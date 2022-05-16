Finance
The Real Easy Way to Internet Writing
There is a lot of free information about writing on the internet. You can obtain some of the free information by just using a search engine and signing up for a free course, these are available through many of the article sites.
However, it seems that most of the e-books and free instructions I receive in my e-mail are NOT FOR NEWBIES (even though a lot of them say that they are). Many of them are hard to understand and it takes longer to read and understand them than it does to do the necessary work.
I wrote this to make the real NEWBIES internet writing start easier!
First things first! What are your goals? Do you want to write books, write short stories, or write articles? Decisions, Decisions!
Most people go through a period of trying to decide what to write. You may want to review products and write articles to promote those articles
- Become an affiliate for various programs, review products you are an affiliate for, and then write articles about those products. These will be articles about other people’s products which you then submit article directories. When someone buys the product from your article, you make money.
- This is the fastest and cheapest way to internet income.
- You are able to do this without spending a dime, other than your computer and an internet connection. Should you choose article writing you will need a little help getting started. Like finding the easiest ways to do the research and submit your articles to article site’s.
* The following is the simplest way that I know of to get started:
- Go to any website that offers trial versions of products, click on a link that is for a download of easy noter to keep record of your affiliate and all other info you may need later. This is the small version, later you may want to but the full version. However, the easy noter lite works just a good. Just a few more features in the Pro Version. You may use a spreadsheet if you prefer, it is just a lot harder to keep up and you are more likely to misplace information.
- Next you will need to do is get a Pay pal account (there is no charge for this).
- Then you will need to sign up for affiliate programs such as ClickBank, Commission Junction, PayDotCom, and RegNow. (these are all free to sign up).
- Then the fun begins, start your research for programs to promote through an online search. There are many out there. Each of the affiliate programs offers their own product search ability.
- You can use ClickBank for this, or any of the affiliate connections which you have signed up to become a member of.
* For my research, I choose to use ClickBank. I can see which programs offer the best conversion by affiliates, the commission percentage rates, and referred by affiliate’s information.
- The higher the conversion rate is the more you will sell.
- The higher the commission percentage the more you make.
- The higher referred by affiliate percentage means that is how many of their sold products sold were by affiliates. Bit.ly also offers a URL shortening service.
- That simply means it will make your long URL short and will mask your affiliate links. Masking your links in important so that your sales cannot be stolen by a dishonest affiliate.
- If you choose to, you can add a tracking link to each link you use. Tracking links will let you know which of your ads (or articles) are making you money.
- When using ClickBank first choose the sort options:
- Conversions
- Referred by affiliates
* Next, click on the link for each of the sites you are thinking about promoting.
Very carefully look at each of the sites that you are considering. That way you can decide to promote the sites products (or not).
One of the deciding factors for me is if they offer a trial. If they do, I can use the product for a while and make a wise decision as to how well they work.
Key: Make sure you believe in what you are promoting. After doing all the research and approving the program, I sign up as an affiliate for the programs I want to promote. Then I begin an article for the product using a professional version of an article writing software program.
- Choose one that allows you to search content for numerous similar products.
- You then pick the sentences you would like to use and rewrite them in your own words.
- You copy and paste. Then you change every sentence using your own words.
You can get a trial version of the professional writing program and use it as long as you want before buying the full version. I always try everything before I buy, if it is available. The trial version will not be as complete as a full version, but most are fully functional. Once I think the article is good, I start the submission process.
You can do a search for submission sites and submit manually.
There are free automatic submission products also. You can get a trial version of a professional product as I did and use it as long as you like before purchasing the full version of the product. Many article submission sites are in the submission software.
You will need to take the time to sign up for each of them that you wish to use and confirm your e-mail address.
This step will need to be done if you submit manually or with any of the submission software. If they do not know who you are, you cannot submit to them. As soon as you sign up at the submission site, put the information in your submission software.
- Also, put it in your EasyNoter in case you have a problem with your computer. You should back up your easy noter daily so you will never lose your information.
- The submission software will automatically fill the blanks in for you each time you start to submit to that site. Then; it becomes automatic submission.
- Just plug in the article, fill in the name blank, what category, and ZAP, your article goes out to many article directories.
- People see it, read it, and buy from you, MONEY!
Before learning the above shortcuts, I spent hours and hours studying and researching before writing just one article or otherwise supporting the said product. It did not have to be that hard.
A well-written article can get more visitors to buy products or services you support, thereby increasing your profits.
If your article ion the front-page of an article-publishing website, your product or website will get maximum hits. As you probably know by now, In order to sell products, it is necessary for trained & skilled individuals to research and write articles about the products.
YOU can write those articles! Have you tried and failed, gave up and quit? Started over another day as I did?
On the other hand, are you still pounding away on your computer? Then after reading the article you wrote, rewriting the article repeatedly before you consider it perfect.
Golly, were we ever doing it the hard way. There are products that will help you write your article effectively by allowing you to search content for numerous similar products.
You then have the option of sending the results, one paragraph at a time, to another program to write your article from proven content. Then all you have to do is pick the sentences you would like to use and rewrite them in your own words.
Submission takes the longest, therefore it is wise to use a submission product, and you can use a free product to start with, or get the trial version of a profession product. Fill in the blanks once and start submitting.
Using product like this you will discover the power of having your article and content indexed by search engines when it is published by article submitting sites. Article writers, website designers, publishing houses, and a lot of others use these article generation tools on a daily basis.
Finance
How To Help People Know About Lymphoma Awareness Month
Spread Awareness and Reach More People
Lymphoma cancer develops in the lymph nodes and the lymphatic system. The two major types are non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Due to lack of awareness, many people have no idea about how serious lymphoma is. Since September is designated as Lymphoma Awareness Month, every one of us should take this opportunity to help people understand how dangerous this disease actually is.
Knowing Your Type of Lymphoma
Making an early diagnosis of cancer is a difficult task. With more than 60 subtypes, this is actually kind of understandable. The most important thing is to know which type of lymphoma you have and only then you can receive the best treatment and case-specific support services.
Light it Red for Lymphoma
To commemorate Lymphoma Awareness Month, a lot of people participate in the “Light in Red for Lymphoma” initiative organized by the Lymphoma Research Foundation. This is a global campaign to light significant landmarks and buildings in red in order to create awareness and support lymphoma survivors.
Get Updated
Get updates on prevention and treatment options – this is very important to reduce your risk of developing lymphoma. Join the Lymphoma Information Center to get free newsletters. It can also be very useful to watch media programs about the personal experiences of patients.
Spread the Word through Social Media
Spread the word through social media – go on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn – we all know they are all fantastic tools in raising awareness. Share latest information, photos and stories about lymphoma survivors. Update your cover photo and show everyone just how important this month is.
Donate Blood
Lymphoma patients may require blood transfusion because of heavy blood loss during surgery – many have a decreased ability to produce new blood cells because of chemotherapy treatment. Organize a blood donation camp and ask your friends, family and colleagues to support you and participate.
Organize a Campaign
This September, you can host campaigns and make people aware of different prevention and treatment options. Meet healthcare professionals and ask them to give a lecture on the topic. Gifts are playing a key role in spreading your message more efficiently – give them away to all attendees in the campaign. There is a whole variety of customized gift options available online such as custom T-shirts, key chains, mugs, hats, silicone rubber wristbands and many more for you to choose from.
If you are into trendy, fashionable and cost-effective accessories, then opt for wristbands. You can get these products with a variety of types, colors, fonts, sizes and styles. They are made of high quality material called silicone which is non-allergenic to skin, durable, long lasting and comfortable to wear. Lime green symbolizes lymphoma awareness. In view of their easy customizable nature, you can customize your lime green wristbands with different inspirational awareness messages and use them in your campaign to reach more people.
Finance
The Beginners’ Guide To Digital Marketing
What Is Digital Marketing & Its Need?
In order to connect a product to the right customers, numerous digital techniques are used. Because it’s a time where the modern customer is most likely to be found online and to grab their attention, it is must that the product is also marketed online. The techniques involved in doing so, as whole, results in a wider term known as DIGITAL MARKETING.
Without wasting much time, let’s discuss what techniques we are talking about and how exactly do they work.
SEO – Search Engine Optimization
According to Wikipedia, SEO is “the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine’s unpaid results.”
In simpler terms, talking about online business, there is a website selling products/services, a customer looking for the same, and a platform connecting them both. This platform is the search engine (which is Google in most of the cases). SEO is a process, which comprises of optimizing the seller’s website according to the Search engine’s guidelines in order to be preferred by the search engine when the customer tries to explore it using a keyword.
Further, SEO could be divided into two categories;
- On-Page SEO – This results in a lot of changes on the website namely, Meta Tags, Meta Descriptions, Keyword Insertion, Content Optimization, Loading Speed of the website, Minified Content and a lot more.
- Off-Page SEO – Off-page SEO is all about link building. No. That is the biggest misconception about Off Page SEO. Link-Building is an important part, but Social Bookmarking and Social Media Marketing also play a crucial role in building authority.
SEM – Search Engine Marketing
There are so many Search Engines that offer advertising platforms for Search Engine Marketing. Google AdWords being the most popular of them all, Yahoo Search Ads and Bing Ads also fall under the same category. Keywords and Bidding Strategy are the two main concepts that define the success of an SEM campaign.
SMM- Social Media Marketing
Unlike SEM, SMM does not essentially require using ad platforms. However, they are a part of SMM, it could also be done using social media websites for sharing promotional content that is designed in a manner that the users feel an urge to share the same or to visit the websites they are linked to.
Content Marketing
In other words, it could be known as informative marketing. It’s a process in which a brand or a business creates informative content for its readers without pushing on sales, but swiftly drives them towards being encouraged to opt better things in life. (Maybe to buy from you)
That was a bit of information available from the huge world of Digital Marketing. Use some or all of them to witness an excessive up gradation of your online business. If you still face problem and willing to get professional help for your upcoming digital marketing campaigns, always consult a leading and well-known SEO Company to witness magic happening.
Finance
Donate Your Car to Charity – What, Why, Where, and How To
Donating your car to charity is probably the most unique and straightforward ways of giving back to your local community. In case you have a car which has not been in operation for a while, why not donating it for a good cause? Following is our suggestion for the what, why, where, and how to donate your unused vehicle.
What Do You Want To Donate?
You should not have any problem donating any types of vehicles: SUVs, trucks, RVs, boats, passenger cars, even junk cars… All you have to do is to have the vehicle’s title to prove your ownership.
Why Do You Want To Donate?
Probably the first question comes to your mind when planning to donate your car to charity is why. There’re lots of reasons that one can think of. The most obvious one is to assist humanitarian goals. They include anything from helping out the disabled, the orphans, the emergency relief… to assisting services that provide education and/or meal programs to the less fortunate.
Where Do You Donate?
Exist in almost all of the major cities in the U.S. are some types of car donation programs which you can give your vehicle to. The best thing to do is go online and type in “donate car to charity” followed by the city name, e.g. “donate car to charity miami”. This will give you a list of the local charity organizations you can work with.
How Do You Donate?
First thing to do is to use the technique in the above section “Where Do You Donate” to locate a program you want to work with. The next step is to find out the value of the car you plan to give away. This can be done easily by using the online version of the Kelly Blue Book at http://www.kbb.com. Keep in mind that you may not be able to deduct the full price which the organization receives when the vehicle is sold.
All charity services require some type of paperwork. You have to complete the form they send you before the vehicle is picked up. Finally don’t forget to clean your car and empty all possessions.
The Real Easy Way to Internet Writing
15 Best Countries To Visit Without Visa From India in 2022
How To Help People Know About Lymphoma Awareness Month
The Beginners’ Guide To Digital Marketing
Donate Your Car to Charity – What, Why, Where, and How To
Social Media Marketing Companies Grow Businesses Like Never Before
Ravens roundtable: Breaking down the toughest tests, best games and more in the 2022 schedule
Orioles reset: With three gloves and four positions, Tyler Nevin has carved out a role with Orioles through his versatility
5 Reasons to Donate to Charity
Hawaii Camping on Oahu – Try Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden for Hawaii Budget Vacation or Eco Travel
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach