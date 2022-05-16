Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization Under $10B as per CryptoDep

Avalanche has been down 6.05% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 projects with a market cap under $10B as per CryptoDep.

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX is Avalanche’s native token. It’s a hard-capped, rare asset that’s utilized to pay fees, secure the platform via staking, and serve as a fundamental unit of account amongst Avalanche’s several subnets. Avalanche is lightning quick, inexpensive, and environmentally friendly. By launching on Avalanche, any smart contract-enabled application may surpass its competitors.

According to CMC, the Avalanche price today is $32.86 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $919,205,459 USD. Avalanche has been down 6.05% in the last 24 hours.

TRON (TRX)

TRON (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain-based operating system established in 2017 by the Tron Foundation. TRX coins were originally ERC-20-based tokens distributed on Ethereum; however, they were relocated to their own network a year later. Smart contracts, different types of blockchain systems, and decentralized applications (Dapps) are all supported by the TRON system.

According to CMC, the TRON price today is $0.068742 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $913,010,549 USD. TRON is up 0.18% in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is the first well-structured, user-friendly Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform. Polygon SDK is its primary component, a modular, versatile foundation for creating a variety of apps. Polygon basically turns Ethereum into a fully functional multi-chain system. This multi-chain solution is similar to others like Polkadot, Cosmos, and Avalanche, but with the security, thriving ecosystem, and openness of Ethereum.

According to CMC, the Polygon price today is $0.677152 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $657,882,304 USD. Polygon is down 2.01% in the last 24 hours.