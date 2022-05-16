Purchasing Your First Pair of Ice Skates

Share Pin 0 Shares

With so many options online today we are purchasing more and more through the internet than ever before. And, there are certainly some better deals to be had by purchasing things online. HOWEVER, ice skates is not one of them!

As a long time skating coach, I cringe when I hear that someone is considering purchasing ice skates online. In essence, this means a person is going to purchase professional equipment online without trying the boots on, talking to someone about the quality of the equipment, reqlinquishing their warranty and get no promise of fit or continued service on the equipment. Really???? This doesn’t make sense.

I think the biggest argument that I hear for someone considering this option is that they think they are getting a better deal. Well, in the case of professional equipment, there rarely is a “deal” but more often a regret later after their purchase. The average cost to buying a good pair of skates in a pro shop at the rink for a beginning skater is about $120! Yep, that it! And, here are the upsides to purchasing them from a professional rink:

– They will measure your feet and recommend the best brand of boot and blade that fit the goals of the skater. Taking also into account experience level, age and ability.

– If the boot is a Jackson or similar, they will heat mold the boot to your foot.

– They will allow you to upgrade the blades separately, if needed or desired.

– They will guarantee the boot and the blade and have a money back guarantee if something goes wrong.

– They will mount the new blade on the boot and sharpen the blade before you get on the ice for the first time as part of the initial price. Usually blade mounting and sharpening are separate fees.

– You will also be able to purchase additional accessories for your skates while you are there just for your boots such as blade guards, soakers, wax, laces, etc.

– And, they will answer all your questions so that you will learn all about your equipment and how to care for it and protect it.

Last but not least, purchasing equipment from your local ice rink supports the smaller business. Ice rinks operate at a very low margin and often barely get by. Support them by shopping with them so that they can stay in business.

So, please, please, please do not purchase ice skates online. Save yourself the headache. When skates don’t fit right, it can negatively impact your learning experience and make it frustrating for your coach who really wants you to progress. Buy locally from your rink for professional equipment!