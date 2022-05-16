News
Johnny Cueto joins the Chicago White Sox and will start tonight in Kansas City: ‘He messes up hitters’
Joe Kelly saw how starter Johnny Cueto was progressing at Triple-A Charlotte while the Chicago White Sox reliever was on a rehab assignment.
He gave a positive review.
“Johnny Cueto looked good,” Kelly said last week. “Johnny’s a great dude. He messes up hitters with timing, multiple looks, leg kicks, slide steps. Johnny does it to try to get guys off balance and he’s a master at it. He was commanding all of his pitches for strikes.”
Cueto has joined the Sox in Kansas City and will start Monday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
The Sox purchased Cueto’s contract from Charlotte.
The veteran went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four starts with Charlotte after signing with the Sox as a minor-league free agent on April 8.
“The road games were not his forte just because the umpires — I’m not going to say they weren’t ready for Johnny, but when I watched him pitch with the automatic strike zone? Pfft. Good luck. He could dot,” Kelly said. “Some umpires give up on some of the ways his balls move, and they move a ton. So when he’s flipping pitchers and they’re strikes in the strike zone, but the umpire thinks it runs off, that might get him into trouble.
“But these guys up here, big league umpires, they know that. They know Johnny, they know how it moves. He looks great. He’s definitely going to help us this year.”
Cueto, 36, is 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA in 330 appearances (329 starts) during a 14-year career with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-15), Royals (2015) and San Francisco Giants (2016-21).
The right-hander is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2016), finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2014 and is 2-4 with a 4.54 ERA in eight career postseason starts. He made four starts in the 2015 postseason with the World Series champion Royals.
Cueto went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 outings (21 starts) in 2021.
In Monday’s corresponding roster move, the Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte.
News
It’s David Peterson’s time to shine
The Mets suffered several losses over the weekend.
They lost two of their three games against the Mariners. Those pair of L’s gave them their first series loss of the year. On top of that, breakout sensation Tylor Megill went on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right biceps.
While the MRI on Megill’s arm came back “really well” and the towering right-hander is “not too worried,” it’s still a fairly significant blow to the Mets. Already without Jacob deGrom, the Megill injury temporarily makes the rotation even thinner. The team’s upcoming schedule — four games with the Cardinals, then a six-game road trip through Colorado and San Francisco — is completely against teams that entered Monday at .500 or better. It’s a critical early-season stretch for a team with cracks slightly beginning to show, and David Peterson figures to be an important part of it.
Peterson, the obvious candidate to come up from Triple-A, has enough juice to hold down Megill’s rotation spot for the time being. He struck out more than a batter per inning in 15 starts last season, and in his four appearances for the Mets this year, he ran a 1.89 ERA and held opponents to a .191 average. Peterson represents the exact type of organizational depth that every team covets. But like with any inexperienced pitcher — despite playing in parts of three big-league seasons, Peterson still has only thrown 135.1 innings — consistency has been a struggle.
In 2021, Peterson’s game log included a dominant outing against the 100-win Rays, who he flummoxed for 7.1 innings, nine strikeouts, and two earned runs. It also shows three separate occasions where the Orioles and Diamondbacks (two teams that were major league in name only) knocked him out in the third inning or earlier. He also followed up a three-hit, six-inning gem against the Phillies by taking the ball for a game where the Braves hung 20 runs on the Mets. That volcanic blowout ended up being his last game before season-ending oblique and foot injuries.
Peterson has a relatable problem for any player who yo-yo’s between the minors and the big club. In order to stick at the highest level, he needs to get consistent reps there to figure out what does and doesn’t work. But when he’s gotten those opportunities in the past, injuries or minor league send downs have robbed him of a chance for more stability. Getting the chance to fail in Major League Baseball is typically a sign of a team investing in a young player for the long haul, as failure is often the best teacher, and signifies that they’ll tolerate a few rough days now for sustained success in the future.
Since he last graced an MLB mound, Peterson has put together an 11-inning scoreless streak at Triple-A. Most recently, he spun six shutout innings with three hits and six K’s. The 26-year-old is clearly a Triple-A ace, but the Mets just need him to be a fifth starter in the bigs. With Trevor Williams — a true long reliever and Monday’s spot starter — on the squad, the Mets can also afford to give Peterson a short leash. Going max effort for three or four innings, handing the ball to Williams, and letting him bridge the gap to the late-inning guys is both a practical and doable strategy.
Peterson most likely lines up for a Saturday start in Denver, just 22 miles from his high school campus. A graduate of Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, CO, Peterson has never pitched a professional game at Coors Field. While the Rockies haven’t wreaked their usual havoc on enemy pitchers yet, there’s a chance they’ll get Kris Bryant back from the injured list for the weekend series. C.J. Cron, who is tied for the National League lead in home runs, is also slugging .639 against lefties so far.
Whatever hometown happiness Peterson may feel could quickly evaporate into Colorado’s thin air if his changeup and sinker don’t come with him. Those are the southpaw’s two main secondary pitches against right-handed hitters, and neither of them have produced a strikeout against righties in his limited 2022 sample size.
The Mets are far from doomed, but this is a part of the schedule where a 5.5-game lead in the division can shrink to 2.5. How Peterson handles the Rockies and Giants could have implications on the Mets’ record, but those presumed starts could also determine how the Mets utilize Peterson for the rest of the season. He’ll have minor league options remaining, meaning the team can continue to stash him in Syracuse once they don’t need him anymore. But if he excels, keeping him on the roster once Megill is back wouldn’t be out of the question, as Peterson could take one of the bullpen spots currently going to filler guys Jake Reed and Colin Holderman.
Worrying about a back end of the rotation guy — on a team that’s 23-13 with Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco at the front of said rotation — is a luxury. There are other teams with much bigger, much scarier issues than what the Mets are facing. But as we’ve seen time and time again in this league, one or two bad weeks have a tendency to snowball.
Number one starters are frequently asked to be “stoppers,” or put a stop to losing streaks before they get out of control. Peterson doesn’t need to be that, he just needs to be the baseball equivalent of a quarterback who manages the game. Stay away from any big mistakes, keep the team in the game, and who knows? Maybe we’ll be looking up in September and realize that Peterson never went back to Syracuse after those couple of good fill-in outings in May.
News
Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips got leaner in offseason as he looks to grow into all-around outside linebacker
When Jaelan Phillips came out of his momentary retirement from football in college and decided he would renew his career at the University of Miami in 2019, he had a lot of work to do on his body.
The time away from the game, due to multiple injuries and concussions sustained while at UCLA, caused him to lose muscle. The edge defender was down to 225 pounds after playing at around 250 when he became the nation’s No. 1-rated recruit in high school. He talked about that before his breakthrough 2020 season with the Hurricanes that eventually led him to become a 2021 first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins.
In the year and a half’s time from arriving at UM to training camp before that stellar college season, he worked his weight up 45 pounds to 270, mostly muscle gained, as he maintained his speed rush at the new weight.
In his first full offseason as a pro, Phillips actually now has reversed course to get leaner heading into his second NFL season. He said recently he trimmed five pounds since the end of his rookie campaign, when he recorded a franchise rookie record 8½ sacks. He was officially listed at 266 pounds last season.
“Just working on body re-composition, just continuously trying to build lean muscle and cut as much fat as possible, and so, weight-wise I feel really good,” Phillips said. “I feel like I’m running around well. I feel like I’m strong as well, so just continuously trying to improve my body and fine-tune some smaller muscles that you might not think about that are really good at stabilization and different lateral movements.”
The leaner Phillips, who took off after he started working with a confidence coach as a rookie, wants to prove himself to be an every-down outside linebacker in Year 2. He came to the Dolphins as a versatile edge defender whose best college season came with Miami, when he played defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. It’s no surprise, as a rookie, his best moments as that hybrid edge came when he was told to put his head down and rush the passer, whether with a hand in the ground or standing up.
“I’m just trying to be the most well-rounded player that I can be,” said Phillips, who added he’s still in the outside linebackers room and not with defensive linemen, “so whatever roles that the coaches see fit for me, I can fit those roles accordingly.”
The new weight wasn’t necessarily done for the sole purpose of fitting into the outside linebacker role in the scheme, however.
“There’s always a conversation with our strength staff, nutritionists, our players, things that we’re asking them to do,” said defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. “It really starts with overall health more so than like, ‘Hey, we need you to lose five or 10 pounds to do this’ or ‘We need you to gain 20 pounds.’ It’s not advantageous to ask someone to lose five pounds and not be able to hold an edge. Obviously, running better, feeling better.
“Jaelan is a guy that wants to be great and wants to do everything perfect. I think he’s finding that happy balance of work-failure to bring the best out of himself. A couple of pounds here and there, it’s more nutrition-based than it is football or playing-based.”
New Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie has been impressed with Phillips’ approach since McKenzie came on board this offseason.
“He’s been so eager to get better. From Day 1, we started from ground zero and worked up,” McKenzie said. “He’s had success in the preparation. His approach has been great in the classroom with [Boyer], with me in my meeting room, with [coach Mike McDaniel] in the squad meeting room. He’s taken that to preparation on the practice field.”
Phillips was always exceptionally athletic at his size, running an impressive official 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his Miami pro day, and still bench-pressing 21 reps of 225 pounds.
“I would put Jaelan Phillips in the 99th percentile of any player I’ve ever coached, as far as physical attributes,” once said former UM defensive line coach Todd Stroud, who coached at nine other college programs since 1986, including Florida State, Auburn and N.C. State. “His ability to run and jump and twitch is exactly what you want at that position.”
News
Review: The Met Opera’s ‘Hamlet’ Takes Big Swings but Mostly Misses
William Shakespeare’s works have proven irresistible to many classical composers through the centuries, yet there are few operatic adaptations that have remained popular. One of the latest attempts, Hamlet with music by Brett Dean to a libretto by Matthew Jocelyn, arrived Friday night as the Metropolitan Opera’s final new production of the season. The striking if unengaging work proved to be less a straightforward adaptation of Shakespeare than a spikey, self-conscious meditation on Hamlet. While it’s unlikely to take its place next to Verdi’s Otello and Falstaff or Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, it did offer the marvelous English tenor Allan Clayton the opportunity to make a remarkable local debut as the tortured and ineffectual Prince of Denmark.
The Met imported Neil Armfield’s unsparing production from England’s Glyndebourne Festival where the Australian composer’s second opera premiered in 2017. Throughout their adaptation, Dean and Jocelyn play with their audience’s expectations of Hamlet: in fact, it’s nearly impossible to imagine what anyone unfamiliar with Shakespeare’s play could make of their hermetic work. Despite some inevitable abridgement, the nearly three-hour opera follows the play’s chronology. However, after a brief orchestral and choral introduction, Clayton’s murmured first words “…or not to be” immediately evoke Hamlet’s most famous soliloquy which doesn’t appear until the play’s third act.
Perhaps aware that Dean’s boisterous yet fascinatingly intricate orchestration would make much of the text indecipherable, Jocelyn randomly places many of Shakespeare’s most famous lines into the mouths of the traveling actors who arrive at Elsinore. As Hamlet quizzes the four players, they declaim rather than sing them winning knowing chuckles from the audience. Unfortunately, the usually surefire Murder of Gonzago that follows is also mostly carried out in accompanied speech resulting in one of the opera’s least effective sequences.
Before the premiere of his 1968 Hamlet opera, English composer Humphrey Searle asserted that the aria is dead, and indeed there are few in Dean’s work following Hamlet’s opening monologue. As Shakespeare’s play is particularly noted for its soliloquies, this Hamlet gets few. Even when his full-on “To be or not be” finally arrives, it soon develops into a duet with the frightened Ophelia who has been eavesdropping.
An enormous banner picturing Laurence Olivier’s Hamlet contemplating Yorick’s skull greets Met audiences as they approach the opera house. Yet that smoldering movie hero couldn’t be farther from Clayton’s portrayal though the tenor is roughly the same age the English actor was when he directed and starred in his Oscar-winning film. Though it doesn’t include the texting and smartphones that appear in Simon Stone’s recent modernized Met Lucia di Lammermoor, Armfield’s Hamlet does update the action to modern times.
Stocky and unkempt in a black t-shirt, pants and jacket, Clayton (whose Twitter is @fatboyclayton) gave us a brooding, entitled outlier unable to fit in with the chilly, chicly dressed courtiers who people his uncle’s court. The tenor’s compelling, multi-faceted characterization was enlivened by unexpected comic touches suggesting an aging frat-boy ill-equipped to deal with the life-changing events he’s confronted with.
Yet, for all Clayton’s charisma and beautifully nuanced singing, his Hamlet remained an oddly unengaging figure. While the hard-working orchestra (abetted by two small ensembles located in opposite balcony boxes) boiled feverishly with a myriad of unusual colors, too often Dean’s knotty, ungrateful vocal writing, as often in many contemporary operas, merely grated. Its difficulties impaired nearly all the cast’s ability to communicate the Elizabethan text and most words are lost, though Clayton and William Burden as a repellently unctuous Polonius stand out for their clarity of diction.
After a disgruntled audience member heckled her most recent Met appearance, soprano Brenda Rea returned with an endearing Ophelia so fragile that the brutal, clangorous world surrounding her made her doom unavoidable. Her superb mad scene which opened the second act, a wild contemporary spin on the celebrated coloratura showpiece from Ambroise Thomas’s 1868 Hamlet, introduced a pronounced shift in Dean’s score.
The music of the remainder of the opera was far less assaultive and more eager to engage its audience. The trio in which Gertrude comforts the grieving Laertes while Ophelia sings from high in the opera house ravished the ear and touched the emotions as did Hamlet’s searing cry of grief upon learning of Ophelia’s death. Unfortunately, the gravedigger’s scene that preceded it felt attenuated and decidedly unamusing.
Despite the gung-ho liveliness of Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen and Christopher Lowrey, the “comic relief “of Rosenkranz and Guildenstern also fell flat as it poked easy fun at foppish countertenor stereotypes. Though his gravely gravedigger disappointed, John Relyea’s riveting horror-movie arrival as the bare-chested and -footed Ghost dominated one of Dean’s most chilling scenes. Horatio, Hamlet’s friend, remained rather anonymous despite Jacques Imbarilo’s best efforts, but David Butt Philip’s stirring and virile Laertes seconded the strong impression made by the tenor’s debut in Boris Godunov earlier in the season.
Lowrey, Imbrailo and Philip were repeating roles they created at Glyndebourne as were Rod Gilfry and Dame Sarah Connolly as Claudius and Gertrude. Now over 60, the American baritone gave a boldly forthright performance, more convincing in the king’s plotting than in his brief contrition. Connolly’s glamourous queen was immensely sympathetic but too many of the frequent high emerged pressed and squally.
Conductor Nicholas Carter in another of the many Hamlet Met debuts demonstrated impressive command of his varied forces. In addition to an orchestra which included unorthodox percussion “instruments” like plastic bottles, sandpaper, aluminum foil and a frying pan, a group of eight singers performed from the pit. Beyond the two instrumental groups positioned in the theater, chorus members also performed briefly from Dress Circle boxes, a gesture which seemed gimmicky rather than necessary. Too often one was tempted to relish the phantasmagoric orchestral colors rather than concentrate on the punishing vocal lines.
Thomas’s grand opera with its inauthentic happy ending is occasionally revived, but Searle’s Hamlet, as well as another late 1960s opera by Sándor Szokolay, failed to make much of a mark. I wonder if Dean’s post-modern, unsettling take will have a long life. It was greeted with fervent ovations Friday night with nary a boo to be heard, though many audience members fled after the long first act. Armfield’s production travels to Munich’s Bayerische Staatsoper next summer, again with Clayton in the lead.
After the enthusiastic response to Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones on opening night was followed by a more measured response to Matthew Aucoin’s Eurydice in November, the Met’s third 21st century work this season has the advantage of a surefire title though many may find its unorthodox approach to Shakespeare alienating. International audiences will get the chance to experience Hamlet when it is transmitted in HD on 4 June.
Dean’s work will not be the final contemporary Shakespeare opera at the Met during the 2020s. John Adams, whose previous works include Nixon in China and The Death of Klinghoffer, tackles a decidedly less controversial subject when his Antony and Cleopatra arrives at the San Francisco Opera for its opening night in September. As it’s a co-commission with the Liceu Opera Barcelona, the Teatro Massimo Palermo and the Met, New York audiences may soon experience yet another unusual operatic take on Shakespeare. Let’s hope it receives a happier welcome than Samuel Barber’s Antony and Cleopatra did when it opened the Met at Lincoln Center in 1966!
In the meantime, Robert Icke’s acclaimed version of the play–delayed by two years–finally arrives at the Park Avenue Armory next month with 27-year-old matinee idol Alex Lawther in the title role.
