Finance
Obtaining Insurance For Cars Is Not A Daunting Task
For many people, obtaining insurance for cars is a daunting subject. With so many different insurance providers and insurance products to choose from, finding the perfect solution for your needs and requirements can border on the impossible… Luckily, insurance companies are going out of their way to make the process as quick and painless as possible, which is a welcome change from a couple of years ago.
While the many different insurance providers can certainly add to the confusion, we actually need to be thankful of the wide variety that we can pick and choose from! The insurance industry is a very competitive industry and this certainly plays to the advantage of the client wanting to obtain car insurance quotes. Each insurance provider is trying to offer a better, more appealing deal than the next, which means that insurance quotes are not only very competitive, but the associated benefits and features are equally impressive!
Obtaining insurance for cars quotes online is one of the easiest ways of getting the job done! By logging onto the internet and visiting one of the many insurance portals, you can quickly and effortlessly obtain anything between 5 and 10 insurance quotes, depending on the particular insurance portal. Once you’ve collected the quotes you can then work through all the offerings from the comfort of your own home or office, before choosing your top 2 or 3 quotes. From there you can then even visit the individual websites of the companies you are interested in, and investigate further details such as the company’s history, customer feedback, claim history etc.
One thing that you have to keep in mind is that most car insurance companies will have no problem negotiating their offer. Therefore, if you receive a quote that you find a little bit steep, but you are satisfied with the company and the rest of the offerings, you should consider making an appointment with an insurance agent at the company and discussing the options with them. If you can show them quotes from other insurance companies with a better offer, even better! As already mentioned, the competition between insurance providers is fierce and such providers will generally do whatever is necessary to hook the client.
Another way to take the best advantage of the competition in the industry, is by making use of a professional insurance broker. These individuals have extensive knowledge of the insurance industry – if there is a special offer or fantastic deal, they know about it! Brokers are generally able to offer you a wide range of products and solutions from different service providers. They are also trained to structure the best package for an individual’s specific needs and requirements, which is of course vitally important! Therefore, when obtaining insurance for cars, do not frown at the number of providers trying to lure you in as a client, rather embrace the opportunity and make sure that you choose the best package for your needs and requirements. Make sure that you have your insurance in place as soon as possible – it is the responsible thing to do!
Finance
Importance of Medical Billing Solutions
When it comes to optimizing your revenue cycle to ensure a smooth functioning of your medical practices then medical billing is the one and the only solution to boost the profitability and cash flow. When a patient visits any medical facility then there are some expenses incurred by the medical department and there are also some extra expenses when they extend their treatment which can later be claimed by the patient’s insurance provider. In this process, the medical billing services help the clinic to claim the amount from the insurance provider, without letting the clinic’s staff bothered about the process.
To take on your most consuming task, medical billing service with hands of experts and powerful technologies ensure that your medical practice is running at maximum efficiency and higher profitability.
It is their responsibility to check whether the medical claims of clients are processed properly and are submitted on time. Billing is done in a very efficient manner to enable maximum reimbursements for all submitted claims.
The billing cycle starts as soon as the patient’s information has been recorded and updated so the physician office must check with the insurance provider regarding their specific billing requirements.
And with this starts the perfection with which practitioners and experts perform their task to reduce errors and optimize this cycle. However, even with advanced technology and upgraded software, it is hard to stay error-free.
So before venturing into this profession, be sure that you are aware of the important aspects of medical billing to boost and optimize revenue cycle for the company.
1. Demographics: Feeding correct data related to patient’s name, address & phone, work, insurance and verifying eligibility.
2. Charge entry: assigning an appropriate $ value as per the coding and appropriate fee schedule after creating patients’ account. Based on account specific, rules charges are entered into the client’s medical billing. A wrong charge entry may lead to denial of the claims.
3. Transit claims: percentage of electronic claims and time from charge entry to transmission.
4. Post payments: all payers either send an explanation of benefits or electronic remittance advice towards the payment of a claim. A negative balance prevails for the claim when the client’s office delays in either responding to payer check or sending the electronic remittance advice and explanation of benefits.
5. Manage Denials: by doing quick corrections at time of posting payments and how to track denial reasons.
6. Unpaid and Appeals: these are more complicated than denial claims and it requires making a follow-up call to check on the status of the check that is not responsive.
Finance
How Corruption Damages a Society
Our societies are just like human organisms: they fall ill and get cured. When handled badly, by selfish and greed officials, practicing all forms of corrupt actions, our society becomes ill, weak, and can eventually break down. Corruption is a cancer to our society. It undermines the growth and development of any society. So, you want to know about how dangerous and damaging corruption is to the society? The following are some of its damaging effects on any society:
On Economy
Corruption poses a very serious threat to the economy of a society. No matter how economically powerful the society is corruption weakens the economic growth of that society. Officials in a corrupt society mismanage the economy, loot the public treasuries, and allow embezzlement and inflation to take over. Contracts, which are meant for public services, are diverted to service the private pockets of the officials. What does this means to the masses and the nation’s economic growth? It means that the poor masses have nothing to enjoy and the economy remain stagnant. In Africa; for example, economists are of the view that one of the reasons why corruption is widely practice in the region is because corruption has primarily taken the form of rent extraction. Researchers from the University of Massachusetts estimated that from 1970 to 1996, capital flight from 30 sub-Saharan countries totaled $187 billion, exceeding those nations’ external debts. In Nigeria, for example, more than $400 billion was stolen from the treasury by Nigeria’s leaders between 1960 and 1999. This means that, for African countries like Nigeria, the poor is in a very critical condition. This is because, aside from the rising prices of commodities in consequence of inflation created by the officials through the offering of “economic rent” — bribery and misappropriation– the poor can hardly enjoy anything from his country, and the consequences, as we have been seeing, is the continuing rage of anger and violence on the part of the marginalize poor to overcome, by any means necessary, the huge gap between them and the wealthy that has left them almost into nothingness.
On Polity
Corruption undermines democracy and good governance. In election, for example, where the electorates vote the candidate that they think will improve the quality of their lives, corruption damages this chance by sabotaging electoral processes with bribery and fraud. Wherever we look at it, whether it’s in politics or in governance, corruption reduces accountability, distorts representation in policymaking, and compromises the rule of law in judiciary. In the Third World countries, where corruption is more rampant, rule of law is breached in consequence of grave abuse of power, making the checks and balances almost impossible. This is very serious in the face of the nation’s public administration and citizens’ survival.
On Societal Development
Corruption slows down economic growth and discourages investment. How can a society develop in a land tainted with corruption? Any society that is willing to develop itself, engage itself in prudent practices and transparent administration must avert corruption. But corrupt societies find it difficult to avert looting public treasuries and, therefore, their development is almost impossible.
Corruption is a lethal threat to any society. It kills the economic development of a nation, weakens political culture, and destabilizes the growth and the development of a society. In the Third World countries, where corruption is widely spread, the poor suffered the most. Unless accountability and punishment is ensured, the authorities will remain corrupt and the society will remain weak and ill.
Finance
How to Get a Medical Billing and Coding Job Promotion
Medical billing and coding is one of the hottest medical professions in great demand with a great deal of job opportunities and rooms for promotion. Promotion will come with increment in pay and added benefits. It always helps to open up a lot of new and excellent opportunities as your value is highly recognized with this promotion.
However how can anyone be in the rightful position to earn for the promotion? What are the key criteria for one to be upgraded to the next level? What are the prerequisite for the job promotion? Here are a few key guidelines for anyone who hope to get a medical and coding job promotion in the near future.
a. Get yourself into the medical coding and billing educational program, preferably from a renowned University with world-wide recognition in the medical billing and coding field. Target for at least one associate degree in this field to create a good opportunity for yourself.
b. Get yourself a specialized certificate in medical coding and billing to sharpen your medical billing skills. Do not be contended with just an associated degree, instead you should try to out shine yourself whenever you can because there may be hundreds of medical coding and billing graduates just like you who are also seeking for related medical jobs in the market. Even if you are already working as a medical biller and wish to increase your proficiency as a medical biller or coder, seeking for this professional course will definitely help to enhance your competency in every component of the medical billing and coding process.
c. Equip yourself with the necessary computer skills to increase your computer proficiency because having good computer skills especially in MS Office is one of the pre-requisite of this profession. Being computer savvy will definitely increase your chance to get the promotion that you have been waiting for.
d. Gain great experience by trying your hands in all elements in medical coding and billing field by exposing yourself to any of possible opportunities in learning new stuffs even if they are not what you are responsible for officially in your current work place. In some case, you may proactively volunteer yourself to replace your colleagues if need to be away from the office for a short duration and is looking for someone to replace them for the mentioned period.
e. Register yourself in the RHIT examination (Registered Health information Technician), employers are more likely to hire and promote someone which had passed this exam.
f. Always stay acquainted with the latest career news by reading weekly career publication articles and news, and be attentive and conscious with your company news and its competitors at the same time. Keep high awareness on the company’s new directions, strategies or market opportunities; always look out for possible ways to improve the company’s image, reputation, and brands in the market.
g. Other than equipping yourself with the knowledge and skill-sets in medical coding and billing, you should also review some of those areas, such as: how to improve your leadership skills, how to improve one’s communication skills, how to be of career competency, how to handle internal conflicts among team members conflicts and a lot more. This is to make sure you are always be prepared if there are any good promotion opportunities for any team leadership role.
