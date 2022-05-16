Finance
Reputation Management: To Build, Engage, or Bury?
There is a good chance that, at some point, reputation management for your company will become a necessity. The following are a few of the aspects to consider and implement.
Build – The best reputation management technique available is to build your presence on the search engines prior to the arrival of negative content. Much akin to building a fortress prior to attack instead of during one, this practice goes beyond the objectives of typical search engine optimization toward multiple listings in the top thirty rankings (first three pages) on the search engines. The reasons are two-fold; the first that by seeding the search engine results pages with brand building content you can build trust and familiarity with your potential customers. The second is that this same practice will make it much more difficult for negative content to work its way up to rankings high enough to be seen by people searching for your company. Additionally, while it’s true that one negative comment can cause a lot of problems, having it outnumbered by a multiple of positive ones will likely lessen its impact.
Engage – Whether online chatter takes place on blogs, in a forum, or on a social media site you’ll want to be able to participate in those conversations, especially should the tone be negative. To that end, monitoring what is being said about your company will allow you or your reputation management company to engage at an early stage of the ensuing thread. Whether it’s a misperception, a rumor, or a legitimate beef about something your company did or didn’t do, telling your side of the story as soon as possible is a must. If the complaint or review is legitimate, taking accountability and laying out how your company plans to deal with the issue will let people reading the thread know that you’re listening and respectful of input. Either way, participating in conversation allows for the best representation possible.
Bury – Unlike the days of traditional media where a story would lose its legs and drift out of the public’s consciousness, a story on the internet will hang around for the ages. If there is truth to the story, engagement in managing the story will likely prove to be the most efficient use of time and resources. On the other hand, if your company is being attacked for the purpose of revenge or a competitor trying to gain advantage, an online reputation management strategy of burying the associated negative content will be the best method for minimizing damage. As mentioned previously, pro-active reputation management can make the make the job easier by limiting the amount of negative content that makes it to the front pages of the search engines. Still, clearing whatever does come up becomes priority one. The creation of blogs, websites, articles, and press releases followed by search engine optimization and marketing is the normal course of business for pushing content away from the front pages of the search engines. The time it takes for a successful campaign is totally dependent on competition for the space and the veracity of the attack.
The importance of building and maintaining your positive reputation requires a serious commitment of time and skill to make sure that it’s done properly. Outsourcing these tasks to an experienced reputation management company is often the best option in terms of 24/7 monitoring, response times, and tactical implementation. Reputation Management LLC has been protecting companies since 2001.
Where to Sell Hot Dogs – Good Hot Dog Cart Locations
One of the key factors that will determine whether you are a success or a failure in the hot dog business is your ability to identify and secure great locations.
Some spots are so good that you can pretty much milk them with a full time stand all day and every day. Other locations can have serious downtime hours where business is dead, yet have certain times when you can really clean up. For some spots it is all about timing.
Let’s take a more in depth look at typical places where you can sell hot dogs, how to find these spots and some of the factors that make one place better than another.
Here are some tips on finding the best hot dog cart locations.
Positioning Close to a Crowd
When deciding where to sell hot dogs you must first observe traffic flows at that specific spot throughout a typical day to get a good idea of the volume and potential. The best places are often close to where people live, work, study or pass by on a frequent basis. Position yourself close to a hungry crowd and you can’t go wrong.
A hot dog is a common fast food item that is especially sought after by busy people. You are looking for people who are in a rush and not wanting to waste time sitting down in a restaurant to have a meal.
Locations and Timing
During the day you can position your cart close to office blocks, shopping centers, educational institutions or transportation hubs. At night there is a good trade to be done outside bars and clubs or large factories that have a night shift.
Some locations may only be good for a few hours a day. You may find that you can maximize your profits by moving around, if you have a permit that allows you to do so. Keep accurate records of your hot dog sales in various locations and you will soon learn where you should be and when you should be there.
Don’t forget the habitual nature of humans. Once they come to rely on you being in a certain spot at a certain time they will be let down if they find that you are not there. Remember that your customers have schedules too. If your hot dogs can become part of a customers schedule then you have got yourself a regular customer that will be worth a lot to you in the long term.
Competition
While you should not necessarily be scared of spots that are already being worked by other food vendors, you should still take this factor into account. Healthy competition could mean that the area offers excellent potential and you can jump in and get your share of the pie. A spot without competition could be a goldmine or there could be some very good reasons why other vendors have not had success there.
Foot Traffic or Vehicle Traffic
Hot dog stands on the East coast are typically located in densely populated urban areas and sell mainly to pedestrians. Foot traffic is usually easier to sell to. However in the South and West of the US, some hot dog vendors run roadside stands that appeal to passing motorists. If people see your sign, have enough time to slow down and a place to park then you can do really well on a busy stretch of highway.
Locations Need Time to Develop
While you will get a feel for a locations potential after you spend a few days working it, it is hard to make a judgment after such a short time period. It may take local people several weeks or even months to discover your cart and try your hot dogs.
After some time you will build rapport with people in the area and get some customers that come to you on a regular basis. So don’t give up on a spot after just a few days. Unless things are looking really bad you should give a location at least a month to reveal its potential to you.
Selling Hot Dogs at Events and Festivals
One excellent opportunity for a hot dog stand owner is to gain the right to run a concession stand at a fair, concert, show or other kind of event. If such an event is going to be attended by a large number of people then you should be able to do quite well if you know how to run a stand efficiently.
Once you make the right connections and learn how to get access to these gigs you can literally write your own paycheck. Many hot dog vendors work at such events for only four or five days a month yet earn as much as those who are working in permanent locations.
As a hot dog cart business owner you must always have your eyes peeled looking for promising new places to sell your products. The old saying from the real estate industry also relates to the hot dog business, ‘Location, location, location’. Knowing where to sell hot dogs is a talent that is every bit as important as knowing how to operate a stand.
Why A Small Business Needs A Strong Website Design?
In last few decades the internet technology has made immense status in the business and commerce. Because of the eCommerce tools the websites have become a major part of business promotion and advertisement. The companies use different programs and methods to make them prominent and well known in the markets. When talking about the small businesses the internet and websites are important means for the better introduction and promotion of the products and services. These methods enable the small business holders to communicate with their potential and regular customers. Now the companies working in small business sector can tell their customers or clients about the visions, missions, philosophy, goals and products. That’s why the small business needs Web Design Company to create an attractive and useful website. The website created by the web designing experts will be used for the better promotion and advertisement of the products and services.
Hire Web Designer to enjoy the effective tools of advertisements and communications. It is very important to hire the services of the experts because website designing is not an easy job. The creative websites enable the small business sectors to stand with the large groups of the companies who are working in the same field. Because of the great competition among the companies and industries it has become important to reach in the society with effective tools of advertisements. Despite of great importance and need of official URLs most of the small business holders believe that they don’t need websites or URLs because they are working in small area or small business. But they are not true because they are neglecting the importance of online tools to promote the business for better income and recognition.
Many small business holders say that their customers are local so they don’t need websites but what about the customers who are present in the vicinities of the city or area. The people who are looking for the expansion of the business either small business or large business should use the tools of web designing because it can play important role to tell the people about your products and services in more effective ways than print and electronic media tools. Web Design Company enables the people who are looking for the websites and URLs to create their own online stores and sites where they can present their products for sale. Remember because of the increasing use of internet the people are looking forward to shop online because it’s an easy and time saving method.
Don’t waste your time and enter into the world of huge incomes by hiring the services of the web designing experts companies. Now you can hire Web Designer online for the creation of the websites because there are many online sites and companies that offer their services in this field. Remember while choosing the website designing experts you should be careful because there are lots of thing that should be added in your web pages so an expert can do this job in effective manners.
Should I Fix My Computer or Buy a New One?
Unless you are a recent entrant to the world of computers, this is probably a question you’ve asked yourself before. After all, if your computer doesn’t work properly, you may have a strong instinct to throw it out and go get another one but keep wondering if it is worth fixing. This article is intended to help you decide which of these paths you should take to get a PC up and running so you can go about your work or play.
You may be thinking that since this is a computer repair technician writing this article, I’m going to tell you that in almost every case, you should fix your computer rather than get a new one. Not so. Just as there are a host of reasons to fix your computer, there are plenty of reasons to buy a new one instead.
Although the costs of consumer computers are nowhere near the costs of new cars, those of you who have had to decide whether to fix an older automobile or buy a new one may find it helpful to think about that process because it is similar. I would advise you to make two columns and write the reason to buy or fix in the appropriate column.
If you think it through this way, you will find yourself coming to a reasoned and reasonable conclusion. Also remember that if another person has your same PC model and the same problem, what he or she decides does not make their decision good for you. Keep in mind that there is not a right or wrong answer, only the best answer for you. While this article and others can help your decision process, the best answer for you is something only you can decide. Be wary of people who are certain that they know what you need.
Let’s look at some reasons to repair your current computer:
• Budget – Although the extra expense can be worth it, buying a new PC is USUALLY more expensive than fixing your current computer. If you are on a tight budget or are just a frugal person, fixing most problems may be best for you.
• Data – This second reason is related to the budget item. Whichever route you decide to take, you can (usually) keep your pictures, documents, music, emails, business files, and important personal information. It is easier, though, if you are keeping your computer because if you get a new PC, you will have to pay someone to transfer that information to a new PC. Many of you can do this without problem but not everyone can. Also, if your PC won’t boot to Windows and the data has to be extracted from the computer, most of you will need someone to get the data off the hard disk, which means you will be paying both for a new computer plus a service fee to a computer technician.
• Applications – If you get a new computer, you will also have to reinstall all of your applications. Some can be downloaded, like iTunes or Adobe Acrobat Reader. Any that you paid for, such as Microsoft Office, however, will likely be on CD/DVD. They must be installed from this media, along with the product key that came with them. My experience has been that both organized and unorganized people have a tendency to lose application CDs, particularly if they have had their computer for several years. Before buying a new computer, gather all your application installation CDs and make sure you have a disc for all the applications you use. You may be able to avoid this process and have all your applications as they were if you get your computer fixed. However, it should be noted that if the proposed fix to your current PC is to reinstall Windows, this issue is moot because all of your applications will have to be installed on a new Windows installation, just as on a new PC.
• Upgrades – If your computer is just a little slow or can’t do a certain thing, you can usually upgrade the RAM or video card, or the aforementioned USB 3.0 card much more cheaply than you can buy a new PC.
• Windows 8 – Have you used or seen Windows 8 or 8.1? If you get a new computer, it will have Windows 8.1 on it. This is important because for all its pros and cons (and I don’t wish to engage those questions here) many, many people find it hard to use and a significant departure from the interface of Windows 7 and earlier versions. Like anything else, you would probably get used to it, no matter how much you dislike it, but if it isn’t intuitive to you, why buy a machine that comes with it? Windows 7 can be put on new computers after purchase by computer technicians if you buy a copy online. But again, you would be paying more-this time for a new computer, plus a legitimate copy of Windows 7, plus the cost of a service technician to install Windows 7 on the computer.
• “Right Fit” – Buying something new is usually seen as “sexier” than keeping or repairing something used. So, if none of the reasons above grab you, think of this. If you were happy with your computer before it needed to be fixed-happy with its speed, memory, accessories, capabilities and performance, it is likely that that computer is the “Right Fit” for you. Why get another computer when you can probably spend less and get to keep something that fits you?
Now, let’s take a look at some of the reasons to replace your broken computer rather than fix it:
• Age – Although there is no specific age at which retirement and replacement kicks in, most people know it when they see it. If your computer was slow even when in tip top shape, that’s probably a clue you need to go to the computer store.
• Antiquated Accessories – If your PC has a factory-installed floppy disk drive or has a CD but no DVD drive, it is probably time to think about a new PC. Many people want fast peripherals through a USB 3.0 port. If you have a desktop, you can easily get a card installed, so I wouldn’t consider this alone a reason to trash the old PC, but if you’re keeping score, I would mark it in the buy column.
• Major Hardware Damage-If you spilled a Coke or such in the computer, ruining its motherboard, I would not invest in a repair.
• The Laugh Factor – Although I have never laughed at my customers, I have, on occasion, laughed at a machine that is brought in. Why? Because it is so old, so full of dust and cigarette smoke, so slow, that it is almost a joke that someone is actually paying me to fix this computer. If this is your computer, there’s nothing to be embarrassed about but if you don’t already know, deep down, that you need a new computer then take that message from this article. If you decide not to fix it or you just keep your computers for a long time, make sure they inside is cleaned our regularly, whether you do it yourself or bring it in for a cleaning. That dust and smoke residue doesn’t just look bad, it can overheat your computer and cause its death
The question of whether to fix or whether to buy anew can be confusing. I hope that these questions and commentary have helped you make a solid decision. If you decide that you want your computer fixed, call Tom at (903) 650-9483.
