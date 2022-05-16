News
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Declared : Download PDF Here
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 : Download FAA Scores PDF @jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded a list of the marks of OMR Based Exam for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance). Those who appeared in JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam 2022 on 06 March 2022, can download the JKSSB FFA Result by visiting the official website i.e. jkssb.nic.in. You can also download JKSSB FAA Result through the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Link given below:
Shortlisted candidates may called for Document Verification Round.
How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 ?
Visit the official website of JKSSB
Click on the link – Result/Score Sheet of OMR based Objective type Written Test for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106, held on 06th of March, 2022.
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Download Link Click Here
Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result PDF
Check your scores given against Roll Number, Application ID, Name, Father_Name, Mother Name and Category of the candidates
JKSSB Organized the exam for the post of FAA in the month of March 2022 and the answer key for the same was uploaded on the same day. The board had also invited the objections from the participants on official website. On 25 February 2022, JKSSB Final Answer Key was released.
The exam was consist of 120 marks and there were questions from General Knowledge with special reference to J&K UT, Accountancy and Book Keeping, General English, Statistics, Mathematics, General Economics, General Science and Knowledge of Computers.
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Declared : Download PDF Here
20 Best Hindi dubbed Romantic South Indian Movies To Watch in 2022
South Indian films have established dominance in the film industry. When Bollywood ran out of content during the lockdown, the south came to the rescue. In an interview, Anupama Chopra stated that regional film is here to stay. These superhits romantic South Indian movies were dubbed in Hindi to reach a larger audience and become household names.
Here are the top 20 finest south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi to see in 2022 (in no particular order).
1. K.G.F: Chapter 1
On the same day that gold was discovered in the Kolar Gold Fields (K.G.F), a saviour was born. In Bombay in the 1970s, a poor youngster grows up to become a mafia don. He returns home as an undercover slave to combat the owner of the infamous gold mine. He is led down an unusual path by his pledge to his dead mother to become great and wealthy. The ascension of an anti-hero and his heroic tales make him the “chosen one.” Not only action, but K.G.F is a south romantic movie also in Hindi dubbed list 2022.
2. Fidaa
“Fidaa” is currently the best romantic film to see. Varun and Sai Pallavi share a fantastic love story in which Varun meets Bhanumathi at his brother’s wedding and falls in love with her. Despite countless twists and turns, they eventually reunited and lived happily ever after. It is one of the best south Indian romantic movies dubbed in Hindi.
3. World Famous Lover
In this romantic South Indian film dubbed in Hindi, Ram Pothineni plays Hari and Keerthy Suresh plays Shailu. A flashback scene of Hari on a beach, musing on his love life, opens the film. The entire film recounts Shailu and Hari’s extraordinary love story.
4. Uppena
The story of a fisherman who falls in love with a wealthy woman is told in the film “Uppena.” The difficulties they face after falling in love are depicted in this film. In this romantic film, Krithi Shetty plays a rich girl and Panja Vaishnav Tej plays a fisherman. It portrays a new love story with new characters.
5. Tholi Prema
The love story of an overweight chef and his coworker Tara takes an unexpected turn when a woman named Maya enters their life. The film is both engrossing and entertaining. You should see this one. It is also one of the best south romantic comedy movies.
Also Read: Top 10 Highest Grossing South Indian Movies in 2022
6. Geeta Govindam
The story revolves around a young speaker who falls in love with a woman. It’s a simple plot that looks amazing because of the direction, cast, storyline, and exceptional performances. If you see this romantic comedy with your significant other or family, you will not be disappointed. It’s a film that will keep you captivated on your screen for two hours and forty minutes. This is among the best romantic comedy movies in Hindi.
7. Dear Comrade
This film, which came out in 2019, is about a student union leader who has trouble controlling his rage. He falls in love with a girl who plays state-level cricket. His personality, on the other hand, prevents him from marrying her. One of the south romantic movie in Hindi, “Dear Comrade,” was adapted into different languages.
8. Majili
Poorna, a poor cricketer, has his life turned upside down when he marries his next-door neighbour after being heartbroken by his ex. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni play important parts in the film. In this film, the scorching chemistry between the principal actors is worth witnessing.
9. 96
’96 has a distinct feel when it comes to current South Indian romantic flicks, notably in the Hindi dubbed version. During a reunion, two high school sweethearts from the class of 1996 reunite 22 years later. Given this plot idea, it’s worth keeping an eye on. The Shahrukh-Kajol pair is revered and appreciated in Hindi films, and the same can be said for Setupathi-Trisha. They led us on the most gorgeous love journey we’ve ever seen by inhabiting their characters in the film. 96 is among the list of top 10 south Indian romantic movies.
10. Googly
Googly is a romantic love story film. It’s a Kannada romantic comedy film. This film depicts a beautiful love tale between Yash and Kriti Kharbanda. It is dubbed into a romantic south movie in Hindi and makes it to the south love story movie list.
Also Read: Top 10 Hindi Dubbed South Indian Movies on Netflix To Watch 2022
11. Arundhati
Arundhati is a member of the reigning Gadwal family. She visits the fort of Gadwal a few days before her marriage to Rahul. She is being dragged towards an opulent fort by an unknown power. A wicked spirit is imprisoned in that fort. When the evil is defeated, Arundhati is forced to battle the ghost once more, much like her great-grandmother Jejamma did years ago. This is one of the best south romantic movies in Hindi.
12. Sivaji
Sivaji, a software engineer, returns to India from the United States to serve the country and engage in its welfare. Few politicians and government officials attempt to stop him, destroying and confiscating all of his assets. The rest of the film is interesting because of how he overcomes all of the challenges. Sivaji is one of the best romantic south movies dubbed in Hindi.
13. Magadheera
Mitravinda, a princess, and Kala Bhairava, the warrior she adored, died together in 1609 AD. The warrior is resurrected as Harsha, a motorbike stuntman, 400 years later. What does Harsha’s future hold?
14. Eega
A murder victim is resurrected as a housefly who seeks vengeance. His girlfriend promises to assist him in any way she can. But the man they’re up against is a monster, not a regular man. Watch the movie to see how they get their vengeance.
15. Brindaavanam
Krish is the sole son of a multimillionaire industrialist, and he adores Indu. Bhoomi, Indu’s companion, lives in a village where his father forces him to marry. Bhoomi is unconcerned about her father’s proposition. Indu resolves to aid Bhoomi by asking Krish to play the role of Bhoomi’s boyfriend in front of her father. The rest of the story takes place in Bhoomi’s home.
Also Read: Top 10 Hindi Dubbed South Indian Movies On Amazon Prime 2022
16. Chandramukhi
Rajinikanth’s thriller was so famous that it was replicated several times in different regional languages. This film was also recreated in Hindi under the title Bhool Bhulaiya, starring Akshay Kumar in the role played by Rajinikanth.
17. Arya
Allu Arjun’s romantic-action-comedy superhit not only made ripples in the South but also established Allu Arjun as one of the Hindi audience’s favourites. Its song Amalapura is a favourite with the audience in the North.
18. Julai
Bunny is a carefree Pizza shop employee who observes a robbery and is arrested as a result of his testimony. Bunny’s romantic life is depicted in the film, as Bittu plots his retribution on him. In Hindi, it’s known as “Dangerous Khiladi.”
19. Athadu
This is a fantastic scene in which a politician plots his assassination, but it turns into a genuine assassination and he is slain. Another gunman double-crosses the hired gunman. There is also a death in cross-firing. It’s now up to the hired gunman to prove his innocence and hunt the criminals. “Cheetah, the power of one” is how it’s known in Hindi.
20. Oopiri
A millionaire admires another man’s easy-going demeanour and wishes to learn how to live like him. It’s a Telugu comedy-drama with Hindi dubbing. It’s known as “Businessman 3” in Hindi.
Also Read: Top 10 Highest Rated South Indian Movies (Hindi Dubbed) On IMDb 2022
20 Best Hindi dubbed Romantic South Indian Movies To Watch in 2022
The Chicago Bears begin OTAs today. Here’s a position-by-position breakdown of their roster.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles spent the last two months reconstructing the roster he inherited from predecessor Ryan Pace.
Poles has been forthright in acknowledging he is not going to fix a 2021 team that went 6-11 in one year. At some positions, he has made upgrades. At others, Poles has added temporary fillers until he has more resources to find the right players.
The Bears will get a better sense for what they have over the next month as they start organized team activities Monday at Halas Hall.
Most players already became acquainted with new coach Matt Eberflus during voluntary minicamp in mid-April or rookie minicamp May 7-9. Over the next five weeks, they will diver deeper into their work with three OTAs sessions of three days apiece and then mandatory minicamp June 14-16.
Here’s a look at the roster the Bears will field during those practices.
* Indicates 2022 draft pick
Quarterbacks (3 on roster)
- Key returners: Justin Fields
- Notable additions: Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman
- Major departures: Andy Dalton, Nick Foles and Ryan Willis
Outlook: Fields’ development obviously is the chief concern at quarterback, and so the most important offseason additions were the coaches who are tasked with helping him take the next step in his second season — offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. Their relationship seemingly has gotten off to a good start, with Getsy saying recently that Fields has accepted the challenges they’ve thrown at him and that nobody in the building works harder or cares more than Fields.
But the Bears also had moves to make to back up Fields.
Dalton signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in free agency, and the Bears released Foles after failing to find a trade partner. So the Bears went after a backup in Siemian, the 30-year-old former Northwestern quarterback who started 29 games over seven seasons with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Saints. Siemian, who signed a two-year deal, has thrown for 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions with a 81.2 passer rating in his career. The Bears released Willis after rookie minicamp and signed Peterman, who has made four starts in five seasons, to a one-year deal to be the third-string quarterback.
Wide receivers (12)
- Key returners: Darnell Mooney
- Notable additions: Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr.*, Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis, David Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown
- Also on the roster: Isaiah Coulter, Dazz Newsome, Nsimba Webster, Chris Finke and Kevin Shaa
- Major departures: Allen Robinson, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant
Outlook: Poles didn’t exactly quiet the Bears fans clamoring for more reliable targets for Fields with his offseason shopping. With Robinson leaving in free agency, the Bears lost a player who has amassed 6,409 receiving yards and 40 touchdown catches in his career. Poles didn’t get a big name to replace Robinson, instead going after a large cast of lesser-known options.
The most important replacements are Jones and Pringle, the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver who totaled 568 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021 and, the Bears believe, has potential for more. Jones, the Bears’ third-round draft pick out of Tennessee, had a career-high 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns as a sixth-year senior and has big value as a returner. Sharpe (1,397 yards, eight touchdowns over five seasons) and Pettis (739 yards, nine touchdowns over four seasons) were May additions to the competition.
Running backs (6)
- Key returners: David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert
- Notable additions: Trestan Ebner*, Darrynton Evans and Khari Blasingame
- Also on the roster: De’Montre Tuggle
- Major departures: Tarik Cohen and Damien Williams
Outlook: The Bears already were solid at the position with the return of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, who totaled 849 and 433 rushing yards in 2021, respectively.
Ebner, a sixth-round draft pick, was an interesting addition because of his abilities as a pass catcher and a returner. He had 4,542 all-purpose yards in his career at Baylor. Evans was a waiver pickup from the Tennessee Titans with little playing time over six career games because of injuries, and Blasingame is a fullback.
The release of Cohen came after he missed most of the last two seasons while dealing with personal trauma and a knee injury — ACL and MCL tears and a tibial plateau fracture, according to his essay in The Players’ Tribune — that was more serious than the Bears ever revealed publicly.
Tight ends (6)
- Key returners: Cole Kmet
- Notable additions: Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy
- Also on the roster: Rysen John, Chase Allen and Jake Tonges
- Major departures: Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted
Outlook: The Bears certainly hope to see more growth from Kmet in his third season after he totaled 60 catches for 612 yards in 2021. The rest of the Bears tight ends group last season — Graham, James, Holtz and Horsted — combined for just 23 catches.
Griffin comes in as a 10th-year veteran who has 2,158 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. O’Shaughnessy is a Naperville North product who has 1,108 receiving yards and three touchdowns over seven seasons.
Offensive linemen (15)
- Key returners: Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom andSam Mustipher
- Notable additions: Lucas Patrick, Braxton Jones*, Zachary Thomas*, Doug Kramer*, Ja’Tyre Carter*, Dakota Dozier and Julien Davenport
- Also on the roster: Lachavious Simmons, Dieter Eiselen, Jean Delance and Willie Wright
- Major departures: James Daniels, Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson and Alex Bars
Outlook: There are several questions to be answered on the line after Poles added only one certain starter. That player is Patrick, who will take over at center after starting 28 games at guard and center over the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Whitehair will be back at left guard, but right guard and both tackle positions aren’t solidified. Jenkins and Borom very well could start at tackle in their second seasons, with Borom lining up on the left side and Jenkins on the right during voluntary minicamp. Mustipher and Dozier are options to replace Daniels at right guard.
Poles also drafted four Day 3 offensive linemen, and it will be worth watching to see if any emerge as candidates for significant playing time in their rookie seasons.
Defensive linemen (15)
- Key returners: Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson, Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards Jr., Khyiris Tonga and Jeremiah Attaochu
- Notable additions: Justin Jones, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Dominique Robinson*
- Also on the roster: Carson Taylor, Auzoyah Alufohai, Micah Dew-Treadway, LaCale London, Charles Snowden and Sam Kamara
- Major departures: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols
Outlook: It could be argued no group took a bigger hit to its talent, depth and leadership than this one after the Bears traded Mack, released Goldman and parted with Nichols and Hicks. But the group was deep to begin with, and Poles also invested in it with the additions of Jones at tackle and Muhammad and Robinson on the edge.
Making the move from outside linebacker to defensive end in Eberflus’ 4-3 scheme, Quinn returns after one of the best seasons of his career during which he set a Bears single-season record with 18 ½ sacks. Gipson looks to make an even bigger impact in his third season after he had seven sacks in 2021. Attaochu missed most of last season because of a torn pectoral muscle.
Meanwhile, Muhammad rejoins Eberflus after a six-sack season in 2021 in Indianapolis, and Robinson comes in as a work in progress after only two years on defense in college.
On the interior, Jones was one of the Bears’ bigger free-agent acquisitions. Blackson returns after the best season of his career statistically in 2021, and Tonga and Edwards could be key rotational pieces for Eberflus, who has said he likes to use his defensive linemen in waves.
Linebackers (9)
- Key returners: Roquan Smith
- Notable additions: Nicholas Morrow, Matt Adams and Joe Thomas
- Also on the roster: Noah Dawkins, Caleb Johnson, Jack Sanborn, Christian Albright and C.J. Avery
- Major departures: Danny Trevathan, Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones and Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Outlook: Smith is the face of the Bears defense in his fifth season. The biggest question with him — along with whether he will play middle or weak-side linebacker — is whether Smith will get a contract extension done in the coming months.
Morrow is an intriguing addition to pair with Smith after the Bears parted with 32-year-old Trevathan. Morrow was on the rise with the Raiders before he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury and is looking to get back to where he was. Adams comes in as a player familiar with Eberflus after playing under him during four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
Cornerbacks (12)
- Key returners: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley and Thomas Graham Jr.
- Notable additions: Kyler Gordon*, Tavon Young and Greg Stroman Jr.
- Also on the roster: Michael Joseph, BoPete Keyes, Lamar Jackson, Allie Green IV and Jaylon Jones
- Major departures: Artie Burns, Xavier Crawford and Marqui Christian
Outlook: Poles used two second-round draft picks to improve a secondary that had six of the Bears’ eight interceptions in 2021. That includes using the 39th pick on Gordon, who comes off an All-Pac-12 season at Washington to be the likely starter opposite Johnson.
Gordon also can play nickel, an important position in Eberflus’ defense, but coordinator Alan Williams said they’ll start him off focusing on playing outside corner. Poles signed a nickel option in Young, who started 24 games with four interceptions and 16 passes defended in four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Young has a significant injury history but played in all 17 games in 2021.
Vildor, Shelley and Graham return as competition after all saw time on defense in 2021.
Safeties (7)
- Key returners: Eddie Jackson and DeAndre Houston-Carson
- Notable additions: Jaquan Brisker*, Dane Cruikshank and Elijah Hicks*
- Also on the roster: Jon Alexander and A.J. Thomas
- Notable departures: Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush and Teez Tabor
Outlook: A significant storyline on the defense this season is whether the new staff can help Jackson rebound after what he said was one of the worst seasons of his career.
After Brisker had five interceptions, 14 pass breakups and 9 ½ tackles for a loss in 34 games (21 starts) at Penn State, the rookie could be poised to take over the starting role that Gipson occupied the last two seasons.
Houston-Carson made the most of his opportunities in 2021, and his return ensures important veteran leadership for the group. Cruikshank is a key depth addition after he played in 44 games, with four starts, in four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Specialists
- Key returners: K Cairo Santos, LS Patrick Scales, KR Khalil Herbert and PR Dazz Newsome
- Notable additions: P Trenton Gill*, KR/PR Velus Jones Jr.*, KR/PR Trestan Ebner* and P Ryan Winslow
- Also on the roster: LS Antonio Ortiz
- Major departures: P Pat O’Donnell and KR/PR Jakeem Grant
Outlook: Santos is back for his third season after following up a Bears-record-breaking 2020 season by making 26 of 30 field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra-point attempts in 2021. The Bears let O’Donnell go in free agency and instead used their final of 11 draft picks on Gill, a punter from North Carolina State. He and Winslow, who has been around the league since 2018 and signed with the Bears in February, could compete.
The Bears lost Grant, a Pro Bowl returner in 2021, but drafted Jones and Ebner as intriguing return options.
()
ASK IRA: Could Heat’s Tyler Herro be a swing vote in East finals?
Q: Ira, so what are your thoughts on the Heat vs, Celtics? What are the keys for the Heat? I think Tyler Herro needs to have a big series. – Joel.
A: I believe you have hit on something significant. If the Heat are forced to open the series in the absence of Kyle Lowry, it likely means Max Strus and Gabe Vincent again starting. So that, to a degree, could allow the Celtics to put Marcus Smart defensively on Jimmy Butler and somewhat rest Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on that end on Max Strus and Gabe Vincent (with all due respect to Max and Gabe). So while I doubt Erik Spoelstra starts Tyler Herro, I could see him getting into the rotation earlier than previous series. Tyler was a huge swing vote the last time the teams met in the playoffs and I would expect that to be the case again.
Q: It may well come down to who can get hot with their threes, and Boston has been red hot in their last two games against the Bucks. We sure could use a revival of the long ball in this upcoming series. If there ever was a time for Duncan Robinson to reignite, it is now. – Roland.
A: I agree about the longball thought. I’m not so sure about the Duncan Robinson element. When going against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, you also need defensive components out there. To this point in the postseason, opponents have put a huge defensive target on Duncan. The expectation is that the Celtics would do the same. But, yes, the 3-point shooting likely will have to be better than the 76ers series, a lot better. But also, the Heat likely still will give up their share of 3-point opportunities. That’s just what they do defensively.
Q: So last season when the Heat went from the NBA Finals to losing in the first round it was because of the bubble. But what about the Bucks and Suns going out in the second round this year? So does that mean last season was a fluke for them? – Edison.
A: As Erik Spoelstra says, it’s hard to win in the playoffs. In any round. The Bucks and the Suns learned that this year, as the Heat did last year. It’s what makes the the dynastic teams all the more impressive. As it is, the Heat could make it NBA Finals in two of three years. That, in itself, says plenty about staying power.
()
