The Cruel Tughluq Dynasty Ruler – Muhammad Bin Tughluq
Many of us are not are not aware of some intriguing facts about Indian history. Let’s take a look at history of Tughlaq dynasty and Muhammad bin Tughluq to discover some of them.
The Tughluq dynasty ruled the Delhi sultanate from 1320 to 1413 and was founded by Ghazi Malik aka. Ghiyath al-Din Tughluq. Muhammad bin Tughluq was the most successful ruler of this dynasty who conquered a lot of land from 1330 and 1335. Although he was successful in expanding his empire, Tughlaq dynasty history was characterized by his tortures and cruelty leading to rebellions and disintegration after 1335 AD.
Before the Tughlaqs, the Khalji dynasty had control over the Delhi Sultanate. Khilji dynasty’s governor Khusro Khan and Malik Kafur looted non-Muslim kingdoms for Alauddin Khalji. Alauddin Khalji died in 1316 leading to political instability. Ghazi Malik was a governor under the Khiljis for Punjab. He killed Khusro Khan to begin the Tughlaq dynasty.
Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq built Tughlakabad to protect his men from Mongol attacks. He rewarded those who supported him and punished those who had supported Khusro Khan. He lowered taxes on Muslims and raised the same for Hindus.
In 1321, Ghiyasuddin asked his eldest son Muhammad bin Tughlaq to attack Arangal and Tilang. He failed in his first attempt but succeeded 4 months later with the help of a stronger army. Arangal was renamed as Sultanpur; the complete state treasury was looted.
The Muslim leader in Lukhnauti helped Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq to attack Shamsuddin Firoz Shah in 1324-1325 AD and expand into Bengal. Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq handed over Delhi to Muhammad bin Tughlaq and himself led his army to Lukhnauti and won the battle. One of the cruelest chapters of his history has been the fact that he killed his father Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq and brother Mahmud Khan in 1325 AD when they were returning back after the same conquest.
In his reign of 26 years, Muhammad attacked Malwa, Gujarat, Mahratta, Tilang, Kampila, Dhur-samundar etc. He kept looting non-Muslim kingdoms but could not control emerging discontent and revolts.
He also imposed a 10 times higher land tax on non-Muslims living in fertile lands of Ganga and Yamuna. They were also asked to pay crop taxes by handing over half or more of their harvests. Hindu farmers stopped farming and the subcontinent was affected by famines at the same time. Muhammad bin Tughlaq resorted to more violence and mass punishments. He also executed other sections of the muslim communities like Shia, Sufis etc.
He then decided to move his capital from Delhi to Deogiri and renamed it as Daulatabad. People were forced to migrate and those who refused were killed. Daulatabad did not have enough drinking water and the capital was returned back to Delhi.
Revolts against Muhammad bin Tughlaq began in 1327 and the Sultanate started reducing in size after 1335. The Vijayanagara Empire did not allow the Delhi Sultanate to expand in southern India. Many other regions declared independence from Muhammad bin Tughlaq as well.
The state treasury had no precious metal coins after Tughlaq’s expansive war campaigns. Coins of Tughlaq dynasty started getting made using base metals with a face value of silver coins. People started minting fake coins of their own leading to an economic disaster. This was followed by 10 years of famines leading to several deaths.
Muhammad bin Tughlaq also tried to attack Khurasan, Irak and China but in vain. People who could not pay taxes were executed. He died in March 1351 while trying to attack people who rebelled against him in Sindh and Gujarat.
Some historians think that he wanted to forcefully impose orthodox Islamic practices while others thought that he was insane. By this time, the Delhi Sultanate lost its territories and covered only the Vindhya range in central India.
The Advantages of Installing Online Scheduler for a Medical Office
Like any other kinds of service-oriented businesses, medical services are now also acquainted with the use of the modern systems of technology. Booking of schedules and other appointments can be a hard time for both you and your medical staff especially if you have to accommodate a considerable number of customers in a day or week. It is very important to be accurate in booking of schedules as this will affect the impression of your patients and clients about you and your entire medical team.
It is an imperative and a routine of every medical staff in a medical office to have their appointment with their patient’s scheduled ahead time as this is what a proper scheduling should be. This might be a time-consuming task, but indeed a very important task to organize every transaction of a medical practitioner or a physician. Having an ineffective system of scheduling will really give your entire medical staff a real hard time in booking all appointment requests of patients and clients. This is where an online scheduler comes in the picture.
Today, in the field of medical practice, the use of appointment scheduling software is already widespread. So what are the advantages of installing online scheduler? Below are some of the advantages of using this kind of scheduler:
• Time saver- Using the traditional way of scheduling or booking can be very time consuming. Installing medical appointment scheduler can really help the medical staff to save a considerable amount of time. Entering of data and the details of the patients can be very easy and can be easily accessed to.
• Confirmations of schedules- With the use of an online scheduler, both the patient and the medical practitioner can receive a confirmation of their appointment through an e-mail or via text messages. This is very great to avoid untimely phone calls from the patient or from the doctor himself.
• Patient online scheduling- Through the web, the patient will be able to book his or her schedule online.
• Easy management of data- Using online appointment scheduling will help the medical staff to organize the entries of data and information of the patients properly and can be easily accessed to at any time.
• Patient satisfaction- With this kind of software installed, the patient satisfaction rate will be higher. This is because patients need not to be stressed just because of scheduling. Also monitoring their condition can be very easy through the data entered in the online scheduler.
• Higher rate of accuracy- Aside from the fact of easy and quick entry and accessing of data, the medical staff can be able to ensure that the rate of the accuracy is higher and that the information provided are all accurate. And for the medical practitioner, it can give him or her ease of accessing the scheduler at any point in time and anywhere with the assurance that the data provided is accurate.
Those things presented above are the advantages of using this kind of software. This medical appointment scheduler is specially designed for medical offices and hospitals to extend better and more effective health care services to their patients. This will indeed benefit both the physician, the medical staff, and as well as their patients and clients.
Budget and Free Travel Advice – What to Bring in Your Backpack
Most experienced and enduring budget travelers and free travel aficionados have one thing in common: their traveling bags have gotten quite lighter as the years went by. There are practical as well as psychological reasons for this.
The practical aspects are easily identifiable. It is much easier to get around when you’re walking or using public transportation if you have a smaller bag. It makes us better able to cope with and respond rapidly to the different variables present when we get somewhere we haven’t been before. It also means we are not scattered and have less things to keep an eye on.
The psychological ramifications are the most significant ones, however. For one thing, traveling light inevitably confronts us to our own insecurities about not knowing what’s coming ahead. It is a wonderful though sometimes uncomfortable therapy. Yet, there is nothing quite like that feeling of carefree abandon one experiences by traveling lightly. And for this reason alone, leaving those extra items at home is completely worth it.
It is an understandably common mistake to pack excessively the first few times we travel – especially if you’re a budget traveler or free travel seeker. But chances are you are not choosing to travel to recreate the heaviness and structure of the sedentary lifestyle. At the same time, the idea is not to go around uselessly deprived and ill-equipped.
So, what to bring in that backpack?
Backpack: Will ideally qualify as a carry-on bag on the airplane. Don’t go too cheap, it needs to be tough. But don’t go too glamorous either – an eye-catching bag is a burden.
There is no reason at all for it to be bigger than 50l unless you are bringing specialized equipment for trekking and such activities.
If you want to bring back gifts, buy them at the end of your trip and buy an extra bag (a cheap one will do) for them to go into.
Clothes: Shirts, pants, socks, underwear – no more than 2 of each. 1 may be enough. You will be able to buy clothes during your travels and you will be happy to wear them. One waterproof or warm coat may be necessary depending on where you go. Use compression bags to minimize the space your clothes take up.
Bathroom accessories: Deodorant, shaving items, soap, nail clipper. A compact travel towel that dries quickly is convenient. Maybe one extra luxury item.
First Aid: A few selected first aid items adapted to where you are going will do (Don’t overdo it! Medicine exists everywhere in the world.)
LED headlamp: More useful than a flashlight that you need to hold in your hands. You can always hold it with your hands if you feel funny having it on your head. Highly recommended.
Digital Camera: They are now quite affordable. The value of having pictures to look at after you have traveled need not be explained. Bring an extra memory card if you think you’ll be taking a lot of pictures.
Music and headphones: They can be lifesavers in noisy countries and can make the difference between insomnia and a good night of sleep.
Other electronics: a small battery charger (solar if you go somewhere sunny), a converter/adapter for your electrical apparatus depending on which country you go to.
Other: A thin tough rope to hang your clothes on is very valuable. A Swiss army knife is always called for at one moment or another (can’t bring that inside the place though). A stainless steel water bottle. Water purifying tablets can be a good idea in some countries. 1 smaller, soft bag for day trips or running errands.
Obviously, you wallet, cards and documents will be in there somewhere.
And voila! Add and remove an item or two to fit your personal needs and your bag should be fairy light and manageable.
The Brainwashing of Our Medical Students
The family doctor has traditionally been a reliable figure that parents and children alike could trust for good judgment and to oversee their family’s healthcare. Most people just assume that the education and training that doctors undergo assures them that they use the best of their judgment and that the health practices and drugs administered to patients are the unquestioned latest and correct advice. Unfortunately, this belief in the family doctor is in many ways a misperception. In many instances doctor’s judgment has been compromised by the overwhelming one-sided education they are being given by the giant pharmaceutical conglomerates. The result is unnecessary medication use, poor outcomes and sometimes dangerous results for patients all to satisfy the drug company’s insatiable need to make a buck and keep their stock price up.
From the day your doctor enters medical school his view of the world of medicine is shaped in large part by pharmaceutical companies. Most major teaching hospitals and university medical programs are heavily subsidized by pharmaceutical companies. Tens of millions in grants are given each year for research studies and scholarships to keep medical schools filled. The medical textbooks given to the students and much of the literature and reading material is provided free of charge to medical students and are written by or paid for by drug companies. Is it any wonder then that the first course of treatment for many ailments has been to take a pharmaceutical product?
The first rule of medicine is supposed to be ‘first do no harm’. But in many cases this is not being followed. Instead of medical students being trained on healthy non-pharmaceutical ways to treat common ailments, they are instead taught that drugs are the ‘first line’ of treatment. This not only exposes patient to unnecessary possible side effects from the medications but also causes them and their health insurance company to spend money needlessly. Of course the pharmaceutical companies prefer this as it means more money for them.
Courses in medical school that encourage alternative therapy or even such staples as good diet and exercise are discouraged and instead a ‘treat the symptom not the cause’ ethos has prevailed in large part due to the insidious influence of drug companies. How does this happen? Nearly every major professor at well known medical schools is given grant money from drug companies. If a professor or academic publishes a paper that is critical of the pharmaceutical practices then they simply are ‘looked over’ and skipped when it comes time for their grants to be renewed. Those who ‘tow the line’ are rewarded with trips to conferences and lavish grants to study yet another new drug. These professors then get to publish their work in medical journals which are…you guessed it…paid for by the pharmaceutical company.
The university likes professors that publish as it is good PR for the university. Published articles are also one of the mandatory linchpins in many universities determinations of professors gaining tenure and pay raises. A vicious cycle then emerges where you have drug companies using this system to promote those professors and researchers that ‘favor’ using pharmaceuticals and those that disagree are simply dropped…first from the grants…then from the publishing…and eventually from the university. By the time a young med school student graduates and enters his internship at a hospital he has been taught that for most ailments he is likely to see, drugs are the first and best way to treat them. It only gets worse from there. Make sure you stop by www.sedatednation.com and see how a young doctor is even further ‘influenced’ by drug companies once they enter private practice.
