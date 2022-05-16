News
Marc-Andre Fleury or Cam Talbot? Perhaps Wild could afford both goaltenders
After rotating between Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot in net during the final month of the NHL regular season, then bowing out in the first round of the playoffs, the Wild are now in the unenviable position of having to pick one of their two talented goaltenders to roll with moving forward.
Or are they?
As a pending free agent, Fleury indicated Monday that he would “definitely” consider re-signing with the Wild if general manager Bill Guerin showed interest this offseason. Meanwhile, Talbot is already under contract next season, and he made it clear that he expects to be back.
With roughly $8 million in cap space to work with this offseason — this assumes the Wild opt not to re-sign star winger Kevin Fiala — the organization could afford both Fleury and Talbot. Though it might be unconventional, there’s reason to believe it could work.
Not only did Fleury and Talbot show the ability to co-exist in the regular season, both were consummate professionals in the six-game, opening-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues that ended in defeat last week.
When the Wild started Fleury in Game 1, then kept in net for the next four games as well, Talbot continued to be a good teammate despite his disappointment. When the Wild turned to Talbot on the brink of elimination in Game 6, Fleury was on the bench cheering him on.
“I wasn’t surprised when (the coaching staff) told me Cam was going,” said Fleury, who was acquired at the trade deadline in a blockbuster move with the Chicago Blackhawks. “I wanted him to do good and have a good game. It’s all about the team, right?”
Meanwhile, though Talbot admitted he was “pissed off” about not starting the series, he understood why coach Dean Evason came to that conclusion.
“I don’t think there was a wrong decision,” Talbot said. “Obviously, we trade for a guy like that with his pedigree and his past, why wouldn’t we start him Game 1?
Never once did Talbot make it about himself. Why?
“Because it’s not about me,” he said. “That’s what’s great about this (locker) room. Everybody has that mentality. There’s not one guy that says, ‘Poor me.’ ”
Those responses from Fleury and Talbot showcased their relationship in a nutshell. As much as both players want to play every game, they are more than willing to take the high road for the betterment of the team.
Now, it’s unclear if Guerin will even entertain the idea of keeping both Fleury and Talbot on the roster. It could come down to money, with the Wild on the verge of a cap crunch.
If Fleury is willing to sign for something close to $3 million a year, give or take, the Wild almost certainly will be be interested. If Fleury wants something closer to $6 million, there’s no way the Wild could make that work.
Asked if he would be interested in re-signing with the Wild if the price is right, Fleury responded, “Yeah, for sure.” He reiterated that he loved his time in Minnesota, noting the only downside of the experience was being away from his family for an extended period of time.
“That’s something I don’t want to do again,” he said. “It was a good experience and all that. But I’d rather be at home with them.”
With a couple of months until free agency, Fleury planned to go to Chicago to see his wife and kids before eventually heading back home to Montreal for the summer.
“I’m glad I got the opportunity to play with this team,” Fleury said. “We will make some decisions and see what’s best for me and the family.”
As for Talbot, who is set to make $3.67 million next season, he isn’t holding a grudge despite the Wild benching him to start the playoffs. He’s ready to move forward.
“This is a special group, and I want to be a part of it,” he said. “I’m under contract for one more year, so unless they have something else planned, I plan on being back here in September.”
And if the Wild ultimately decide to re-sign Fleury this offseason, Talbot is confident Guerin will keep him in the loop.
“The night before we traded for Flower, (Guerin) said it could be a possibility, and I think I was the first person he came to find after he pulled the trigger on the deal,” Talbot said. “It means a lot that he does that. He keeps me in the loop. He doesn’t have to. It’s not part of his responsibility to worry about the players.
“He wanted to know how it was affecting me, and that says a lot about him. That’s respect going both ways, and I would assume to have that same line of communication all summer.”
News
Johnny Cueto joins the Chicago White Sox and will start tonight in Kansas City: ‘He messes up hitters’
Joe Kelly saw how starter Johnny Cueto was progressing at Triple-A Charlotte while the Chicago White Sox reliever was on a rehab assignment.
He gave a positive review.
“Johnny Cueto looked good,” Kelly said last week. “Johnny’s a great dude. He messes up hitters with timing, multiple looks, leg kicks, slide steps. Johnny does it to try to get guys off balance and he’s a master at it. He was commanding all of his pitches for strikes.”
Cueto has joined the Sox in Kansas City and will start Monday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
The Sox purchased Cueto’s contract from Charlotte.
The veteran went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four starts with Charlotte after signing with the Sox as a minor-league free agent on April 8.
“The road games were not his forte just because the umpires — I’m not going to say they weren’t ready for Johnny, but when I watched him pitch with the automatic strike zone? Pfft. Good luck. He could dot,” Kelly said. “Some umpires give up on some of the ways his balls move, and they move a ton. So when he’s flipping pitchers and they’re strikes in the strike zone, but the umpire thinks it runs off, that might get him into trouble.
“But these guys up here, big league umpires, they know that. They know Johnny, they know how it moves. He looks great. He’s definitely going to help us this year.”
Cueto, 36, is 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA in 330 appearances (329 starts) during a 14-year career with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-15), Royals (2015) and San Francisco Giants (2016-21).
The right-hander is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2016), finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2014 and is 2-4 with a 4.54 ERA in eight career postseason starts. He made four starts in the 2015 postseason with the World Series champion Royals.
Cueto went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 outings (21 starts) in 2021.
In Monday’s corresponding roster move, the Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte.
()
News
It’s David Peterson’s time to shine
The Mets suffered several losses over the weekend.
They lost two of their three games against the Mariners. Those pair of L’s gave them their first series loss of the year. On top of that, breakout sensation Tylor Megill went on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right biceps.
While the MRI on Megill’s arm came back “really well” and the towering right-hander is “not too worried,” it’s still a fairly significant blow to the Mets. Already without Jacob deGrom, the Megill injury temporarily makes the rotation even thinner. The team’s upcoming schedule — four games with the Cardinals, then a six-game road trip through Colorado and San Francisco — is completely against teams that entered Monday at .500 or better. It’s a critical early-season stretch for a team with cracks slightly beginning to show, and David Peterson figures to be an important part of it.
Peterson, the obvious candidate to come up from Triple-A, has enough juice to hold down Megill’s rotation spot for the time being. He struck out more than a batter per inning in 15 starts last season, and in his four appearances for the Mets this year, he ran a 1.89 ERA and held opponents to a .191 average. Peterson represents the exact type of organizational depth that every team covets. But like with any inexperienced pitcher — despite playing in parts of three big-league seasons, Peterson still has only thrown 135.1 innings — consistency has been a struggle.
In 2021, Peterson’s game log included a dominant outing against the 100-win Rays, who he flummoxed for 7.1 innings, nine strikeouts, and two earned runs. It also shows three separate occasions where the Orioles and Diamondbacks (two teams that were major league in name only) knocked him out in the third inning or earlier. He also followed up a three-hit, six-inning gem against the Phillies by taking the ball for a game where the Braves hung 20 runs on the Mets. That volcanic blowout ended up being his last game before season-ending oblique and foot injuries.
Peterson has a relatable problem for any player who yo-yo’s between the minors and the big club. In order to stick at the highest level, he needs to get consistent reps there to figure out what does and doesn’t work. But when he’s gotten those opportunities in the past, injuries or minor league send downs have robbed him of a chance for more stability. Getting the chance to fail in Major League Baseball is typically a sign of a team investing in a young player for the long haul, as failure is often the best teacher, and signifies that they’ll tolerate a few rough days now for sustained success in the future.
Since he last graced an MLB mound, Peterson has put together an 11-inning scoreless streak at Triple-A. Most recently, he spun six shutout innings with three hits and six K’s. The 26-year-old is clearly a Triple-A ace, but the Mets just need him to be a fifth starter in the bigs. With Trevor Williams — a true long reliever and Monday’s spot starter — on the squad, the Mets can also afford to give Peterson a short leash. Going max effort for three or four innings, handing the ball to Williams, and letting him bridge the gap to the late-inning guys is both a practical and doable strategy.
Peterson most likely lines up for a Saturday start in Denver, just 22 miles from his high school campus. A graduate of Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, CO, Peterson has never pitched a professional game at Coors Field. While the Rockies haven’t wreaked their usual havoc on enemy pitchers yet, there’s a chance they’ll get Kris Bryant back from the injured list for the weekend series. C.J. Cron, who is tied for the National League lead in home runs, is also slugging .639 against lefties so far.
Whatever hometown happiness Peterson may feel could quickly evaporate into Colorado’s thin air if his changeup and sinker don’t come with him. Those are the southpaw’s two main secondary pitches against right-handed hitters, and neither of them have produced a strikeout against righties in his limited 2022 sample size.
The Mets are far from doomed, but this is a part of the schedule where a 5.5-game lead in the division can shrink to 2.5. How Peterson handles the Rockies and Giants could have implications on the Mets’ record, but those presumed starts could also determine how the Mets utilize Peterson for the rest of the season. He’ll have minor league options remaining, meaning the team can continue to stash him in Syracuse once they don’t need him anymore. But if he excels, keeping him on the roster once Megill is back wouldn’t be out of the question, as Peterson could take one of the bullpen spots currently going to filler guys Jake Reed and Colin Holderman.
Worrying about a back end of the rotation guy — on a team that’s 23-13 with Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco at the front of said rotation — is a luxury. There are other teams with much bigger, much scarier issues than what the Mets are facing. But as we’ve seen time and time again in this league, one or two bad weeks have a tendency to snowball.
Number one starters are frequently asked to be “stoppers,” or put a stop to losing streaks before they get out of control. Peterson doesn’t need to be that, he just needs to be the baseball equivalent of a quarterback who manages the game. Stay away from any big mistakes, keep the team in the game, and who knows? Maybe we’ll be looking up in September and realize that Peterson never went back to Syracuse after those couple of good fill-in outings in May.
()
News
Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips got leaner in offseason as he looks to grow into all-around outside linebacker
When Jaelan Phillips came out of his momentary retirement from football in college and decided he would renew his career at the University of Miami in 2019, he had a lot of work to do on his body.
The time away from the game, due to multiple injuries and concussions sustained while at UCLA, caused him to lose muscle. The edge defender was down to 225 pounds after playing at around 250 when he became the nation’s No. 1-rated recruit in high school. He talked about that before his breakthrough 2020 season with the Hurricanes that eventually led him to become a 2021 first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins.
In the year and a half’s time from arriving at UM to training camp before that stellar college season, he worked his weight up 45 pounds to 270, mostly muscle gained, as he maintained his speed rush at the new weight.
In his first full offseason as a pro, Phillips actually now has reversed course to get leaner heading into his second NFL season. He said recently he trimmed five pounds since the end of his rookie campaign, when he recorded a franchise rookie record 8½ sacks. He was officially listed at 266 pounds last season.
“Just working on body re-composition, just continuously trying to build lean muscle and cut as much fat as possible, and so, weight-wise I feel really good,” Phillips said. “I feel like I’m running around well. I feel like I’m strong as well, so just continuously trying to improve my body and fine-tune some smaller muscles that you might not think about that are really good at stabilization and different lateral movements.”
The leaner Phillips, who took off after he started working with a confidence coach as a rookie, wants to prove himself to be an every-down outside linebacker in Year 2. He came to the Dolphins as a versatile edge defender whose best college season came with Miami, when he played defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. It’s no surprise, as a rookie, his best moments as that hybrid edge came when he was told to put his head down and rush the passer, whether with a hand in the ground or standing up.
“I’m just trying to be the most well-rounded player that I can be,” said Phillips, who added he’s still in the outside linebackers room and not with defensive linemen, “so whatever roles that the coaches see fit for me, I can fit those roles accordingly.”
The new weight wasn’t necessarily done for the sole purpose of fitting into the outside linebacker role in the scheme, however.
“There’s always a conversation with our strength staff, nutritionists, our players, things that we’re asking them to do,” said defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. “It really starts with overall health more so than like, ‘Hey, we need you to lose five or 10 pounds to do this’ or ‘We need you to gain 20 pounds.’ It’s not advantageous to ask someone to lose five pounds and not be able to hold an edge. Obviously, running better, feeling better.
“Jaelan is a guy that wants to be great and wants to do everything perfect. I think he’s finding that happy balance of work-failure to bring the best out of himself. A couple of pounds here and there, it’s more nutrition-based than it is football or playing-based.”
New Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie has been impressed with Phillips’ approach since McKenzie came on board this offseason.
“He’s been so eager to get better. From Day 1, we started from ground zero and worked up,” McKenzie said. “He’s had success in the preparation. His approach has been great in the classroom with [Boyer], with me in my meeting room, with [coach Mike McDaniel] in the squad meeting room. He’s taken that to preparation on the practice field.”
Phillips was always exceptionally athletic at his size, running an impressive official 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his Miami pro day, and still bench-pressing 21 reps of 225 pounds.
“I would put Jaelan Phillips in the 99th percentile of any player I’ve ever coached, as far as physical attributes,” once said former UM defensive line coach Todd Stroud, who coached at nine other college programs since 1986, including Florida State, Auburn and N.C. State. “His ability to run and jump and twitch is exactly what you want at that position.”
()
Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization Under $10B as per CryptoDep
Marc-Andre Fleury or Cam Talbot? Perhaps Wild could afford both goaltenders
Johnny Cueto joins the Chicago White Sox and will start tonight in Kansas City: ‘He messes up hitters’
Web Hosting Features
Sell or Exchange Your Old Stuff With a New One – Here’s How
It’s David Peterson’s time to shine
Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips got leaner in offseason as he looks to grow into all-around outside linebacker
Review: The Met Opera’s ‘Hamlet’ Takes Big Swings but Mostly Misses
An Introduction to the Magento E-Commerce Platform
Police Motorcycle Auctions – Steps to Buy a Seized Bike Now
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach