Finance
Tips to Start Intraday Trading
In Stock Market Investors and Traders are defined differently although most of the people remain confused and use these terms interchangeably. People involved in Intraday Trading are referred as traders or day traders and those who put their money in stock market for longer period of time to earn profit later by selling the shares are called investors.
While investing in shares does not involve much risk, and one has to see only the fundamentals of the company in which they are planning to invest, intraday trading involves greater risk and the intraday trader has to see the technical view of the company. Here my tip to intraday traders is that they should be fast and quick at taking decisions during online trading sessions, as markets are very volatile and changes levels quickly.
There are certain rules which to keep in mind before starting intraday trading:
Choosing brokerage: While choosing a brokerage for intraday trading you should see their available markets, features of trading software, their market data feeds and their commissions and fees.
Choosing Market: Each of the markets have their own characteristics suited to different styles of trading. While choosing a intraday trading market best suited for you see the initial and maintenance margin requirements, tick sizes and values, and volatility (range of movement).
Which stocks to buy: In day trading one cannot just enter any stock. You should see two things in the shares you are planning to buy for intraday trading: liquidity and volatility. While liquidity refers to the volume of the stock it allows you to enter and exit at a good price, Volatility refers to the price range an intraday trader operates in. Thus volatility means greater profit or loss.
Some Do’s and Don’ts of Intraday Trading:
- If the share you are holding is in minus and the index is positive from yesterday then it should be cut and if intraday trend of index is in buy then one should buy a stock in which is in plus.
- It is not necessary that a stock which is strong today during intraday trading will remain strong tomorrow also, simultaneously if a stock is weak today might not be weak tomorrow.
- Keep up with the latest news, as the general psychology of public is to buy when good news is there.
- If US Markets have gone up overnight, then here in India markets in all probability will open strong, so one should be quite careful when buying stocks.
- Always invest in stocks which have high volume, these kind of shares are also called liquid stocks.
- Start with paper trading and then enter the real market when you start making profits on paper.
- Remain constant in volume i.e., if you are trading in ten lots of Nifty Futures then trade in ten lots only.
- And last but not the least Stop Loss is a must in Intraday Trading.
Thus these were some of the tips for the new entrants of intraday market or day traders.
Finance
WordPress Hosting: The Best Blogs From the Best Hosting Site
The most successful open source software is probably WordPress. It is a free blogging platform most popular for its advanced services that many users have trusted over the years.
What is WordPress?
WordPress is a blogging software that is available free of charge. You need to download the software and install it for less than 5 minutes. The software is open source so you can tinker it with your own codes. Then you can begin blogging with access to dozens of gorgeous themes and writing tools. If you want, you can host your own WordPress in your website, in which case you’ll need a PHP and MySQL hosting to get it work properly. You can also choose to obtain a free lifetime blog account at WordPress.com and have over 3 gigabytes of storage space for your posts. The software has been top rated for reliability and ease of use. Download for free at their website.
The Irresistible Features
Here are what makes WordPress Hosting the top choice. Aside from being free and having 3 gigabytes of storage, you’ll have access to a great word processing tool which allows you to create perfect posts rich with pictures and embedded videos. Import your previous contents from Blogger, LiveJournal, Movable Type, TypePad, or an existing WordPress blog and start from where you left. Available to over 50 languages plus the benefits of 24/7 online support, a blogging community, and dedicated servers, this is certainly the best software you can get.
You may need some technical know-how to steer you out of mistakes in handling the program and successfully host your own WordPress blog. Nevertheless, WordPress Hosting is an irresistible way of getting a great blog with amazing features in a few seconds.
If you are not satisfied with the free hosted blog with a sub-domain, then you can sign up for an account with a popular host that offers WordPress hosting.
Finance
Some History of the Allen Roundhead Gamefowl Chicken Breed
To simplify the story of the Allen Roundheads for those who haven’t heard it before.
Will Allen of Mississippi obtained a Boston Roundhead gamecock from Dr. Fred Saunders and crossed him over some hens that a blend of Redquill and Grist Grady. The Gradys’ were originated seemingly as a succession of battle crosses by Col Grist of GA. Some of the breeds making up the Gradys were Claiborne, Shawl neck (Southern USA Whitehackles) and Warhorse, plus a bit of Spanish blue stock.
Since all these breeds are straight comb, it would seem that Boston cock had very strong pea comb genes to give that characteristic to his offspring and descendants for generations to come to this day- after 100 yrs. or so.
I have owned many, many “Roundhead” fowl over the past long yrs. I have been in the sport. I put the name in quotes because it refers (in the USA) to most any pea comb fowl that happens to be black breasted reds with white or yellow legs and that do not show too much of their Oriental lineage.
However there are also Black Roundheads and Negro Roundheads and on and on. So now it is used more as a generic term for pea comb fowl than as the name of a specific breed. However, generally the name refers to the Allen and Shelton Roundheads (Shelton was Allen’s brother-in-law and they owned the fowl together). But another” however” the Allen Roundheads were breed and to a great extent developed by another old man-R.E. Walt. In fact in my younger days, most of the Roundhead gamefowl around OK. were referred to as RE Walt Roundheads instead of Allens.
You might ask about the Boston Roundheads that made the Allens. They arrived in the USA from Ireland without an ID tag. According to my sources, these fowl were known to be Irish Whitehackles-bred just like the more common English Whitehackles such as the North Britons, Earl of Derbies, and so on but many of the Irish had pea combs. The original Kearney (and Duryea) Irish Whitehackles had a % of pea combs as well as the Irish Whitehackles bred by my Irish friend John Tynan. I think he called them Queen Anne Whitehackles but I have forgotten for sure.
Remember after England colonized India, the English breeders had access to the best Oriental fowl such as Asil and even Japanese. These Oriental bloodlines were then added to the early English fowl of 500 yrs. or so ago that weighed only around 4 lbs.-about like the small Spanish cocks today. The Oriental crosses increased the size to around 5 lbs. or bigger, which most American cocks are today.
Over the years, the English breeders bred out the pea comb but since it didn’t bother the Irish, they continued to breed both straight comb and pea comb Whitehackles. Of course the name Whitehackles comes from the old English custom of trimming the neck hackles close to the skin so that the cocks with a white under feather in the neck would be a whitehackle. There are also breeds called Blackhackle. There are jillions of Oriental/American crosses that come peacomb and are called Roundheads that contain not a drop of the original Allen bloodline. As is true for all other strains-some Roundheads are awfully good while others are awfully bad but most are somewhat in the middle. The pea comb Kelso fowl owe much of their good qualities to the George Smith Roundhead (same stock as Lundy Roundheads) that was blended with Claret to make the McClanahans that Walter Kelso used in his initial cross.
Finance
Pro Tips to Make You Ecommerce Website Be the Fastest With Trending Optimization Techniques
“The backbone of surprise is fusing speed with secrecy”
This is a well-known quote on speed we often come across. Speed is one such thing which can never give a second chance to us. Why not if it is an ecommerce website even!
Ecommerce is swapping the world like no one else. Integrated technologies, fast networking parameters, advanced programming paradigms have all led to the creation of this big digital giant, named ecommerce.
Statistics show that an estimate of 1.66 billion people in the world buy goods online, dumping the traditional way of marketing from physical stores. This number is surely going to get a shot to trillion in the coming future. Can you just imagine even in your wildest dream that something called internet can just revolutionise the world like this!!
As the numbers of online buyers are increasing, so is the number of sellers. People are opting for ecommerce business rather than the traditional way of setting up stores in the market.
The main component of running a successful ecommerce business is the ecommerce website! If the ecommerce website selling and promoting the products do not appeal, it won’t help getting into the business. Now-a-days, there are many options of designing a professional and well-built ecommerce website with platforms like Shopify, WordPress etc. The main buzz is that, among the hundred thousands of ecommerce websites available, how can you make your website stand among all? Here is when speed takes the walk. It mainly depends on how fast your online store loads in the Search Engine Result Page when a user searches for it.
Statistics gives interesting figures!
Around 47% customers expect a webpage to load in less than 2 seconds!
If a website takes longer than 3 second to load, it is instantly abandoned
52% shoppers said quick page loading gives an idea of site loyalty
Even a delay of 1 second decreases the customer satisfaction of the website by almost 16%!
80% of customers aforesaid that they won’t return to a website with poor speed performance
So you get the crux? How important it can be to increase the page speed and load time of your ecommerce website. The image gives us a clear idea of how the website performance affects shopping behaviour…
What is the desirable load time?
According to Google, a website should completely load in 3 seconds. But unfortunately an analysis showed that it takes around 7 seconds for around 70% websites to load completely with the visual content to display.
Let’s look at some statistics to get an insight on how the increase in page load time also increased the probability of bounce in the good books of Google…
It means there is a lot hardwork to do to increase the website speed oomph up in tthe Google Search Engine Result Page. But, is there anything called impossible? No, there isn’t!!
Pro Tips to get you sorted and increase your page speed with these optimization techniques…
Put a limit the number of HTTP requests because these take a lot of load time for your website
Optimise your main files like HTML, CSS and JS by eliminating superfluous comments, codes, formatting and whitespaces
Load the CSS and JavaScript files in asynchronous mode,i.e. loading a number of pages at a time
Hold off loading of bigger JavaScript files; this ensures that the other components of the website is completely loaded before loading the JavaScript files as they are larger in size
Minimise the server response time; DNS lookup can take the largest amount of time and determine how fast or slow your webpage takes to load
Get a check on the type of hosting you are using for your website. Shared hosting being the cheapest option, VPS hosting and dedicated server based hosting can probably give better results
Compress pages with bulky contents as it can actually speed up the website by 2 times!
Yahoo! Says compressing your files can increase the page speed by up to 70%!! So, enable compression on your site
Allow web caching; Browsing the cache memory prevents from making a DNS lookup and significantly increase the page speed of your website
I hope this post was informative enough for getting started with trending optimizing techniques. Stay tuned for more posts coming up soon. Till then, start optimizing!!!
Tips to Start Intraday Trading
WordPress Hosting: The Best Blogs From the Best Hosting Site
Some History of the Allen Roundhead Gamefowl Chicken Breed
Pro Tips to Make You Ecommerce Website Be the Fastest With Trending Optimization Techniques
Group Fitness Instructor Liability Insurance
About iThemes – Creator Of The Insanely Popular Builder Theme
Role of the FEDAI
What Should An Ideal WordPress Hosting Provider Give You? More Than Just MySQL and PHP
Dolphins, Buccaneers to reportedly hold joint practices ahead of preseason game in Tampa
Make Easy Money From Online Business Opportunities
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach