglass manufacturing must have a very good surface quality. Because titanium is so hard (and yet so soft at the same time), it is easy to make deep scratches, but very difficult to polish it out. Here, not I did not say “grinding” because grinding connotes “making smaller”, but instead use the term “polishing” which results in a smoother, shinier surface with less blemishes. The end result is different, therefore the terminology is different.
Because removing scratches from titanium is difficult, the manufacturers demand the highest surface quality. Eyeglasses are a fashion, they are painted, plated or coated and then worn on the face. When you meet someone the first thing you see is their eyes, and if they are wearing glasses you see those. Because of this, the finished surface needs to be as blemish-free as possible. Without a smooth surface, the paint/plating will not apply evenly and you will end up with defective product that will not be purchased by the wholesalers and distributors to put on the market. In reality, most end-users may not even notice the level of perfection that the wholesalers are demanding. After all, how do you choose a pair of glasses? You find a color and shape you like, put them on your face, look in a mirror to see if they suit your image of yourself, then scan your friend/family member/store clerk’s face and response to see if their impression of the frames on your face seem suitable to them. If so, you buy. If not, you keep looking. Most of the scratches and blemishes that the manufacturers are required to prevent would not be noticed by the end user, quite possibly allowing manufacturers to decrease their defective count allow them to purchase lower-priced material and maybe make glasses even cheaper; however the companies that order the frames go far beyond that in detail.
Because of this, the manufacturers must have the best material available. This means a very high price compared to other titanium used in non-eyewear industries. There is a constant drive to find a lower priced titanium material for eyeglass manufacturing, but to date, the only material suitable is that which is made by the Japanese. I have tried supplying US material, Russian and Chinese but all fail for their various reasons. The U.S. material surface is not up to quality because it is used mainly for “rougher” industrial purposes. The Chinese and Russian is still unstable in terms of content.
The manufacturers also demand tight tolerances in the material diameter or thickness. Usually tolerances for titanium in the optical industry are +/- 0.02 or 0.0.3 mm.
We have two levels of quality for titanium sheet here in Japan. One is like a “mirror finish”. Obviously it doesn’t reflect like a mirror, but it is smooth. This is what the manufacturers need. The other one looks like someone slathered a thin layer of epoxy on the surface and then sprinkled sand over it. This CANNOT be used to make eyeglasses.
For titanium sheet, usually anything under 3 mm thickness by Kobe, Sumitomo, Shin Nittetsu are usable as is. For thicker sizes, the surface gets too rough and we have to use a cold rolled sheet. This meaning I would order 4 mm, my supplier would have his supplier roll 5 mm down to 4 mm so the surface was smooth. Again, this process drives the price up on titanium that has already been increasing dramatically in the past year.
Eyeglass factories are “small” compared to other industrial processing plants. The machines are small, hand operated, and so forth. The size of the sheets that feed into the machines are limited. This means that standard sheets (usually 1m x 2m) need to be cut into about four pieces in order to be used by most manufacturers.
The manufacturers of the titanium will not cut the standard sizes sheets, however the wholesalers who buy bulk and stock in Japan will. They know this is necessary for the industry. I have yet to find a company outside of Japan that is willing to do this; making the sale of sheet extremely difficult to the optical industry from non-Japanese sources.
My advice to suppliers outside Japan is this: This process may be different from what you or your manufacturers are used to doing, but in this global age, we constantly have to be innovating and finding NEW ways to do business. We need to meet the ever-increasing demands of our clients and gain a competitive advantage over the other rivals looking for business. The old established ways that worked so well for so long no longer apply.
Here is an example of a situation that occurred many times over the past six years:
Customer: “I need 20 kg of Beta titanium sheet 0.8mm thickness, cut sizes of about 1m x 0.3m. Courier is too expensive so please send via Post. We urgently need this material and we need it in good condition.”
Supplier: ” The minimum quantity 200 kg, and dimensions are 2m x 1m. Delivery is 3 months. We don’t pack for international shipping. We don’t cut down to size. We only ship by courier. We send the best we can, as always.”
For my business, this often killed the chances of finding a non-Japanese source for supplying my clients in the Chinese market. This way of dealing with a request is a dead end because it does not meet the customer’s needs. Here are the reasons why:
1) Optical customers have no way of cutting huge standard sheets down to size. They need the smaller cut sizes from the beginning.
2) Their machinery is much smaller in scale than automotive, building, aerospace industries, therefore need smaller cut sizes of material.
3) Factory loading and receiving is much smaller in scale therefore huge pallets cause major problems. Hand-carry-able sizes of material are essential.
4) Scratches on the surface of the hard titanium cannot be removed through polishing of parts to get the gloss finish that is required for eyeglasses; therefore best quality surface and proper international packing is critical.
5) Eyeglasses are fashion. The fashion industry is critically volatile and changing extremely quickly. The optical industry gets orders for glasses and must deliver in the shortest possible time. It takes three months to make one order. Manufacturers cannot be waiting three months for material before they start to produce. They choose the vendors that can supply from ready stock or in the shortest time possible.
6) One pair of glasses usually uses about 10-20 grams of titanium so even 20 kg of one size is a large amount for a manufacturer. They need suppliers who will provide smaller quantities.
7) Quantities ordered these days for eyeglasses have gone from tens of thousands, to thousands, and now are at minimum quantities of hundreds. Those hundreds are further divided into dozens of colors making the SKU delivery extremely small. Eyeglass manufacturers NEED access to small quantities of materials relative to the big industries. Even in China, everyone is producing now very small runs to meet the needs of the clients who must provide a huge variety of product SKUs to the market.
8) The shipping is also critical so being able to cut down to sizes that will be carried by the post office, or a very cheap courier is essential. Sending small quantities via Air Cargo, or Sea Cargo is prohibitively expensive. The buyers/the market forces are driving the selling price down of the eyeglasses. Because eyeglasses from the manufacturer do not have a large profit margin, the manufacturers need help cutting their costs; expensive shipping is something people are always trying to do away with.
9) Most eyeglass manufacturing of standard (non-niche) eyewear (and all metal eyeglasses) is done now in China for the reason that China makes it MUCH CHEAPER than anyone else. Most ALL manufacturing is done in China these days for the same reason. People make product in China to DECREASE THEIR COSTS. For the vendors selling raw materials to China, it is not possible to take 20%, 30%, 40% profit margins unless you have an extremely specialized material or product. And titanium, even the special memory alloys have become a commodity therefore unfortunately though they are expensive to begin with, a high profit margin is no longer a choice. It simply cannot be done.
10) Many suppliers do not really do the “best they can”. They think that mistakes caused by “human error” are unavoidable. This simply is not true. All factories make defective product but that defective product should never leave the factory to the customer. This means that proper safeguards should be put in place in order to prevent that from getting out. This can be done. Guaranteed. But the question is do the people working the factory floor really care? This is an issue. It is even MORE critical in this day and age to find a partner that DOES care and is willing to improve and take responsibility for products that slip through their net and make it to the customer causing them inconvenience. We are always looking for partners that are continually working to improve their capabilities in all aspects of the project.
Even though the eyeglass industry is very small compared to the jumbo jet aircraft industry, there is a huge population in the world who need eyeglasses as a “medical tool” (lower income bracket), and those who want the tool to be a fashion statement (higher income bracket). Because of this, overall, the industry is quite large and the market is definitely there.
Since things have changed so dramatically in the past 15 years, and the markets have truly become global, it is even more essential for companies and individuals wishing to improve their market share to be always looking for new innovative ways to improve their competitive advantage in the market. Those that struggle to find a way to break down the barriers are the ones that succeed. This is why competition is so important and why monopolies actually hamper the market. Without competitors there is no need to innovate, offer more to the consumer, improve your abilities, increase your knowledge-base and develop the market in new and unique ways. Without competition none of the affordable luxuries we have would ever have been available at prices the average consumer could afford.
Competition, innovation, education, a demanding market of educated users and a burning desire to find “the next edge” are essential to a successful business.
Any companies who are willing to take those challenges and try their luck at the market will likely succeed if they keep at it and do not give up, in spite of the challenges and head-banging they will inevitably face. Any companies like that out there, interested in entering the Japanese market with an unique service or product are welcome to contact me any time!
How to Increase Your Blog Traffic Faster
Creating a blog and posting on it is not the end of everything. You need to popularize and promote it for garnering traffic on it. Whatever you post after working so hard, you need response from the audience in the form of comments and shares. Here are few ways in which you can increase the traffic on your blog:
Know your Target Audience
You need to evaluate the interests of your target audience and accordingly create your content. Evaluating the needs of your audience is critically important to be successful as a blogger. If you fail to do that, you are looking at missing the bull’s-eye. Developing the content as per the requirements of your target audience is something which will determine your success in the long run. Start developing a buyer persona. Buyer persona includes the demographic and general interest of the audience.
Produce Evergreen Content
Create content which will not become irrelevant with the passage of time. Such a type of content can live forever on the web and arouses interest in the mind of the viewers for a long time to come. Make sure not to write time sensitive related events which appear quite popular at one point of time and then lose their lustre immediately after the news becomes stale.
Using Keywords and SEO
If you want to drive big time traffic on your website, making use of SEO related keywords is absolutely essential. If you start writing blog posts which do not accumulate any searches on Google it is of no use; in fact you will be literally wasting your time and energy in making all those efforts. Google drives countless searches over the internet every day.
Long tail keywords are keywords containing more than 3 phrases which generate targeted traffic on Google. Use such long tail word which increases your chance in getting higher ranks on Google. You can also take the help of the Google Keyword Planner to generate long keyword phrases which generate high volume and low/medium competition. A SEO company or any part of the world can help you generate targeted amount of traffic.
Using the Power of Influencers
Influencers or famous people who have carved a niche for themselves in your target market can help you in increasing the popularity of your blog tremendously. Influencers have a large fan following and have a myriad of supporters over various platforms on social media. Make them write for you so that they become a contributor to your blog.
By making them participate in your blog related activities will set the ball rolling for you in striking the right chord. They bring along with them a powerful distribution network. Requesting them to mention your blog on their posts, sharing your posts on their social media accounts will definitely get you noticed.
Complete your Meta description and h1 Tags
The keyword you are targeting should be present in your title, URL and description as well. From the SEO perspective, it is a great idea to insert your keywords in the meta description as well as H1 and H2 headings. Meta description is a sentence which describes your blog post briefly.
Uploading Speed of your Blog
Google has repeatedly declared that the uploading speed of any website is one of the major criteria for getting high rankings on Google. It applies to your blog too. In case your blog uploads too slowly and doesn’t come up fast enough, they will not even visit your website. Instead they will hit the back button and go on to the next Google result. Make sure the blog is optimized for mobile devices.
It doesn’t matter whether it is a Website designing company or elsewhere, website uploading speed is a significant criteria. In case you would want to test the speed of your website, you can go to Google Insights and find out the present loading speed of the blog. By getting a score out of 10, you will be able to find out how fast is your loading speed.
Affiliate Marketing – Don’t Be Mislead by Clickbank Gravity
If you are an affiliate marketer, you are probably familiar with Clickbank. Clickbank is a large online marketplace and publisher of downloadable information products. You can buy ebooks and software at the site, but most people use the site to either publish information products or to find products to promote as an affiliate. Clickbank offers tools that make it easy for both publishers and affiliates to easily make sales of the products offered there.
Affiliates often search through the Clickbank Marketplace to find suitable products to promote and Clickbank provides a number of statistical measures that show how successful a product may be in the marketplace. Many affiliates, especially those who are new to online marketing, automatically choose the products that have the highest popularity or “gravity” without realizing that doing so may actually make it more difficult to make sales.
Gravity is a score that shows how popular a particular product is among other marketers and how well the product is selling. The formula for determining gravity is proprietary, but the higher the number, the more popular the product. Many new marketers make the mistake of choosing high gravity products when they would be better off choosing a product with a more modest score.
Although there is nothing inherently wrong with choosing a popular product to promote, there are a couple of potential pitfalls of using high gravity as your selection criterion:
Products with high gravity tend to be new and have typically been on the market only for a few weeks. Because of that, it can be hard to determine if the product is actually of high quality. Often it takes a few weeks for customers who are dissatisfied with a product to return it for a refund. Everyone may be buying a product this week, but the same buyers may be returning the product for a refund next week.
You will face a lot of competition if you elect to promote a popular product. The score itself indicates that the product is being heavily promoted, so that means you will find yourself competing with a lot of marketers, both established and new, in trying to earn your commissions.
Today’s hot product is tomorrow’s forgotten product. A lot of “hot” Clickbank products have sharp sales spikes when they are new, only to see sales drop to nothing in a few weeks’ time when something better comes along.
The Clickbank marketplace has tens of thousands of products for sale. Some of them are new, but a lot of them have been around for a long time and have an established track record of good sales over a prolonged period of time. If you are new to marketing, you might be best served by taking some time to find high-quality quality products that have been around for a while. You likely won’t face the stiff competition that you would encounter with more popular products and you will also be promoting a product that you know will be a steady seller for you over time.
While there are many useful and potentially profitable products for sale at Clickbank, it sometimes pays to promote a product that is not among the most popular, as less competition means greater profit. Sometimes less is more.
Use These 3 Tips to Boost Your ECommerce SEO
Use Relevant Keywords
In order for product information to be user-friendly to shoppers as well as search engines, a website should be easily found, read and understood in terms of its colors, measurements, sizes and prices, among other details. When its viewers come from different regions, it should have standard and/or metric measurements. The images of these products should match the physical items to make sure their color and size are accurate.
There are sellers who only display the prices of their products when these are added to the cart of users. Perhaps this is because they either have a special promotion or are trying to avail the minimum pricing of the advertising policy. However, even if hiding prices does not directly affect SEO, shoppers tend to leave at once when the product page does not show the pricing details. This can lead to a higher bounce rate, which will be discussed in the following section.
Design Thinking About Shoppers
A website and product page should be designed in such a way that will provide a great shopping experience. Granting that businesses offer the best products with the most reasonable products in their industry, if their website is difficult to search or navigate, shoppers can get frustration and leave.
Design is also an essential part of SEO. When search engines discover that a website has an exceptionally high bounce rate, wherein visitors leave as soon as they land on its web page, the site’s rankings will begin to plummet. A website that is designed well is able to lower bounce rates and let visitors browse a number of pages even though they do not easily find the information they need or want.
For an eCommerce website to become successful, it should be easy to find and navigate, have reasonable menus and navigation options that let visitors know the information they will see once they click a link. Images should only be used sparingly because loading them can take time, which can make shoppers impatient and hit the back button. In this regard, load time is also a ranking factor. Therefore, it is best to have web pages that load fast.
Do Not Add Cluttered or Complex URLs
Visitors are able to access a webpage on an online shop by means of an address, which is called URL. This includes a lot of information squeezed into a small space. It can contain product names, category name, types of files and/or actions such as “_blank” to allow users to open a new link in another window
Based on SEO standards, URLs should be possibly clear and easy to read, with keywords that are relevant to the text on the resulting page.
Search engines can obtain many, different pieces of information from a URL like lawnmowers for sale or offers of a green and gas-powered variety. At first glance, users should be able to see what a URL leads to. When they send the link to others, the recipient will see that the site is about lawnmowers and click to view the products. A complicated URL such as the first example could confuse people, who would not know where it would lead to.
