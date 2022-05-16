Niftables Announces its Groundbreaking All-in-one NFT Platform for Brands and Creators

Dubai, Dubai, 16th May, 2022, Chainwire

Niftables is thrilled to introduce the world’s first all-in-one NFT technology that gives brands and creators the fastest path from vision to their own white-label NFT platforms. Dozens of well-known, A-list brands and creators are already building their NFT platforms with Niftables, with major official announcements coming soon.

Demand for NFTs has grown significantly in the last couple of years. However, there is still an unnecessarily high barrier to entry for brands and creators venturing into the NFT world for the first time. Most creators struggle with designing, developing, minting and distributing their NFTs. Niftables is driving the mass adoption of NFTs by eliminating the barriers to entry and creating the ultimate, full-suite NFT platform for content creators, brands, and users alike.

Niftables Co-founder Jordan Aitali said, “A one-stop-shop doesn’t mean one-size-fits-all. That’s why Niftables is built to let creators and brands fully customize their white-label NFT platforms from the get-go. We ensure that each creator’s NFT platform is in tandem with their branding and overall vision.”

Moreover, Niftables was crowned the winner of the “Mass Adoption Award” at the AIBC Summit in Dubai in March 2022. It represents an emphatic vote of confidence in the project, especially considering Niftables was up against Meta and The Sandbox.

The underlying framework that makes it all possible is the Niftables metamarket, which offers cutting-edge, custom technology, full automation of NFT utilities, and seamless front and back-end integration into an NFT network. For creators, this infrastructure means NFTs are launched directly into a market where their utility is supported by the wider ecosystem.

Niftables’ powerful metamarket seeks to consolidate the full array of current and innovative NFT features into one easy-to-use platform, as well as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) compatible 3D galleries bringing metaverse connectivity to users’ digital doorstep. Fiat payment gateways and integrated custody solutions aim to break down the barriers to entry for non-crypto users, opening the door for NFT mass adoption.

It gives creators full control over whether they want to distribute their NFTs through automated subscription services, packs, drops, auctions, instant-buy or even a combination of all of the above. Niftables offers both fiat and crypto payments support, giving creators and their communities the freedom to easily switch between connected crypto wallets and connected fiat payment gateways.

Looking ahead

Niftables is planning to launch a cross-chain, fiat-ready, gas-free marketplace where NFT buyers and holders can buy, trade, sell, swap and redeem their NFTs or rewards from the creators’ white-label platforms or directly from the Niftables marketplace.

The marketplace will be a hub for buyers to directly browse all verified white-label platforms, stores, profiles and collections, and to buy and sell NFTs and display their 3D meta galleries. Moreover, Niftables will offer integration with OpenSea and Rarible, two of the world’s leading NFT marketplaces, for additional secondary sales of NFTs.

At the heart of the platform is the $NFT token, which will serve as the primary payment method throughout the broader Niftables ecosystem. Token holders will be able to use it within the Niftbales marketplace, in customized user profiles, and on all external white-label platforms to receive a discounted rate on all purchases made.

The $NFT token will launch with a capped supply of $500,000,000, with initial distribution occurring over several rounds, including Seed, Private and Public. As per the vesting schedule, a total of 6,900,000 $NFT from the raise (plus liquidity) will be unlocked at launch, expected at some point later this quarter.

About Niftables

Niftables is the go-to platform for brands and creators looking to realize their NFT vision — whether they’re an individual or the biggest entertainment company in the world. It offers users a powerful NFT metamarket that consolidates key NFT investing and interactivity features into one easy-to-use platform.

