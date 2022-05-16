Finance
Sell Flower Photos – This is How to Make Money Selling Flower Photos
I sell flower photos on a constant basis through my home, photo selling business. It’s really fun, not to have to leave home to make money from photography.
Photography has always been a hobby for mine. I have always had a special preference for taking pictures of flowers. I easily get them sold as soon as I send them to my hungry photo buyers. It all started with me taking photos of the sunflower I had in my garden.
I remember how much I loved the way the sun flower glowed under the rays of the afternoon sun. I brought out my cell phone, which had a really simple camera inbuilt, and started taking pictures of the sun flower from different angles. I ended up with some really good shots.
One of the shots I took featured an insect landing on the flower. I especially love that particular photograph because it was really unexpected. That’s one of the things I love about taking photographs out in nature. You never know what to expect. Any thing could happen and these are the things which make every photograph unique.
You too can sell flower photos to buyers of nature images. Many of the buyers I sell to, need pictures of flowers on a daily basis. It basically depends on how much time you are ready to put into this. Those images of my sun flower earned me quite a handsome amount of money.
Photographing flowers has now become something I do every week. I can even sell photos of the same flower taken hours later. This is because nature is constantly changing, and the flower you photograph today looks different the next time you visit it.
Begin your quest to sell flower photos by learning how to sell such photos to well paying buyers. Try and capture different aspects of the growing process of a flower.
Finance
How Does WordPress Work?
WordPress for an Easy Website
Chances are that you have already heard of WordPress. But what is WordPress? Simply put, WordPress is web software that you can use to create your own website or blog. Since it was released in 2003, WordPress has become one of the most popular web publishing platforms, and today it powers more than 70 million websites. Because it is built on industry standard php and mySQL, the WordPress hosting platform can run on just about any modern server.
But what many people do not realize, WordPress is not just a blogging tool. It is also a highly flexible content management system CMS which gives you the opportunity to build and manage your own full features website using only your web browser. Best of all, it is completely free. It is constantly improving and evolving. That’s because WordPress is an open-source project which means that hundreds of volunteers from all around the world are constantly creating and improving the code for WordPress software. And there are thousands of plug-in, widgets, and themes that enable you to build a completely custom website for just about anything that you can imagine.
How does WordPress work?
Since the early days of the Internet, websites have been created in HTML, a programming language that utilizes complex instructions called tags to format text, images, page-layouts and so on. Your web browser then reads the HTML code interpreting the tags to render and display the content of a particular page. These days, you can install WordPress on your own web hosting account in a few minutes. And once installed, it enables you to use a simple, web-based editor to create web pages without having to learn HTML. There is even a hosted version at WordPress.com, that allows you to create a new WordPress website in just a few seconds. The down-side to this method is that you do not have your own domain name, but instead you are using a sub-domain. Most Internet professionals agree that registering and building upon your own domain name and website is more valuable in the long run than spending the same amount of time to build a website using someone else’s domain name. This is why it is recommended that you get a shared web hosting account and install WordPress on your hosting account. Many shared hosting accounts include an easy click-to-install feature that makes installing WordPress on your own hosting account using your own domain name a snap.
- johnday.WordPress.com
- johnday.com
With your own domain name and your own web hosting account with WordPress installed, you are in control of your own content and your own website.
WordPress is a great choice for your website or blog:
- It’s open source, which also means it is free for commercial or private use. Hundreds of people working on it, WordPress is constantly improving and evolving.
- It is user-friendly. Rather than having to hire a web designer or contact your webmaster when every you want to make a small change to your website, you can easily manage and update your own content all without having to learn HTML. If you know how to use the basic formatting tools in Microsoft Word, you can edit your site.
- It’s flexible and extensible. There are literally thousands of plug-ins and themes, both commercial and free that enable you to easily change the entire look of your website or blog or even add new features like polls or contact forms with just a few clicks.
- It is easy to find support. So if you want to add highly customized features, its easy to find support or hire someone to help you. The official WordPress forum that is very helpful to find answers to all your WordPress questions. Other support options include the WordPress Stack Exchange or WP Questions that offer answers to your questions. There are thousands of developers who can help you as well.
- WordPress is SEO friendly. WordPress is standards compliant and includes everything you need to ensure that your content is optimized for search engines which is critical to your websites’ success and visibility in search engines. In short, WordPress is made to do SEO well.
- Fully compliant with W3C standards
- Built in support for RSS and Ping-O-Matic
- Clean, search engine friendly code
- You will be in control of your own content. Some other publishing platforms limit what you can or can not do on your own website. And your locked into that service, so if it ever shuts down you could easily lose all your content. With WordPress you can import your data from other systems like blogger or tumbler. And you can easily export your data to move away from WordPress, should you choose. You are in control of your website and your content.
Design a website with WordPress and a Web Hosting account:
The following steps outline the process you will go through when setting up a WordPress website on your web hosting account.
- Buy domain name and web hosting
- Install WordPress from cPanel
- Change settings and permalinks structure
- Add essential plug-ins
- Better WP Security – secure your WordPress website
- WP Super Cache – speed up and improve the performance of your site
- WordPress SEO by Yoast/All in One SEO Pack -optimize your site’s posts and pages for search engines
- Contact form – add a simple contact form to a page on your website
- Google XML sitemaps – create and submit your XML sitemap to Google for better indexing
- Install theme
- Add content
Web hosting account and WordPress
WordPress allows you to focus on your content – as opposed to countless hours of working the design and workflow – you will more likely than not enjoy running your site on this CMS. So if you are looking for an easy tool to build your own blog or website without having to learn complicated HTML, no other system makes it this easy. And you will find that WordPress is incredibly flexible with thousands of themes, plug-ins and support options to ensure that your site will continue to grow with you in the future. Most web hosting comes with WordPress ready to install with just a few clicks and the support staff at your web host are most likely very familiar with WordPress for your assistance.
Finance
Buy Gold and Silver – 3 Things You Must Know
So you are ready to buy gold and silver! You’ve seen a ton of commercials on TV pounding the importance of physically owning your precious metals, and you’ve heard the myriad of reasons why you must own it. You’ve made the decision… you’re ready now to start buying! Now what?
Do you know how to ensure a safe and confident purchase? I’m going to make this really easy and simple for you. There are three things you really must know to buy your gold and your silver the right way and with confidence. You do want to buy with confidence, right? OK, so here are three essential things you need to know.
- Authentication: You need to know how to authenticate, so you know it is real. It would really be a shame if you finally went out and bought some bullion, only to find out later that it wasn’t even real. To avoid this pitfall, you need to know how to authenticate your purchases before you buy. The subject can get deep and it is not realistic to go into the pros and cons of the various methods for authentication here, but I do want to briefly share what those methods are so are aware of your choices. There are three ways you can test the authenticity of your bullion… those methods are chemical testing, electronic testing, and physical testing. The testing methods you choose will be based on the types of purchases you are making, the volume of your purchases, and your budget for testing (particularly, some of the electronic testers can be pricey). Chemical and electronic testers are pretty much what you’d expect them to be. Physical testing includes testing weight, size, and sound (yes, sound) of the bullion you are testing.
- Valuation: You need to know how to determine value, so you don’t overpay. To determine value, you must know the weight, the purity, and the trading price (known as the spot price). Weight is straight forward and is a measurement of the weight of a given piece of bullion. But weight is only part of the equation… we need to also know how much of the piece is pure. For instance, if a piece of silver bullion is 50% pure, then the silver content would be 50% of the weight. Once you know how much silver (by weight) is in the piece, you can easily figure the value using the spot price. Note that trading prices vary slightly based on premiums charged by dealers. I just cannot over stress the importance of your ability to determine value so you can make smart buying (and selling) decisions.
- Strategy: You need to understand your own strategy, essentially the real reason why you are buying these precious metals in the first place. This is more important than you may initially think because it will help you choose the correct bullion. Bullion comes in many different sizes, shapes, and value, and you will need to make purchase choices based on your objectives. Your choices could differ if you are buying for wealth protection, or if you are buying to hedge against currency fluctuation, or if you are buying to prepare for an economic meltdown. Whatever your reasons, you must know why so you can make the right choices. And here’s an extra tip: You’ll also need a strategy for storage.
Buying gold and silver is simpler than you think, but one mistake can cost you big time. After all, precious metals are valuable, and your purchases can (and should) really add up. I hope you found this article helpful on your journey.
Finance
Popular WordPress Ecommerce Plugins Useful For Your E-Store
Today, most people rely on the internet to purchase things and so there is a considerable boom in the ecommerce business. Setting up your online store is no more a difficult task as we have numerous platforms that are used to develop eCommerce stores. We all know that WordPress had started its journey as a wonderful blogging platform, but today it has evolved into a robust solution that allows business owners to create a feature rich eCommerce website at effective rates. With WordPress and various plugins available, you are now able to create eCommerce sites for your business quite easily.
If you have plans to create an eCommerce site using WordPress, then here are some of the plugins that may fit your best needs. The plugins discussed here are free to use and are simply perfect for building any profitable WordPress e-stores.
WP eCommerce: This is a simple yet powerful WordPress eCommerce plug-in that has been there for the past many years. The plugin allows you to customize HTML and CSS, so that you enjoy full control on the look and feel of the e-store. Whether you are interested in selling physical inventory, memberships or subscriptions or even digital downloads, this amazing plugin helps to sell anything easily. With more than 2.9 million downloads, it is the second most popular plugin used by business owners. Its streamlined checkout process helps to dramatically increase the store’s conversion rate. And moreover the plugin integrates perfectly with many shippers and payment processors and helps to add extra functionalities to your store.
WooCommerce: This plugin is built by developers at WooThemes and is the most popular and widely used free plugin for WordPress website development. It is packed with top of the line features and this highly extendable plugin empowers you to create your site into a million dollar e-store. The best thing about this is that its golden collection for paid and free themes and extensions are best to meet your specific business needs. A WordPress development company can use PayPal Standard integration, multiple shipping options, easy inventory management, flexible couponing and etc.
Easy digital downloads: This is a feature rich and lightweight and simple to use eCommerce solution for selling digital downloads via WordPress at no cost. The plugin offers useful features that can keep selling digital goods and offers a powerful reporting system that allows you to see your earnings and sales through easy to analyze data tables and interactive graphs. It comes with more than 200 extensions and themes that can be easily customized according to your needs.
Jigoshop: This is another reliable and secured WordPress eCommerce plugin from Jigowatt. This plugin is best suited for SMEs and offers an intuitive dashboard through which you can easily set up and manage your e-store in minutes. You will be able to choose from more than 30 customizable themes based on your needs and enjoy over more than one hundred of powerful extensions to take your e-store to the next level. The various reporting features include sortable sales graphs and stock reports that allow you to check how your store is performing.
MarketPress: This plugin is an easily customizable, well designed and feature rich and the prime motive behind its creation is to deliver the users a beautiful and enjoyable online shopping experience without the need for any extensions. It is an effort to put the powers of various plugins together into a single eCommerce solution.
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say
Sell Flower Photos – This is How to Make Money Selling Flower Photos
William ‘Worldwide’ Wesley tabbed to change the Knicks dreary lottery luck
How Does WordPress Work?
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, official says
Buy Gold and Silver – 3 Things You Must Know
Popular WordPress Ecommerce Plugins Useful For Your E-Store
Invest $100 Dollars in Selling Miniature Doll Furniture and Make a Big Profit
Miami native Deandre Johnson looks to take advantage of consecutive opportunities with UM, Dolphins
Dolphins, Buccaneers to hold joint practices ahead of preseason game in Tampa
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach