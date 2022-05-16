Finance
Purchasing Your First Pair of Ice Skates
With so many options online today we are purchasing more and more through the internet than ever before. And, there are certainly some better deals to be had by purchasing things online. HOWEVER, ice skates is not one of them!
As a long time skating coach, I cringe when I hear that someone is considering purchasing ice skates online. In essence, this means a person is going to purchase professional equipment online without trying the boots on, talking to someone about the quality of the equipment, reqlinquishing their warranty and get no promise of fit or continued service on the equipment. Really???? This doesn’t make sense.
I think the biggest argument that I hear for someone considering this option is that they think they are getting a better deal. Well, in the case of professional equipment, there rarely is a “deal” but more often a regret later after their purchase. The average cost to buying a good pair of skates in a pro shop at the rink for a beginning skater is about $120! Yep, that it! And, here are the upsides to purchasing them from a professional rink:
– They will measure your feet and recommend the best brand of boot and blade that fit the goals of the skater. Taking also into account experience level, age and ability.
– If the boot is a Jackson or similar, they will heat mold the boot to your foot.
– They will allow you to upgrade the blades separately, if needed or desired.
– They will guarantee the boot and the blade and have a money back guarantee if something goes wrong.
– They will mount the new blade on the boot and sharpen the blade before you get on the ice for the first time as part of the initial price. Usually blade mounting and sharpening are separate fees.
– You will also be able to purchase additional accessories for your skates while you are there just for your boots such as blade guards, soakers, wax, laces, etc.
– And, they will answer all your questions so that you will learn all about your equipment and how to care for it and protect it.
Last but not least, purchasing equipment from your local ice rink supports the smaller business. Ice rinks operate at a very low margin and often barely get by. Support them by shopping with them so that they can stay in business.
So, please, please, please do not purchase ice skates online. Save yourself the headache. When skates don’t fit right, it can negatively impact your learning experience and make it frustrating for your coach who really wants you to progress. Buy locally from your rink for professional equipment!
How to Sell Your House to a We Buy Houses Real Estate Investor – Can They Really Solve My Problems?
So you need to sell your house but you are on short time constraints. By you being stuck in a bad economy and Realtors selling houses slower than ever how in the world are you going to be able to sell an unwanted house? Well welcome to the New Year ladies and gentleman. In the new decade you have several options selling your house. Now you can sell your house to your local We Buy Houses Real Estate Investor that will put cash in your pocket within 30 days.
Selling your house to a We Buy Houses Investor is a fast, hassle free, straight forward, no strings attached a way to sell your house in any market. Selling to a We Buy Houses Real Estate Investor can be the answer to all of your real estate problems. It does not matter if you live in Baltimore, Virginia, Prince Georges County, Washington DC, Florida, California or surrounding areas. We Buy Houses Real Estate Investors can buy your house in any area/any condition. You will literally get a offer within 24 hours.
When you sell your house to a We Buy Houses Real Estate Investor you will benefit because…
1. You can sell your house usually within 30 days
2. You sign a short, no hassle, straight to the point contract and as soon as you sign that contract you will find yourself at the closing table collecting your check in no time.
3. You can sell your house in its as-is condition. We Buy Houses Investors love to do the dirty work. They deal with houses filled with trash, cracked windows, damaged roofs, fire damaged, inherited houses, any situation, they know what its like to be in a messy situation! A+ Neighborhood Homebuyers is a full service real estate investment company based in Baltimore, MD that buys five to ten houses a month. They have helped homeowners in Washington DC, PG County, Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Woodlawn, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Fort Washington, District Heights, Northern Virginia,Toledo, Ohio, and Harrisburg, PA.
4. You can sometimes avoid unwanted fees. Liens, property taxes and code violations are no problem for We Buy Houses Real Estate Investors. They successfully buy houses and usually pay all the unwanted fees at settlement to put more money in your pocket at settlement. We Buy Houses Investors mission is to help you put your problems behind you they will do anything in their power to make the process easier for you. It does not matter if you live in Maryland, Virginia or Washington DC, in most situations they will pay off any unwanted or hidden fees that were placed on your house.
We Buy Houses Investors are the right people to call if you just want to get rid of your Maryland, DC or Virginia House. If they agree on a price you will be at the closing table collecting your check before you can even blink your eyes. This is a straight to the point solution that many homeowners and investors have been using for years when they simply don’t want to deal with their property anymore. Selling your property to a Web Buy Houses Real Estate Investor is a great alternative for you then letting your house sit on the market and drain your time and money.
DreamHost Review: My Personal Experience in Setting Up My Account
In case you’re looking for a reliable hosting company to host your site, this review will help you to decide if DreamHost is good for you. This is my own personal experience with them.
I went to their site through WordPress page. The fact that they are approved by WordPress is one of the reasons that made me sign up with them. It’s simple. There are many gory tales about people’s terrible experience with many web hosting services. So in order not to have the same bad experience I searched the internet thoroughly for a hosting service that has been tested and trusted.
So when WordPress recommends a hosting service, when I was actually researching what hosting to use, you know what that means. Apparently WordPress would not recommend a hosting service that will provide poor service for their customers as that will also affect their own image.
This is what WordPress says on their site:
‘There are hundreds of thousands of web hosts out there, the vast majority of which meet the WordPress minimum requirements, and choosing one from the crowd can be a chore. Just like flowers need the right environment to grow, WordPress works best when it’s in a rich hosting environment.
We’ve dealt with more hosts than you can imagine; in our opinion, the hosts below represent some of the best and brightest of the hosting world…
DreamHost
WordPress 1-click install, auto-updates, unlimited hosted domains, and great support! DreamHost powers over 600,000 WordPress blogs and websites globally, and offers a 2 week free trial, a free domain name, plus unlimited disk space, bandwidth, MySQL databases, and email addresses. Easily install your favorite WordPress plug-ins, and rest easy with our 100% uptime guarantee.’
So I signed up for the shared hosting for $8.95/month which is very cheap. I filled the online application form and within 3 hours of my application my account was approved. So I chatted with their customer service to find out when my website is going to be up and I was told it’s going to be up within 4 to 8 hours.
When I checked back it was up within 6 hours (that is about 3:55am after I finished chatting with the customer service representative by 10pm the previous day).
And so I installed my WordPress blog by a one-click installation. That is another good point that attracted me to their service. I mean instead of learning a lot of stuff or memorize lots of codes just to host my blog all I had to do is click on Install icon and boom! My site is up and running.
8 Tips to Help You Buy the Best Basketball Shoes
Today, you can choose from numerous types of basketball shoes. If you have never bought one before, looking for the right pair may be a bit tricky for you. What you need to do is go for sneakers that offer perfect fit and support. Investing in a pair that feels comfortable and helps you give your best performance is paramount. Given below are 8 tips that can help you make the best choice.
1. Low, Mid or High
You can find these boots in 3 heights: low, mid and high. The low type offers better agility and speed. They are a great choice for guards.
The high type is ideal for extra support for your ankle so you can maintain your stability while playing. They are a good choice for centers and forwards.
Mid types are more suitable for players that need something in-between the two types for ankle support.
2. Look
The style of your sneakers is also important. At times, the look of the shoes gives you the push you need to deliver your best performance. Keeping that in mind, it’s a good idea to invest in a functional pair of shoes. However, there is no harm in buying something that looks great.
3. Feel
Some products are made of stiff material for better stability and protection. In the midsole area of the shoes, there should be a thin layer for better cushioning without compromising on comfort.
4. Toughness
If a product can’t stand the test of time, buying it won’t be of any use. The shoes lose their strength and stability when the seams or fabric keeps on stretching out. Although the extra weight offers more durability, you can buy lightweight products that still last much longer.
5. Materials
The material of the product is an important factor to consider when making a choice. Unlike the conventional leather, the synthetic options are more popular. However, you can find many styles that are a combo of canvas, mesh and leather.
6. Fit
The end of your shoe and the big toe must have a little room in-between them. As far as width is concerned, make sure the shoe fits comfortably and doesn’t feel too loose or snug. The heel can move a bit left and right but it should never slide or slip.
7. Outsole
Outsole is the area that connects you to the court. Usually, synthetic materials or rubber is used for making this part of your shoes. Since you need enough traction while playing, your shoe must have a good outsole.
For added grip, outsoles that come with herringbone or hexagonal patterns can be an ideal choice. This type of footwear will prevent you from sliding on the court.
8. Price
Although expensive shoes don’t necessarily help players give their best performance, you may still want to get a reasonably priced pair. Make sure that the pair will meet your needs.
In short, buying the best pair of shoes can help you improve your performance on-the-court while giving you a confidence boost. Therefore, you may want to follow these tips to go for the best shoes.
