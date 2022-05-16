Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization Under $10B as per CryptoDep

- Polygon PoS chains are available for Terra community initiatives as per Sandeep Nainwal.
The crypto market has been rocked by the breakdown of the Terra ecosystem in the previous week. The neighborhood is getting a lot of aid from the community. The CEO of Polygon Studios, Ryan Wyatt, tweeted on Sunday, May 15, that the company would assist Terra projects transfer to the Polygon blockchain network.
Multiple Options Available From Polygon
When asked about Terra’s plans to transfer to the Polygon network quickly, the former YouTube gaming chief said that the team is already in close discussions with a few Terra projects. The CEO said, will put money on the line to aid with the new migrations.
The CEO tweeted:
“We are working closely with a variety of Terra projects to help them migrate over swiftly to @0xPolygon. We will be putting capital and resources against these migrations to welcome the developers and their respective communities to our platform and will be sharing more soon”.
Sandeep Nainwal, a co-founder of Polygon, offered his thoughts on Terra projects. According to him, there are Polygon PoS chains available for Terra community initiatives that need a shared chain. ZK Rollups are coming to Polygon Proof-of-Stake shortly.
For Terra community projects who want a shared chain, choose @0xPolygon POS chain(ZKRollup soon)
If you are looking for an app specific chain, you can go for SUPERNET
-No weird restrictions on Validators/Bridge
-Future possibility to make your chain a rollup
-Eth community love https://t.co/Ek803OZQlL
On the other hand, the SUPERNET app chain was recommended by Sandeep to individuals searching for a more specialized recommendation system. Do Kwon, Terra’s creator, finally broke his silence last week and proposed a rehabilitation plan. The hard fork of the Terra blockchain is one of the options being explored. Talk of Terra’s downfall has been a topic of conversation among crypto enthusiasts who continue to wager against the native currencies UST and LUNA in the DeFi ecosystem.