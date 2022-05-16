Invest $100 Dollars in Selling Miniature Doll Furniture and Make a Big Profit

Cloud computing has been ruling the business world for approximately two decades now, and despite the advanced features and functionalities that it offers, a huge part of the business community still wants to operate with traditional ways. However, the surveys done by most of the renowned companies leave many in doubt.

In a study done by International Data Group, it is revealed that 69% of businesses are utilizing the power of cloud technology, whereas 18% admits they are still on planning phase and will soon implement cloud solutions. The surveyed data genuinely shows the growth of tech-savvy businesses and minds that are recognizing the benefits of cloud computing.

Undoubtedly, most of the industry leaders are adopting cloud technology to better serve their customer, run complex business processes smoothly and reap maximum productivity at minimal prices. But, for those who are still unsure about committing to the cloud computing solutions should emphasize on these 12 benefits that cloud adoption provides:

1. Cost Savings

There are many businesses who are concerned about the initial cost of implementing a cloud-based server, but they should consider ROI rather than just initial price. Many cloud hosting providers stick to pay-as-you-go model that ask users to pay only for the resources and services they require. In short, switching to hosted applications will save time and money.

2. Security

Cloud enable remote access to files and data, which means if you can access your data remotely then what’s stopping others from doing the same thing? Strange, isn’t it? Well your data is being monitored full-time in the cloud by respective cloud hosts ensuring significant security of data. Plenty of businesses accepted that cloud is a best place to keep their sensitive information as it reduces the chance of internal data thefts.

3. Flexibility

You have too little time to invest if you’re running a business and for the sake of marginal profits, you must consider flexibility over infinite issues. Investing too much of your time on solving technical and data-storage related issues might distance you from your business goals. Sometimes your business demands instant changes such as extra bandwidth or improved features, a cloud-based service fulfills these demands instantly without breaking your back, which is rather hard for your in-house IT department.

In the Information Week survey about 65% of respondents admitted that ‘the ability to quickly meet business demands’ was the top-most consideration while choosing cloud-based environment for their business.

4. Mobility

Cloud environment ensures that no one left out of the mobility loop; employees can access corporate data via their smartphones and other devices and stay up-to-date with current changes made by clients and co-workers. The cloud is one best option to unleash better work-life balance without stressing much as employees can work with each other even when travelling, relaxing at home or just attending business meetings out of the city.

5. Better Insights

The advancing technology helps businesses to get a clear overview of the data they’ve and the data they can utilize to increase their profit margins. Cloud-based applications offer integrated analytic tools, which can easily forecast customized reports for particular use. One-click reporting mechanism is again a perk that only cloud can offer. Using such analytic reports businesses can prepare action plans to meet organizational goals.

6. Increased Collaboration

For small businesses, setting up a collaborative environment is pure bliss as they don’t require any physical space to acquire. Employees can connect with each other, share their work and even work on the same data file at the collaborative space that cloud offers. Moving to the cloud is one best example to increase collaboration in your business and enrich productivity.

7. Quality Control

There’s no doubt that most of the businesses sink at the very start because they practice inconsistent reporting, which leads to poor quality work and unsatisfied clients. However, businesses can store all their data at one place in the cloud and experience data consistency. When every employee work on the same file in real-time environments, then the chances of human error is low and proper tracking can be done.

8. Disaster Recovery

No matter how strict your security policies are, even a slightest of unproductive downtime from cloud vendor’s side can end your efficient game. That’s why it is said that downtime in your services simply means loss of productivity, brand reputation and client-base. Again, cloud is a boon for quick data recovery option for any kind of scenario, from natural disaster to power outages.

9. Automatic Software Updates

It takes a lot of time to manually update software every time. Cloud-based applications automatically update software and save a lot of time and money, which is not an option with in-house IT team.

10. Sustainability

It is important to recycle wastefulness at every level of business no matter how much time does it takes. It I evident that hosting on cloud lessens carbon footprint and is considerably more environment-friendly.

Bottom Line

Cloud computing is an advanced way of managing tasks in business. It operates on a similar approach as follows by web-based applications, allowing users to remotely access their data without actually compromising with security. It will only add efficiency, productivity and environmental proactivity to any business.