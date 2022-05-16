Blockchain
SRG Studios is launching their NFT Collection – the Cosmic Coffee Cups
San Juan, Puerto Rico, 16th May, 2022, Chainwire
With 8+ years of experience creating online games, SRG Studios is launching its NFT collection dubbed the Cosmic Coffee Cups as part of the launch of their new game, Cosmic Isles. Players participating in the upcoming NFT sale get access to the game’s pre-alpha key. Within the Cosmic Isles metaverse, players will have first-hand experience with the game and access additional perks such as whitelisting, staking rewards, and land sales.
Cosmic Isles enables game players to interact in a transparent yet flourishing virtual marketplace. Similar to other Role-Playing Games, players find themselves in a distant land on a magical quest to uncover its secrets. But unlike most RPG games, players can own tracts of land, earn tokens through gameplay, and receive rewards for contributions across the ecosystem.
The game is being released on mobile and PC. Players can explore the world using their Avatars and earn tokens that will allow them to mint items, weapons, and gear. Players will also be able to own Lands and install games-as-NFTs, which will attract players to their Lands and allow a rich world of games to be created.
A collection of 10,000 unique hand-brewed NFTs with over 250 unique traits will be released. Holders of the NFT will get early access to the game by owning a Cosmic Coffee Cup. The benefits of minting a Cosmic Coffee Cup include:
● Early access to the game during the pre-alpha stage of development.
● Staking rewards
● Additional airdrops and in-game bonuses
The NFT release is scheduled for Mid-June. For more information, please check out:
https://cosmicisles.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CosmicIsles
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cosmicisles
About Isles
Cosmic Isles is an open-world, play & earn RPG, that merges fun adventure mechanics with community-developed games. Players will be able to explore challenging pocket universes with friends, own Cosmic Lands and earn tokens used to mint new NFTs. Developers and communities can create games-as-NFTs that players can install in their Cosmic Lands, creating a world of games for everyone to enjoy. Their upcoming first NFT drop, the Cosmic Coffee Cups, will grant early access to the game’s Pre-Alpha.
Contacts
Blockchain
Breaking Financial Shackles & Making Crypto Trading Easier
CoinEx, a crypto exchange that serves more than 3 million registered users in over 200 countries and regions, has adopted a new brand slogan — Making Crypto Trading Easier. We interviewed Mr. Haipo Yang, CoinEx’s founder and CEO, and discussed topics concerning CoinEx and the future development of the crypto industry.
Q: What are the considerations behind CoinEx’s new slogan — Making Crypto Trading Easier?
A: Today’s crypto market has entered a new stage in terms of technological progress, market scale, and user base. At its height, the total market cap of cryptocurrency approached $3 trillion. Meanwhile, surpassing Facebook, Bitcoin has become one of the 10 most valuable assets globally. Cryptocurrency is now an integral part of global assets, and crypto technologies are also influencing more industries and users.
At the same time, many are daunted by crypto technologies. In their view, the market is reserved for geeks and professional investors only. Such a stereotype is not wholly unfounded — many trading platforms out there are indeed designed for professionals. They just keep introducing new functions and pile up all features and products without considering user capabilities, which discourages many newcomers.
Picture this: An average user visits a crypto exchange to buy Bitcoin. However, swamped by derivatives like delivery contracts and European options, he has no idea how to buy Bitcoin at all. Are such platforms really designed for the general public? They think users might need this or that but ignore the most important fact that for most users, it is not that easy to complete the very first crypto trade.
Decentralized crypto technologies are created to serve the public in the first place. All crypto users deserve respect —not only just the professional, but also retail investors, deserve access to the crypto industry. The dismissal of beginners and retail users goes counter to the crypto sector’s original mission, which is to break the financial monopoly.
As such, we work to remove users’ misgivings about the crypto industry and break financial shackles. We want to deliver a message that crypto trading is a level playing field and that finance is by no means the privilege of certain groups of people. We will build a bridge that connects users with the crypto space. As a gateway to the crypto market, CoinEx helps users complete each crypto transaction with ease.
Q: The slogan upgrade of CoinEx involves strategic adjustments in terms of branding, product and technology. Could you shed light on the future vision and strategic plans of CoinEx?
A: CoinEx will “make crypto trading easier” through product, token listing, and user services.
First of all, when it comes to products, we exercise restraint and never pile functions upon functions. Instead, CoinEx promises to offer sufficient and satisfying functions. Unlike many exchanges that offer an excessive number of redundant functions, CoinEx pursues “EASIER”. This does not mean that there are fewer things you can do on CoinEx. On the contrary, we aim to turn sophistication into simplicity by building products that meet real demands.
In addition, we also attach great importance to token-listing. CoinMarketCap shows nearly 20,000 types of crypto assets globally. However, many of them come with great risks. As we can see today, most trading platforms suffer from either a lack of diversity or garbage assets. This is why our research team spends plenty of time screening the cryptos available in the market. To a certain extent, CoinEx saves users the trouble of risk filtering, allowing them to invest easily in assets minimizing users’ workload.
Last but not least, CoinEx emphasizes user service. Here at CoinEx, we offer professional, efficient and considerate user services. When beginners are confused with crypto-related products, which is frequently the case, they can always turn to our intuitive beginner guides, all-encompassing help documents and humanitarian user support. CoinEx respects each ordinary user via first-rate services.
Q: Compared with the past, many professional investors like VC firms, hedge funds, and asset managers have joined the crypto market. Will this lift up the investment threshold of the crypto space? Do retail investors still have a chance in such a market?
A: Professional investors and retail investors are not in an antithesis relation. The fact that more investors have joined the industry comes as a recognition of the market and injects more liquidity into the crypto space. It is natural that an established market will attract various investors, but that does not mean there are no opportunities for retail investors.
Here, we can compare the crypto market with conventional financial markets. In a conventional financial market, large investment banks are inherently centralized. A company needs to go through a complicated process before it can go public. As such, stocks can only be issued via big institutions, while primary markets are exclusive to professional investors. Retail investors, on the other hand, are kept out of this process.
Such a centralized monopoly incurs expensive costs and creates a high threshold. Essentially, stock issuance offers funds to project teams and creates investment opportunities for investors. Meanwhile, intermediary players like investment banks and VC firms do not improve capital efficiency. Blockchain and crypto technologies have brought a new decentralized solution that allows retail investors to directly participate in primary markets through IDO and IEO, thereby breaking the monopoly of professional investors.
Over the past few years, we have seen many new attempts in the crypto industry, covering DeFi, meme and Play-to-Earn. Many of these new categories are neither created by professional traders, nor are designed for big institutions. The crypto sector is now accessible to all, which means that every investor has the opportunity to profit from cryptos.
Q: During the last two years of rapid growth, CoinEx has always prioritized user experiences and user demands. How do you put “EASIER” into practice during constant product iterations? In the future, what are your priorities for streamlining the trading experience?
A: We have been focusing on mechanisms, interaction, and content-guided when upgrading CoinEx products. Users use a product to meet their intended goals. As such, “EASIER” means that we should help users meet such goals as quickly as possible.
As for product mechanisms, we hope that users can meet their goals via the simplest operations. For instance, Swap, a new feature recently launched by CoinEx, helps users meet one simple goal, which is to swap one type of cryptocurrency for another. Unlike other swap products that often ask users to account for complicated terms such as slippage, market price, and limit price, CoinEx Swap is backed by a set of independently developed smart algorithms, which only requires users to enter the target cryptos and the swap amount, and everything else will be handled by CoinEx. With Swap, users benefit from fast conversions at excellent prices.
Other than mechanisms, we also value interaction, which covers webpage interaction and visual guides. Instead of stacking up all the functions and information on one page, CoinEx strives for simple content that allows users to spot the function they need at the first glance. Moreover, we will keep improving our text introductions and product descriptions in content guidelines, helping all users get started with CoinEx right away through simple, intuitive expressions.
During the interview, Haipo Yang also mentioned that the improvement of user experiences is a never-ending process. According to him, product development requires unremitting efforts. CoinEx insists that crypto assets should be made available to the general public. It aims to “break financial shackles” and strive for “EASIER” with user-centered design (UCD) or user-driven development (UDD) by improving its products. We have every reason to believe that driven by CoinEx’s efforts, the crypto trading sector will provide new opportunities for more retail investors.
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Loses Bullish Momentum, Falls Under $30K
- The price may begin a new negative wave if it falls below $28,000.
- If BTC breaks through the $30K level, a new upward trend may be on the horizon.
Over the last two weeks, the cryptocurrency markets have been crushed, losing 25% of their value or about $500 billion since the beginning of the month. Things took a respite over the weekend, with several crypto assets even reporting modest gains after the fall ended on Friday with an annual low market worth below $1.3 trillion.
Sharp market downturns aren’t necessarily terrible news for investors looking for long-term returns since they give entry possibilities. According to on-chain data, from the 7th to the 10th of May, the Gemini exchange’s market makers delivered an all-time high of 84,000 BTC to Binance.
Investors Waiting For a Confirmation
The BTC price sought to rise over the $30,000 barrier level. The price of Bitcoin began a new slump, dropping below $30,000. At $28,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average, BTC gained momentum.
It even broke through the $30,000 barrier and is now trading at $29,784. However, the bulls could not maintain their momentum over the $31,000 barrier. The price has made a new high at $31,390 and is currently easing down. The price is trading under $30,000. The price may begin a new negative wave if it falls below $28,000, the next significant support level.
If bitcoin breaks through the $30,000 level of support, a new upward trend may be the horizon. The $31,000 level will act as a near-term hurdle on the upward. The $31,400 mark is the next significant hurdle. An upward trend might be sparked by a break of the $31,000 and $31,400 resistance levels. It is possible that the price might soar beyond $33,000 if it breaks through $32,500.
Blockchain
The Liquidifty Platform Breaks the Borders and Create New Opportunities for Creators
The rapid development of the cryptocurrency and NFT markets has given rise to classic problems, such as an oversupply of products and limited liquidity. This problem has created the prerequisites for a certain crisis in the discovery and improvement of projects that move the industry forward and become in demand in the global cryptocurrency market.
In the digital age, dozens of NFTs and P2E projects are launched every day with gigantic value but limited opportunities. Every day, dozens of talented and inventive creators create unique and valuable NFTs but dissolve into the mass of a rapidly growing market. The NFT arena is becoming an analog of Hollywood, where a thousand actors apply for one role. The Liquidifty platform was created to solve these and many other problems that continue to arise in the NFT market.
Liquidifty is an NFT marketplace based on the BNB Chain. The main objective of the project is to solve problems with the supply of liquidity to the NFT market. The Liquidifty team has been extremely successful in overcoming the liquidity crisis for NFT projects. The project also successfully interacts with promising teams, creating a bridge between successful and profit-hungry investors and cool NFT projects. Thanks to the active work on the Liquidifty platform, more than 60 thousand users are registered monthly, and the total trading volume has reached $12 million. Thanks to the unique customization and promotion features, over 75.5 thousand unique non-fungible tokens have been created on the Liquidifty platform.
Why do top projects and authors choose the Liquidifty platform to sell their NFT products? The wide and useful media functionality of the Liquidifty marketplace allows projects to significantly increase their audience through cooperation and collaborations with other well-known and already successful projects. In addition, the Liquidifty NFT marketplace cooperates with large funds, which allows a friendly project to receive additional injections from such industry “whales” as AU21 Capital, Shima Capital, DEX Ventures, ZB Capital, and Polygon Studios. The Liquidifty team works closely with leading cryptocurrency platforms such as KuCoin, Gate.io, Liquid, BitForex, MEXC, and ZB, which makes it easy to list project tokens.
Now let’s go through the specific features that make the Liquidifty marketplace a special place for all NFT projects. The Liquidifty NFT marketplace team gives a project or author a unique opportunity to create a full-fledged store of his NFT collections and mint NFT in just one minute. At the same time, the Liquidifty team provides the author with services for customizing the store and determining a unique design that will be associated with the brand of the project or the author. The project team is also provided with round-the-clock technical support from the platform team to launch the store quickly and efficiently. Liquidifty marketers will expand the classic tools for project promotion in the crypto community and attract new investors.
The unique mechanics of the Liquidifty marketplace is the Launchpad system. Investors can purchase three types of passes: Liquid, Gas, and Solid, and get access to all the events that are held on the platform. The main feature of buying such a pass is a discount on the purchase of NFT tokens during sales. The second advantage of Liquidifty passes is the opportunity to earn more. During the IDO P2E game “Drunk Robots” the maximum allocation was limited, but it was extended for Liquidifty pass holders, which allowed users to earn more on IDO. And yes, the IDO game “Drunk Robots” ended with a complete SOLD OUT. In addition, the Liquidifty project often holds contests and giveaways among pass holders, and also provides early access to rare events.
The Liquidifty platform also works as a classic marketplace where users can create NFT and sell due the ranking NFT system. The team pays great attention to the preparation for IDO, INO, or Launchpad. First of all, each project that is going to hold events on Liquidifty undergoes a thorough check to protect potential investors-participants. For projects hosting events on Liquidifty, the platform team arranges a maximum marketing explosion to attract a new audience. Almost every project presented on Liquidifty holds AMA sessions and gleam campaigns. This allows you to increase audience engagement, as well as increase future sales during the event. Therefore, it is not surprising that projects on the Liquidifty NFT marketplace often get SOLD OUT.
The Liquidifty marketplace continues to develop and will soon become a cross-chain platform where everyone can create NFT. The project plans to hold the first INO based on Polygon. Proven and profitable events allow the platform to grow its client base, as well as supply more and more Liquidity to the all NFT markets thanks to the BNB Chain , Polygon Network and soon on Ethereum, Avalanche and Fantom.
SRG Studios is launching their NFT Collection – the Cosmic Coffee Cups
What is SEO Article Writing? – SEO Copywriting Explained
ACN Downline Report – Read This Before You Purchase Any ACN Downline Report
Breaking Financial Shackles & Making Crypto Trading Easier
Reputation Management: To Build, Engage, or Bury?
Panthers-Lightning Eastern Conference semifinal schedule has potentially six games played on same day as Heat-Celtics | Schedule
Where to Sell Hot Dogs – Good Hot Dog Cart Locations
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Loses Bullish Momentum, Falls Under $30K
30 Lesser Known Facts About BTS’ Jin AKA Kim Seok-Jin That Every Army Should Know About
Why A Small Business Needs A Strong Website Design?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach