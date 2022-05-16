Finance
Today’s Startups Benefit From Hosting Breakthroughs
Much is being said about the uphill battle faced by today’s startups – especially in tech – because of the lack of venture capital available compared to decades past. However, thanks to server breakthroughs like cloud computing and VPS hosting today’s entrepreneurs don’t need anything like the amount of cash than startups needed twenty years ago. In many ways, that mitigates the dirge of capital and frees startups to chart their own courses.
Today’s startups also benefit from a dramatic shift in the marketing dynamic. Whereas in the first Dot.Com boom startups had to use traditional advertising to drive traffic to their sites, today social media and enhanced search engine marketing are dramatically lowering the capital commitment that has to be made in order to establish initial market presence.
As a result, the entrepreneurial class is becoming less dependent than ever on capital sources, which means that entrepreneurs have more freedom to take the kind of risks that are necessary to develop something truly extraordinary. And rather than having to spend half his time searching for capital, today’s startup CEO can focus on innovation, reinvention, and making his business go.
That changes the marketplace significantly compared to the 1990s, when the dream of every tech geek was to come up with an idea that would get funded. (Building a solid company and underlying business principles were secondary; funding was what was important.) The day a startup got three or four million in its angel round was the day the principals got rich, and for a huge number of aspiring entrepreneurs that was the end of the race.
Funding was such a goal that one could argue that the pursuit of funding was what caused the implosion of the tech market in 2000. There was plenty of innovation going on. There were plenty of revolutionary products. There was a fundamental cultural change embracing new technology and creating nearly limitless markets that still had a long way to go when the bubble burst. But the focus was on funding, not on building businesses, and the businesses themselves were faulty as a result.
It’s not that there isn’t capital available now. There is. But venture groups tend to take a much more hands-on approach to the companies they fund. They tend to want shorter-term, higher value returns on their investment. And they tend to be less willing to part with their cash, preferring small increments to large infusions. That makes venture funding less attractive to an independence-minded entrepreneur.
As a result, more and more tech innovators seek to build their businesses the way that good companies have always been built: one brick at a time. It’s a slower road to success, and the success is often much more humble. But solid businesses create better products, and they tend to value their customers more and serve them better. That’s good news for consumers.
It is somewhat ironic that the companies that have made technology entrepreneurship more accessible are giants in the industry whose inflated market capitalization in 2000 played a role in the bursting of the technology bubble. But they have made cloud computing, VPS hosting, social media, and other tools are available to entrepreneurs, which will forever change the needs and ambitions of startups in their industry.
Finance
How to Generate Traffic Using Forum Marketing
If you’re wondering how to channel more traffic to your website or blog, I wouldn’t hesitate in using Forum Marketing as the vehicle for potential customers.
For example, there are millions of forums on the Internet for all kinds of niches.
From pet grooming, parents and teenage counseling, gaming forums where teenagers are playing games between friends, open forums for political, social, and environmental issues, small business forums and of course Internet Marketing Forums. The list is endless and this becomes an invaluable resource to share your ideas and learn from others within the same niche.
By far, the most important lesson to learn when you enter any forum is to follow the rules. Once you have these rules understood, you should have a lot of connections with like-minded people who will be willing to help you whichever way possible.
It’s within these forums where people get to know you and what you intend to deliver.
My recommendation is to build relationships with fellow forum members. Like all customer building relationships, their needs to be trust, credibility, responsibility, and accountability and if you already have these attributes, then this would not be a problem.
Having said that, the best thing to do is look at the questions members are asking and try to provide answers from your experience that members will appreciate.
And of course, you can add your questions that are on your mind and you’d be surprised how many people are willing to contribute to the thread of information during the discussion.
Similarly, once you have shared your thoughts and knowledge over time, if you are confident to take your business to another level, you may connect to forum members, to form a JV Partnership.
Whilst you are enjoying the opportunity to form these business relationships, you will find that visitors, members will click on your forum signature and link to your website. This is obviously your ultimate goal.
Furthermore, I would suggest you be careful not to add affiliate links in your signature unless the forum rules allow this and one such forum to be careful in this regard is the “Warrior Forum.” This forum is full of Internet Marketing Gurus willing to offer their services to help any individual to make money online and help you develop a full-time business. But still, you are not to add affiliate links. You must have your own website URL.
By the same token, my suggestion would be to focus on adding your value of contributing to each discussion and over the long-term, people will notice your sincerity and honesty.
Finally, to summarize some key points:
1. Keep to the Forum rules.
2. Make an effort to contribute your wisdom, knowledge and experience to each discussion and give your best answers and opinions.
3. Do not post affiliate links unless the forum allows.
4. Develop lasting business relationships, which could possibly encourage JV Partnerships.
5. Participate in Forums that fit within your niche.
6. Use Forum Marketing as a long-term strategy.
7. Stay away from sales pitches. Build the relationship first.
My last advice before I wrap up this article: Never ever be offended in forums where they maybe heated discussions. In other words, do not get caught up in your prideful emotions just because someone did not agree with you.
The best option would be to turn away and join another discussion.
I hope this article has given you some insight; using Forum Marketing and if you don’t want to use this medium as a traffic source, there are other traffic generating resources.
Click the link below to learn where to advertise your website to funnel 2000 guaranteed website visitors and more…
Finance
Choosing the Right Website Hosting Package for Your Business
Choosing the appropriate website hosting service for your business could prove to be a daunting task. However, familiarizing yourself with the features offered in various packages could be your first step to making a good and sound decision.
When sourcing for a web host, consider checking out the key features they are offering as well as bonus features. Customer support is another important aspect of web hosting and the company you are considering should be able to offer convenient and reliable customer support, customer support offered round the clock would be the most effective. It would also be advisable to enquire from individuals or organizations that are already using the service about its user friendliness. Lastly consider the various packages and their prices. Here are the various packages you are likely encounter.
There are two main types of Web
hosting namely; dedicated hosting and shared hosting. There are other forms of web hosting which are more like hybrids of the two. These types of hosing are Virtual Private Server hosting {VPS}, managed hosting and Reseller hosting.
Dedicated website hosting is a type of hosting where the hardware is dedicated to your website only. When using this kind of service, you enjoy total control and superior performance since it allows you to choose an operating system and enables you to install software applications.
Unlike dedicated hosting, users on shared website hosting share bandwidth and disk space. This package is easy to maintain and ideal for people who are on a low budget or are starting up a business and do not want to incur high capital cost.
A virtual private server or VPS it is a software generated package whereby, one server is split to many virtual servers. This kind of server provides better performance as well as more security in comparison to the other shared hosting packages at a lower price.
On managed website hosting, the user does not have to deal with the technical challenges of managing a dedicated server, web application or database management. This is the ultimate solution for people who want a dedicated server but lack the technical knowledge to handle or a user who needs the dedicated server but is too busy for the server management task. However it comes with a high price tag in comparison to the others.
Reseller website hosting enables the client to buy a service plan from the host packaged with a given amount of bandwidth, disk storage capacity and other features with the aim of selling the services.
Choosing the right kind of package would mean examining and weighing the options carefully in order to end up with a package which will offer the best performance, most reliable and secure, sufficient bandwidth to handle all your data transfers as well as offer the amount of web space you require for your business. Get the best value for your money by choosing the right features in the various web hosting packages.
Finance
Water Will Find a Way
Water damage claims in Canada now make up 53% of all property insurance losses.*
As a former Insurance Broker I can attest to this statistic and even suggest that if all damage to property were reported & covered, that the number would be even higher. Why this growing trend? This is truly the fault of our own progression & modernization. If you consider that at only 100 years ago almost no one had water running or electricity into their homes, you can understand that damage from water was rare & in turn damage from fire was high. Electrical code (if you did have electricity running to your home) was non-existent & lighting your way by oil lamp & heating your house with firewood in a cast iron stove was the norm.
In this relatively short period of time we have evolved from indoor plumbing being a novelty of the rich to living in homes which in some cases have more bathrooms than bedrooms, appliances that wash our clothes & dishes and Hot water tanks sitting in our basements. This is the new normal. And although our electrical & heating prowess has grown to an art form in terms of safety and security, we haven’t yet solved the water puzzle.
I recall years ago as I was navigating the ropes as a first time homeowner, I was wrestling with a leaky garage. Every time it rained the water entered and soaked the floor. My wise neighbor was having a laugh at the many attempts I had made to band aid the situation. I was sure I could avoid what I though was the large bill it would take to properly re mediate the situation. Being a good neighbor he didn’t laugh too hard but instead offered the patient insight that I’ll always remember; he said to me “Water will find a way”. And it did, through every contraption, patch & quick fix I could throw at it.
I was lucky in the end that the water never did come into the house through the garage & after the painful reality of defeat had sunk in, I opened up my wallet and the phone book to call in a professional. I was however not so luck a few years ago when the washing machine malfunctioned a flooded my entire basement in 4 inches of water. I was so busy concerned about water coming in from the outside I never considered I’d get hit from the inside. My neighbors words echoed true: Water had found a way!
It turned out a simple $6 hose had burst and caused $25,000 in damage. (by the way: the cost of the upgraded braided hose I could have bought at the hardware store instead was only $12). Yes, two months and too many headaches later, I was able to rent out my basement again. Not only had I displaced my tenant and had to find a new one, I lost the income from rents, the deductible and my claims-free discount on my insurance policy (not mentioned the hours I spent on the loss salvaging property from the flooded basement).
Now my own personal mini-disaster described above is all too common for building owners of all types. As mentioned above 53% of all property damage claims are coming from water damage of one sort or another. This includes, burst pipes, storm damage, flood, malfunctioning appliances, faulty building envelope construction, sewer back-up losses, the list goes on. As building owners you can understand the potentially devastating effect water damage can have on your investment. Rents stop but bills continue to pile up. Tenants leave & find new premises to rent or lease. The mortgage still needs payments as do the utilities. Consider the even higher costs when the water is from grey & black water sources. Aside from the property damage you now have to consider mold and other airborne pathogens that can contaminate the property and even the air. Surely the solution isn’t to knock down every building and reconstruct with today’s latest technology in plumbing and water damage prevention. In my case a $12.00 investment would have saved $25,000.
Here’s a few loss prevention techniques you can implement in your building maintenance program:
– keep floor drains clear of obstruction;
– ensure that there is proper grading around your building;
– install a sump pump;
– install back flow valves or plugs for drains, toilets and other sewer connections to prevent water from entering the home;
– for vacant buildings: drain the plumbing & arrange to have someone come in to ensure no signs of leakage has occurred. It is important to keep the heat on to avoid frozen pipes especially in older buildings.
– check water connections, hoses, pipes for signs of wear and tear.
Now there is no fool-proof way to ensure water damage will never occur. But if it does have on hand contact information for a Restoration Company as well as your insurance broker’s phone number. Whether insured or not, it is important for property owners and managers to document damage with photographs or video, and immediately, to begin loss mitigation procedures themselves; or hire a qualified contractor to do this on their behalf. It is totally inappropriate to put off mitigation while waiting for an insurance claims representative to arrive on the scene to evaluate the loss. By that time, in all probability sufficient time will have passed to grow and amplify microorganisms, which may not be covered by insurance. Loss mitigation is defined by insurance policies as “reasonable and prudent measures designed to preserve, protect and secure property from further damage.”
We do this because we know “water will find a way.”
* Insurance Bureau of Canada (2009 stats cited)
Today’s Startups Benefit From Hosting Breakthroughs
How to Generate Traffic Using Forum Marketing
The Classic Breton Striped Shirts You’ll Wear Forever
Choosing the Right Website Hosting Package for Your Business
Water Will Find a Way
WordPress – The Best CMS Platform
Budgeting For Your Business
Which Platform Is Better for Your Business – WordPress or SquareSpace?
Purchasing Your First Pair of Ice Skates
Vikings hire Demitrius Washington as vice president of football operations
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach