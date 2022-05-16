Pros and Cons of Buying Wholesale

I often hear people complaining about their CRM software. Most of them claim that it fails to help them interact with their customers. I was always sceptical about what they said, solely because I have seen people turning the tides of their business using a CRM system.

I did a bit of research and it didn’t take me much time to discover why some people were unhappy with their CRM software. The systems they opted for were not capable enough to gratify customer requirements. But it would be criminal to blame it on the software. Without a second thought I’d question the buyers because they failed to select a CRM that works for them.

It’s a common problem all around the place. Most businesses think that buying a CRM will guarantee them a happy customer circle. The fact is, it does. But, it has to be the right one.

How do you know that the CRM you’re opting for is the one you need?

Consider the following list; a tick on all 5 checkboxes will surely get you your dream CRM software!

1. Customizable forms:

Are you going to bug your customers or potential customers with a flurry of calls for a feedback? That’d be disastrous, right? Rather, offer them forms that they can fill up at their own volition. Do not settle for generic forms that ask the same, unfruitful questions. While choosing a CRM software, ensure that it empowers you to customize the forms.

This way, you will be able to record specific data that can be used to understand your customer base better, and cater to their needs in an enhanced manner.

2. Lead assignment:

It is a well known fact that, if you make tasks simpler for your employees, they’ll be able to function better and deliver more. A major chuck of work involves segregation and task assignment. It can get complex at times, sucking out valuable energy and time from your employees. To avoid such situations, opt for a CRM that offers Lead Assignment.

Automatic Lead Assignment segregates leads as they come, assigns them to the right people and keeps a track of the same. It saves a lot of organizing effort, helping your employees focus just on the leads and nothing else.

3. Activity History:

Have you ever called people 4-5 times just to remind them about an offer? That happens to most businesses out there. And if you are met with a hurl of abuses, you probably deserve it!

Not knowing the progress with a particular lead is disastrous. You got to know where you stand. But at the same time, it is very difficult to keep a check. That’s precisely why you need a CRM software that records and shows activity history of every lead.

Using the same, you’ll be able to be more precise with your communication and you’d certain dodge some abuse before they’re thrown at you!

4. Scheduling and Tracking:

‘Customer Relationship’ is all about communication and interaction. You have to schedule messages and reminders and keep a track of all communication. If your CRM software does that, buy it within a blink of an eye!

5. Reporting and Analysis:

‘In God we trust, all others must bring data!”

Quantifying your progress is the single most powerful tool you need to have in order to know how well your business is functioning. Reports and analysis speak volumes about where you stand, reflects upon where you need to improve and highlight your strong points.

A customer is satisfied only when you change for the better, right? Quantifying helps! Make sure that the next CRM software you purchase helps you with reports and analysis.

5 ticks on the checklist and you are done! You have bought yourself a CRM software that will not disappoint.