Steps and Features to Develop On-Demand Healthcare Solution Like Practo!
Are you still standing in a long queue to get the doctor’s appointment? Well, things have changed a lot in the last year after the pandemic breakout. The need to maintain distance and stay at home, as much as possible, has completely changed the healthcare system. Within one year many online doctor appointment solutions have been introduced to ease the process of healthcare and treatment.
Now, from the comfort of the home, a patient can book the doctor appointment and moreover can get the consultancy on the phone. The Practo Clone App is improving the quality of the healthcare system and providing maximum comfort for the doctor’s consultancy.
Healthcare and medicine is an evergreen industry. This is the right time to start your own online doctor appointment and consultancy business.
Follow the write-up to know more about the features and steps to kick start Practo like doctor appointment solutions:
Steps to be followed while creating Practo clone app
Building a successful app in this world of competition is quite challenging. To build a Practo-like doctor appointment solution, a company must hire professional developers, with years of experience to avoid any glitch.
Make sure, the development company you have hired is following all the steps to Online Doctor Appointment Solution.
1. Research A lot
It is better to know something about the doctor appointment solution market than nothing. Conduct market research, study the beginning stories of such applications, and those who are struggling to set up their market help you a lot in building your own product. What’s better than learning from your own mistakes, while doing research on white label appointment solutions?
- Study the competitors closely
- Analyze the pros and cons
- Don’t waste opportunities
- Look out the requirements of patients
2. Make Strategy
After doing research, make a strategy to execute the plan of building a Practo like clone app.
This is the second step, where you decide the features, technology, and language used to design Uber-like Healthcare. One needs to consider many factors while building an app like – type of the platforms it will be operating on, type of technology used, demographics, services, etc.
Make sure you are keeping the encryption system of the app very strong. As, on the on-demand doctor appointment solution, the personal and medical information of the patients will be shared. These small features improve the solution quality.
3. Designing
Designing and prototyping the doctor appointment solution is quite challenging. It is better if you have a picture in your mind of the exact visual of the app. Otherwise, you can take the assistance of experts like RGI to decide which type of UI will be the best for appointments and healthcare.
- Decide the color, pattern, theme, and other visuals
- Design a user interface
- Make sure that the app/website has easy to navigate landing pages
- Tune it as per the operating systems (Android or iOS or Windows)
4. Testing
Testing is an important procedure for providing the best user experience at the end. Let your patients, doctors, and all the users; use the application to find the errors and things that can be changed or added for better usage. Take the user’s feedback seriously and develop accordingly because it is all about “user experience”.
Testing is the procedure where the product is tested under extreme load and conditions to check its stability and possibility of survival in real-life cases.
5. Setup to launch
After testing the on-demand doctor appointment solution, multiple times; you are finally ready to launch the app. But launching an app is not enough.
Maintaining and updating the app regularly is important. Add new features regularly and remove the glitches and bugs to provide a rich user experience to the customers/patients. Offer liberty to all your patients by keeping the white label appointment solution customizable.
Basic features of Practo like Solution
To build an on-demand Doctor Appointment Solution, few basic features are required to make it a success:
- Patients
There are many basic features that make the on-demand doctor appointment solution easy to use:
- Consultation Suggestion – It is not the same as taking consultation from a doctor. The app asks a few questions regarding the health issues a patient is facing. By answering these questions and sharing your symptoms, you get multiple suggestions to consult doctors. It is a pre-framed question that can be answered either by choosing from multiple options or selecting yes or no.
- Online Consultation – Patients can reach out to the listed doctors on the application during a medical emergency. There is also a teleconsultation option available where the doctors, themselves contact the patients and provide prescriptions.
- Search – An open search option that can be used by patients directly to search the doctor nearby his/her locality or a specialist for the specific medical condition. The Uber for healthcare option will suggest you the best doctors for treatment.
- Articles – Health-related articles are published on the app continuously by professionals. It covers almost all topics like lifestyle disease, daily life struggles, etc. These articles educate people about different health problems, symptoms, stages, and possible solutions.
- Buying Medicines – Just like ordering food or grocery online, you can order medicines too. These Practo Clone Apps keep transparency and ask for bills or prescriptions before selling medicines. It eliminates the chances of illegal buyers or people who are taking it for fun.
- Doctors
Management of consultation in a week and daily appointments, make it the perfect on-demand doctor appointment solution.
Doctors can keep the track of the medical history of any regular patient by checking his/her profile.
Doctors can create their profiles on the Practo Clone App. They need to provide information like experience, history, reviews, education, and more.
Moreover, using the white label appointment solution, doctors can send the signed prescription to their patient’s phone for authenticity.
- List of Clinics and Hospitals
Patients can even use the Practo Clone App to find the best hospitals and clinics. Hospitals can give their advertisements.
The hospital can install the appointment software and maintain the patient’s record.
Conclusion
The world is changing, so is our way of dealing with the mid-life crisis. Now, taking doctor’s appointments is not stressful anymore. All you need to purchase the on-demand doctor solution from expert. Let this pre-build solution help you to provide the reliving healthcare and treatment experience to all the patients.
The Cruel Tughluq Dynasty Ruler – Muhammad Bin Tughluq
Many of us are not are not aware of some intriguing facts about Indian history. Let’s take a look at history of Tughlaq dynasty and Muhammad bin Tughluq to discover some of them.
The Tughluq dynasty ruled the Delhi sultanate from 1320 to 1413 and was founded by Ghazi Malik aka. Ghiyath al-Din Tughluq. Muhammad bin Tughluq was the most successful ruler of this dynasty who conquered a lot of land from 1330 and 1335. Although he was successful in expanding his empire, Tughlaq dynasty history was characterized by his tortures and cruelty leading to rebellions and disintegration after 1335 AD.
Before the Tughlaqs, the Khalji dynasty had control over the Delhi Sultanate. Khilji dynasty’s governor Khusro Khan and Malik Kafur looted non-Muslim kingdoms for Alauddin Khalji. Alauddin Khalji died in 1316 leading to political instability. Ghazi Malik was a governor under the Khiljis for Punjab. He killed Khusro Khan to begin the Tughlaq dynasty.
Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq built Tughlakabad to protect his men from Mongol attacks. He rewarded those who supported him and punished those who had supported Khusro Khan. He lowered taxes on Muslims and raised the same for Hindus.
In 1321, Ghiyasuddin asked his eldest son Muhammad bin Tughlaq to attack Arangal and Tilang. He failed in his first attempt but succeeded 4 months later with the help of a stronger army. Arangal was renamed as Sultanpur; the complete state treasury was looted.
The Muslim leader in Lukhnauti helped Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq to attack Shamsuddin Firoz Shah in 1324-1325 AD and expand into Bengal. Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq handed over Delhi to Muhammad bin Tughlaq and himself led his army to Lukhnauti and won the battle. One of the cruelest chapters of his history has been the fact that he killed his father Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq and brother Mahmud Khan in 1325 AD when they were returning back after the same conquest.
In his reign of 26 years, Muhammad attacked Malwa, Gujarat, Mahratta, Tilang, Kampila, Dhur-samundar etc. He kept looting non-Muslim kingdoms but could not control emerging discontent and revolts.
He also imposed a 10 times higher land tax on non-Muslims living in fertile lands of Ganga and Yamuna. They were also asked to pay crop taxes by handing over half or more of their harvests. Hindu farmers stopped farming and the subcontinent was affected by famines at the same time. Muhammad bin Tughlaq resorted to more violence and mass punishments. He also executed other sections of the muslim communities like Shia, Sufis etc.
He then decided to move his capital from Delhi to Deogiri and renamed it as Daulatabad. People were forced to migrate and those who refused were killed. Daulatabad did not have enough drinking water and the capital was returned back to Delhi.
Revolts against Muhammad bin Tughlaq began in 1327 and the Sultanate started reducing in size after 1335. The Vijayanagara Empire did not allow the Delhi Sultanate to expand in southern India. Many other regions declared independence from Muhammad bin Tughlaq as well.
The state treasury had no precious metal coins after Tughlaq’s expansive war campaigns. Coins of Tughlaq dynasty started getting made using base metals with a face value of silver coins. People started minting fake coins of their own leading to an economic disaster. This was followed by 10 years of famines leading to several deaths.
Muhammad bin Tughlaq also tried to attack Khurasan, Irak and China but in vain. People who could not pay taxes were executed. He died in March 1351 while trying to attack people who rebelled against him in Sindh and Gujarat.
Some historians think that he wanted to forcefully impose orthodox Islamic practices while others thought that he was insane. By this time, the Delhi Sultanate lost its territories and covered only the Vindhya range in central India.
The Advantages of Installing Online Scheduler for a Medical Office
Like any other kinds of service-oriented businesses, medical services are now also acquainted with the use of the modern systems of technology. Booking of schedules and other appointments can be a hard time for both you and your medical staff especially if you have to accommodate a considerable number of customers in a day or week. It is very important to be accurate in booking of schedules as this will affect the impression of your patients and clients about you and your entire medical team.
It is an imperative and a routine of every medical staff in a medical office to have their appointment with their patient’s scheduled ahead time as this is what a proper scheduling should be. This might be a time-consuming task, but indeed a very important task to organize every transaction of a medical practitioner or a physician. Having an ineffective system of scheduling will really give your entire medical staff a real hard time in booking all appointment requests of patients and clients. This is where an online scheduler comes in the picture.
Today, in the field of medical practice, the use of appointment scheduling software is already widespread. So what are the advantages of installing online scheduler? Below are some of the advantages of using this kind of scheduler:
• Time saver- Using the traditional way of scheduling or booking can be very time consuming. Installing medical appointment scheduler can really help the medical staff to save a considerable amount of time. Entering of data and the details of the patients can be very easy and can be easily accessed to.
• Confirmations of schedules- With the use of an online scheduler, both the patient and the medical practitioner can receive a confirmation of their appointment through an e-mail or via text messages. This is very great to avoid untimely phone calls from the patient or from the doctor himself.
• Patient online scheduling- Through the web, the patient will be able to book his or her schedule online.
• Easy management of data- Using online appointment scheduling will help the medical staff to organize the entries of data and information of the patients properly and can be easily accessed to at any time.
• Patient satisfaction- With this kind of software installed, the patient satisfaction rate will be higher. This is because patients need not to be stressed just because of scheduling. Also monitoring their condition can be very easy through the data entered in the online scheduler.
• Higher rate of accuracy- Aside from the fact of easy and quick entry and accessing of data, the medical staff can be able to ensure that the rate of the accuracy is higher and that the information provided are all accurate. And for the medical practitioner, it can give him or her ease of accessing the scheduler at any point in time and anywhere with the assurance that the data provided is accurate.
Those things presented above are the advantages of using this kind of software. This medical appointment scheduler is specially designed for medical offices and hospitals to extend better and more effective health care services to their patients. This will indeed benefit both the physician, the medical staff, and as well as their patients and clients.
Budget and Free Travel Advice – What to Bring in Your Backpack
Most experienced and enduring budget travelers and free travel aficionados have one thing in common: their traveling bags have gotten quite lighter as the years went by. There are practical as well as psychological reasons for this.
The practical aspects are easily identifiable. It is much easier to get around when you’re walking or using public transportation if you have a smaller bag. It makes us better able to cope with and respond rapidly to the different variables present when we get somewhere we haven’t been before. It also means we are not scattered and have less things to keep an eye on.
The psychological ramifications are the most significant ones, however. For one thing, traveling light inevitably confronts us to our own insecurities about not knowing what’s coming ahead. It is a wonderful though sometimes uncomfortable therapy. Yet, there is nothing quite like that feeling of carefree abandon one experiences by traveling lightly. And for this reason alone, leaving those extra items at home is completely worth it.
It is an understandably common mistake to pack excessively the first few times we travel – especially if you’re a budget traveler or free travel seeker. But chances are you are not choosing to travel to recreate the heaviness and structure of the sedentary lifestyle. At the same time, the idea is not to go around uselessly deprived and ill-equipped.
So, what to bring in that backpack?
Backpack: Will ideally qualify as a carry-on bag on the airplane. Don’t go too cheap, it needs to be tough. But don’t go too glamorous either – an eye-catching bag is a burden.
There is no reason at all for it to be bigger than 50l unless you are bringing specialized equipment for trekking and such activities.
If you want to bring back gifts, buy them at the end of your trip and buy an extra bag (a cheap one will do) for them to go into.
Clothes: Shirts, pants, socks, underwear – no more than 2 of each. 1 may be enough. You will be able to buy clothes during your travels and you will be happy to wear them. One waterproof or warm coat may be necessary depending on where you go. Use compression bags to minimize the space your clothes take up.
Bathroom accessories: Deodorant, shaving items, soap, nail clipper. A compact travel towel that dries quickly is convenient. Maybe one extra luxury item.
First Aid: A few selected first aid items adapted to where you are going will do (Don’t overdo it! Medicine exists everywhere in the world.)
LED headlamp: More useful than a flashlight that you need to hold in your hands. You can always hold it with your hands if you feel funny having it on your head. Highly recommended.
Digital Camera: They are now quite affordable. The value of having pictures to look at after you have traveled need not be explained. Bring an extra memory card if you think you’ll be taking a lot of pictures.
Music and headphones: They can be lifesavers in noisy countries and can make the difference between insomnia and a good night of sleep.
Other electronics: a small battery charger (solar if you go somewhere sunny), a converter/adapter for your electrical apparatus depending on which country you go to.
Other: A thin tough rope to hang your clothes on is very valuable. A Swiss army knife is always called for at one moment or another (can’t bring that inside the place though). A stainless steel water bottle. Water purifying tablets can be a good idea in some countries. 1 smaller, soft bag for day trips or running errands.
Obviously, you wallet, cards and documents will be in there somewhere.
And voila! Add and remove an item or two to fit your personal needs and your bag should be fairy light and manageable.
