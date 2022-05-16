Struggling Joey Gallo starting to get better results

CHICAGO—For Joey Gallo, patience paid off. The Yankees left fielder came up with two outs in the second inning on Sunday and just let White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech get himself in trouble. Gallo drew a walk, the first blow in what would become a weird, three-run on one hit and four walks inning.

Kopech gave a two-out walk to Gallo and Kiner-Falefa singled. The White Sox right-hander walked Jose Trevino to load the bases and then walked Aaron Hicks after a seven-pitch at-bat to bring in the first run. He walked DJ LeMahieu to bring in the second and then Trevino scored on a wild pitch.

Gallo then drove in two with his fifth home run of the season in the ninth inning.

“I feel good. I felt pretty good all year, but I’m getting some results now which is good,” Gallo said. “That (second inning) was a big inning for us and I think that’s what’s important about walks is they’re not as valued but they can start something like that.”

“That was two outs and then it just gives the next guy a chance. And that was the big inning and it seemed like after that inning the game was kind of in our hands the rest of the way,” Gallo added. “So that was nice to get that going with a walk. Sometimes you don’t need to swing.”

Gallo came to New York as a power hitter with an eye for drawing walks. He’s struggled since coming from the Rangers last season in a deadline deal. This year, the power has only just started to really show itself and the 15 walks have been overshadowed by the 37 strikeouts.

Through 31 games this season, Gallo is hitting .202/.317/.382 with a .699 OPS and seven RBI. Aaron Boone, however, sees the slugger getting closer to where he needs to be.

“More good at bats today and a big walk in the three-run inning. And obviously an exclamation point there in the end to kind of give us a little cushion and some breathing room,” the Yankees manager said. ” Yeah, the quality of the at-bats just keeps getting better and better which is good to see.”

POSSIBLE SURGERY?

Ben Rortvedt, the catcher the Yankees acquired in the trade for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson, could be looking at surgery for his knee injury. He will be looked at by team doctors this week.

“We should have something, probably by this week. I know he’s gonna see Dr. (Chris) Ahmad to have an idea. It’s something he’s dealt with in the past,” Boone said. “So we’ll see. It could be some kind of surgical procedure that he may have to get. But we’ll see.”

The young catcher has been sidelined since the Yankees acquired him. He had an oblique strain at the time of the trade. He had just started his “spring training,” with the Tampa Tarpon when he was shut down by a knee injury.

LOCASTRO ON TRACK

Tim Locastro, who suffered a strained lat muscle on the last road trip, is making steady progress, Boone said.

He’s actually doing pretty well, especially considering the injury. I mean it’s one of those things that if he plays through it, it could end up really hurting him and cost the rest of the year. So I think right now, it’s hopefully, it’s just a couple more weeks,” Boone said. “He was responding pretty well when he had the injury. And he has continued to progress pretty well over the last week. In kind of his rehab to get back.”

Locastro had been establishing himself as a very good late-inning replacement to run the bases. He injured the lat stealing a base in Toronto.

GERMAN UPDATE

Domingo German, who began the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, will face live hitters for the first time this week.

“I don’t know if it’s tomorrow or not. But it is this week. He’s scheduled for live batting practice,” Boone said. “So he’s doing well and progressing.”

Boone said that the Yankees will build German up to where he could potentially make a start—50 to 60 pitches—so they “have that option.”

