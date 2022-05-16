Finance
Top Online College Courses to Select Out Best Career Option
Getting some form of top level education has become a pre-requisite to getting many jobs in this economically challenged day and age. Almost everyone is scrambling for a place in a college or university in a bid to pursue a course of their dreams or to enhance their chances of a promotion. For those who cannot secure a place in a any of these institutions, that internet comes in handy. There are many courses being offered by online colleges and it is up to you to choose one of your choices.
There are some top online courses that you can choose from. These courses are classified into categories that include:
o Arts and humanities
o Business
o Computer Training and Information technology
o Education
o Health Sciences and Nursing
o Science and Engineering
o Social Sciences
o Law Studies
o Vocational Training
Some of the top courses from these categories that are offered online include medical related courses, paralegal studies, nursing, homeland security, electrical engineering, business studies, accounting, teaching, architecture, aeronautical engineering, liberal arts, communications, Journalism, software engineering, web design, public relations and human resource management. You can get all the information about all these and more online courses from the web.
You need to be very cautious with how you select an online college to pursue a course that is being offered by the purported college. Online fraudsters are on the increase and are having a field day conning unsuspecting victims of their hard earned cash. Before you apply for an online course or degree program, you need to verify the credibility of the college or university first. Make sure that it is fully certified before you give in any information about yourself.
As the demand of more and more jobs increases, so does the need to get some sort of higher education. Everyone wants to have a better chance of getting that precious job, and so it is common to see people going to great lengths in making their education background better.
Basic Survival Food Storage On a Budget
If you have not stored up food and water for an emergency or a disaster, this article could be a lifesaver for you and your family.
Is your reason or excuse for not being prepared the same one used by well over 300 million other Americans? The two most widely claimed excuses are, procrastination and finances, then there’s those with their heads in the sand or cyber clouds. Oh, almost forgot the 60+% that truly believe there is no reason what so ever to prepare period. Disasters? Those things happen anywhere but here in my backyard and besides, I’ll worry about it when it happens.
If you’re in the “not likely will happen” camp, you must be or were living in the outback with no connection to the outside world. It’s no longer a matter of what the disaster will be but rather when one will occur. As I’m writing this article Hurricane Harvey is bearing down on South Texas, and many coastal residents interviewed by news reporters, expressed doubt regarding the severity of the storm and the media’s expressed urgency regarding immediate evacuation of the coast. If my memory serves me correctly, it is the very same scenario regarding skeptics of Katrina’s forecast, resulting in 1,800 deaths.
Most Americans are oblivious about the plethora of pending disasters unrelated to predictable weather conditions such as hurricanes, tornados, rain and snow storms, floods, and even droughts can be forecasted. Recently Geologists are reporting earthquake activity across the entire country with tremors recorded from all major faults. There are over 400 tremors recorded daily in a 400-sq. Mile area of one of the largest dormant volcanos in the world, Yellowstone National Park. Now, not so dormant according to volcanologists. Most of this information is withheld or suppressed to prevent major panic in the affected regions. Such as the fact that Mt. Rainer is also active and swelling as did Mt. St. Helen before its eruption, however, the experts say it will be five times worst because of the lava cork holding back a potential early eruption. National Geographic has produced a video depicting the potential destruction of such an event, and a similar documentary on the potential destruction of Yellowstone’s super volcano.
Much talked about in the past regarding the San Andres Fault as a major threat to millions of Californians. However, a discovery has taken precedence. The New Madrid Fault is not new, to Geologist who have studied this area around the Mississippi and Ohio rivers for decades. Recently, unprecedented activity has sparked such a concern that it’s potential for destruction could be ten times worse than San Andres fault. Based upon geologic predictions, the US Navy has drawn up new water navigation maps of the US predicting the resulting math which depicts a resulting shipping lane from the Gulf of Mexico to Lake Michigan following the current course of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.
Why can’t these findings and predictions be shared the news media? A major reason is their intrinsic irresponsibility, hype, drama, and exaggeration of pending events. What would be the results of a major panic of a vast sector of the population? If the results were vast migrations out of an affected area, where would they go, or more accurately, where could they go?
Another natural disaster that has the potential of eradicating over two-thirds of this countries population is an EMP (Electro Magnetic Pulse) from a sun flare or a neutron bomb detonated 30-40 miles above the US on either the east or west coast. Most American do not have a clue what an EMP is until it shuts down the grid- and they are in darkness for months or even years. An EMP attack also disables everything with electronic circuitry like cell phones, computers, cars, planes trains, boats, etc. Welcome back to the horse and buggy era.
What I have given as samples to this point are enough to end civilization as we know it and yet I have not talked about the imminent collapse of our dollar and economy, civil war or WW-III, a major pandemic or terrorist attack.
How many more possibilities need I mentioned before I sound like a Doomsday profit or Fear Porn Purveyor or Monger. O, fine, pick just one! Then ask yourself this simple question, “Do I have enough food to last me at least one month?” Do you believe the grocery store will have any food left after one day following a major disaster? If it is a prolonged disaster, will you survive two or three months? What about protecting what you do have from looters and those that wish to do you great bodily harm to attain what you have? How long will the food you now have in your cupboards last? Water? What about when the water stops flowing from your taps? Three to 4 days without water, your no more!
If it were possible to know you only had 1-2 weeks to collect enough food to last three years, do you have the means or knowledge to know how to do so? Well, that is exactly why I’m writing this article, to tell you how to accomplish this.
For just $109.00 and a seven gal bucket with n air-tight, water-tight lid, you can have enough healthy food that will store easily for 15-20 years and provides two generous meals per day ($0.14 per meal) 50-lbs of long grain rice and 45-lbs of Pinto beans. (From Costco or other warehouse store or food club). Now all you need is pots and a wood camping stove or Solar Sun Oven and utensils. Last but not least, either water or a device that will purify polluted water.
So you don’t go crazy eating plain beans and rice, stock up on a large variety of spices and cans of tuna, chicken, beef, Spam, etc. to add more protein and variety to the beans and rice meals.
Role of Psychology in Daily Life
Psychology is a very broad subject which purely deals with human behavior, thoughts, reasoning and perceptions. It is very interesting for people who are always eager to work more for improving their existence. Besides finding a respected job, you can use psychology in several matters that constitute your everyday life, most important of which is exploring your inner-self and enhancing your interpersonal skills to deal with your life in a much better and efficient manner. It is the subject that is the most important part of our daily lives, disregarding the fact that whether we are aware of it or not.
Moreover, this branch of science has been classified into several sub-branches which make it easier for people to choose their respective category and proceed with it. If you are interested in pursuing a career in psychology, you must decide which branch of psychology would be more feasible for your intellect. Decide, choose and start moving your way in that particular direction for resulting in a very bright career.
The most acknowledged sub-branches of psychology include human development, health, industry, sports, media, law, humanities, social and natural sciences. All of these categories have promising careers for you if you have a thirst for knowledge and only if you want to study psychology for satisfying your passion instead of killing time or fulfilling educational formalities. The average annual income of a successful psychologist ranges from $60,000 to $1, 00,000, which sure is not an ordinary income. But it takes a lot of time to reach that level of experience and knowledge before you start earning thousands of bucks every year. Moreover, it also requires a professional degree for legally allowing you to practice.
Among these various categories, clinical practice and counseling holds greater importance as compared to the rest. One needs to pursue a doctorate degree for starting his practice as well as for achieving his license. However, you will have to provide valid researches and thesis before you acquire your doctorate degree in psychology. Besides, you can also pursue an associate degree in psychology, which will give you the basics of this science and you will also be able to get jobs such as advertising researcher, personal analyst, manager and several others.
For achieving these degrees, there are two options: Standard/regular studies, and online education. If you have enough of free time to join a university and continue your education, it is best for you. On the other hand, if you are a working professional or too occupied managing your tough time schedule, you can apply for an online degree in psychology. It is far less expensive as compared to regular degree and it is always feasible for your schedule. There are several accredited online universities that are offering accredited online degrees in psychology. So, if time and money had been your problem, forget them; and apply for an online degree in psychology from a huge list of accredited online universities.
Cyprus Safe Investment – Get This Guide on “Problem Free” Property Purchase
Although Cyprus is quite a small island you will be amazed at just how popular it just is and especially for property investment by English speakers. Cyprus has virtually become the number one choice for people wishing to invest in retirement homes and for buy to rent investment properties.
So you may be asking yourselves what is it then that makes Cyprus so appealing to investors. Well apart from the fact that is was a British colony for a number of years; meaning that the island’s basic infrastructure was set up and the English language was soon leaned by the islanders, it also offers a sense of mystery and beautiful that is unique and the all year round mild climate helps the sun to shine almost permanently.
Every country seems to have a different procedure when purchasing real estate and Cyprus in no different there either. You will learn about the exact steps that need to be taken in order to finalize a property purchase although this process only applies to properties that are purchased in Southern Cyprus.
1. Any Foreign resident will have to undergo the application for government approval for purchasing property in Cyprus and as this can take up to a year to get, you need to get this under way well before thinking about purchasing a property.
2. You need a solicitor and you should have no problems in finding one that speaks English. If you need any help just speak to some of the local ex pats that are always willing to give good advice based on their experiences.
3. As soon as you have got the necessary approval from the Council of Ministers and the property has been correctly identified, you may proceed to sign an initial contract and the holding deposit may be placed with a notary or your own solicitor. The amount placed as a deposit may be a little as just 1 percent of the total purchase price.
4. Once that has been executed you will have to pay a secondary reservation deposit on the agreed date and at this point the property will officially be taken off the market. As long as you don’t default on the drawn up contract the property will remain off the market. 5. You solicitor will carry out the necessary steps through the District and Registry Office that will conclude that the property can legally be sold.
6. The following period of time is really what the bank requires to finalize your mortgage contract which will also be signed before the notary on the day you sign up for your property. There are a number of options when it comes to financing a property deal but you should always compare any private finance deal with a bank before you make your final decision.
If you are one of those people who are considering selling up shop at home and starting a new life in Cyprus, then you should have plenty of change to start enjoying a new life of luxury. Your money will stretch a lot more on Cyprus so when I say luxury, I mean luxury.
7. The final contact is drawn up and signed before the notary once your lawyer has completed the investigation work into the property and that the finance for it’s purchase is in place. As soon as the signing is finalized the relative documentation is filed with the Land Registry Office.
8. Should one of the parties be a subject of Cyprus it will be necessary to get official approval from the Bank of Cyprus in order to conclude the transfer of funds and consequently the property purchase. This final step would not be necessary should both parties be foreign nationals.
9. Should the property be a second hand one then you will immediately become the title holder but should it be a new build property, then you would have to wait for 3 years for that process to conclude even though you are officially registered as the owner of the property with District Land Registry.
10. Now you can just get on with life as usually and start to get into the Mediterranean lifestyle as you will certainly want to start relaxing after a stressful time at the notary. As you know you can get by only speaking English but if you want to enrich your experience on the island then try and learn a bit of Greek.
