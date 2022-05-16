News
Miami native Deandre Johnson looks to take advantage of consecutive opportunities with UM, Dolphins
More than a year ago, Deandre Johnson got the opportunity to return home to Miami to play one final college season with the Hurricanes. Now, he gets his first crack at making an NFL roster with his hometown Dolphins.
The edge defender and Miami Southridge High grad was one of the Dolphins’ undrafted free agent signings at the conclusion of the draft on April 30. After a four-year detour in Tennessee, he can now say he has played football at every level in Miami following Dolphins rookie minicamp this weekend.
“Being a young kid, you always see the Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins growing up playing,” said Johnson. “To be in these colors, to be in the locker room, growing up right down the street, it’s an opportunity, and I’m blessed for it.”
Johnson considered going pro last year after his original four seasons of college eligibility at Tennessee, but with the NCAA allowing athletes an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the onset of the transfer portal in college athletics, he found his way to UM for one more year before beginning his professional journey.
With the Hurricanes, he recorded 4 1/2 sacks, matching his career high from his time with the Volunteers the year before.
Johnson said he felt he impressed the Dolphins with his pre-draft local workout day. Although he went undrafted, signing to the Dolphins gives him a chance to continue playing at Hard Rock Stadium as a pro. The rookies, after completing rookie minicamp, will new go through organized team activities and the team’s mandatory minicamp in the coming month before training camp starts in late July.
“I was just playing in that stadium right there across the street,” he said, with Hard Rock Stadium in sight from the Dolphins’ practice field. “It’s just a blessing. It’s an opportunity I’m thankful for, and it’s something that I’m striving for each day to become a reality.”
At 6-foot-3, 252 pounds, Johnson will work at outside linebacker with the Dolphins. That’s where he predominantly played at Tennessee, but UM had him as a 4-3 defensive end, similar to how the Hurricanes used Jaelan Phillips before the 2021 first-round draft pick was used a versatile edge defender that finished with a Dolphins rookie record of 8 1/2 sacks last season.
“I feel my skill set can fit any scheme,” Johnson said, “but most definitely the linebackers here are interchangeable, being able to cover and run. That’s what I can do, so just showing off my versatility is the thing that fits my game.”
Johnson was a key member of Southridge’s 2016 Class 8A state championship-winning football team that was anchored by its vaunted defense. He transferred to Southridge from Miami Killian, also the alma mater of former UM and now Dolphins safety Sheldrick Redwine. As a sophomore there in spring of 2015, Johnson survived a stabbing.
“I was minutes away from losing my life, so I’m thankful,” he said Saturday.
Johnson isn’t the only Miami-Dade County 2017 recruiting class edge defender that completed rookie minicamp with the Dolphins. Defensive end Owen Carney graduated from Miami Central and is working out with the Dolphins this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. Johnson and Carney were recruited by some of the same schools, shared recruiting stories back then and maintained communication over the years before reuniting with the Dolphins.
“It feels amazing to be back home,” Carney said. “I’m actually five minutes away from my house where I grew up at, so it’s actually full circle for me.”
At Central High, Carney was part of a 2015 team that won a fourth consecutive Class 6A state title for the school. Playing in the same district as Miami Northwestern and Carol City, the toughest competition usually came locally within the district before whichever team that survived would roll on to a state championship against opponents from elsewhere in Florida.
“When I was in high school, it was 6A, also known as the SEC of Florida football, so just great competition there,” Carney recalled of his high school experience. “I feel like it prepared me just for battles every day. We had a lot of talented guys on that team, some five-star [recruits], some four-star, all dogs. That competition every day in practice got me ready for the college jump.”
Carney said the Dolphins, in signing him after the draft, liked his versatility on the defensive line at 6-3, 269 pounds.
While growing up in Miami, Carney said he wasn’t necessarily a Dolphins fan growing up. He would watch them when they were on TV on Sundays, but he grew more attached to the Indianapolis Colts, watching them as a kid in their Peyton Manning era when they played in two Super Bowls in Miami, winning one, during his youth.
Dolphins, Buccaneers to hold joint practices ahead of preseason game in Tampa
Before the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their preseason schedule on Aug. 13, the two teams will hold joint practices in Tampa that week, according to a league source.
Joint practice sessions allow teams to work against an opponent during training camp after weeks of being restricted to intra-squad practice reps.
Last season, the Dolphins held joint practices against the Bears ahead of their preseason opener in Chicago and then the following week at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
Miami’s other two 2022 preseason games are both at Hard Rock Stadium in the Saturdays that follow, against the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. Since the NFL expanded its regular-season schedule from 16 games to 17, it has also removed a preseason game off the slate — from four to three.
The Dolphins lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa last October in a 45-17 rout in which quarterback Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns.
Brady has since been linked to the Dolphins on multiple occasions this offseason. First, a 2020 meeting between Brady and the Dolphins was referenced in former Miami coach Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the NFL and some of its teams over racially biased hiring practices. Later, multiple reports detailed mutual interest in Brady joining the team in some sort of front office or ownership role and to eventually play quarterback.
Brady, who turns 45 in August, retired and then unretired this offseason, has since accepted a job as an NFL game-day analyst for FOX upon the conclusion of his playing career, whenever that may be.
Man’s body found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka
A man’s body was found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka on Saturday night, authorities said.
Following up on a 911 call, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office personnel located the body near the 400 block of Rice Street.
When emergency workers arrived, they declared the man dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The man’s identity will be released after his family is notified. The death is under investigation and no further information was available Sunday.
