Tips to Help You Buy House Building Materials
If you are going to build a home or work on a remodeling project, make sure you consider the building materials first. This is important to keep in mind if you have never bought this type of stuff from the plumbing store before. It’s important that you go for the right building materials. Given below are the things that you may want to take into account when choosing these materials. Read on to find out more.
Purchase Costs: Purchase costs are not limited to the initial costs of products or materials. Make sure you consider the cost of installation. Plus, you need to find out how quickly you may need to get a product replaced. For instance, it’s better to buy products that are expensive but may last longer.
Operating Costs: Basically, these are energy costs that are paid on a monthly basis. This may include irrigation, cooling systems, heating and appliances, just to name a few.
Appliances and their Repair Costs: This includes simple stuff, such as HVAC air filters. Keep in mind that you need to be more careful when it comes to buying building material for your house exterior. The reason is that the exterior of your house will be exposed to all types of harsh elements.
How to buy Home Building Materials?
This decision depends upon your residence location and the stuff you want to purchase. We suggest that you choose a local store to buy your desired items. A great benefit of buying locally is that you can go to the store and check each item before you place your order. Given below are some important points of sale:
Box Stores: These are quite popular with most homeowners as they can be found everywhere. However, you have limited options to choose from as far as brands are concerned. Plus, they will have a variety of products for customers.
If possible, you can take a friend with you so you can finalize the items you want to buy. So, this is important to keep in mind.
Local Lumberyards: They don’t work with a lot of manufacturers but offer a whole host of products in order to meet the needs of builders. The good thing about them is that their experience and stock sizes are reliable.
Salvage Companies: These providers are a great choice if you want to reuse something, such as hardware, doors, and a fireplace mantel. Although there is a lot of hype regarding making stuff with pallets, this phenomenon is not new. Therefore, you may want to consider these companies as well.
Online Resources: This is a great choice if you want to buy small items and tools. Many manufacturers come up with fresh products, such as deck construction materials that are packed in squares unlike the eight-foot boards.
The Takeaway
Long story short, these are a few tips that can help you purchase house-building materials. Keeping these pointers in mind is a stroke of genius if you don’t want to end up making the wrong choice. Hope this helps.
Things You Should Know About Buying a House
How exciting! You’re about to go into so much debt that it could take you 30 years to get out of it -kidding (kind of). You’ve probably heard that real estate is a great investment. And it totally is! But, in some cases buying a house can be a nightmare in disguise. You never really feel like you’re ready to buy your first home – or you might not even know what actually goes into buying a home.
Whatever the case, we are here to give you the low-down on what you should know before buying your first home. If you check off all these boxes then your first home purchase will go easy breezy!
GETTING APPROVED IS MORE THAN JUST YOUR INCOME
Before you even begin thinking of purchasing a home you need to make sure you’re even approved. A family “knew” the amount they wanted to spend on a house and what they could afford. But, they didn’t realize the approval process was more than just what they wanted to spend!
There are multiple different factors that go into a pre-approval process. The main ones are:
Income:
Based on your income, they’ll figure out how much you can afford. The higher the income, the higher the loan. That doesn’t mean that if you have a low income you won’t get approved for a loan.
Job Length:
Typically you need to currently be at the same job for 2 years or more. This isn’t the time to be switching jobs or trying to figure out your career path. They want to see consistency. We are not saying you can’t get a loan, because it can be done. You’ll just have to jump through a lot more hoops if you’ve recently switched jobs in the last 2 years.
Credit Score:
Using your credit score they can figure out how “loan-worthy” you are. Just make your payments, people. If you don’t make your payments they’re not going to loan you the money.
THERE’S MORE EXPENSES THAN JUST A MORTGAGE PAYMENT
You’ve got your pre-approval back, and you’re pleasantly surprised that they approved you for more than you thought. This is where home buyers make the SINGLE biggest mistake. Purchasing a house at the max they were approved for.
If you can take away anything from this post then we want it to be this – DO NOT purchase a home for the max amount you are approved for. There’s a reason that it’s your max amount.
If you’re barely making ends meet just making your mortgage payment, what happens when some unexpected expense comes up such as a job loss or medical bills (and yes, it CAN happen to you). There’s always something that comes up and you definitely don’t want to be scrambling to pay your mortgage.
EXTRA COSTS
Not only do you have to consider PMI, but closing costs. You’re going to spend anywhere from 2%-5% of the home price on closing costs. If you feel completely comfortable and confident that you can pay for the closing costs and put a decent amount down (preferably 20%) then you’re pretty safe. No use paying more than you should just because you didn’t want to take the extra year or two to save.
HAVING AN EMERGENCY FUND WILL MAKE OR BREAK YOU
We know you think that nothing is going to happen to you and life will always be fine and dandy. But we hate to tell you that you’re wrong. We just want you to be prepared and smart. Typically, you need to save 1% of your home costs for on-going maintenance every year.
IT’S NOT WORTH IT IF YOU’RE THERE FOR LESS THAN 5 YEARS
It’s been proven that you need to be in a Home for 5 years to start breaking even.
That first 5 years is basically just paying the interest. At that time you haven’t even made a dent in your principal. You would now have to try to resell at the purchase price you bought for or to get any money back, try to sell for higher. Doesn’t that sound like such a hassle?!
There’s so much upfront cost that it’s not even worth it if you’re not planning on sticking around for that long. In this case, renting may be a better option.
YES, THERE IS SUCH A THING AS A SELLERS AND BUYERS MARKET
The market you’re in can extremely affect your buying power. Builders can sell their homes ridiculously overpriced and have them snatched up in days.
In a buyers market you have a lot more leeway. You have the deciding power of finding a home that you truly love (and not just picking one because you can’t find anything else). You also have the opportunity to even come in UNDER asking price. If you know that you’re in a seller’s market and are afraid of paying way too much for a house, it doesn’t hurt to wait it out.
YOUR GUT KNOWS MORE THAN YOU DO
Gut feelings go a long way. Your gut is a lot smarter than it takes credit for, and you should listen to it. Do you feel ready to purchase your first home? Is it something that is truly in your families best interest or do you just want a home because everyone else is doing it.
You may never feel totally confident about purchasing a home (and that’s completely normal) but just make sure you’re prepared. Buying your first home can really be a great experience and an even better long-term investment.
Whatever you choose, we hope these tips helped you make a decision and be a little more informed about what actually goes into buyin g your first home.
3 Reasons to Invest in Eco Friendly Properties
Rewarding yourself with a new house? Why not go green and eco-friendly? It has plenty of benefits, 3 of which are discussed below.
Eco-friendly homes use natural materials during construction
There are many choices of eco-friendly construction materials. They range from recycled wood, half-raw and half-recycled, and those made from dirt, straw, and clay. According to experts, materials of these made contribute less to the greenhouse effect. They trap less of harmful gases while allowing for a freer entry of natural light and air in and out of the house.
Overall, environment-friendly homes are known to exhibit better indoor environment quality. Improved lighting conditions, better air quality, and natural thermal conditions are some of the natural benefits one can get when buying eco-homes.
Eco-friendly homes are also health-friendly
The natural materials used in eco-homes are also health-friendly. This is very beneficial to individuals with health conditions like asthma and other respiratory problems. There have been several studies linking the use of eco-friendly materials in home construction. Significant changes on health conditions were exhibited by individuals who are known asthma patients.
Further studies revealed that the more natural materials used in them help facilitate the flow of cleaner air inside homes. They are also less likely to contain plastic by-products which release toxic substances. These substances are generally linked to carcinogens or substances that contribute to the development of cancer cells.
These days, developers are more aware of the health consequences of the materials they are using when constructing properties. Home buyers just need the proper information to educate or at least warn them that eco-friendly homes are by far among the best choices when health conditions are considered.
Environment-friendly homes are energy-efficient
Today’s thrust in construction of properties gives focus on energy-efficiency. It is a known fact that the earth’s natural resources, from which man depends for water and energy, are becoming fastly depleted. In order to contribute to conservation efforts, eco-friendly houses are designed such that they would not largely depend on non-renewable energy sources.
It is now common to see houses being put on sale that are designed with solar panels. With these, energy consumption is likely reduced to about third as compared to dependency on coal or other non-renewable energy sources for electricity.
Do not just think about yourself, think about Mother Earth too! Living in an environment-friendly house can be one of your unconscious contributions towards nature conservation and protection.
What To Do After A Car Accident
A car accident can be a traumatic event for everyone involved. Car crashes are scary, stressful events that can result in extreme physical or psychological trauma and even death to victims. If you are ever involved in a car accident, there are certain things you can do in the moments following that can increase your chances of making a full recovery – physically, psychologically and financially. Below are a few tips to help you know what to do after a car accident.
Emergency kit
One of the best pieces of advice is that you should always keep an emergency kit in your vehicle’s trunk or glove compartment. A cell phone is a great way to contact the police after an accident. Also keep a pad of paper and a pen to document anything that needs to be written down. A disposable camera is also helpful if you need to take pictures of the accident to help your insurance agent and the authorities sort out who was at fault for the accident. You should also keep a medical information card with any health conditions you might have in case you are injured in the accident.
Move out of the way
After your accident, if there were no injuries, you should attempt to move all cars involved to the side of the road to keep the roadway clear and prevent further accidents. Turn on blinkers or hazard lights and if you have cones, flares, or warning triangles you should use them, as well.
Trade information with others involved
You should also take the information of the other person that was involved in the accident and they should take yours. Try to get names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance info, license numbers, license plates, and information about the other vehicle like make, model, year, etc. Don’t forget to get the names and contact information for any witnesses to the accident, as well.
Use your camera
Use your disposable camera or cell phone camera to document the accident to the best of your ability. Take pictures of all vehicles involved, any injuries sustained and tire marks or debris in the roadway. These pictures can serve as evidence if you later file a lawsuit for damages.
File a report for the accident.
Even if the police do not respond to the incident, you should head down to the police station as soon as you are able to file an accident report.
Know your insurance
Make sure you are aware of all aspects of your insurance policy so that there are no unpleasant surprises. Call your insurance company immediately after the accident to file a claim.
Hopefully these tips will help you know what to do after a car accident in the event you are ever involved in one. You should contact a car accident lawyer as soon as possible, as well. Robert B. Sykes is a Utah accident lawyer who uses his 30 years of experience in personal injury cases to guide clients through the complexities of filing a lawsuit. Mr. Sykes can help you get back on track after an accident has occurred.
