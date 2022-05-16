News
Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene
By JOHN CARUCCI
NEW YORK (AP) — Jesse Williams vowed not to be discouraged after leaked video and images of his onstage nude scene in the Broadway play “Take Me Out” were posted online.
“I’m not down about it. Our job is to go out there every night, no matter what,” Williams told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The leaked video and images prompted an outcry from the show’s producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers.
“I’m not really worrying about it. I can’t sweat that. We do need to keep advocating for ourselves. And it’s wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don’t,” Williams said. “Consent is important, I thought. So, let’s keep that in mind universally.”
Williams is starring in a revival of Richard Greenberg’s exploration of what happens when a Major League Baseball superstar comes out as gay, tracing the way it unsettles the team and unleashes toxic prejudices. Williams earned a Tony Award nomination Monday for playing the superstar and the revival is up for a Tony as well.
While Broadway shows have a strict policy against recording anything onstage, Second Stage Theater, which is producing the revival, has added Yondr pouches to protect the actors, many of whom are naked in shower scenes. Audience members arriving at the theater are asked to put their phones into a locked pouch that is only opened at the end of the show. Producers said they would beef up security in the wake of the violation.
“Theater is a sacred space, and everybody doesn’t understand that. Everybody doesn’t necessarily respect or regard that in a way that maybe they should, or we’d like,” Williams said.
The leaked video is the latest incident in which the privacy or well-being of a performer was put in jeopardy, following Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock and when Dave Chapelle was attacked by a man at the Hollywood Bowl.
One of Williams’ co-stars, Michael Oberholtzer, who also earned a Tony nomination on Monday, called the incident “very disappointing.”
“People feel like that they can say and do things because they pay for admission or because they are a subscription member or whatever the case may be, that certain behavior is permissible. But it’s not. It’s a violation of people’s consent,” Oberholtzer said.
Williams says he was approached to do the revival of the play while starring on the long-running medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy,” but it wasn’t until after he read the script that he realized it included nudity.
“If somebody had just said it’s play with nudity, it would have been framed differently. But the nudity is honest. It makes sense. It’s not salacious. It serves the story. It puts the audience in an interesting position to relate to empathize with the characters,” Williams said.
News
Governor’s Fishing Opener celebrates first year of partnership with tribal nations
For the first time in its 74-year history, the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener was held in partnership with a tribal government.
Hosted by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the event celebrated not only the importance of Minnesota’s fishing and tourism industries but also the state’s relationship with Indigenous nations.
“Having the Governor’s Fishing Opener on a reservation is a really big deal,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who herself is an enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. “This weekend we’re connected to each other.”
Taking place over two days on May 13 and 14, activities for the event were held across Leech Lake Nation, from a community celebration in Cass Lake on Friday evening to an official boat launch taking place bright and early Saturday morning on shores of Lake Winnibigoshish.
While the Governor’s Fishing Opener marked a notable first through its partnership with Leech Lake, it also celebrated a return to normal following the event’s disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.
“There’s also something that’s been missing these last couple of years, just the opportunity to gather with other folks,” Gov. Tim Walz said as he welcomed everyone to the event on Friday evening, “and just to kind of pause and realize how incredibly blessed we are.”
Those at the Governor’s Fishing Opener were merely a handful of people across the state who took to the lakes and rivers over the weekend to fish, enjoy the outdoors and spend time with family and friends.
“What (fishing) truly is is a community,” Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of Explore Minnesota, said during the Friday event. “It brings people together and that’s what it’s doing today, and that’s what it’s doing with a half-a-million other people around the state.”
On Lake Winnibigoshish alone dozens of boats took to the open water, finding quiet bays to cast their lines and hope for a bite.
As people across Minnesota kept up their fishing traditions, the Governor’s Fishing Opener carried on some of its own. One of these was the annual competition between Walz and Flanagan over who could catch more fish. This year it was Walz, who caught a 21-inch walleye.
The event also brought in Indigenous practices for the first time, with Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. making an offering of tobacco before fishing began, placing it on top of the water.
Flanagan hopes that upcoming years practices like this will be included in a new tradition for the opener to increase Indigenous involvement.
“For the first time, four Anishinaabe were in the governor’s boat,” Flanagan said after fishing had ended on Saturday. “It’s history, and we’re going to keep doing it.”
Partnering with Leech Lake for the opener modeled something that Walz has outlined as a priority for his administration: improving the relationship and coordination between the state and tribal governments.
“It’s a fundamental shift over the past few years of how state and tribal relations work,” Walz said. “We want to be the model for the country. We’re getting better results and there’s more trust built up.”
Huber Mill opposition
The event also served as an opportunity for local Indigenous groups to highlight where Walz’s administration has struggled to keep those promises.
Outside of Friday evening’s event, held at the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel, members and supporters of Honor the Earth, an Indigenous-led environmental group, gathered for a protest dance calling for a stop to the Huber Mill Project.
The project, a lumber mill set to be built near Cohasset, Minn., and just one mile outside of the boundary for Leech Lake Nation and on 1855 treaty land, has been mired in controversy in part due to a lack of consultation with tribal governments, who only found out about the plans through a press release.
“We’ll be the first to say we’ve seen vast improvements in the state-tribal relations, but these old habits die hard,” Walz said. “The fact is that the chairmen of Leech Lake and Fond Du Lac were right about this, they needed to be consulted in how we did this. So that project is in reevaluation.”
Despite these setbacks, Walz reaffirmed his commitment to improving the state’s relations with tribal governments on a basis of respect and partnership.
“These are sovereign nations, and the state needs to deal nation to nation, state to state with them,” Walz said. “That partnership of equals benefits everyone.”
News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest updates from center
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest updates from center
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: After the data of AICP index for March, it is almost certain to increase the DA of central employees in July. This time the DA of the employees can be increased by up to 4 percent. On this basis, the DA of employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 will increase by Rs 27,312 annually.
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: The announcement of increasing dearness allowance of central employees was made by the government in March. The government talked about implementing the DA hike from January 1. The Finance Ministry had talked about giving three months arrears along with the salary of April. Now in July, once again the dearness allowance of central employees is expected to increase.
May increase up to 4%
It has become clear from the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) that came in March that dearness allowance may increase at the rate of 4% in July-August. There was a fall in AICPI figures in January and February. Based on these figures, the possibility of increasing the DA (Dearness Allowance) for July-August was less. But after the release of the number of March, the DA hike is being considered fixed.
Data for three months yet to come
If DA hike is 4 percent in July-August, then dearness allowance of central employees will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent. Although the figures for April, May and April are yet to come, but seeing the rising inflation, the AICPI figure is likely to increase.
What will be the salary if DA is 38 percent?
Employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 will get Rs 21,622 as DA on account of dearness allowance being 38%. According to 34 percent DA, these employees are getting dearness allowance of Rs 19,346. According to this, his salary will increase by Rs 2,276 every month (Rs 27,312 annually).
Hike in minimum wage
Those with 18 thousand basic salary are currently getting DA of Rs 6,120. If the DA is 38%, it will increase to Rs 6,840. That is, every month salary will increase by Rs 720. According to this, there will be an increase of Rs 8,640 annually.
Why is DA given?
Let us tell you that DA (Dearness allowance) is given to the state and central government employees to improve their cost of living level. The purpose of the government behind this is that despite the rise in inflation, there should be no difference in the living conditions of the employee
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest updates from center appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Saints match longest franchise losing streak
The St. Paul Saints dropped both games of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Columbus Clippers, matching a franchise record of seven consecutive losses and setting a franchise record with eight straight losses on the road.
Bailey Ober, on a rehab assignment, started the first game, pitching five innings and allowing five runs, four of which were earned, while striking out seven. He started particularly strong, retiring the first six hitters in order.
It failed to matter, though, as the Clippers pulled away for a 5-3 win in Columbus, Ohio.
Kyle Garlick, also on a rehab assignment, helped the Saints begin a comeback attempt in the sixth, hitting a double to left before being brought home on a double from Derek Fisher. Garlick finished 2 for 4.
Jose Godoy hit an RBI single later in the inning to get the Saints within 5-3, but that’s as close as they would get.
After setting the franchise record with seven straight losses on the road, the Saints (15-19) quickly extended it to eight, falling 5-4 to the Clippers (24-12) in eight innings in Game 2.
The Saints were one out away from victory in the seventh, but Tyler Freeman hit a solo home run to center field off reliever Trevor Megill to tie the game at 4-4.
The Clippers got their third walk-off win in the series in the eighth after Alex Call, placed on second, advanced on an errant pick-off attempt by catcher David Banuelos, and Oscar Gonzalez drove him home with a sacrifice fly to left.
Alex Kirilloff went 2 for 3, Curtis Terry hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Banuelos and Ernie Yake each drove in a run for the Saints in Game 2.
St. Paul returns to action on Tuesday, beginning a six-game series at the Omaha Storm Chasers at 6:35 p.m.
Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene
Top 5 Reasons to Use WordPress
Top Benefits of Influencer Marketing
Three Benefits of Checklists in Successful Weight Management With Weight Loss Surgery
Hurricane Sandy Raises Again the Psychology of Black Swan Events
Governor’s Fishing Opener celebrates first year of partnership with tribal nations
Steps and Features to Develop On-Demand Healthcare Solution Like Practo!
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest updates from center
The Cruel Tughluq Dynasty Ruler – Muhammad Bin Tughluq
The Advantages of Installing Online Scheduler for a Medical Office
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach