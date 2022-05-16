News
Mets lose first series of the season after tumbling against the Mariners in Sunday’s finale
Prior to Sunday, a bright and warm afternoon at a packed-out Citi Field, the Mets had been 6-0 in rubber matches this season. That record was snapped when the Mets lost their first series of the year in a 8-7 defeat to the Mariners.
The Mets (23-13) opened the weekend’s series hosting Seattle as the only team in MLB to have avoided losing a series. The run, which was broken on Sunday, was the Mets’ longest span in franchise history to open a season without losing a series — surpassing the 1998 Mets, who did not lose any of their first eight series.
Carlos Carrasco set the tone Sunday for a Mets pitching staff that struggled to put up zeroes. The veteran right-hander allowed traffic on the basepaths in four of the five innings he attempted to navigate. In the fourth, Carrasco loaded the bases with nobody out and allowed all three runs to score. By the fifth, when the Mets tried to hang onto a one-run lead, Carrasco’s double to Jesse Winker was the final straw for manager Buck Showalter, who pulled the righty after 4.1 innings for his second-shortest outing of the year.
What was once an ear shattering and boisterous Citi Field crowd, flashing an announced attendance of 38,476, was mostly silenced after the sixth inning. Chasen Shreve allowed the Mariners to tie the game and Drew Smith later in the sixth gave up the lead, but it all started on the 114 mile per hour bullet of a home run off the bat of Julio Rodriguez. Shreve, for the second time in as many days, coughed up a game-tying dinger to Seattle before he exited, with a runner on first, for Drew Smith. But the right-hander also struggled.
Smith entered the Mariners series with a perfect ERA but a pair of suboptimal relief outings over the weekend spoiled that scoreless run. Smith allowed his first run of the season to score on Friday, in the team’s first loss to Seattle behind a terrific start from Max Scherzer, and his two-run shot to Cal Raleigh in the sixth inning on Sunday heightened his ERA to 1.20.
Disappointing results were the theme of the Mets pitching staff in the series finale, as four out of five used arms were tabbed for at least one earned run on Sunday. The Mets bullpen, featuring Shreve, Smith and Joely Rodriguez, combined for four earned runs. Colin Holderman, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse hours before Sunday’s first pitch, was the only Mets pitcher to avoid giving up a run.
The Mets offense had impressed in the early innings, tacking on runs for Carrasco and answering back whenever Seattle scored. But after J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo both collected two-run triples in the fourth inning, the latter giving the Mets a one-run lead, the Amazin’s bats went cold all the way until the ninth inning.
Left-hander Robbie Ray, veteran right-hander Sergio Romo, former Met Paul Seawald and closer Drew Steckenrider combined to retire 14 consecutive Mets from the end of the fourth inning until one out in the ninth. Eduardo Escobar punched a ninth-inning triple to right field and Jeff McNeil plated him with an RBI single, but two outs away from their 13th loss of the season, the late rally fell short.
Nimmo trimmed their deficit to 8-7 with an RBI double, but Starling Marte followed by striking out and the Mariners opted to intentionally walk Francisco Lindor to face none other than Pete Alonso. The Mets slugger got the count to 3-2, but struck out on a half-swing against a Diego Castillo slider to wrap up the loss, despite the attempted late-game heroics.
News
Orioles get swept as offense strikes out season-high 16 times in 5-1 loss to Tigers
In what might be a move most emblematic of how lackluster the Orioles offense performed against the Tigers this weekend, the Baltimore infield crept onto the grass once Detroit had a runner reach third base with one out in the second inning.
Miguel Cabrera had already homered off right-hander Tyler Wells. And the possibility of another run crossing the plate, putting the Tigers up two on Sunday afternoon, was too imposing — at least for an offense that had scored two runs in the first two games of the series.
The infield depth didn’t matter in the end, as Harold Castro’s RBI single found the outfield grass. And either way, that extra run didn’t change much. The one run scored earlier appeared to be more than enough for Detroit, a molehill in the shape of a mountain the Orioles were incapable of climbing, until Trey Mancini’s solo homer in the ninth inning of the 5-1 loss.
Baltimore matched a season high by striking out 16 times, with 11 of those coming against left-hander Tarik Skubal across the first six innings. Center fielder Cedric Mullins was responsible for four of those punchouts — a career high for last year’s All-Star. It amounted to a dismal series finale at the end of a weekend in which the offense only seemed to regress.
On Friday, the Orioles stranded 14 runners and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. They were shut out Saturday, finally pushing a runner into scoring position in the seventh inning. And on Sunday, they managed just four hits with Mancini’s homer the only extra-base knock.
The efficiency that allowed Wells to complete at least five innings in each of his last three starts vanished Sunday, even as he avoided a walk for the fifth straight start. The 27-year-old allowed eight hits in four innings, including two to the first two batters he faced in the fifth before manager Brandon Hyde made a call to the bullpen.
Hyde targeted somewhere between 60 and 80 pitches for Wells, with the hope that would push him into the fifth or sixth inning. But a 22-pitch second inning that included Cabrera’s second home run of the weekend and the 505th of his career taxed Wells early. Then Castro added his RBI single in the second before Cabrera added another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the third.
The leadoff singles by Tucker Barnhart and Robbie Grossman were the final straw, raising Wells to 71 pitches. And between left-hander Logan Allen and right-hander Bryan Baker, another two runs came home, pushing Baltimore further out of reach.
A big hit of the wrong kind
Shortstop Jorge Mateo attempted to push a base-hit bunt down the first base line, and as the ball rolled foul, he took a crunching hit from first baseman Spencer Torkelson that left Mateo on the dirt. Mateo remained in the game for two more innings, but he didn’t break on a ball at shortstop he tends to get to before he was replaced by Chris Owings in the fourth.
The Orioles announced Mateo left with rib soreness. An injury to Mateo would further deplete the Orioles, who are already dealing with injuries to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Austin Hays.
Mateo was diagnosed with a chest and shoulder contusion and X-rays were negative, Hyde said after the game.
A matter of days for Hays
Hays considers himself lucky. For how the cleat landed on his hand Thursday night, there could’ve been worse damage — a torn ligament or a broken bone. Still, despite avoiding that outcome, the stitches and cuts that are now scabbing across his left hand aren’t pleasant, and the swelling hasn’t fully abated.
“I was really lucky the cleat didn’t hit anything,” Hays said. “It was just kind of cuts, that was it. No serious damage. Just let that settle and then I’ll be good.”
Hays needed 48 hours for the stitches to set before he was able to begin working out again, so he threw without a glove and ran in the outfield Saturday. He hopes to begin swinging Monday. Even with the potential of more time off over the upcoming series against the New York Yankees, there hasn’t been any discussion of an injured list stint.
“I missed a lot of games the last couple years, so I want to be in there every game,” Hays said. “Seems like most injuries I’ve had are freak things. So, yeah, it’s very frustrating. I was going really good, my body was feeling pretty good, was going pretty good at the plate. Just trying to get back in there as soon as possible so I can keep up the consistent at-bats.”
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Nestor Cortes delivers again for Yankees, this time against White Sox
CHICAGO — Nestor Cortes said it has been a little different. On the last road trip, he was hungry and grabbed an apple to eat in the dugout. It went viral, and last week he filmed a spot at MLB Network with the apple. During the last homestand, he was out in the bullpen and looked up to see three little boys not just wearing his jersey, they had put black tape over their top lips to copy his mustache.
“That was cool,” Cortes said of the little boys. “I signed some things for them. That was pretty cool. It’s very different now, people are recognizing me more and more.”
While everyone around baseball seems to be discovering how good Cortes is, the 27-year-old lefty just keeps doing his job and getting outs. Sunday, the Yankees managed just two hits, but Cortes took the run support and made it look like the game was always completely in hand. He pitched seven dominant innings as the Yankees beat the White Sox, 5-1, at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday.
The Yankees (25-9) won three out of the four games in this series and maintained the best record in baseball. They have won 10 series this season and 18 of their last 21 games.
The Yankees did not have a baserunner from the second inning until Josh Donaldson’s two-out walk in the top of the ninth. Joey Gallo, whose walk in the second started the Yankees’ weird rally, homered right after to give the Yankees their second hit of the day.
It didn’t matter to Cortes, who gave up just his fifth home run of the season.
He allowed one run over seven innings of work, an eighth-inning solo shot by Adam Engle to the left field bullpen. It was just the third hit the White Sox managed off him. He did not walk a batter and struck out seven. Cortes got 13 swing-and-misses, eight on his fastball, and he got 20 called strikes, 10 on his slider.
It was the 16th straight start in which Cortes allowed three runs or fewer, tied for the second longest streak in Yankees history. The only Yankee starter with a longer streak is Russ Ford, who did it in 20 games from 1910-11.
The lefty retired 15 straight after giving up a two-out single to Luis Robert in the first, including striking out the side on 10 pitches in the third. Tim Anderson got a two-out single off him in the sixth. Cortes coaxed a fly ball out from Andrew Vaughn to end the inning.
The Yankees scored three runs on four walks and a single in the second inning. Michael Kopech gave a two-out walk to Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled. He walked Jose Trevino to load the bases and then walked Aaron Hicks after a seven-pitch at-bat to bring in the first run. He walked DJ LeMahieu to bring in the second and then Trevino scored on a wild pitch.
Kopech allowed those three runs and just that one hit. He walked four and struck out three in six innings of work.
News
Lynx sign Shepard to contract extension
One of Minnesota’s few bright spots to start this season, the Lynx inked versatile forward Jessica Shepard to a multi-year extension Sunday, the team announced.
In her third year in Minnesota, Shepard has been the Lynx’s best player outside of Sylvia Fowles thus far this season. She’s averaging 10 points, nine rebounds and 5.3 assists. The Notre Dame product gives Minnesota the passing forward around which Cheryl Reeve likes to construct offenses.
“Jess has really gained her footing after a strong overseas season and has made major strides towards her player maturity after enduring a few difficult years of battling an injury,” Reeve said in a statement. “She is a poised competitor who will be an integral part of the Lynx for years to come.”
And, at 25-years-old, Shepard represents one of the few young players Minnesota has actually stuck with and developed in recent years, which is important as the team moves into the post-Fowles era after this season. After she was selected in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft, Shepard showed enough promise through her first six games that Minnesota stuck with the forward after she suffered a serious knee injury that also caused her to miss the 2020 campaign.
Now, that commitment is paying dividends, and should well into the future.
“Minnesota has been home for the last four years and I’m thankful to Coach Reeve and the organization for the confidence they have had in me as I continue to grow towards my full potential,” Shepard said in a statement. “I am excited to continue as part of the Lynx family and play in front of the best fan base in the league as we pursue competing for championships.”
