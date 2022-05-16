News
Man’s body found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka
A man’s body was found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka on Saturday night, authorities said.
Following up on a 911 call, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office personnel located the body near the 400 block of Rice Street.
When emergency workers arrived, they declared the man dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The man’s identity will be released after his family is notified. The death is under investigation and no further information was available Sunday.
Dolphins, Buccaneers to reportedly hold joint practices ahead of preseason game in Tampa
Before the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the preseason schedule on Aug. 13, the two teams will hold joint practices in Tampa that week, according to a report by The Athletic.
Joint practice sessions allow teams to work against an opponent during training camp after weeks of being restricted to intra-squad practice reps.
Last season, the Dolphins held joint practices against the Bears ahead of the preseason opener in Chicago and then the following week at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
Miami’s other two 2022 preseason games are both at Hard Rock Stadium in the Saturdays that follow, against the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. Since the NFL expanded its regular-season schedule from 16 games to 17, it has also removed a preseason game off the slate — from four to three.
The Dolphins lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa last October in a 45-17 rout in which quarterback Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Brady has since been linked to the Dolphins on multiple occasions this offseason. First, a 2020 meeting between Brady and the Dolphins was referenced in ex-Miami coach Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the NFL and some of its teams over racially biased hiring practices. Later, multiple reports detailed mutual interest in Brady joining the team in some sort of front office or ownership role to eventually play quarterback.
Brady, who turns 45 in August, retired and then unretired this offseason, has since accepted a job as an NFL game-day analyst for FOX upon the conclusion of his playing career, whenever that may be.
Heat’s Kyle Lowry misses Sunday practice ahead of conference finals
Veteran Heat guard Kyle Lowry did not practice Sunday after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a hamstring injury, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.
“He was doing things on the side, things of that nature,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t have an update on him.”
Lowry played in only two of Miami’s six games against Philadelphia, and three of the Heat’s first-round matchup against the Hawks.
Miami is 6-0 in playoff games without Lowry so far this postseason. Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent have done an admirable job filling in for the injured Lowry. Oladipo has averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the postseason this year, while Vincent has averaged 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Miami will face either Boston or Milwaukee in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
Mourning praises Spoelstra’s ‘masterpiece’
Heat legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning was inducted into the Jason Taylor Community Hall of Fame on Saturday, and he had kind words for someone who will likely join him in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
“Hands down, [Spoelstra is] one of the best ever,” Mourning said. “He’s had some excellent teachers. His father, obviously, Pat Riley. He’s had some excellent teachers. He’s just utilizing what he’s been taught and he’s incorporating his knowledge the game, as well, his own personal knowledge.
“And he’s created a masterpiece. He really has. And the beauty of it is that guys respond to him. One of the hardest things about coaching is to get 12, 15 guys — especially in basketball — to do what you ask them to do. You do it hard, you do it right. And Spo has the ability to do that, to get through to these guys and to get them to produce out there on the court.”
Mourning has worked in the Heat front office as the vice president of player programs for 11 seasons, and he said he and the rest of the organization are proud of what the team has accomplished so far this season.
“I know I speak for all the coaches and our management: We’re very proud of our guys,” Mourning said. “They know they’ve still got a lot more work to do. So we want to take these couple of days and try to figure out who we’re going to match up with. Guys are in the lab, they’re working, getting themselves ready for the next round.”
Spoelstra not into social media
Winning a pair of NBA championships and leading this year’s team to the conference finals doesn’t leave a lot of time to fire off tweets.
Spoelstra’s Twitter account has more than 34,000 followers but only one post: a tweet from October 7, 2010 that says, “Great Training Camp, fired up for the season.”
Spoelstra said Sunday that he didn’t even send that tweet.
“It was my brother-in-law,” Spoelstra said. “He set up my Twitter account and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to need to do this at some point.’ We were in Hawaii. He set up the account and then, whenever that was, before the season. … He thought it was the funniest thing ever.”
Although he is not an active poster, Spoelstra said he does appreciate what the team’s social media team does.
“I get stuff from the staff when they find something really funny,” Spoelstra said. “People will be passing around their phones and laughing at it. I think we have a super creative group. They have earned the trust of everybody in that building. … It’s cool. It’s great for fan engagement. Our players love it. We all are slowly coming around to that.”
EXPLAINER: ‘Neutral’ Europe recedes as NATO set to expand
By JAMEY KEATEN
BERLIN (AP) — With Finland and Sweden inching closer to applying for NATO membership amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, the list of “neutral” or nonaligned countries in Europe appears poised to shrink.
Security concerns over the war have changed the calculus for Finland and Sweden, and caused other traditionally “neutral” countries to rethink what that term really means for them.
“This is the key thing about neutrality: It means different things to different people,” said historian Samuel Kruizinga of the University of Amsterdam.
While European Union members are committed to coming to each other’s defense in case of an external attack, the pledge has largely remained on paper as NATO’s might overshadows the bloc’s own notions of collective defense.
Here’s a look at some countries that have enshrined “neutrality” into their laws or generally considered themselves neutral.
SWITZERLAND
Arguably the most renowned neutral country in Europe, Switzerland has enshrined neutrality into its constitution and Swiss voters decided decades ago to stay out of the EU. But its government has been at pains in recent weeks to explain its concept of neutrality after lining up behind EU sanctions against Russia — and Swiss neutrality is analyzed almost daily in local media these days.
There’s little chance that Switzerland will stray further from its neutrality: Its government has already asked Germany not to pass along Swiss military equipment to Ukraine.
The populist, right-wing party that holds the largest bloc of seats in parliament has been hesitant about further measures against Russia, and the Swiss are fiercely protective of their role as mediator for rival states and as a hub of humanitarian action and human rights. Neutrality helps hone that reputation.
AUSTRIA
Austria’s neutrality is a key component of its modern democracy: As a condition of Allied forces leaving the country and its ability to regain independence in 1955, Austria declared itself militarily neutral.
Since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has struck a fine balance with regard to Austria’s position. He has maintained that the country has no plans to change its security status, while at the same time declaring that military neutrality doesn’t necessarily mean moral neutrality — and that Austria strongly condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
IRELAND
Ireland’s neutrality has long been a bit of a gray area. Prime Minister Micheal Martin summed up the country’s position earlier this year as: “We’re not politically neutral, but we’re military neutral.”
The war in Ukraine has reopened the debate about what Ireland’s neutrality means. Ireland has imposed sanctions on Russia and sent nonlethal aid to Ukraine in response to the invasion.
Ireland has been participating in EU battlegroups — part of the bloc’s efforts to harmonize its militaries.
Kruizinga, who has contributed to a Cambridge History of the First World War on neutrality, suggested that the more that EU and NATO memberships are similar, the better it is for the bloc “to portray itself as a geopolitical power.”
MALTA
Malta’s constitution says the small Mediterranean island is officially neutral, hewing to a policy of “nonalignment and refusing to participate in any military alliance.” A poll commissioned by the Foreign Ministry published two weeks before Russia’s invasion found a vast majority of respondents supported neutrality — and only 6% were against it.
The Times of Malta newspaper on Wednesday reported that Irish President Michael Higgins, during a state visit, stressed the idea of “positive” neutrality and joined Maltese President George Vella in condemning the war in Ukraine.
CYPRUS
Cyprus’ relations with the United States have grown considerably over the last decade, but any idea of NATO membership remains off the table — at least for now.
The ethnically split island nation’s president said Saturday that “it’s much to early” to even contemplate such a move that would invariably meet rival Turkey’s strong opposition.
Many Cypriots — particularly those on the political left — continue to blame NATO for the island’s de facto partition after Turkish forces invaded in the mid-1970s. Turkey was a NATO member at the time — and the alliance did nothing to prevent the military action.
Stalwart NATO member Britain has two sovereign military bases on Cyprus, which host a sophisticated listening post on the east coast that is co-operated by U.S. personnel.
Cyprus also wants to maintain a veneer of neutrality, and has allowed Russian warships to resupply at Cypriot ports, although that privilege was suspended after war in Ukraine began.
___
Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, Jill Lawless in London, Emily Schultheis in Vienna, and Frances D’Emilio in Rome, contributed to this report.
