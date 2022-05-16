News
Nestor Cortes delivers again for Yankees, this time against White Sox
CHICAGO — Nestor Cortes said it has been a little different. On the last road trip, he was hungry and grabbed an apple to eat in the dugout. It went viral, and last week he filmed a spot at MLB Network with the apple. During the last homestand, he was out in the bullpen and looked up to see three little boys not just wearing his jersey, they had put black tape over their top lips to copy his mustache.
“That was cool,” Cortes said of the little boys. “I signed some things for them. That was pretty cool. It’s very different now, people are recognizing me more and more.”
While everyone around baseball seems to be discovering how good Cortes is, the 27-year-old lefty just keeps doing his job and getting outs. Sunday, the Yankees managed just two hits, but Cortes took the run support and made it look like the game was always completely in hand. He pitched seven dominant innings as the Yankees beat the White Sox, 5-1, at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday.
The Yankees (25-9) won three out of the four games in this series and maintained the best record in baseball. They have won 10 series this season and 18 of their last 21 games.
The Yankees did not have a baserunner from the second inning until Josh Donaldson’s two-out walk in the top of the ninth. Joey Gallo, whose walk in the second started the Yankees’ weird rally, homered right after to give the Yankees their second hit of the day.
It didn’t matter to Cortes, who gave up just his fifth home run of the season.
He allowed one run over seven innings of work, an eighth-inning solo shot by Adam Engle to the left field bullpen. It was just the third hit the White Sox managed off him. He did not walk a batter and struck out seven. Cortes got 13 swing-and-misses, eight on his fastball, and he got 20 called strikes, 10 on his slider.
It was the 16th straight start in which Cortes allowed three runs or fewer, tied for the second longest streak in Yankees history. The only Yankee starter with a longer streak is Russ Ford, who did it in 20 games from 1910-11.
The lefty retired 15 straight after giving up a two-out single to Luis Robert in the first, including striking out the side on 10 pitches in the third. Tim Anderson got a two-out single off him in the sixth. Cortes coaxed a fly ball out from Andrew Vaughn to end the inning.
The Yankees scored three runs on four walks and a single in the second inning. Michael Kopech gave a two-out walk to Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled. He walked Jose Trevino to load the bases and then walked Aaron Hicks after a seven-pitch at-bat to bring in the first run. He walked DJ LeMahieu to bring in the second and then Trevino scored on a wild pitch.
Kopech allowed those three runs and just that one hit. He walked four and struck out three in six innings of work.
()
Lynx sign Shepard to contract extension
One of Minnesota’s few bright spots to start this season, the Lynx inked versatile forward Jessica Shepard to a multi-year extension Sunday, the team announced.
In her third year in Minnesota, Shepard has been the Lynx’s best player outside of Sylvia Fowles thus far this season. She’s averaging 10 points, nine rebounds and 5.3 assists. The Notre Dame product gives Minnesota the passing forward around which Cheryl Reeve likes to construct offenses.
“Jess has really gained her footing after a strong overseas season and has made major strides towards her player maturity after enduring a few difficult years of battling an injury,” Reeve said in a statement. “She is a poised competitor who will be an integral part of the Lynx for years to come.”
And, at 25-years-old, Shepard represents one of the few young players Minnesota has actually stuck with and developed in recent years, which is important as the team moves into the post-Fowles era after this season. After she was selected in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft, Shepard showed enough promise through her first six games that Minnesota stuck with the forward after she suffered a serious knee injury that also caused her to miss the 2020 campaign.
Now, that commitment is paying dividends, and should well into the future.
“Minnesota has been home for the last four years and I’m thankful to Coach Reeve and the organization for the confidence they have had in me as I continue to grow towards my full potential,” Shepard said in a statement. “I am excited to continue as part of the Lynx family and play in front of the best fan base in the league as we pursue competing for championships.”
Dolphins signing former Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram
The Miami Dolphins aren’t done adding talent to the roster this offseason, and they just landed a three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.
Melving Ingram is signing with the Dolphins, according to a league source on Sunday.
Ingram, who can play both defensive end and outside linebacker and visited Miami in April, has made his mark in the NFL over nine seasons with the Chargers but found a resurgence late last season with the Chiefs.
At 33 years old, Ingram has 55 career sacks between regular season and postseason play since entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2012 draft.
After consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns from 2017 to 2019, Ingram suffered multiple knee injuries in 2020 that cut his final year with the Chargers short and caused him to miss more than half the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of training camp in 2021, and the Steelers then traded him at the deadline to the Chiefs.
In the second half of the 2021 season in Kansas City, he started six games, making 15 tackles and a sack. He then started all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games, adding five tackles and two postseason sacks. He was touted for the number of quarterback pressures he provided during the stretch, on top of the three total sacks.
The Dolphins also showed interest in Ingram, who has a home and trains in South Florida, last offseason and brought him to team facilities for a visit before he inked with Pittsburgh.
Ingram (6-foot-2, 247) provides Miami another pass rusher on the edge with rising second-year player Jaelan Phillips, fellow outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
The Dolphins are one of the most blitz-heavy teams in the NFL, even bringing their safeties on the pass rush while leaving their cornerbacks in single coverage or with one single-high safety.
()
Joe Ryan helps lead Twins past Guardians
The first time Joe Ryan faced Cleveland, it was the second start of his career, and he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning. The next time out against them, he gave up a run on three hits in five innings.
And the third time he faced the Guardians, which came on Sunday, Ryan turned in another strong effort, propelling the Twins to a 3-1 win in the series finale at Target Field.
Ryan’s only blemish came in the third inning when he allowed a solo home run to perennial most valuable player candidate José Ramírez. But aside from that, Ryan worked six strong innings, giving up just four total hits while striking out five. His effort was backed up by scoreless outings out of the bullpen from Cody Stashak, Joe Smith, Caleb Thielbar and Emilio Pagán, who came in to lock down the save.
The Twins struck first, using a Luis Arraez walk, stolen base and a Max Kepler single to get on the board in the first inning.
Solo home runs form Gio Urshela — his second in as many days — and Byron Buxton — his 11th on the season — resulted in the Twins’ other two runs on a day where they finished with just four hits against Triston McKenzie, who worked seven innings, and the Guardians’ bullpen.
