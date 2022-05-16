News
Orioles get swept as offense strikes out season-high 16 times in 5-1 loss to Tigers: ‘We’re going to get through this’
In what might be a move most emblematic of how lackluster the Orioles offense performed against the Tigers this weekend, the Baltimore infield crept onto the grass once Detroit had a runner reach third base with one out in the second inning.
Miguel Cabrera had already homered off right-hander Tyler Wells. And the possibility of another run crossing the plate, putting the Tigers up two on Sunday afternoon, was too imposing — at least for an offense that had scored two runs in the first two games of the series.
The infield depth didn’t matter in the end, as Harold Castro’s RBI single found the outfield grass. And either way, that extra run didn’t change much. The one run scored earlier appeared to be more than enough for Detroit, a molehill in the shape of a mountain the Orioles were incapable of climbing, until Trey Mancini’s solo homer in the ninth inning of the 5-1 loss.
“Nothing changes,” outfielder Anthony Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “We’re going to keep working hard, and we’re going to get through this.”
Baltimore matched a season high by striking out 16 times, with 11 of those coming against left-hander Tarik Skubal across the first six innings. Center fielder Cedric Mullins was responsible for four of those punchouts — a career high for last year’s All-Star. It amounted to a dismal series finale at the end of a weekend in which the offense only seemed to regress.
On Friday, the Orioles stranded 14 runners and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. They were shut out Saturday, finally pushing a runner into scoring position in the seventh inning. And on Sunday, they managed just four hits with Mancini’s homer the only extra-base knock.
“The last two days, just not much offense,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Got the Yankees coming in. Got to move on from this one and be ready for tomorrow.”
The efficiency that allowed Wells to complete at least five innings in each of his last three starts vanished Sunday, even as he avoided a walk for the fifth straight start. The 27-year-old allowed eight hits in four innings, including two to the first two batters he faced in the fifth before Hyde made a call to the bullpen.
Hyde targeted somewhere between 60 and 80 pitches for Wells, with the hope that would push him into the fifth or sixth inning. But a 22-pitch second inning that included Cabrera’s second home run of the weekend and the 505th of his career taxed Wells early.
“I’m sure he’s seen so many pitches that were great pitches for him to hit that he missed, and then there’s also a lot of pitches that he’s seen that he’s absolutely killed,” Wells said. “I’m not going to worry too much about giving up a home run to that guy. He’s hit a lot of them. Obviously, a lot of hits. He got the best of me.”
Then Castro added his RBI single in the second before Cabrera added another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the third.
The leadoff singles by Tucker Barnhart and Robbie Grossman were the final straw, raising Wells to 71 pitches. And between left-hander Logan Allen and right-hander Bryan Baker, another two runs came home, pushing Baltimore further behind.
“I believe in our hitters,” Wells said. “They’ve done a lot of really good things as of late. The last three games haven’t really told the bigger picture.”
A big hit of the wrong kind
Shortstop Jorge Mateo attempted to push a base-hit bunt down the first base line, and as the ball rolled foul, he took a crunching hit from first baseman Spencer Torkelson that left Mateo on the dirt. Mateo remained in the game for two more innings, but he didn’t break on a ball at shortstop he tends to get to before he was replaced by Chris Owings in the fourth.
The Orioles announced Mateo left with rib soreness. An injury to Mateo would further deplete the Orioles, who are already dealing with injuries to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Austin Hays.
Mateo was diagnosed with a chest and shoulder contusion and X-rays were negative, Hyde said after the game. Hyde said he didn’t anticipate needing to make any player movements, with Mateo just day-to-day, but another injured player remaining on the active roster slims the bench to just two position players.
“It was a little scary, for sure,” Santander said. “The first baseman has a big body, and you could tell it was a heavy, hard hit, so you kind of get scared a little bit.”
A matter of days for Hays
Hays considers himself lucky. For how the cleat landed on his hand Thursday night, there could’ve been worse damage — a torn ligament or a broken bone. Still, despite avoiding that outcome, the stitches and cuts that are now scabbing across his left hand aren’t pleasant, and the swelling hasn’t fully abated.
“I was really lucky the cleat didn’t hit anything,” Hays said. “It was just kind of cuts, that was it. No serious damage. Just let that settle and then I’ll be good.”
Hays needed 48 hours for the stitches to set before he was able to begin working out again, so he threw without a glove and ran in the outfield Saturday. He hopes to begin swinging Monday. Even with the potential of more time off over the upcoming series against the New York Yankees, there hasn’t been any discussion of an injured list stint.
“I missed a lot of games the last couple years, so I want to be in there every game,” Hays said. “Seems like most injuries I’ve had are freak things. So, yeah, it’s very frustrating. I was going really good, my body was feeling pretty good, was going pretty good at the plate. Just trying to get back in there as soon as possible so I can keep up the consistent at-bats.”
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Hapless in Seattle: Loons lose lead in 3-1 loss to Sounders
Not only did Minnesota United lose again in Seattle on Sunday. The Loons coughed up another lead on the road to the Sounders.
Minnesota infamously gave up a two-goal lead at Lumen Field in the 2020 Western Conference final to lose 3-2. In a regular-season game, MNUFC gave up a 1-0 halftime lead to fall 3-1 to Seattle.
Minnesota sank to 0-8-0 in all MLS games in Seattle since 2017.
The Loons took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute when Robin Lod capitalized on Nouhou’s failed clearance of Franco Fragapane’s cross. It went through the Seattle defender’s legs and Lod’s left-foot slotted it past Stefan Frei.
Lod had at least three other scoring chances, but his glancing header off a corner was palmed away by Frei in the 25th and had two shots go wide.
The Sounders had a few quality chances of their own in the first half, including Jordan Morris’ chip of Dayne St. Clair going off the post before Bakaye Dibassy cleared it a beat before Raul Ruidiaz pounced on the rebound.
Early in the second half, Brent Kallman’s poor first touch allowed a Sounders counterattack. Scrambling, Loons Bakaye Dibassy and Wil Trapp fouled Cristian Roldan in the penalty area.
Dayne St. Clair, who hadn’t allowed a PK in the four he faced in MLS regular season, got a hand on Ruidiaz’s low and left attempt, but it had enough power to make it 1-1 in the 50th minute.
Cristian Roldan scored banger for the Sounders in 74th minute. Niko Lodiero makes it 3-1 in the 94th minute.
MNUFC (4-4-2) have slipped to 10th place in the MLS Western Conference. Loons had a chance to move into a five-way tie for sixth with a draw on Sunday or hold it for themselves with a win. Instead, they are outside the playoff picture with one-third of the season gone.
Seattle (3-5-1) presented the CONCACAF Champions League trophy it won in late April. The Sounders had its first-choice starting XI, minus Joao Paulo, as they look to make up ground in the Western Conference their primary focus.
The Loons started their 11th different starting lineup in 11 MLS games this season. The biggest change was starting center back Michael Boxall ill, with Brent Kallman coming in.
Minnesota also continued to tinker with the front four. After Franco Fragapane and Abu Danladi combined for a goal in the 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids earlier this week, they will earn their first MLS starts together as wingers around Emanuel Reynoso in the attacking midfield.
News
Mets lose first series of the season after tumbling against the Mariners in Sunday’s finale
Prior to Sunday, a bright and warm afternoon at a packed-out Citi Field, the Mets had been 6-0 in rubber matches this season. That record was snapped when the Mets lost their first series of the year in a 8-7 defeat to the Mariners.
The Mets (23-13) opened the weekend’s series hosting Seattle as the only team in MLB to have avoided losing a series. The run, which was broken on Sunday, was the Mets’ longest span in franchise history to open a season without losing a series — surpassing the 1998 Mets, who did not lose any of their first eight series.
Carlos Carrasco set the tone Sunday for a Mets pitching staff that struggled to put up zeroes. The veteran right-hander allowed traffic on the basepaths in four of the five innings he attempted to navigate. In the fourth, Carrasco loaded the bases with nobody out and allowed all three runs to score. By the fifth, when the Mets tried to hang onto a one-run lead, Carrasco’s double to Jesse Winker was the final straw for manager Buck Showalter, who pulled the righty after 4.1 innings for his second-shortest outing of the year.
What was once an ear shattering and boisterous Citi Field crowd, flashing an announced attendance of 38,476, was mostly silenced after the sixth inning. Chasen Shreve allowed the Mariners to tie the game and Drew Smith later in the sixth gave up the lead, but it all started on the 114 mile per hour bullet of a home run off the bat of Julio Rodriguez. Shreve, for the second time in as many days, coughed up a game-tying dinger to Seattle before he exited, with a runner on first, for Drew Smith. But the right-hander also struggled.
Smith entered the Mariners series with a perfect ERA but a pair of suboptimal relief outings over the weekend spoiled that scoreless run. Smith allowed his first run of the season to score on Friday, in the team’s first loss to Seattle behind a terrific start from Max Scherzer, and his two-run shot to Cal Raleigh in the sixth inning on Sunday heightened his ERA to 1.20.
Disappointing results were the theme of the Mets pitching staff in the series finale, as four out of five used arms were tabbed for at least one earned run on Sunday. The Mets bullpen, featuring Shreve, Smith and Joely Rodriguez, combined for four earned runs. Colin Holderman, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse hours before Sunday’s first pitch, was the only Mets pitcher to avoid giving up a run.
The Mets offense had impressed in the early innings, tacking on runs for Carrasco and answering back whenever Seattle scored. But after J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo both collected two-run triples in the fourth inning, the latter giving the Mets a one-run lead, the Amazin’s bats went cold all the way until the ninth inning.
Left-hander Robbie Ray, veteran right-hander Sergio Romo, former Met Paul Seawald and closer Drew Steckenrider combined to retire 14 consecutive Mets from the end of the fourth inning until one out in the ninth. Eduardo Escobar punched a ninth-inning triple to right field and Jeff McNeil plated him with an RBI single, but two outs away from their 13th loss of the season, the late rally fell short.
Nimmo trimmed their deficit to 8-7 with an RBI double, but Starling Marte followed by striking out and the Mariners opted to intentionally walk Francisco Lindor to face none other than Pete Alonso. The Mets slugger got the count to 3-2, but struck out on a half-swing against a Diego Castillo slider to wrap up the loss, despite the attempted late-game heroics.
()
