Pro Tips to Make You Ecommerce Website Be the Fastest With Trending Optimization Techniques
“The backbone of surprise is fusing speed with secrecy”
This is a well-known quote on speed we often come across. Speed is one such thing which can never give a second chance to us. Why not if it is an ecommerce website even!
Ecommerce is swapping the world like no one else. Integrated technologies, fast networking parameters, advanced programming paradigms have all led to the creation of this big digital giant, named ecommerce.
Statistics show that an estimate of 1.66 billion people in the world buy goods online, dumping the traditional way of marketing from physical stores. This number is surely going to get a shot to trillion in the coming future. Can you just imagine even in your wildest dream that something called internet can just revolutionise the world like this!!
As the numbers of online buyers are increasing, so is the number of sellers. People are opting for ecommerce business rather than the traditional way of setting up stores in the market.
The main component of running a successful ecommerce business is the ecommerce website! If the ecommerce website selling and promoting the products do not appeal, it won’t help getting into the business. Now-a-days, there are many options of designing a professional and well-built ecommerce website with platforms like Shopify, WordPress etc. The main buzz is that, among the hundred thousands of ecommerce websites available, how can you make your website stand among all? Here is when speed takes the walk. It mainly depends on how fast your online store loads in the Search Engine Result Page when a user searches for it.
Statistics gives interesting figures!
Around 47% customers expect a webpage to load in less than 2 seconds!
If a website takes longer than 3 second to load, it is instantly abandoned
52% shoppers said quick page loading gives an idea of site loyalty
Even a delay of 1 second decreases the customer satisfaction of the website by almost 16%!
80% of customers aforesaid that they won’t return to a website with poor speed performance
So you get the crux? How important it can be to increase the page speed and load time of your ecommerce website. The image gives us a clear idea of how the website performance affects shopping behaviour…
What is the desirable load time?
According to Google, a website should completely load in 3 seconds. But unfortunately an analysis showed that it takes around 7 seconds for around 70% websites to load completely with the visual content to display.
Let’s look at some statistics to get an insight on how the increase in page load time also increased the probability of bounce in the good books of Google…
It means there is a lot hardwork to do to increase the website speed oomph up in tthe Google Search Engine Result Page. But, is there anything called impossible? No, there isn’t!!
Pro Tips to get you sorted and increase your page speed with these optimization techniques…
Put a limit the number of HTTP requests because these take a lot of load time for your website
Optimise your main files like HTML, CSS and JS by eliminating superfluous comments, codes, formatting and whitespaces
Load the CSS and JavaScript files in asynchronous mode,i.e. loading a number of pages at a time
Hold off loading of bigger JavaScript files; this ensures that the other components of the website is completely loaded before loading the JavaScript files as they are larger in size
Minimise the server response time; DNS lookup can take the largest amount of time and determine how fast or slow your webpage takes to load
Get a check on the type of hosting you are using for your website. Shared hosting being the cheapest option, VPS hosting and dedicated server based hosting can probably give better results
Compress pages with bulky contents as it can actually speed up the website by 2 times!
Yahoo! Says compressing your files can increase the page speed by up to 70%!! So, enable compression on your site
Allow web caching; Browsing the cache memory prevents from making a DNS lookup and significantly increase the page speed of your website
I hope this post was informative enough for getting started with trending optimizing techniques. Stay tuned for more posts coming up soon. Till then, start optimizing!!!
Group Fitness Instructor Liability Insurance
Many people rarely consider the need for professional group fitness instructor liability insurance. It makes sense, however, that in our litigious society precautions should be taken to ensure that those who choose to earn their living as a fitness instructor are protected against legal damages, whether the charges are warranted or not. Most insurance companies will cover actual fitness facilities as well as their employees up to a certain limit and under certain conditions; however it may be only the lowest coverage possible with certain exclusions and conditions. If you are an independent fitness instructor, or even working full time for a fitness facility, it is vital that you consider protecting yourself with a group fitness instructor liability insurance policy.
What is Group Fitness Instructor Liability Insurance?
Group fitness instructor liability insurance protects physical fitness instructors against damages incurred or legal actions brought about by claimants as a result of the instructor’s training duties.
Common reasons for litigation against instructors include:
o Muscle injuries
o Joint injuries
o Back injuries
o Broken bones
o Bruised bones
Most group fitness instructor liability insurance policies will cover the common causes or hazards that can occur during training and result in the losses mentioned above. Common claims include:
o Injury as a result of poor supervision
o Injury as a result of poor training technique and education
o Injury as a result of overtraining
o Injury as a result of lack of adequate stretching or cool down periods
People can also claim mental damages, stress, or humiliation. For this reason it is extremely important that your group fitness instructor liability insurance policy gives you the most specific and comprehensive coverage possible. Although certain endorsements (additional coverage) may add to the total premium that you pay each year, in the end it will be well worth it. Too many frivolous lawsuits are settled in favor of the plaintiff to warrant gambling with your coverage amounts and limits.
Limits of Coverage
As for the limits of coverage, most insurance companies will offer a basic policy with an aggregate limit of $500,000, $1,000,000 or $2,000,000. They may also have a per occurrence limit that is significantly less than the total policy limit. It is important to understand this distinction because if your policy limit is $1,000,000 but your per occurrence limit is only $100,000, this means you are responsible for paying any monies owed to the other party that exceed the $100,000 limit. For example, if the judgment against you is $150,000 and the per occurrence limit is $100,000, you will be responsible for paying the remaining $50,000 out of pocket. If you do not have the $50,000 in cash or savings immediately available for payment, wage garnishment and even asset liquidation can occur.
Conclusion
When considering a group fitness instructor liability insurance policy, remember that it is always best to be over insured and not need it than to be underinsured and end up with a large debt that you will have to end paying for the rest of your life.
About iThemes – Creator Of The Insanely Popular Builder Theme
I have to admit I simply love shopping for WordPress themes. I enjoy imagining what my new website will look like (or a site for someone else) in a particular.
Then I do demos of themes I’m interested in and try and figure out whether that theme will do exactly what I need it to do.
In late 2009 I was alerted to an upcoming release of a theme called Builder. Builder WordPress theme was truly something I had never seen before in a theme. It’s essentially a WordPress theme builder. You have almost no restrictions in how you lay out your site and design your site.
I love WordPress, but often became frustrated with limitations in layout and functionality using themes. Sure, most premium theme developers have come a long way, but if it’s flexibility you’re after in a WordPress theme, then Builder is for you.
Overview of iThemes
iThemes was a big player in the premium WordPress theme industry long before they released the incredibly popular Builder theme.
If you are just starting out with your own website or are perhaps moving your blog from a free hosting service to a paid hosting service running WordPress, you will do yourself a huge favor by learning all about iThemes as a premium WordPress theme developer. Not only do they provide a nice collection of themes, Builder being their seminal offering, but they offer plugins and extensive resources for understanding WP and web design in general.
Not only does iThemes offer a huge collection of professional WP themes, but they try to educate their customers as well. That gives them a competitive edge for those just starting out with WP or web design in general. They even offer a tutorial on how to pick the right them for your needs.
Pricing & License Model of iThemes WordPress Themes
The license that comes with all iThemes packages gives you permission to use the theme on as many domains as you like and to make as all the modifications that you deem necessary. You never have to credit iThemes for the design. There are no restrictions on using these themes on sites to be sold to clients. Every purchase comes with a solid year of technical support and access to updates on the theme.
iThemes operates on several different levels, making it easy for every customer to customize what themes they purchase and what they pay in the end. The easiest way to purchase a theme is to find one that you like and purchase Single Theme Package. This typically costs around $80 and gives unlimited use of one theme package with the extended year of updates and themes.
Another popular iThemes offering is Flexx theme, which is a bit different from other themes in that it includes 18 different versions of the theme. You can either purchase a Single Theme Package including just one theme version from the package, or you can get a great bargain by purchasing the entire Flexx Package for $199.95. Flexx was the precursor to Builder.
For $127 you can also purchase the Builder theme which is more like a program that allows you to step-by-step design your own theme. This is a great value if you don’t see any themes that you really want to implement as is.
If you design a lot of websites or blogs for clients, then you will get the most value from an All Access Pass. This gives you unlimited access to all themes offered by iThemes for unlimited use on as many sites as you like. A six month membership will run you $297 and a full year membership will run $497. This is the best option for professional web designers.
Refund Policy
You cannot get a refund for any themes purchased at iThemes. This is standard in the industry.
Technical Support
iThemes offers an online support forum to address bugs and other problems installing and making their WP themes and plugins fully functional. They don’t offer a phone number or email address for help, but this is standard with most premium WordPress theme developer services these days.
Customized Options With iThemes Premium WordPress Themes
You can get some advice and have basic questions answered about customizing iTheme themes through the support forum, but no services are offered for extended modifications. The Builder theme is a great option if you don’t see any iThemes that you would like to use as is. See details of this theme (more like a program) under the Prices & License Model section of this About iThemes overview.
History of iThemes
IThemes started with one blogger and website manager who learned through personal experience how valuable and affordable WordPress could be for small business owners (I can totally relate, except I didn’t start a company as reputable as iThemes). The company developed in order to provide functional, SEO oriented, professional quality themes not just for bloggers but for small businesses in need of affordable and well designed websites as well.
Who is Behind iThemes?
Cory Miller is the online entrepreneur who founded and continues to operate the iThemes premium WordPress theme developer website. Chris Jean is the “ninja” coder.
Role of the FEDAI
The Authorized dealers have to furnish an undertaking to the RBI in adhering to the terms and conditions that are introduced from time to time by the FEDAI. Thus, there are different rules for different transactions primarily to safeguard the interest of the importers, exporters’, general public as a whole and also the authorized dealers. FEDAI lays down the terms and conditions that survey the daily Forex transactions in India. Apart from this, it also supports its associate banks with regard to advising and assisting in the training of its personnel. It then certifies the foreign exchange brokers of India and announces the exchange rates to its associate banks.
The role of Foreign Exchange Dealers Association of India has witnessed a steady change over the past few years largely because of the ongoing integration of the international financial sectors and increase in liberalization. Several amendments have taken place in the foreign exchange after witnessing liberation of the financial sector from government regulations. In such circumstances, FEDAI acts as a catalyst and ensures smooth functioning of the markets while closely co-coordinating with the Reserve Bank of India and other group organizations. It takes maximum advantage from other associate banks through constant improvement in areas such as product customization, market intelligence, risk management, etc.
The topic of Foreign Exchange is very vast and very few bankers have gained mastery over. FEDAI has its own website which announces periodical market-related data which is accessible to the general public and to its members. In the year 2008, the FEDAI has released a treatise and a brochure marking the completion of its 50 years. It talks about the foreign exchange facilities that will be of great assistance to Indian citizens. It also provides an in-depth understanding and self-awareness among the staff members of the Authorized Dealers’ branch whose responsibility is to manage customers concerns and improve the customer service quality.
The Foreign Exchange Dealers Association of India and RBI have shared an unparalleled and close affiliation all these years. While there isn’t any official association with the RBI, FEDAI works under Reserve Bank’s guidelines. FEDAI has been a partner to many since its inception to implement best practices in the Foreign Exchange trade. Furthermore, FEDAI has been instrumental in being a communication channel between the authorized dealers and the Reserve Bank and continues to offer its support and important insights.
