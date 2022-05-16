News
The Chicago Bears begin OTAs today. Here’s a position-by-position breakdown of their roster.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles spent the last two months reconstructing the roster he inherited from predecessor Ryan Pace.
Poles has been forthright in acknowledging he is not going to fix a 2021 team that went 6-11 in one year. At some positions, he has made upgrades. At others, Poles has added temporary fillers until he has more resources to find the right players.
The Bears will get a better sense for what they have over the next month as they start organized team activities Monday at Halas Hall.
Most players already became acquainted with new coach Matt Eberflus during voluntary minicamp in mid-April or rookie minicamp May 7-9. Over the next five weeks, they will diver deeper into their work with three OTAs sessions of three days apiece and then mandatory minicamp June 14-16.
Here’s a look at the roster the Bears will field during those practices.
* Indicates 2022 draft pick
Quarterbacks (3 on roster)
- Key returners: Justin Fields
- Notable additions: Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman
- Major departures: Andy Dalton, Nick Foles and Ryan Willis
Outlook: Fields’ development obviously is the chief concern at quarterback, and so the most important offseason additions were the coaches who are tasked with helping him take the next step in his second season — offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. Their relationship seemingly has gotten off to a good start, with Getsy saying recently that Fields has accepted the challenges they’ve thrown at him and that nobody in the building works harder or cares more than Fields.
But the Bears also had moves to make to back up Fields.
Dalton signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in free agency, and the Bears released Foles after failing to find a trade partner. So the Bears went after a backup in Siemian, the 30-year-old former Northwestern quarterback who started 29 games over seven seasons with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Saints. Siemian, who signed a two-year deal, has thrown for 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions with a 81.2 passer rating in his career. The Bears released Willis after rookie minicamp and signed Peterman, who has made four starts in five seasons, to a one-year deal to be the third-string quarterback.
Wide receivers (12)
- Key returners: Darnell Mooney
- Notable additions: Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr.*, Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis, David Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown
- Also on the roster: Isaiah Coulter, Dazz Newsome, Nsimba Webster, Chris Finke and Kevin Shaa
- Major departures: Allen Robinson, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant
Outlook: Poles didn’t exactly quiet the Bears fans clamoring for more reliable targets for Fields with his offseason shopping. With Robinson leaving in free agency, the Bears lost a player who has amassed 6,409 receiving yards and 40 touchdown catches in his career. Poles didn’t get a big name to replace Robinson, instead going after a large cast of lesser-known options.
The most important replacements are Jones and Pringle, the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver who totaled 568 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021 and, the Bears believe, has potential for more. Jones, the Bears’ third-round draft pick out of Tennessee, had a career-high 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns as a sixth-year senior and has big value as a returner. Sharpe (1,397 yards, eight touchdowns over five seasons) and Pettis (739 yards, nine touchdowns over four seasons) were May additions to the competition.
Running backs (6)
- Key returners: David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert
- Notable additions: Trestan Ebner*, Darrynton Evans and Khari Blasingame
- Also on the roster: De’Montre Tuggle
- Major departures: Tarik Cohen and Damien Williams
Outlook: The Bears already were solid at the position with the return of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, who totaled 849 and 433 rushing yards in 2021, respectively.
Ebner, a sixth-round draft pick, was an interesting addition because of his abilities as a pass catcher and a returner. He had 4,542 all-purpose yards in his career at Baylor. Evans was a waiver pickup from the Tennessee Titans with little playing time over six career games because of injuries, and Blasingame is a fullback.
The release of Cohen came after he missed most of the last two seasons while dealing with personal trauma and a knee injury — ACL and MCL tears and a tibial plateau fracture, according to his essay in The Players’ Tribune — that was more serious than the Bears ever revealed publicly.
Tight ends (6)
- Key returners: Cole Kmet
- Notable additions: Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy
- Also on the roster: Rysen John, Chase Allen and Jake Tonges
- Major departures: Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted
Outlook: The Bears certainly hope to see more growth from Kmet in his third season after he totaled 60 catches for 612 yards in 2021. The rest of the Bears tight ends group last season — Graham, James, Holtz and Horsted — combined for just 23 catches.
Griffin comes in as a 10th-year veteran who has 2,158 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. O’Shaughnessy is a Naperville North product who has 1,108 receiving yards and three touchdowns over seven seasons.
Offensive linemen (15)
- Key returners: Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom andSam Mustipher
- Notable additions: Lucas Patrick, Braxton Jones*, Zachary Thomas*, Doug Kramer*, Ja’Tyre Carter*, Dakota Dozier and Julien Davenport
- Also on the roster: Lachavious Simmons, Dieter Eiselen, Jean Delance and Willie Wright
- Major departures: James Daniels, Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson and Alex Bars
Outlook: There are several questions to be answered on the line after Poles added only one certain starter. That player is Patrick, who will take over at center after starting 28 games at guard and center over the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Whitehair will be back at left guard, but right guard and both tackle positions aren’t solidified. Jenkins and Borom very well could start at tackle in their second seasons, with Borom lining up on the left side and Jenkins on the right during voluntary minicamp. Mustipher and Dozier are options to replace Daniels at right guard.
Poles also drafted four Day 3 offensive linemen, and it will be worth watching to see if any emerge as candidates for significant playing time in their rookie seasons.
Defensive linemen (15)
- Key returners: Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson, Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards Jr., Khyiris Tonga and Jeremiah Attaochu
- Notable additions: Justin Jones, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Dominique Robinson*
- Also on the roster: Carson Taylor, Auzoyah Alufohai, Micah Dew-Treadway, LaCale London, Charles Snowden and Sam Kamara
- Major departures: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols
Outlook: It could be argued no group took a bigger hit to its talent, depth and leadership than this one after the Bears traded Mack, released Goldman and parted with Nichols and Hicks. But the group was deep to begin with, and Poles also invested in it with the additions of Jones at tackle and Muhammad and Robinson on the edge.
Making the move from outside linebacker to defensive end in Eberflus’ 4-3 scheme, Quinn returns after one of the best seasons of his career during which he set a Bears single-season record with 18 ½ sacks. Gipson looks to make an even bigger impact in his third season after he had seven sacks in 2021. Attaochu missed most of last season because of a torn pectoral muscle.
Meanwhile, Muhammad rejoins Eberflus after a six-sack season in 2021 in Indianapolis, and Robinson comes in as a work in progress after only two years on defense in college.
On the interior, Jones was one of the Bears’ bigger free-agent acquisitions. Blackson returns after the best season of his career statistically in 2021, and Tonga and Edwards could be key rotational pieces for Eberflus, who has said he likes to use his defensive linemen in waves.
Linebackers (9)
- Key returners: Roquan Smith
- Notable additions: Nicholas Morrow, Matt Adams and Joe Thomas
- Also on the roster: Noah Dawkins, Caleb Johnson, Jack Sanborn, Christian Albright and C.J. Avery
- Major departures: Danny Trevathan, Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones and Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Outlook: Smith is the face of the Bears defense in his fifth season. The biggest question with him — along with whether he will play middle or weak-side linebacker — is whether Smith will get a contract extension done in the coming months.
Morrow is an intriguing addition to pair with Smith after the Bears parted with 32-year-old Trevathan. Morrow was on the rise with the Raiders before he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury and is looking to get back to where he was. Adams comes in as a player familiar with Eberflus after playing under him during four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
Cornerbacks (12)
- Key returners: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley and Thomas Graham Jr.
- Notable additions: Kyler Gordon*, Tavon Young and Greg Stroman Jr.
- Also on the roster: Michael Joseph, BoPete Keyes, Lamar Jackson, Allie Green IV and Jaylon Jones
- Major departures: Artie Burns, Xavier Crawford and Marqui Christian
Outlook: Poles used two second-round draft picks to improve a secondary that had six of the Bears’ eight interceptions in 2021. That includes using the 39th pick on Gordon, who comes off an All-Pac-12 season at Washington to be the likely starter opposite Johnson.
Gordon also can play nickel, an important position in Eberflus’ defense, but coordinator Alan Williams said they’ll start him off focusing on playing outside corner. Poles signed a nickel option in Young, who started 24 games with four interceptions and 16 passes defended in four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Young has a significant injury history but played in all 17 games in 2021.
Vildor, Shelley and Graham return as competition after all saw time on defense in 2021.
Safeties (7)
- Key returners: Eddie Jackson and DeAndre Houston-Carson
- Notable additions: Jaquan Brisker*, Dane Cruikshank and Elijah Hicks*
- Also on the roster: Jon Alexander and A.J. Thomas
- Notable departures: Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush and Teez Tabor
Outlook: A significant storyline on the defense this season is whether the new staff can help Jackson rebound after what he said was one of the worst seasons of his career.
After Brisker had five interceptions, 14 pass breakups and 9 ½ tackles for a loss in 34 games (21 starts) at Penn State, the rookie could be poised to take over the starting role that Gipson occupied the last two seasons.
Houston-Carson made the most of his opportunities in 2021, and his return ensures important veteran leadership for the group. Cruikshank is a key depth addition after he played in 44 games, with four starts, in four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Specialists
- Key returners: K Cairo Santos, LS Patrick Scales, KR Khalil Herbert and PR Dazz Newsome
- Notable additions: P Trenton Gill*, KR/PR Velus Jones Jr.*, KR/PR Trestan Ebner* and P Ryan Winslow
- Also on the roster: LS Antonio Ortiz
- Major departures: P Pat O’Donnell and KR/PR Jakeem Grant
Outlook: Santos is back for his third season after following up a Bears-record-breaking 2020 season by making 26 of 30 field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra-point attempts in 2021. The Bears let O’Donnell go in free agency and instead used their final of 11 draft picks on Gill, a punter from North Carolina State. He and Winslow, who has been around the league since 2018 and signed with the Bears in February, could compete.
The Bears lost Grant, a Pro Bowl returner in 2021, but drafted Jones and Ebner as intriguing return options.
ASK IRA: Could Heat’s Tyler Herro be a swing vote in East finals?
Q: Ira, so what are your thoughts on the Heat vs, Celtics? What are the keys for the Heat? I think Tyler Herro needs to have a big series. – Joel.
A: I believe you have hit on something significant. If the Heat are forced to open the series in the absence of Kyle Lowry, it likely means Max Strus and Gabe Vincent again starting. So that, to a degree, could allow the Celtics to put Marcus Smart defensively on Jimmy Butler and somewhat rest Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on that end on Max Strus and Gabe Vincent (with all due respect to Max and Gabe). So while I doubt Erik Spoelstra starts Tyler Herro, I could see him getting into the rotation earlier than previous series. Tyler was a huge swing vote the last time the teams met in the playoffs and I would expect that to be the case again.
Q: It may well come down to who can get hot with their threes, and Boston has been red hot in their last two games against the Bucks. We sure could use a revival of the long ball in this upcoming series. If there ever was a time for Duncan Robinson to reignite, it is now. – Roland.
A: I agree about the longball thought. I’m not so sure about the Duncan Robinson element. When going against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, you also need defensive components out there. To this point in the postseason, opponents have put a huge defensive target on Duncan. The expectation is that the Celtics would do the same. But, yes, the 3-point shooting likely will have to be better than the 76ers series, a lot better. But also, the Heat likely still will give up their share of 3-point opportunities. That’s just what they do defensively.
Q: So last season when the Heat went from the NBA Finals to losing in the first round it was because of the bubble. But what about the Bucks and Suns going out in the second round this year? So does that mean last season was a fluke for them? – Edison.
A: As Erik Spoelstra says, it’s hard to win in the playoffs. In any round. The Bucks and the Suns learned that this year, as the Heat did last year. It’s what makes the the dynastic teams all the more impressive. As it is, the Heat could make it NBA Finals in two of three years. That, in itself, says plenty about staying power.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get job in these posts in Border Security Force, salary up to 1.4 lakh, know selection & others details
BSF Recruitment 2022:Various Group B posts are being recruited by BSF. Under which online applications have been invited from the candidates on the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Various Group B posts are being recruited by Border Security Force, BSF. Under which online applications have been invited from the candidates on the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in. Note that interested candidates can apply for the posts till 8 June 2022. The application process for the same posts is started from 25 April 2022. See below all the details including recruitment related vacancy details, selection process and notification.
Under the recruitment, a total of 90 Group B posts will be filled in BSF. In which Junior Engineer Sub Inspector, 32 posts of Electrical, 1 of Inspector and 57 posts of Sub Inspector are included.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the posts through examination. Which will be conducted in 2 phases. In the first stage, candidates will have to appear in the written examination. Successful candidates will be called for document verification, physical standard test and physical efficiency test. After successful in both the phases, there will be a medical test of the selected candidates.
Age Limit
Candidates up to maximum 30 years can apply for the posts. For any other recruitment related information, see the notification from the link given below.
The post BSF Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get job in these posts in Border Security Force, salary up to 1.4 lakh, know selection & others details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
15 Best Countries To Visit Without Visa From India in 2022
Every travel enthusiast has some International vacations on their bucket list. But the formalities and rules and regulations of visiting a foreign country are not as fun as your vacation is going to be. When you are excited about the dream country you plan to visit, the lengthy Visa procedures become quite a hassle. There are a lot of countries to visit from India without Visa which you can opt for to get past the strenuous rules. We have listed some visa-free countries you can visit from India.
Here we have listed 10 countries to travel without visa from India get so that you can get ready for a fantastic vacation:
1. Cook Islands (maximum of 31 days)
A group of 15 islands is scattered over a vast area in South Pacific, Cook Islands are the best if you want to try scuba diving and snorkeling. The Cook Islands is visa-free for Indians for a maximum of 31 days, about a month though they have political links to New Zealand.
Highlights of the Cook Islands:
- Visit the Aitutaki Lagoon for a beach experience
- The famous One Foot Island
- Experience the best local food experiences in The Muri Night
2. Macau (maximum of 30 days)
Want to get into some casino games? Then you can plan your vacation in the Las Vegas of Asia. You can go casino hopping in this former Portuguese colony. Macau is one of the countries to visit without visa.
Highlights of Macau:
- Witness the Macau buildings, a mix of Portuguese and Chinese architechture
- Casino hopping
- Taipa Village
- Try the famous Portuguese egg tart
3. Mauritius (maximum of 90 days)
Who doesn’t dream to visit beautiful Mauritius? It is among the visa free countries where you can explore the blue lagoons, reefs, and beaches.
Highlights of Mauritius:
- Chamarel to witness the various colors of the uneven volcanic surface
- Visit the sugar museum and sugarcane fields, L’Aventure Du Sucre
- Taste of the street food
4. Fiji (maximum of four months)
One of the best countries to visit without visa is the islands of Fiji in the South Pacific. Fiji islands are close to New Zealand and Australia. If you haven’t added Fiji to your bucket list, now is the time to do so. Plan your visit to this visa-free beach paradise.’
Highlights of Fiji islands:
- Kula Eco Park
- Snorkeling
- Jet Ski in Denarau Island
5. Jamaica (maximum of 30 days)
One of the countries to visit from India without visa is Jamaica. The beautiful Caribbean island nation is a must add to the foreign places to visit bucket list.
Highlights of Jamaica:
- The lush green rainforests
- Reef-lined beaches
- Dunn’s River Falls in Ocho Rios
- Blue Mountains National Park for a hike and taste the world-famous coffee
Also Read: Top 20 Cheapest Places To Visit In India – Budget Travel 2022
6. Maldives (maximum of 90 days)
Made up of 1000 coral islands, Maldives is a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean. This visa free country to visit from India is a favourite honeymoon destination. You can also witness the beauty of the Maldives with your family or solo. The Maldives is known for blue lagoons, beaches, coral reefs, and thrilling water sports.
Highlights of Maldives:
- Magnificent beaches
- Canoeing
- Scuba diving
- Rollerblading
- Snorkeling
- Jet-skiing
7. Cambodia (maximum of 30 days)
Cambodia can be added to the list of cheap foreign trips from India without visa. It is a country that is a must-visit for a traveler.
Highlights of Cambodia:
- Historic sites
- Blessed beauty
- Massive ancient temples
- Beautiful cities
8. Nepal (Freedom of Movement for Indians)
Nepal is one of the places to visit without passport from India. The highest mountain in the world, Mt Everest is located in Nepal.
Highlights of Nepal:
- High on adventure
- Rich in history
- Experience the culture
Also Read: 30 Best Places to Visit in India in Summer 2022
9. Ecuador (maximum of 90 days)
If you want to explore the dense forests of the Amazon, you should visit this country that lies between Colombia and Peru on the Equator in north-western South America.
Things to do in Ecuador:
- Visit the famous Andean Highlands
- Explore the wildlife in the Galápagos Islands
- Visit the middle of the world or the equator
10. Bhutan (Only Valid Indian Passport Required)
If you are wondering which country does not require visa from India? Well, Bhutan is the answer. Known to be the world’s happiest country, Bhutan is situated at the edge of the Himalayas.
Things to do in Bhutan:
- Visit the serene monasteries
- The dzongs (forts)
- Visit the Paro Dzong
- Get a taste of authentic Bhutanese cuisine
- The Taktsang Monastery
- The capital city of Thimphu
11. Samoa (maximum of 60 days)
Samoa, an island nation in Polynesia, is blessed with rainforests, reef-bordered beaches, gorges, and waterfalls. Samoa is a paradise on earth and one of the countries to visit without visa.
Things to do in Samoa:
- Explore the rainforests
- Visit the gorgeous waterfalls
- Soak in the beauty of nature
12. Hong Kong (maximum of 14 days)
To visit Hong Kong as an Indian Citizen, you need to have a valid passport and fill out a form available online. The place is full of life and is a must-visit for a traveler as there is lot to explore in Hong Kong.
Things to do in Hong Kong:
- Explore the pubs, lively markets, restaurants
- Disney land in Hong Kong
- Temple market and Ladies’ market for shopping
13. Trinidad and Tobago (maximum of 90 days)
Plan a perfect Caribbean vacation as Trinidad and Tobago is a beauty!
Things to do in Trinidad and Tobago:
- Vacation with beaches
- Pristine mangrove forests
- Rainforests and hills
14. Laos (maximum of 30 days)
Laos is a gem of South East Asia, blessed with wonderful locations for a perfect vacation.
Things to do in Laos:
- Explore the charming scenery
- The vast history
- The culture of Laos
15. Saint Kitts and Nevis (maximum of 90 days)
Once again this breathtakingly beautiful Caribbean country, Saint Kitts and Nevis are one of the visa-free countries for Indians.
Things to do in Saint Kitts and Nevis:
- Explore the beaches in this two-island nation
- The lofty mountains
- And many more
So, now you know 15 countries to travel without visa from India, don’t waste more time, go plan your trip, grab your tickets, and get going!
Also Read: Top 10 Backpacker Hostels In India Every Traveller Should Know in 2022
The post 15 Best Countries To Visit Without Visa From India in 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
