Finance
Top Benefits of Influencer Marketing
Over the last decade, social networks have brought remarkable transformations in our day to day life. Rise of social media across the globe have revolutionized the way we communicate and share information. Not just the personal lives, but social networking applications have made their way into the business world. Marketing through the social media channels is the new trend and every business organization is jumping into this bandwagon. Influencer marketing revolves around the surging popularity of such social media channels. Before we delve into the details of this innovative marketing strategy, let us find out what an influencer is.
A person who is an industry expert and is respected for his opinion is known as an influencer. More than that, they are active online and have a number of followers. It can be a celebrity, journalist, bloggers oranalyst with an in-depth expertise and credibility on subject matter. When these respected individuals post anything about niche subject matters, then it will be followed by a huge number of people. It can even influence the purchase decisions of many customers. And that is why business organizations need to incorporate influencer marketing techniques to their marketing mix. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube have led to the increasing popularity of new generation influencers. A large number of people have amassed huge followers by uploading informative videos, online tutorials, easy hacks and more. When you hire the professional services of a reliable influencer marketing agency, they will help you out in connecting with your targeted audience easily.
What are the major benefits of launching an influencer marketing campaign for your business? The primary advantage is its effectiveness.
Word of mouth recommendations are the best marketing tool for any business at any point of time. Influencer marketing is a type of digital word of mouth recommendation. So it can leave a great impact over the targeted audience. A blogger outreach tool and other techniques used by the influencers can grab the attention of your intended customer base easily. An increase in the search engine rankings is another important benefit. Building your brand through innovative brand management techniques and social media optimization strategies can increase the online visibility of your website. Last but not the least, influencer marketing method is trackable and targetable. Digital marketing techniques let you keep track of the activities and retrieve valuable insights about your advertising performance. These are only some of the major advantages of the influencer marketing method. But make it a point to find the right influencer in order to avail successful results.
Finance
Three Benefits of Checklists in Successful Weight Management With Weight Loss Surgery
People who undergo surgery for weight loss are often tempted to simply let the surgery do the work for weight loss without making an effort to adapt new healthier diet and fitness habits. But the surgical bariatric patients who wish to achieve weight loss and maintain a healthy weight for years to come will use the surgery as an opportunity to form new habits creating a new healthier way of life. Using checklists to set goals, make a plan, and promote accountability is a key way for weight loss surgery patients to make the most of their surgical opportunity to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight long-term. Here are three benefits checklists provide:
Map a Plan. We have all been heard saying things like, “I need to lose some weight” or “I need to plan my meals and eat better” or “I really should start exercising.” And we know that saying these things seldom puts in motion the actions to accomplish results. The use of checklists can change words to results because they give us a place in which to map a plan. A good checklist will provide an opportunity to set a goal and then outline the steps required to achieve that goal. Just like a well-planned road trip a good check list maps the route for the journey to ensure the destination is reached.
Establish Accountability. We may not like to admit it as adults, but the simple fact is we perform better when we are held accountable. That includes being personally and possibly privately accountable to our self when pursing goals that are important to us. A good checklist holds us accountable with milestones and deadlines. Saying “I’d like to sign-up for a 5K race,” doesn’t hold the punch that writing down on a checklist, “Participate in benefit 5K three weeks from today” does. Seeing the goal written down keeps it present in our thoughts and actions. And the best part is that little check box in which we can put a great big X when the goal is accomplished. Accountability with checklists can be a private action, or it may be shared by like-minded people. People with shared goals may wish to share their checklists adding another layer of accountability that is both motivating and empowering.
Tactile Action. The literal act of holding a checklist, filling-in the blanks, and marking boxes is physically rewarding. But more importantly the act of writing a checklist, marking progress and accomplishing tasks or goals with a it gives us a pause to consider our goals and assess our progress. Effective time management strategies call for small blocks of time set aside to focus exclusively on making checklists, marking progress and noting accomplishment. For effective weight loss and weight management time should be dedicated each day to make and review checklists all the while keeping an eye on our big goals and the route we will take to achieve them.
Checklists can be as simple or as complicated you make them. When the goal is as important as long-term health and weight management the investment of time and thought in a well executed checklist nets great benefits.
Finance
Hurricane Sandy Raises Again the Psychology of Black Swan Events
How management should protect the organization from the rare but severe occurrence.
Why do so many companies and individuals fail to purchase flood insurance (as just one example of unexplainable behavior in terms of basic risk management)?
The 2012 Mega Storm event in New York and New Jersey exposed a problem common with “Black Swans.” A Black Swan is an outlier event whose occurrence isn’t likely, and whose effect is much larger than the run of the mill events that happen constantly (1). Risk managers have always been concerned with severity vs. frequency. The severe, though rare, event is the more important. Psychology and wrong incentives, however, cause non-risk managers to focus more on the frequency. This is understandable; however it is a mistake.
Really frequent loss- causing events are a cost of doing business. They are not even insurable on a basis that makes business sense. This is the dollar-trading fallacy. An insurance company will be glad to take your premium dollars as long as the premium is at least 165% of the average annual loss. Somewhat frequent losses are the ones that receive the most attention from CEOs and CFOs. These are the losses that don’t occur every day, but do happen enough and cost enough to be a concern. These are the losses your insurance broker will make sure are covered, and these are the areas where your loss control efforts will go.
What about the truly severe events? These go unmanaged unless there is a focused risk management culture. This is where many companies are exposed. This is the area where events happen that bring companies to their knees. Company owners and managers have a way of brushing aside concern for the rare but severe event, except for some vague unease about it in the back of their minds.
Why does this happen?
First, there are some psychological phenomena that cause us to use faulty judgment. We judge the probability of an event happening in the future by how readily we can bring it to mind (the “Availability Bias”), or by how recently it has happened (the “Hindsight Bias”). The “Bystander Apathy Effect” allow us to waive off concern in a group if no one else in the group raises it. One other example is the “Problem of Induction.” With inductive reasoning we project into the future based on events we have observed in the past. If it hasn’t happened to us, we assume it won’t happen.
Next, there are sometimes perverse incentives in operation. Your insurance broker’s incentives are oriented toward ignoring the severe risk. Brokers need to move out policies and they need to have happy customers. They can’t get bogged down in what seems like irrelevant talk about events that hardly ever happen. They cannot be expected to critique the terms and conditions of their own product, except with respect to losses they know are bound to happen in the short term, which they emphasize in their proposals. Finally, Black Swans happen so rarely that if it does happen and they lose a customer, it’s only one!
The insurance products described in that article are the epitome of the “don’t worry about it – it will never happen” syndrome. This is not a shot at brokers; this is the structure of the insurance marketplace.
CFOs can get caught in the short term thinking as well because they are too busy, or they may plan on being with the company for only a short time. For owners: make sure your incentives are arranged so that your CFO is attuned to the severe risk as well as the somewhat frequent risk. The more thoughtful CFOs, or the ones encouraged by their bosses, are just as busy but they know they can outsource risk management and should.
Owners, the CFO should have the same thought process as you do re the long term survival of the firm.
Managing severity isn’t that hard; it does take a risk management culture, though. Severe events don’t happen suddenly without warning. It just seems that way because low volume signals aren’t recognized and acted upon. There is lots of apparent noise in the operations of any organization. Some of it is just that – pure noise. But, some of it is not noise at all, but rather weak signals of trouble brewing. Being mindful enough to see the difference is the essence of managing severe risk.
The first faint whiff of smoke is a warning signal of something bad about to happen. We know that smoke precedes fire, and not many of us ignore it. Similarly, other things are constantly going wrong in an organization, and many weak signals like smoke are presenting themselves. Busy executives brush them aside until they are severe enough to worry about. Sometimes then is too late. Mindfulness is the word used by so called “High Reliability Organizations” (HROs) (2) to describe the ability to distinguish the important from the unimportant weak signals.
Here’s another phenomenon: Safety rules have been instituted in companies far and wide. These are the rules of OSHA, other government agencies, insurance companies and loss control experts. These rules almost always call for redundancies and safety margins in all operations. But disasters happen anyway. Why? In practice the margins are not always completely observed; there is cheating going on in the interest of speed and cost, but usually still nothing happens. If cheating on the tolerances caused a disaster every time, the cheating would stop. The few times the disaster does happen, something else is at work.
Workers know they can hedge a bit- they know the margins are there and they shave them with no ill effect. But sometimes on the same job another margin will get shaved; and maybe a third. The defects are additive and/or multiplicative, and the cumulative effect is a disaster. For example, despite the heavy safety oversight, cranes continue to collapse. For discussion purposes assume three safety factors: a weight capacity on the material being lifted, a level base, and low wind speed. Slightly exceeding the limit on any one of these can be tolerated, but all three at the same time will cause the collapse.
Two (at least two) HRO principles would apply to this situation to scope out the confluence of risks, the combination of risk factors, that otherwise goes unnoticed. Management “sensitivity to operations” would cause there to be a risk management presence at ground level (“operations level”); and “deference to expertise” would cause the risk management view to be the dominant view in such a situation.
Frequency vs. severity thinking should apply to the purchase of insurance also. Non risk managers put severity way in the back of their minds, and their insurance brokers are more than happy to go along. People take comfort from the fact that this kind of event or that kind of event “hasn’t happened here in 20 (or 30, 40, 50- plug in your own number) years” That kind of statement is faulty logic. The severe events don’t happen to any single person or company with that kind of frequency. Our own, singular, experience base is far too small to have any credibility. Only insurance companies, and depending on the severity only the larger insurers, have the critical mass to create models that utilize the “frequency of severity” as a workable program. For the individual company, thinking that way is nothing more than an excuse to ignore the problem (or a defense mechanism if the loss has already happened).
Understand the problem of the Black Swan, the psychology and incentives behind it, and the way to manage it, and you’ll be in the top 20% of businesses. Have a risk management culture and obtain the risk management resources, either in-house or on a consulting basis.
(1) See The Black Swan by Nassim Taleb. You might also want to read the follow-up book by Taleb called Fooled by Randomness.
(2) Organizations like elite military units, nuclear power plants and hospitals are called “High Reliability Organizations” because of the immense importance of risk management to them. HRO principles and procedures can be categorized as 1. Preoccupation with failure; 2. Reluctance to simplify; 3. Sensitivity to operations; 4. Deference to expertise; and 5. Commitment to resilience. See Managing the Unexpected by Weick and Sutcliffe.
Finance
Steps and Features to Develop On-Demand Healthcare Solution Like Practo!
Are you still standing in a long queue to get the doctor’s appointment? Well, things have changed a lot in the last year after the pandemic breakout. The need to maintain distance and stay at home, as much as possible, has completely changed the healthcare system. Within one year many online doctor appointment solutions have been introduced to ease the process of healthcare and treatment.
Now, from the comfort of the home, a patient can book the doctor appointment and moreover can get the consultancy on the phone. The Practo Clone App is improving the quality of the healthcare system and providing maximum comfort for the doctor’s consultancy.
Healthcare and medicine is an evergreen industry. This is the right time to start your own online doctor appointment and consultancy business.
Follow the write-up to know more about the features and steps to kick start Practo like doctor appointment solutions:
Steps to be followed while creating Practo clone app
Building a successful app in this world of competition is quite challenging. To build a Practo-like doctor appointment solution, a company must hire professional developers, with years of experience to avoid any glitch.
Make sure, the development company you have hired is following all the steps to Online Doctor Appointment Solution.
1. Research A lot
It is better to know something about the doctor appointment solution market than nothing. Conduct market research, study the beginning stories of such applications, and those who are struggling to set up their market help you a lot in building your own product. What’s better than learning from your own mistakes, while doing research on white label appointment solutions?
- Study the competitors closely
- Analyze the pros and cons
- Don’t waste opportunities
- Look out the requirements of patients
2. Make Strategy
After doing research, make a strategy to execute the plan of building a Practo like clone app.
This is the second step, where you decide the features, technology, and language used to design Uber-like Healthcare. One needs to consider many factors while building an app like – type of the platforms it will be operating on, type of technology used, demographics, services, etc.
Make sure you are keeping the encryption system of the app very strong. As, on the on-demand doctor appointment solution, the personal and medical information of the patients will be shared. These small features improve the solution quality.
3. Designing
Designing and prototyping the doctor appointment solution is quite challenging. It is better if you have a picture in your mind of the exact visual of the app. Otherwise, you can take the assistance of experts like RGI to decide which type of UI will be the best for appointments and healthcare.
- Decide the color, pattern, theme, and other visuals
- Design a user interface
- Make sure that the app/website has easy to navigate landing pages
- Tune it as per the operating systems (Android or iOS or Windows)
4. Testing
Testing is an important procedure for providing the best user experience at the end. Let your patients, doctors, and all the users; use the application to find the errors and things that can be changed or added for better usage. Take the user’s feedback seriously and develop accordingly because it is all about “user experience”.
Testing is the procedure where the product is tested under extreme load and conditions to check its stability and possibility of survival in real-life cases.
5. Setup to launch
After testing the on-demand doctor appointment solution, multiple times; you are finally ready to launch the app. But launching an app is not enough.
Maintaining and updating the app regularly is important. Add new features regularly and remove the glitches and bugs to provide a rich user experience to the customers/patients. Offer liberty to all your patients by keeping the white label appointment solution customizable.
Basic features of Practo like Solution
To build an on-demand Doctor Appointment Solution, few basic features are required to make it a success:
- Patients
There are many basic features that make the on-demand doctor appointment solution easy to use:
- Consultation Suggestion – It is not the same as taking consultation from a doctor. The app asks a few questions regarding the health issues a patient is facing. By answering these questions and sharing your symptoms, you get multiple suggestions to consult doctors. It is a pre-framed question that can be answered either by choosing from multiple options or selecting yes or no.
- Online Consultation – Patients can reach out to the listed doctors on the application during a medical emergency. There is also a teleconsultation option available where the doctors, themselves contact the patients and provide prescriptions.
- Search – An open search option that can be used by patients directly to search the doctor nearby his/her locality or a specialist for the specific medical condition. The Uber for healthcare option will suggest you the best doctors for treatment.
- Articles – Health-related articles are published on the app continuously by professionals. It covers almost all topics like lifestyle disease, daily life struggles, etc. These articles educate people about different health problems, symptoms, stages, and possible solutions.
- Buying Medicines – Just like ordering food or grocery online, you can order medicines too. These Practo Clone Apps keep transparency and ask for bills or prescriptions before selling medicines. It eliminates the chances of illegal buyers or people who are taking it for fun.
- Doctors
Management of consultation in a week and daily appointments, make it the perfect on-demand doctor appointment solution.
Doctors can keep the track of the medical history of any regular patient by checking his/her profile.
Doctors can create their profiles on the Practo Clone App. They need to provide information like experience, history, reviews, education, and more.
Moreover, using the white label appointment solution, doctors can send the signed prescription to their patient’s phone for authenticity.
- List of Clinics and Hospitals
Patients can even use the Practo Clone App to find the best hospitals and clinics. Hospitals can give their advertisements.
The hospital can install the appointment software and maintain the patient’s record.
Conclusion
The world is changing, so is our way of dealing with the mid-life crisis. Now, taking doctor’s appointments is not stressful anymore. All you need to purchase the on-demand doctor solution from expert. Let this pre-build solution help you to provide the reliving healthcare and treatment experience to all the patients.
Top Benefits of Influencer Marketing
Three Benefits of Checklists in Successful Weight Management With Weight Loss Surgery
Hurricane Sandy Raises Again the Psychology of Black Swan Events
Governor’s Fishing Opener celebrates first year of partnership with tribal nations
Steps and Features to Develop On-Demand Healthcare Solution Like Practo!
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest updates from center
The Cruel Tughluq Dynasty Ruler – Muhammad Bin Tughluq
The Advantages of Installing Online Scheduler for a Medical Office
Budget and Free Travel Advice – What to Bring in Your Backpack
Why Bitcoin Still At Risk of A Fresh Decline Below $29K
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach