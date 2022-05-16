Finance
Is There Insurance That Protects a Business Owner From a Strike?
Even if you are only a little tiny-bit news savvy, you are probably aware of the breaking news about how politics is affecting a business. When an online company won a contract with the government to supply detention centers in Texas with bedding furnishing, no one would have imagined the upheaval?
Employees of the online furniture business voiced their disapproval via a thoroughly disruptive strike.
Notwithstanding that the decision to do business with the detention center was based on the commercial advantage of gaining profit and that in place of sleeping on the floor, the children at the centers would get actual mattresses and beds, the company’s employees determined that the transaction would make a statement of approval for detaining those illegals that were unlawfully attempting to cross the border.
The result of the walkout is in no shape or form good for business and as the refusal of employees to return to work continues it only gets worse and worse.
But while worker strikes occur within many industries – from teachers, hotel staffers and garbage collectors to nurses, hospital and aging home workers and other business employees – there is one common thread connected to the broad diversity.
It can bring extensive financial loss to the boss and his or her corporation.
And while there are a slew of insurance products that actually protect the business owner, there is only a specialty type of coverage that can shield a company from the devastation related to a workers’ strike.
It’s called Strike Insurance.
A strike insurance policy can only be bought separate of a business owners policy because it is considered specialty coverage.
It is best to sit down with an insurance specialist to determine if your business would actually benefit from this type of coverage.
As far as protection is concerned, the policy would cover the financial losses related to a continuous strike. Should your business suffer the effects of an employee strike, you would be compensated for day-to-day loss of income and monetary damages related to the walkout. Be aware, though, that policy limits apply and a strike that sees no end would also not be subject to an infinite duration of coverage protection.
For more on this type of special coverage, contact an experienced insurance agent that has the know-how and network of leading insurance companies to locate the right fit for your business situation – at the best quote.
Finance
Liability Insurance Helps Individuals and Businesses
There are many kinds of liability policies to protect individuals as well as businesses and other organizations against the possibility of causing damage to other people’s property, bodily injury or death. And such plans essentially are divided among two general types – personal and commercial.
Among common types of personal liability coverages are those for homes and vehicles. When homeowners and property owners purchase the policies, they have some measure of protection against possible lawsuits arising from damages, injuries or death due to use of the insured homes, other structures and parcels. Most homeowners insurance plans come with some measure of such protection against lawsuits, but an umbrella insurance policy will give an even greater level of coverage at relatively affordable rates.
When it comes to vehicles, liability plans are required by law in every state in order to drive legally on public roads. Such policies are separated into three segments. The first pays the cost of medical treatment for bodily injury to an individual and typically ranges from a minimum mandated amount of between $10,000 and $50,000, depending on the law in the state in which the vehicle is licensed. The next segment pays for medical costs to treat bodily injuries for more than one person and typically is double the amount mandated for injuries to one person resulting from insured vehicle’s use.
The final part of vehicle liability pays for damages to other people’s vehicles or property, such as when involved in a collision or a vehicular upset that causes the driver to lose control and possibly damage a structure or other item. Such coverage could be as low a $5,000, per some state laws. But that can leave a car owner vulnerable to a lawsuit if damages exceed that amount. In which case, an umbrella plan could make up for the difference.
For commercial enterprises, liability protection is a great necessity and purchased by every sensible business owner. Such policies can range from workers compensation insurance, which is required by law in every state except Texas, where employers can choose to opt out of such plans. Workers compensation pays the costs of medical treatment as well as wages for employees injured while working in exchange for not engaging in costly legal battles that could tie up courtrooms and leave one party suffering a potentially severe loss.
Other types of commercial liability protect those who do business with policyholders and can include coverage for damages, injuries or death arising from use of a product sold or services provided. Other types can insure against injuries occurring on covered properties or can protect the assets being cared for by a business in a fiduciary manner.
No matter which type of coverage a person or commercial enterprise might need, having at least some measure of protection is a wise move and in many instances legally mandated by state law.
Finance
Minimum Viable Scope: Accommodate Clients’ Budget Without Compromising Your Fee or Integrity
As a coach, consultant, service professional or freelancer, you have probably had this happened before: you talked to a potential client who was just perfect.
You knew you could make magic together and you offered up your package.
She really really wanted to work with you in any capacity, yet financially your “regular” package just wasn’t possible no matter how she sliced and diced the numbers.
You know enough not to discount your service (congrats!) but it pains you not to be able to work with this client.
Stuck between a rock and a hard place… what to do?
Most potential clients who inquire about working with me are really awesome people.
They show so much passion and conviction in their emails that often times I just want to jump through the screen and give them a hug.
Since I have stopped doing that “free strategy session” smoke and mirror thing, we simply get on the phone to see what’s the best way to work together.
It takes about 20 minutes for us to figure out the REAL challenge and for me to show them what their golden threads are – i.e. how to talk about the “what they do and how they do it.” (This clarity alone could worth a 4-week coaching package.)
8 times out of 10, they’re ready to roll.
The other 2 times they got a bit of a budget problem.
They want my magic but the numbers aren’t allowing them to get the full monty.
I genuinely want to work with them and you guessed it – no discounting.
Enters Minimum Viable Scope to make everyone happy.
I get to work with gold star clients who appreciate my work. The clients get enough of the magic that will help them get unstuck. All done with appreciation and integrity.
How does it work?
First, keep in mind that it’s NOT about discounting. It’s about adjusting the scope to meet a budget.
But then you’re not simply chopping things off the list until the deliverables fit within the bucket of money your client has.
The adjusted scope needs to deliver the unique result you bring to the table, albeit in smaller doses.
I know many big wig coaches teach about creating packages and not “trading hours for dollars,” which is fine by me (to each his own, right?) but the “all or nothing” didactic manner that they talk about it could be preventing you from doing your best work and making the most impact.
Just sayin’… critical thinking, we need. Not a guru box.
Here’s how Minimum Viable Scope works for me:
1. Define the Minimum Scope For You To Deliver Your Magic
There are probably certain things you need to do to lay the groundwork before anything else can happen. No matter how you adjust the scope, this piece must be intact so you can deliver your work with integrity.
In order to do that, you need to first have clarity about the “what you do and how you do it” and be able to articulate how it adds value to your clients.
For me, the critical component is clarity. I wouldn’t write a single word of copy until I know for certain that my clients have the clarity and nailed the message they can commit to. I need to hear the excitement in their breath and the conviction in their voice.
My unique selling point is “copywriting with clarity coaching baked right into the process” (which means you don’t need to get a coach and then sweat over hiring a copywriter who waters down everything anyway) – if I take out the (psychic-ly efficient) clarity bit, then honestly, you don’t have to hire me.
2. Explain To Clients What They Don’t Get With This Modified Scope
It’s only fair that the clients may not get all the benefits of working with you without the full monty package and you just have to be upfront about setting expectations.
For instance, when clients work with me on a reduced scope, they lose the “economy of scale” (I still have to spend the same amount of time to set the clarity foundation but it’d be applied to a smaller number of deliverables.) Plus, when they do a series of pages in one go, the copy will be more cohesive than when we do it piecemeal over time.
3. Take Responsibility as the Expert
You’re the expert and it’s your responsibility to structure the project on your clients’ behalf.
You may have to help them prioritize and think creatively to get the most out of the process.
If you simply can’t deliver your magic within the budget your client has at her disposal, don’t do something half-ass. Be ready to say no and walk away.
4. Stick To the Scope
I know it’s tempting to keep going when you’re on a roll. But be mindful of the budget and the scope.
If you’re charging a flat fee, don’t just “throw it in” because you’re doing it anyway. That’s poor boundary and it’s not fair to your other clients.
If you’re charging an hourly fee, don’t add in a deliverable and bill the hours without explaining to and getting approval from the client.
This Minimum Viable Scope concept may or may not work for what you do. However way you structure your service, it should be about delivering your best work with integrity, not selling more stuff to make an extra buck.
Try it on for size and discern for yourself if that’s beneficial for you and your clients.
Finance
Public Indemnity Insurance: What Makes It an Unavoidable Option
Despite all the efforts which professionals make to cut down the risk from their organizations, accidents still happen and are totally prone to a number of uncertainties. There are incidents when the operational activities of an organization might injure a client, a member of the public or contractor, or it can even result in any property damage. As a result, they can have to pay a hefty compensation bill. However, as a beneficial choice, the companies can protect themselves from these sorts of expenses by securing their business.
Public Indemnity Insurance: In Brief
Public Indemnity Insurance mainly protects the organization, against the possible damages or harm that might befall any customer or any other member of the public within the concern’s premises. This mainly provides protection against the court or legal costs with respect to any event when someone gets injured or faces severe property damage within the company’s premises or while using a service offered by them.
Importance
In every line of business, with time something might go wrong. If this happens, the company is the liable party and this affects the reputation on a serious note. Regardless of the volume of trade, the public liability claims might be extremely costly, and sometimes, even if it is not genuinely responsible, still they have to incur significant legal expenses in the process of defending themselves. So, this kind of scheme is ideal for every concern that works with the aim of generating revenue. Investing in a profitable policy certainly allows the organization to work with peace of mind, thereby ensuring security of the concern irrespective of what life throws at them.
Areas of Coverage
The policies are usually tailor-made to the specific requirements of an individual organization, however, as a guide, this type of scheme covers the areas of all the legal liabilities in terms of the damages or harm done to the members of public (including death compensation) or the damage to possessions or property, resulted from the operational activities. Ideally, this type of financial scheme should cover:
• The business, including the subsidiary companies (if any)
• Staff including any employee, principal, director, partner whilst they are working within the scope of their specific duties.
Final Word
Opting not to buy the scheme of this type of coverage might not land the employers into a severe jail sentence or with a hefty fine. But having the right coverage makes it look more professional and offer great peace of mind. Getting a public indemnity insurance policy means the insurers can deal with all the problems while the operations of the company do not get affected.
