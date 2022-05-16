News
Ravens roundtable: Breaking down the toughest tests, best games and more in the 2022 schedule
The Ravens haven’t played a game since early January, haven’t won a game since late November and haven’t beaten a 2021 playoff team since mid-September. But with the release of the NFL’s 2022 schedule Thursday — and the expected return of a litany of injured starters — hope springs eternal in Baltimore.
The Ravens, looking to return to the postseason after an 8-9 season, will open their slate with a four-game stretch against AFC East opponents and finish it with an AFC North-heavy itinerary. In between, they’ll face Super Bowl contenders and perennial also-rans. They’ll play games on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and maybe even Saturday. They’ll take on a division where Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield are no longer Lamar Jackson’s toughest competition at quarterback.
Four months from the Ravens’ season opener, 2022 predictions are almost entirely speculative. But someone’s got to make them. Here’s how Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon see the team’s schedule shaking out.
Who’s the best team on the Ravens’ schedule?
Childs Walker: The Buffalo Bills sure looked like the best team in the league until the last seconds of their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and they have fortified their roster since that all-time classic. They have a dangerous passing offense led by Josh Allen, one of the top five quarterbacks in the league, and a defense that was actually their best unit in 2021. The Ravens will get them at home, but the Bills will be quite the October measuring stick.
Jonas Shaffer: It’s probably the Bills. As of Friday, they had the NFL’s best Super Bowl odds, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, which is all the more impressive considering the gauntlet of AFC teams standing in their way. Buffalo should have a top-five offense and a top-five defense, and now it even has Matt Araiza, AKA the “Punt God.”
If the Bills aren’t the Ravens’ toughest opponent, the Buccaneers are. Look at their depth chart and try to find an obvious weakness. Squint, and you can maybe find one or two. Depth is a concern, of course, one that revealed itself when injuries knocked Tampa Bay off course last season. But quarterback Tom Brady’s game management keeps the pass rush at bay and receivers happy, and the defense has been reliably sound under coordinator (and now head coach) Todd Bowles.
C.J. Doon: The Buccaneers. Brady is back, along with wide receiver Chris Godwin, cornerback Carlton Davis and center Ryan Jensen. The Bucs have some holes after losing starting guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa, safety Jordan Whitehead and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but the additions of wide receiver Russell Gage and guard Shaq Mason should help keep this offense rolling. If Brady can maintain his NFL Most Valuable Player-worthy level at age 45, this will be the Ravens’ toughest test.
Which game are you most looking forward to?
Walker: Though the Ravens held the AFC’s top seed after Week 12, you could argue their slide actually began with a Week 10 loss in Miami in which they could not protect quarterback Lamar Jackson from the Dolphins’ blitzes. So they will surely be eager for revenge in their home opener against a team that added wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Will the Ravens have their pass blocking in order? Will they show off their recaptured mojo by stomping the Dolphins as they did to start the 2019 season? We shouldn’t overstate the importance of anything that happens in Week 2, but this one will tell us a few things.
Shaffer: Give me Ravens vs. Bengals on “Sunday Night Football.” Recent history suggests the Week 5 game in Baltimore won’t be competitive, and nothing drives a narrative like a blowout. But who’s getting blown out? Last year, Cincinnati took their two meetings by a combined 44 points. Over the previous three games, the Ravens won by no fewer than 24 points. If we finally get a competitive game, that works, too. Sign me up for Jackson and Joe Burrow trading blows well into the fourth quarter. However it unfolds, the winner might well emerge as the favorite to win the AFC North.
Doon: Bills at Ravens in Week 4. Jackson vs. Allen speaks for itself, but I’m curious to see how the Ravens’ defense handles Buffalo’s playmakers. It’s early enough in the season that cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters might not be fully up to speed after their injuries, which means wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder could take advantage. The Ravens need their pass rush and secondary to improve this season to compete with the top teams in the AFC, and this will be the first big test.
What’s a trap game the Ravens can’t afford to look past?
Walker: The Ravens will play a bunch of difficult games between the middle of September and the first weekend in November. The one opponent that looks like a pushover in that stretch? The New York Giants. Even after a celebrated draft, the Giants have a long way to go to revive one of the league’s dullest offenses. But it’s still a road trip sandwiched between divisional wars against the Bengals and Cleveland Browns. If complacency is to strike the Ravens, New Jersey will be the place.
Shaffer: How about the first game? Four months out from the Ravens’ opener against the New York Jets, we don’t know how many of the team’s rehabilitating starters will be available. We also don’t know whether Jackson will be tentative in his first meaningful action since his ankle injury, or how well defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald can make midgame adjustments, or even how good Zach Wilson will be in his second year as the Jets’ starting quarterback. If the Ravens lose in Week 1, they might not be favored again until Week 6.
Doon: At Jacksonville in Week 12. After this game, the Ravens host quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos before embarking on a season-defining stretch of four AFC North matchups in five weeks. You think they might be looking ahead? The Ravens have clear advantages on paper, but if edger rusher Travon Walker and inside linebacker Devin Lloyd live up to their first-round billing and quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes a big step forward in Year 2 under Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson, this is no gimme.
Which individual matchup are you most looking forward to?
Walker: There’s plenty of fun to be had with Allen, Brady and a relocated Russell Wilson on the schedule, but the answer has to be Jackson vs. Burrow. And it’s really Burrow vs. the Ravens’ pass defense. Cincinnati beat the Ravens by a combined score of 82-38 last year, with Burrow throwing for 941 yards over the two games. No quarterback has ever eviscerated the Ravens so thoroughly in a single season, and the Bengals grabbed the AFC North as a result. Can the Ravens turn the tide with a new defensive coordinator and a fortified secondary? Can Jackson, in turn, regain divisional quarterback supremacy? If they don’t come up with answers for Burrow, they could be in for a long decade.
Shaffer: Few on-field matchups are as fun to imagine as Tampa Bay’s Brady against the Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton. Brady, 44, will be more than twice as old as Hamilton, 21, when they meet in Week 8. The rookie safety from Notre Dame will have started, at most, seven NFL games. Brady’s won seven Super Bowls. The best quarterback Hamilton faced last year might have been Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, a third-round draft pick. Brady’s seen everything and studied everyone. Hamilton’s football IQ and range separate him from other elite safety prospects. Brady and Tampa Bay’s prolific downfield passing game will test both.
Doon: Jets defensive end Carl Lawson vs. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Stanley will face better pass rushers this season, but this will be the first test for his surgically repaired left ankle since struggling in last year’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Stanley can get back to his All-Pro level, that’d be a huge sigh of relief for the Ravens. Lawson himself is coming back from a torn Achilles tendon, which makes this an intriguing matchup of star players with something to prove.
What’s your way-too-early prediction on the Ravens’ record?
Walker: 11-6. They’ll be healthier, with their running game and pass defense restored to past strength, so a middle-of-the-road schedule will not keep them out of the playoffs.
Shaffer: 12-5. It’s impossible to know who on the Ravens’ schedule will actually be good, but we have a pretty good idea of the talent returning in Baltimore. If Jackson and the secondary bounce back this year, they’ll take care of business in the AFC North.
Doon: 12-5. In a loaded AFC, the Ravens aren’t getting their due. They have just the seventh-best Super Bowl odds in the conference despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the league and an ascending young roster. Not to mention, their schedule is the 11th easiest in the NFL based on projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers. Assuming good health, they could be the surprise top seed in the AFC.
Orioles reset: With three gloves and four positions, Tyler Nevin has carved out a role with Orioles through his versatility
Before every pitch, Tyler Nevin goes through his mental checklist.
How many outs are there? Who’s on base? Who’s hitting? Where should he throw it if the ball comes his way? It’s not a unique routine for players, but as Nevin hops around the field, answering those questions before the ball has a chance to reach him is the first step toward making the play.
“The pre-pitch thought process is crucial,” Triple-A Norfolk manager Buck Britton said. “And when you’re moving around, I think it’s even more important.”
Inside Nevin’s locker are three gloves, sometimes more. There’s his favorite one, the third base mitt he’s played with for years. There’s a first baseman’s glove, which was the hardest one to break in because of the extra padding. And there’s an outfielder’s mitt, the newest addition to his collection after picking up left and right field in 2019.
He never knows which one he’ll pull from his locker that day when he arrives at the ballpark. So he keeps them all ready, taking them from city to city, in case the need arises. In Detroit, for instance, Nevin played first base during the first two games of the series before sliding over to third for Sunday’s finale.
Since his call-up in late April, Nevin has played third base five times, first base three times, left field twice and right field once. On four occasions he’s played a different position on consecutive days, requiring him to roll through that mental checklist with special focus.
“I can’t get too comfortable with where I’m at,” Nevin said, “because the next day I’ll probably play somewhere else.”
But it’s that discomfort, in a way, that has helped Nevin stake a place with the Orioles, providing a utility ability that covers for injuries and off-days. He’s a natural third baseman, but he can play all four corners and feature as a designated hitter, too — the kind of versatility that helps a manager fill out a lineup card each day.
“It’s huge,” Trey Mancini said. “If you can get slotted into one of five spots, it’s huge, and it’s a huge plus to be able to play up here and stay up here, just to have that dynamic ability to play in different spots.”
The path to becoming a utility player wasn’t one Nevin sought on his own. After the Colorado Rockies drafted Nevin in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft, the path to the big leagues appeared crowded.
The Rockies had Nolan Arenado patrolling third base for the foreseeable future, and in Single-A ball, Nevin also competed with infielder Colton Welker for playing time at the hot corner. So he was approached with a challenge — more of a command than a question.
“Hey,” Nevin remembers a farm director telling him, “we’re gonna have you play first.”
It wasn’t entirely foreign, since he played there as a freshman in high school and at times in little league, where coaches often put the largest player there. But it was still an adjustment he made on the fly. His experience as a third baseman helps, though.
Nevin said there are plenty of similarities between the corner infield spots, but the major differences come down to how much time he has to make a play. At third, he doesn’t get to choose which hop to go after — if he waits, the runner might be safe. He can sit back for a better bounce at first, however, and he doesn’t need to go after every ball, given the assistance of the second baseman and pitcher. So when he’s at first, he feels as if the experience of making more athletic plays at third only helps him make the standout ones look more routine.
“I enjoy saving errors and I enjoy not just being a big guy at first,” Nevin said. “I enjoy making plays that they don’t expect first basemen to make.”
His introduction to the outfield followed much of the same path, with the Rockies proposing the idea to him in 2019. That was a more difficult adjustment, jumping to a spot on the field he hadn’t played before, but the understanding of the position has helped him gain increased playing time.
Nevin doesn’t sugarcoat it: He’s not the fastest player. So instead, he focuses on the little things that can make a monumental difference, such as hitting the cutoff man with his throws, keeping the ball in front of him and making accurate first reads off the bat.
“No one’s expecting me to be [10-time Gold Glove winner] Andruw Jones, but I definitely don’t want to be a liability,” Nevin said. “And every day I try to get better at it to be as close to Andruw Jones as I can, but I feel like I’m comfortable enough now to where I can be solid and reliable, and you don’t have to be worried about me out there.”
That’s what Mancini has noticed, too. When Mancini began performing well during spring training in 2017, the natural first baseman was stuck behind Chris Davis. To find a way to get his bat into the lineup, the Orioles charged him with learning the outfield — “you’ve got to learn it, or you might be an odd-man-out,” Mancini said.
In the future, Nevin hopes to prove himself as an everyday player worthy of holding down one position. But he pointed to Ketel Marte with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers as evidence that there’s a market for utility players.
And as Nevin continues to play a role in Baltimore, he’s proving how valuable that versatility can be.
“Just because you play all over doesn’t mean you can’t play one,” Nevin said. “It means you can play everything. We’ll see where the road takes me. But for right now, I’m very ready to play wherever I’m needed.”
What’s to come?
An impending promotion for catcher Adley Rutschman, the top prospect in baseball, isn’t out of the question this week for Baltimore. The Orioles begin a seven-game homestand against divisional opponents, hosting the New York Yankees for four games beginning Monday and the Tampa Bay Rays for three starting Friday.
A Friday night home crowd with Rutschman making his debut almost makes too much sense. The 24-year-old backstop will have an off-day Monday with Triple-A Norfolk that could serve as a travel day, too.
Rutschman went 0-for-4 with three groundouts and a lineout Sunday, and he’s hitting .304 with an .871 OPA across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A so far. Rutschman might’ve made Baltimore’s opening day roster if he hadn’t sustained a tricep injury as major league spring training got underway.
What was good?
The Orioles can breathe a sigh of relief. For the moment, the injury to outfielder Austin Hays — while grisly — doesn’t appear as if it’ll keep him off the field for an extended period of time. And for Hyde, that’s about as good of news as he could hear, especially as he watched his offense scuffle mightily in Detroit.
Hays had his hand stepped on as he dove toward first base Thursday in St. Louis, and while he finished out the game, he required stitches to close the wounds. The fortunate part? He didn’t break any bones or tear any ligaments, avoiding what could’ve been a major loss for the Orioles.
“We got really lucky,” Hyde said. “Lucky something wasn’t broken in there or more stitches or whatever.”
Hays is hitting .291 this season and recorded 12 hits in 21 at-bats before three straight hitless games against the Cardinals. The 26-year-old said he hopes to begin baseball activities again Monday, wanting to maintain his rhythm at the plate.
What wasn’t?
With 16 strikeouts in Sunday’s series finale and Trey Mancini’s solo homer in the ninth the only run, Baltimore closed out its series in Detroit with three runs scored and three losses. It was a display that looked closer to the performances of April rather than May, taking a considerable downturn from the beginning of the month.
Before the Tigers secured a sweep, the Orioles hadn’t lost any of their previous four series, including taking two of three games from the Kansas City Royals and Cardinals last week.
But on Friday, Baltimore stranded 14 runners and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The bats weren’t as lively Saturday or Sunday, putting pressure on the pitching staff. And while the outings were solid on the mound, the lack of runs couldn’t support those displays.
On the farm
Entering Sunday, infielder Gunnar Henderson had played 29 games this season for Double-A Bowie. He had reached base in all 29.
His streak, however, ended Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader, as he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.
The 20-year-old, who ranks as the No. 4 prospect in Baltimore’s pipeline according to Baseball America, holds a .292 average and .924 OPS while drawing 31 walks to 24 strikeouts. He’s scored 26 runs to go with five doubles and four homers.
How To Use A Ring Light For Zoom Meetings? TONOR TRL-20 review
Since the arrival of the COVID pandemic, 70% workforce is still working from home, right? Due to this, we have to attend a lot of virtual meetings on Zoom or other platforms. And who doesn’t like to look good at these zoom meetings? Here we are not talking about makeup but the better lighting. Sometimes we make the room more lit but that makes our faces look fader in Zoom calls and the rest of the time, it’s too dark that shadows appear.
So what to do for the perfect lighting for Zoom meetings? if you are also struggling with this issue then Ring Light is a perfect one-shot solution for you. Do you know, why we are saying this? Actually Ring light does not focus on the background, instead, it majorly focuses on faces and makes them look brighter and more attractive.
Most of the time what happens is that two IT professionals on a video conferencing call, try to solve the problem, or are participating in a corporate call, at that time, the perfect lighting is what we need !! In the corporate meetings, appearance means a lot.
And if you are thinking that, ring lights for Zoom meetings will cost you a boom, then you are wrong, there are many affordable ring lights available on Amazon that work perfectly and are highly efficient. Check out TONOR 12″ Large Selfie Ring Light with Stand for more details.
Now the question arises How can you fix your lighting for Zoom calls using Ring Light? You may believe it or not, it’s definitely not that tough. Here we will give you some handy tips for better Zoom lighting.
What is a ring light?
Ring Lights are basically the lamps where LEDs are arranged in a circle. The main benefit here is that light spread evenly on the user’s face and makes it easier for the user to adjust the camera properly and balance the warmness correctly.
And the best part is that here this ring light can be placed on all sorts of gadgets like phones, webcams, or other cameras in the middle and provide an even spread of light. This enhances the colour and quality of your videos or video calls.
How much do ring lights cost?
Like most products, prices depend very much on the quality and features you require. Some light rings offer variable settings for colour temperature and brightness (this is a key one), colour filters, remote controls and a range of other accessories. They can cost upwards of a hundred pounds or dollars.
Now let us talk about how much ring lights cost? every product quality varies from company to company and above all, what features you require. Like many rings, lights offer variable settings for colour temperature and brightness, colour filters, remote controls and a range of other accessories. On the number of features and quality, cost varies. One product that I have found worth and value for money is TONOR 12″ Large Selfie Ring Light with Stand for Phone as it comes at very affordable pricing, Check out here. However, the price of ring lights starts from $20.
What do we like in TRL-20 the most?
- TRL-20 features 3 colour modes (cold, warm, and natural) along with 10 brightness levels.
- It adopts over-voltage protection and electrostatic shielding tech, making the average life reach 20000H.
- The base of the light can be adjusted freely, which ensures you get the perfect angle.
How to set up and use a ring light?
Here are our top tips for getting the most out of a ring light.
1. Use mains power
One thing, you must ensure that the ring light you are using is recommended for use on a laptop or not. Since heavy brightness will draw more power and can lead to laptop damage if plugged directly into a USB port. It is always advised to use a phone charger or even a USB power bank if you need to be mobile.
2. Place the camera in the middle of the ring light
If you are using the ring light on your smartphone, then you should keep the ring light in the central position. You can also use a tripod here. Since the camera will be in middle, it will practically eliminate shadows and give the best results.
3. Using a ring light with a laptop camera
If you are using a ring light for a laptop camera, then place the ring light at the upper edge of the screen so that your face is illuminated properly.
4. Check positioning and reflections
You can also try setting ring lights at different distances and check which gap suits you best since the dimensions and lighting of all rooms are different.
5. Set the colour temperature
Many ring lights come with controls to manage colour temperature and pop. You can set the light the way you want – cool or warm.
Moreover, if you don’t have colour temperature control, then you can also try filters that clip onto the light itself and act like sunglasses to change the whiteness level.
Note: You can get ahead with your ring light with a special offer until May 22, 2022. From its original price of $57.99, you can get one of your own at $33.99 on Amazon.
Wrap Up :
Nowadays every swanky vlogger, or professional photographer use Ring Lights. They are easy to carry and have taken the photography world to the next level. It also brings light and makes your features look brighter by drowning out the background noise to create a stellar appearance. Check out some best ring lights here
The post How To Use A Ring Light For Zoom Meetings? TONOR TRL-20 review appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
7th Pay Commission: Calculation of dearness allowance will be done in a new way in July, know how salary will be decided?
7th Pay Commission: Another new update has come regarding Dearness Allowance (DA). After increasing DA in March, now it will have a separate increase in July. But, in July, the formula for calculating DA calculation will change. Let us tell you, DA of central employees is getting increased by 3% at present. Means the total DA has reached 34%. In such a situation, now the change in the next dearness allowance is a matter of discussion. On the one hand, there has been a steady decline in the AICPI Index. At the same time, now the calculation of dearness allowance will also be done in a changed way.
Dearness allowance is available for cost of living
Dearness allowance is given to central and state government employees to improve their cost of living level. This allowance is a part of the salary structure, so there should be no difference in the standard of living of the employee even after the rise in inflation. Dearness allowance (DA) is given to government employees, public sector employees and dearness relief to pensioners.
Which is the new formula?
The Ministry of Labor and Employment has changed the calculation formula regarding Dearness Allowance. The Labor Ministry has changed the base year 2016 for Dearness Allowance (DA Calculation). A new series of Wage Rate Index (WRI-Wage Rate Index) has been released. The Labor Ministry said that the new series of WRI with base year 2016=100 will replace the old series of base year 1963-65.
How is Dearness Allowance calculated?
The amount of dearness allowance is worked out by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance of the 7th Pay Commission with the basic pay. The current rate of percentage is 12%, if your basic pay is Rs 56,900 DA (56,900 x12)/100. Percentage of Dearness Allowance = Average of CPI for the last 12 months – 115.76. Now the amount that comes will be divided by 115.76. The score that will come will be multiplied by 100.
How to calculate your salary?
For salary calculation under 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission Salary hike), DA has to be calculated on the basic salary of the employee. Suppose the minimum basic salary of a central employee is Rs 25,000, then his DA calculation will be 34% of 25,000. 34% of Rs 25,000 i.e. total will be Rs 8500. This is an example. Similarly, those with the rest of the salary structure can also calculate it according to their basic salary.
Dearness allowance is taxable
Dearness Allowance is fully taxable. Under the Income Tax rules in India, separate information about dearness allowance has to be given in the Income Tax Return (ITR). Meaning the amount you get in the name of dearness allowance is taxable and tax will have to be paid on it.
There are two types of dearness allowance
There are two types of Dearness Allowance (DA). First Industrial Dearness Allowance and second Variable Dearness Allowance. The Industrial Dearness Allowance is revised every 3 months. This is for the employees working in the public sector of the central government. It is calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Variable Dearness Allowance is revised every 6 months. Variable Dearness Allowance is also calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The post 7th Pay Commission: Calculation of dearness allowance will be done in a new way in July, know how salary will be decided? appeared first on JK Breaking News.
