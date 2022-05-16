The Real Easy Way to Internet Writing

Share Pin 0 Shares

There is a lot of free information about writing on the internet. You can obtain some of the free information by just using a search engine and signing up for a free course, these are available through many of the article sites.

However, it seems that most of the e-books and free instructions I receive in my e-mail are NOT FOR NEWBIES (even though a lot of them say that they are). Many of them are hard to understand and it takes longer to read and understand them than it does to do the necessary work.

I wrote this to make the real NEWBIES internet writing start easier!

First things first! What are your goals? Do you want to write books, write short stories, or write articles? Decisions, Decisions!

Most people go through a period of trying to decide what to write. You may want to review products and write articles to promote those articles



Become an affiliate for various programs, review products you are an affiliate for, and then write articles about those products. These will be articles about other people’s products which you then submit article directories. When someone buys the product from your article, you make money.

This is the fastest and cheapest way to internet income.

You are able to do this without spending a dime, other than your computer and an internet connection. Should you choose article writing you will need a little help getting started. Like finding the easiest ways to do the research and submit your articles to article site’s.

* The following is the simplest way that I know of to get started:



Go to any website that offers trial versions of products, click on a link that is for a download of easy noter to keep record of your affiliate and all other info you may need later. This is the small version, later you may want to but the full version. However, the easy noter lite works just a good. Just a few more features in the Pro Version. You may use a spreadsheet if you prefer, it is just a lot harder to keep up and you are more likely to misplace information.

Next you will need to do is get a Pay pal account (there is no charge for this).

Then you will need to sign up for affiliate programs such as ClickBank, Commission Junction, PayDotCom, and RegNow. (these are all free to sign up).

Then the fun begins, start your research for programs to promote through an online search. There are many out there. Each of the affiliate programs offers their own product search ability.

You can use ClickBank for this, or any of the affiliate connections which you have signed up to become a member of.

* For my research, I choose to use ClickBank. I can see which programs offer the best conversion by affiliates, the commission percentage rates, and referred by affiliate’s information.



The higher the conversion rate is the more you will sell.

The higher the commission percentage the more you make.

The higher referred by affiliate percentage means that is how many of their sold products sold were by affiliates. Bit.ly also offers a URL shortening service.

That simply means it will make your long URL short and will mask your affiliate links. Masking your links in important so that your sales cannot be stolen by a dishonest affiliate.

If you choose to, you can add a tracking link to each link you use. Tracking links will let you know which of your ads (or articles) are making you money.

When using ClickBank first choose the sort options:

Conversions Referred by affiliates



* Next, click on the link for each of the sites you are thinking about promoting.

Very carefully look at each of the sites that you are considering. That way you can decide to promote the sites products (or not).

One of the deciding factors for me is if they offer a trial. If they do, I can use the product for a while and make a wise decision as to how well they work.

Key: Make sure you believe in what you are promoting. After doing all the research and approving the program, I sign up as an affiliate for the programs I want to promote. Then I begin an article for the product using a professional version of an article writing software program.



Choose one that allows you to search content for numerous similar products. You then pick the sentences you would like to use and rewrite them in your own words. You copy and paste. Then you change every sentence using your own words.

You can get a trial version of the professional writing program and use it as long as you want before buying the full version. I always try everything before I buy, if it is available. The trial version will not be as complete as a full version, but most are fully functional. Once I think the article is good, I start the submission process.

You can do a search for submission sites and submit manually.



There are free automatic submission products also. You can get a trial version of a professional product as I did and use it as long as you like before purchasing the full version of the product. Many article submission sites are in the submission software.

You will need to take the time to sign up for each of them that you wish to use and confirm your e-mail address.

This step will need to be done if you submit manually or with any of the submission software. If they do not know who you are, you cannot submit to them. As soon as you sign up at the submission site, put the information in your submission software.



Also, put it in your EasyNoter in case you have a problem with your computer. You should back up your easy noter daily so you will never lose your information.

The submission software will automatically fill the blanks in for you each time you start to submit to that site. Then; it becomes automatic submission.

Just plug in the article, fill in the name blank, what category, and ZAP, your article goes out to many article directories.

People see it, read it, and buy from you, MONEY!

Before learning the above shortcuts, I spent hours and hours studying and researching before writing just one article or otherwise supporting the said product. It did not have to be that hard.

A well-written article can get more visitors to buy products or services you support, thereby increasing your profits.

If your article ion the front-page of an article-publishing website, your product or website will get maximum hits. As you probably know by now, In order to sell products, it is necessary for trained & skilled individuals to research and write articles about the products.

YOU can write those articles! Have you tried and failed, gave up and quit? Started over another day as I did?

On the other hand, are you still pounding away on your computer? Then after reading the article you wrote, rewriting the article repeatedly before you consider it perfect.

Golly, were we ever doing it the hard way. There are products that will help you write your article effectively by allowing you to search content for numerous similar products.

You then have the option of sending the results, one paragraph at a time, to another program to write your article from proven content. Then all you have to do is pick the sentences you would like to use and rewrite them in your own words.

Submission takes the longest, therefore it is wise to use a submission product, and you can use a free product to start with, or get the trial version of a profession product. Fill in the blanks once and start submitting.

Using product like this you will discover the power of having your article and content indexed by search engines when it is published by article submitting sites. Article writers, website designers, publishing houses, and a lot of others use these article generation tools on a daily basis.