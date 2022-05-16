News
JK Police Recruitment 2022: PET/PST dates for Kashmir districts announced
JK Police Recruitment 2022: PET/PST dates for Kashmir districts announced
According to the notification, all the candidates belong to Kashmir Province (District Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara) who have applied for the post of constables in 02 Border battalions that their Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) shall be conducted w.e.f 06.06.2022. The test of candidates hailing from District Bandipora shall be conducted on 06.06.2022 and the test of candidates hailing from District Kupwara shall be conducted on 06.06.2022 & 07.06.2022. While as the test of candidates hailing from District Baramulla shall be conducted on 07.06.2022 & 08.06.2022 at District Police Lines Ground Baramulla.
The notification further reads that all the applicants conforming to the prescribed educational, Physical and other required standards as per the Advertisement Notice issued are advised to download their admit cards w.e.f 25/05/2022, 0900 hours onwards from official Website of J&K Police Website
(www.jkpolice.gov.in). The candidates are further advised to bring along with them downloaded copy of admit card, valid ID proof, all original testimonials,
JK Police Recruitment 2022: All the candidates are required to bring along-with them a downloaded copy of admit cards, valid ID proof, all original testimonials, latest Covid-19 free (RTPCR) certificate and no risk certificate on the date of test. The Covid (RTPCR) test must have been conducted within 48 hours from the date of physical test.
The appearing candidates should reach the venue as per scheduled time & date reflected in their respective admits cards. The candidates are also directed to ensure compliance of the instructions given in the admit cards
Magic issue statement after Jonathan Isaac’s remarks on vaccine, kneeling
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac once again drew attention for comments he made off the court.
Isaac, who hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the “NBA bubble” in August 2020, spoke at the ReAwaken America Tour hosted by Clay Clark on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He touched on why he chose to stand for the national anthem in the “bubble,” his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter organization and why he chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine — a topic he touched on during the preseason.
When reached for comment Sunday afternoon, the Magic issued a statement to the Orlando Sentinel via the organization’s chief communications officer Joel Glass in response to Isaac’s remarks, saying: “Jonathan is a thoughtful young man with tremendous faith who has done great work in the community and is using his platform to express his voice.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene
By JOHN CARUCCI
NEW YORK (AP) — Jesse Williams vowed not to be discouraged after leaked video and images of his onstage nude scene in the Broadway play “Take Me Out” were posted online.
“I’m not down about it. Our job is to go out there every night, no matter what,” Williams told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The leaked video and images prompted an outcry from the show’s producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers.
“I’m not really worrying about it. I can’t sweat that. We do need to keep advocating for ourselves. And it’s wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don’t,” Williams said. “Consent is important, I thought. So, let’s keep that in mind universally.”
Williams is starring in a revival of Richard Greenberg’s exploration of what happens when a Major League Baseball superstar comes out as gay, tracing the way it unsettles the team and unleashes toxic prejudices. Williams earned a Tony Award nomination Monday for playing the superstar and the revival is up for a Tony as well.
While Broadway shows have a strict policy against recording anything onstage, Second Stage Theater, which is producing the revival, has added Yondr pouches to protect the actors, many of whom are naked in shower scenes. Audience members arriving at the theater are asked to put their phones into a locked pouch that is only opened at the end of the show. Producers said they would beef up security in the wake of the violation.
“Theater is a sacred space, and everybody doesn’t understand that. Everybody doesn’t necessarily respect or regard that in a way that maybe they should, or we’d like,” Williams said.
The leaked video is the latest incident in which the privacy or well-being of a performer was put in jeopardy, following Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock and when Dave Chapelle was attacked by a man at the Hollywood Bowl.
One of Williams’ co-stars, Michael Oberholtzer, who also earned a Tony nomination on Monday, called the incident “very disappointing.”
“People feel like that they can say and do things because they pay for admission or because they are a subscription member or whatever the case may be, that certain behavior is permissible. But it’s not. It’s a violation of people’s consent,” Oberholtzer said.
Williams says he was approached to do the revival of the play while starring on the long-running medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy,” but it wasn’t until after he read the script that he realized it included nudity.
“If somebody had just said it’s play with nudity, it would have been framed differently. But the nudity is honest. It makes sense. It’s not salacious. It serves the story. It puts the audience in an interesting position to relate to empathize with the characters,” Williams said.
Governor’s Fishing Opener celebrates first year of partnership with tribal nations
For the first time in its 74-year history, the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener was held in partnership with a tribal government.
Hosted by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the event celebrated not only the importance of Minnesota’s fishing and tourism industries but also the state’s relationship with Indigenous nations.
“Having the Governor’s Fishing Opener on a reservation is a really big deal,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who herself is an enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. “This weekend we’re connected to each other.”
Taking place over two days on May 13 and 14, activities for the event were held across Leech Lake Nation, from a community celebration in Cass Lake on Friday evening to an official boat launch taking place bright and early Saturday morning on shores of Lake Winnibigoshish.
While the Governor’s Fishing Opener marked a notable first through its partnership with Leech Lake, it also celebrated a return to normal following the event’s disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.
“There’s also something that’s been missing these last couple of years, just the opportunity to gather with other folks,” Gov. Tim Walz said as he welcomed everyone to the event on Friday evening, “and just to kind of pause and realize how incredibly blessed we are.”
Those at the Governor’s Fishing Opener were merely a handful of people across the state who took to the lakes and rivers over the weekend to fish, enjoy the outdoors and spend time with family and friends.
“What (fishing) truly is is a community,” Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of Explore Minnesota, said during the Friday event. “It brings people together and that’s what it’s doing today, and that’s what it’s doing with a half-a-million other people around the state.”
On Lake Winnibigoshish alone dozens of boats took to the open water, finding quiet bays to cast their lines and hope for a bite.
As people across Minnesota kept up their fishing traditions, the Governor’s Fishing Opener carried on some of its own. One of these was the annual competition between Walz and Flanagan over who could catch more fish. This year it was Walz, who caught a 21-inch walleye.
The event also brought in Indigenous practices for the first time, with Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. making an offering of tobacco before fishing began, placing it on top of the water.
Flanagan hopes that upcoming years practices like this will be included in a new tradition for the opener to increase Indigenous involvement.
“For the first time, four Anishinaabe were in the governor’s boat,” Flanagan said after fishing had ended on Saturday. “It’s history, and we’re going to keep doing it.”
Partnering with Leech Lake for the opener modeled something that Walz has outlined as a priority for his administration: improving the relationship and coordination between the state and tribal governments.
“It’s a fundamental shift over the past few years of how state and tribal relations work,” Walz said. “We want to be the model for the country. We’re getting better results and there’s more trust built up.”
Huber Mill opposition
The event also served as an opportunity for local Indigenous groups to highlight where Walz’s administration has struggled to keep those promises.
Outside of Friday evening’s event, held at the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel, members and supporters of Honor the Earth, an Indigenous-led environmental group, gathered for a protest dance calling for a stop to the Huber Mill Project.
The project, a lumber mill set to be built near Cohasset, Minn., and just one mile outside of the boundary for Leech Lake Nation and on 1855 treaty land, has been mired in controversy in part due to a lack of consultation with tribal governments, who only found out about the plans through a press release.
“We’ll be the first to say we’ve seen vast improvements in the state-tribal relations, but these old habits die hard,” Walz said. “The fact is that the chairmen of Leech Lake and Fond Du Lac were right about this, they needed to be consulted in how we did this. So that project is in reevaluation.”
Despite these setbacks, Walz reaffirmed his commitment to improving the state’s relations with tribal governments on a basis of respect and partnership.
“These are sovereign nations, and the state needs to deal nation to nation, state to state with them,” Walz said. “That partnership of equals benefits everyone.”
