Tacoma Assisted Living Info
Located at the bottom of Mount Rainier, the city of Tacoma sits along the shores of Commencement Bay in South Puget Sound. Tacoma senior living residents can take advantage of all this international port city has to offer, including a wealth of arts and cultural opportunities, affordable living and stunning natural views.
Tacoma Recreation
There is no shortage of recreational activities to keep assisted living residents occupied. For shopping excursions, many seniors head to Lakewood Towne Center which is home to several big-name retailers. Seniors can also catch a matinee at the Loews Lakewood Town Center movie theaters, located in the mall.
For those who want to spend time in the great outdoors, Point Defiance Park is Tacoma’s largest park with over 700 acres of natural beauty and scenic views. Tacoma senior living residents can explore the park and any one of its many attractions including Owen Beach, art in the park and a restaurant.
Tacoma Activities
All assisted living facilities offer their own programs and activities, but seniors may also take advantage of the offerings of two Tacoma-area seniors centers: the Beacon Activity Center and the Lighthouse Activity Center. Both centers offer a variety of educational classes on such topics as cooking, knitting and foreign languages. They also offer scheduled outings to various attractions around the city.
These excursions could take seniors to any one of the many casinos in the Tacoma area including the Emerald Queen Casino. In addition to casino games, they also host live performances from prominent comedians, musicians and other performers.
Tacoma Medical Facilities
Residents of Tacoma senior living communities have access to some of the best medical care in the region. At St. Joseph Medical Center seniors receive quality medical care through the Franciscan Health System. St. Joseph offers specialized treatment in dialysis, cancer, spine and heart conditions. They also have a 24-hour emergency center for any unexpected medical emergencies.
Tacoma residents are also served by Multicare, a non-profit healthcare organization which operates four hospitals in the Tacoma area: Allenmore Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Tacoma General Hospital. Seniors have access to doctors in virtually every medical specialty to help them live full, healthy lives.
Tacoma Transportation
While many assisted living communities will provide their own transportation to residents, the city of Tacoma is serviced by the public transportation agency, Pierce Transit. Buses serve Tacoma and other cities within Pierce County. Residents can also travel to areas outside of Tacoma using the regional Sound Transit double-decker buses or light rail trains that provide service to and from Seattle.
For seniors with disabilities, Pierce Transit’s Shuttle program can provide door-to-door service from a Tacoma assisted living facility to anywhere within the city. The shuttles are oversized to accommodate wheelchairs and are available to those who meet conditions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
You can find assisted living in Tacoma at our Tacoma Assisted Living page.
To Sell Is Human by Daniel H. Pink – Discover How Improvisational Skills Can Help You Move Others
Daniel H. Pink’s new book is “To Sell Is Human-The Surprising Truth About Moving Others.” Pink is the bestselling author of “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind.”
Pink says that today, we’re all in sales regardless of our career or role. Parents cajole children and lawyers sell juries on a verdict, as examples.
The old ABCs of selling (“Always be closing”) are reinvented as Attunement, Buoyancy, and Clarity. They show you how to be, but you also need to know what to do. Honing your pitch, learning how to improvise and serve, complement the new ABCs of selling; and help you move others.
Following are three methods to hone your improvisation abilities; which ultimately teaches listening skills and the art of hearing offers, which are critical for anyone who wants to move others…
1. Hear Offers. Belief is growing that salespeople good at improvising can generate ideas, inject changes quickly and easily and communicate effectively and convincingly during sales presentations.
Pink says that estimates put one-fourth of our waking hours dedicated to listening, yet we profoundly neglect this skill. For many of us, the opposite of talking isn’t listening, but waiting. As others speak, we typically divide our attention between what they’re saying now and what we’re going to say next; which results in doing a mediocre job at both.
The changing face of selling discourages sales scripts and the mindset of solely overcoming objections. Today, the idea of turning people around may be less valuable and perhaps less possible than ever before.
Improvisation theater isn’t based on overcoming objections, but rather hearing offers, which hinges on attunement-leaving our own perspective to embrace the perspective of another.
The exercise “Amazing Silence,” demonstrates the concept well. Here, one person reveals to another, something important to him. The person receiving the message must maintain eye contact the entire time and can respond only after waiting fifteen seconds before uttering a single word.
Those fifteen seconds can seem long and disturbingly intimate; which is the exercise’s purpose. Pink says, “Listening without some degree of intimacy isn’t really listening. “It’s passive and transactional vs. active and engaged.”
Once we listen in this new, more intimate way, we begin hearing things we might otherwise miss. Listening this way during our efforts to move others helps us realize that what seems outwardly like objections are often offers in disguise.
To master this aspect of improvisation, we need to rethink our understanding of what it means to listen and what constitutes an offer.
2. Say “Yes and.” Improvisation theater urges actors to say “Yes and,” vs. “Yes but,” which is ultimately a “No.” This second principle of improvisation depends on buoyancy, particularly the quality of positivity; a positivity that’s more than avoiding no, and surpasses simply saying yes. “Yes and” is a powerful force. It’s a more inclusive approach vs. “Yes but” which acts as a barrier. “Yes and” anticipates possibility, providing a set of options, not futility. “Yes and” isn’t a technique, but becomes a way of life.
3. Make Your Partner Look Good. Today’s information equality means buyers and sellers are evenly matched (thanks to the Internet). Pushing for win-lose seldom produces a win for anyone and results in mutual defeat.
Pink honors Roger Fisher (famed coauthor of 1981’s “Getting To Yes,” based on principled negotiation), and Stephen Covey (author of 1989’s, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”- Habit 4-“Think Win-Win”); both men died in 2012.
Improvisation provides fresh thinking and a way to share Fisher and Covey’s worldview. It updates it for time when many of us are desensitized to “win-win,” because we’ve heard it excessively, and experienced it rarely.
Improvisational theater is based on making your partner look good. Helping your partner shine helps you both create a better scene. Improv shatters the either-or, zero-sum mindset; and replaces it with a culture of generosity, creativity, and possibility.
Making your partner look good requires clarity, which enables the capacity to develop solutions that nobody previously imagined.
Pink participated in an exercise called “I’m Curious.” Here, partners choose a controversial topic, which encourages opposing pro-con positions (i.e. Should Marijuana be legalized?). Each person takes a side and tries to convince the other of his or her point of view. The other person can only respond with open-ended questions (not veiled opinions).
The idea isn’t to win but to learn. When both people see their encounters as learning opportunities instead of a desire to defeat the other side, results are better. The conversation becomes more of a dance vs. a wrestling match. Improv never tries to get someone to do something. It’s creativity not coercion.
Train your ears to hear offers, respond to others with “Yes and,” and always focus on making your partner look good. Pink says that opportunities will emerge.
Author Daniel H. Pink endorses the classic book. “Improvisation for the Theater,” by Viola Spolin, which features more than two hundred improv exercises. To help master your improvisation skills; and learn more about Viola Spolin, visit: http://www.spolin.us.
Are You Looking to Achieve Weight Loss in Newport?
Given a choice, would you rather prefer a healthy life or one filled with health problems of all sorts? Surely, you would choose the former and so, you may be looking for resources for weight loss in Newport. Newport is one of the biggest cities in south Wales and you may not have much difficulty in getting the right equipments, trainer and gym. Newport is located in between two of Britain’s major cities, Bristol and Cardiff.
Newport is a fantastic city to live in if you want to loose weight. There are a wide variety of health clubs with fantastic facilities available. These are just a number of the gyms in Newport. In and around Newport City centre there are over 45 gyms of varied sorts. Picking a gym close to your home, in close proximity should not be a problem.
However, even with so many gyms the statistics for Newport’s health are quite alarming. 31% of Newport residents are classes as obese. Out of the whole population of Newport 8% are morbidly obese. A further 23% of Newport citizens are overweight. This accumulates to 54% of Newport’s residents as being obese or overweight.
Newport has fantastic facilities to get fit and is located in a brilliant place. Within a 15 minute drive from Newport there are rock climbing facilities, white water rafting facilities, exclusive weight loss gyms and clinics. In Newport city centre there are many leisure centres that offer a pay as you go payment system – getting to the gym in your spare time has never been more convenient. So it is very surprising that these statistics are so alarming, with all that Newport has to offer.
Newport has fantastic outdoor facilities to get fit, with many great routes along the canals and river beds. I use many of these with my wide range of personal training clients. The scenery and terrain on certain runs along the river beds is perfect and these routes provide a great sense of well being once they are achieved.
The leisure centres in Newport offer a wide range of classes from spin to yoga, as well as bootcamps. These bootcamps take place outdoors in local parks and my research has shown that all those who have took part in one particular Newport Bootcamp since February 2010 have lost an average of 9 lbs of fat.
The mild weather in Newport, not only makes the outdoor training in the form of bootcamps popular, but also recreational activities, such as walking and cycling. The mild weather in Newport, makes early morning walks or evening walks a great possibility. Walking an extra 30 minutes per day can have significant advantages on body weight, body fat and muscle definition.
If outdoor training is your thing a bootcamp or a run along Newport’s river banks or canals could be your perfect choice for exercise. If in door training is your thing, then check out the facilities of one of Newport’s 45 gyms.
There are many shops in Newport that sell fitness equipment. While buying equipments, keep in mind your fitness goals. There are many different equipments which can help you lose weight, buy few provide value for money. That is why you may want to purchase a treadmill and a multi-exercise apparatus. The treadmill can give you your daily does of cardio and the multi-gym can help you do exercises specifically aimed at working out different muscles of your body. You can look for online retailers or even shops selling fitness equipments at a discounted rate. It is easy to buy the wrong things when buying Fitness equipment, so shop around and take a look at the 3-4 Newport City Centre shops that supply this type of fitness kit
Make sure you buy only from reputed retailer and products of a well-known brand. Joining a gym is an option if you don’t want to buy equipment or hire a trainer. A gym can provide you all the equipments and expert guidance you need for losing weight quickly. It is not too difficult to locate a popular gym and you can easily find more than one good gym in Newport.
Once you find the right resources for weight loss in Newport, you should focus on your workouts and the keep losing weight as you progress.
5 Tips to Help You Buy Men’s Jewelry
Buying jewelry for both men and women is a challenge, but giving jewelry items as a gift is a common way of expressing love. In this article, we are going to talk about a few tips that will help you buy your desired jewelry. Without further ado, let’s check out these tips. By keeping these tips in mind, it will be a lot easier for you to choose the best item for your man.
1) Style and Taste
First of all, if you are buying jewelry for your partner, keep in mind that you are buying it for him. In other words, if you like something doesn’t mean that he will like it too. So, you may not want to make this decision based on your desires. What you need to do is take your time to consider his taste and style before opting for something. After all, there is no point in buying something that he won’t like. So, keeping these likes and dislikes is an important thing to keep in mind.
2) Keep It Simple
You may want to keep it simple unless your partner likes shiny stuff. In other words, if he has not worn any type of jewelry before, chances are that he may show a little hesitation when putting it on for the first time. To get started, you should think small. You should buy him a pair of cufflinks rather than a necklace.
3) Environment
If you are buying casual jewelry for your man, make sure you consider something that matches his environment. In other words, his learning institute and workplace may have a special dress code that may not allow some types of jewelry. So, if he puts on casual jewelry to work, you should get something that is in fashion. At the same time, it must be casual so that he can use it on a daily basis.
4) Skin Tone
Different people have different skin undertones. This is why some colors look better on some people. Typically, women can pull off a variety of colors. So, you may want to go for a color that looks great on him. For instance, you can choose light metals, such as rose gold, brass, yellow, platinum or gold. Here the idea is to consider something that matches the skin tone of your man. Keep in mind that this is of paramount importance.
5) Think Proportion
Lastly, regardless of the kind of jewelry you want to go for, make sure you get something that is proportionate to your man’s frame. Let’s understand this with an example. For instance, if he is a big, tall guy, make sure you give a go to chunky bracelets and rings. But if he is a lean guy, you may want to get delicate jewelry. The reason is that it will create balance. So, it is important to consider the proportion factor before you get your desired product.
Long story short, if you are going to buy men’s jewelry for the first time, we suggest that you consider the tips given in this article. These 5 tips will help you avoid some common mistakes when it comes to buying your desired jewelry. After all, you want to buy something to make your partner go over the moon for you. So, make sure you consider these tips before placing your order online or buying the product at a local jewelry store.
