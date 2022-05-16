Polygon SDK is the backbone of the Polygon ecosystem.

Chainlink has been up 1.63% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins worth investing in May 2022.

Chainlink (LINK)

Although the market is slowing, devoted teams will not be harmed. As Yeti Finance and Kromatika announce additional integrations, Chainlink connections are expected to be a recurrent theme. Data suppliers, node operators, smart contract developers, researchers, security auditors, and others form the backbone of the Chainlink Network. The company’s goal is to ensure that all node operators and users that want to participate in the network can do so.

According to CMC, the Chainlink price today is $7.41 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $479,466,043 USD. Chainlink has been up 1.63% in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche’s native token is AVAX. To pay fees, secure the platform via staking, and offer a fundamental unit of account amongst the many subnets built on Avalanche, the token is a hard-capped, rare asset. According to an analytical tool called DefiLlama, the TVL of AVAX increased. With the value locked at $5.2 billion, the platform saw a 1.5% increase in only one day. Unbelievably high in light of recent market decline.

According to CMC, the Avalanche price today is $33.09 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $861,738,192 USD. Avalanche has been down 4.72% in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is the first Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform that is well-structured and simple. Polygon SDK is the backbone of the system, providing a modular and adaptable framework for developing a wide range of applications. Polygon converts Ethereum into a multi-chain system (aka Internet of Blockchains).

According to CMC, the Polygon price today is $0.683258 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $665,430,448 USD. Polygon is up 0.85% in the last 24 hours.