Tylor Megill lands on 15-day injured list with biceps injury
The Mets rotation has taken another hit.
Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with right biceps inflammation, the club announced on Sunday. He promptly underwent an MRI, which revealed right biceps tendinitis. The Mets will shut Megill down from throwing for a few days, the team said in a statement, and reassess his plan afterwards. Right-hander Colin Holderman was called up from Triple-A Syracuse.
“It just creeped up,” said Megill, who is dealing with biceps tendinitis for the first time in his career. “I was worried just because … I know what soreness feels like and this wasn’t that. I was a little freaked out about it. But the (MRI) results came back really well, so not too bad. Not worried.”
The injury news arrived after Megill’s worst start of the season, to date. The righty struggled against a bottom-tier Nationals lineup last Wednesday, getting tabbed for eight earned runs on eight hits in just 1.1 innings. Just five weeks prior, Megill overpowered the very same Nationals lineup, cruising through five scoreless innings on Opening Day.
Megill’s biceps tendinitis could be the reason behind his unusual disappointing outing last week. But, depending on the severity of the injury and his time missed on the IL, it could also spell trouble for the Mets rotation. For now, Megill believes he could spend the minimum on the IL, which would pencil in his return for sometime during the team’s next homestand, beginning May 27, against the Phillies and Nationals.
“Technically I could throw through it,” said Megill, who first felt the discomfort the morning after his start in Washington. “But obviously you don’t want it to linger or get worse. So taking it one day at a time right now.”
Megill carried a 2.43 ERA into his meltdown at Nationals Park. His early success this season arrived at just the right time, with the injured Jacob deGrom opening the year on the IL with a stress reaction on his right scapula. Megill’s 5-2 record over seven starts into 2022 helped the organization ease the pain of losing deGrom to begin the year.
But Megill means significantly more to this team than only serving as a deGrom replacement.
Megill has grown into a prominent member of the Mets rotation, one that helped contribute to the second no-hitter in franchise history late last month and goes by the nickname “Big Drip” within the clubhouse. Megill’s 25.7 strikeout percentage is third-best among Mets starters, living up there with Chris Bassitt (26.9%) and Max Scherzer (32.5%). His rise, following his 2021 rookie season, quickly gained a large following among the Flushing faithful.
“Really tough,” said Brandon Nimmo on losing Megill to the IL. “We’d been so good with the pitching. We want everyone, regardless of who it is, to be healthy, to be able to help out in their capacity and to not try and pitch through anything that they feel like is a detriment to themselves and their career. We want our guys to be healthy and be able to help out in their way, whatever way that is.”
Now, the Mets will look internally to fill yet another hole in the pitching staff.
As far as an immediate bandage, left-hander David Peterson is the obvious choice to jump into the rotation. But Megill was scheduled to start in the series opener against the Cardinals as soon as Monday, and Peterson just pitched for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, hurling six scoreless innings against Scranton, making him unavailable for Monday’s St. Louis outing.
Trevor Williams pitched after Megill’s early exit in Washington last Wednesday, so he is the likely candidate to start against the Cardinals on Monday. Williams, who held the Nationals to 3.2 scoreless innings last week, has a 5.73 ERA in five games and 11 innings this season. Williams’ last and only previous start for the Mets this year was on April 23 in Arizona, when he coughed up four earned runs on seven hits in two innings against the Diamondbacks.
“We need to continue to work hard,” said Carlos Carrasco, expressing confidence that the rotation can overcome Megill’s absence.
Struggling Joey Gallo starting to get better results
CHICAGO—For Joey Gallo, patience paid off. The Yankees left fielder came up with two outs in the second inning on Sunday and just let White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech get himself in trouble. Gallo drew a walk, the first blow in what would become a weird, three-run on one hit and four walks inning.
Kopech gave a two-out walk to Gallo and Kiner-Falefa singled. The White Sox right-hander walked Jose Trevino to load the bases and then walked Aaron Hicks after a seven-pitch at-bat to bring in the first run. He walked DJ LeMahieu to bring in the second and then Trevino scored on a wild pitch.
Gallo then drove in two with his fifth home run of the season in the ninth inning.
“I feel good. I felt pretty good all year, but I’m getting some results now which is good,” Gallo said. “That (second inning) was a big inning for us and I think that’s what’s important about walks is they’re not as valued but they can start something like that.”
“That was two outs and then it just gives the next guy a chance. And that was the big inning and it seemed like after that inning the game was kind of in our hands the rest of the way,” Gallo added. “So that was nice to get that going with a walk. Sometimes you don’t need to swing.”
Gallo came to New York as a power hitter with an eye for drawing walks. He’s struggled since coming from the Rangers last season in a deadline deal. This year, the power has only just started to really show itself and the 15 walks have been overshadowed by the 37 strikeouts.
Through 31 games this season, Gallo is hitting .202/.317/.382 with a .699 OPS and seven RBI. Aaron Boone, however, sees the slugger getting closer to where he needs to be.
“More good at bats today and a big walk in the three-run inning. And obviously an exclamation point there in the end to kind of give us a little cushion and some breathing room,” the Yankees manager said. ” Yeah, the quality of the at-bats just keeps getting better and better which is good to see.”
POSSIBLE SURGERY?
Ben Rortvedt, the catcher the Yankees acquired in the trade for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson, could be looking at surgery for his knee injury. He will be looked at by team doctors this week.
“We should have something, probably by this week. I know he’s gonna see Dr. (Chris) Ahmad to have an idea. It’s something he’s dealt with in the past,” Boone said. “So we’ll see. It could be some kind of surgical procedure that he may have to get. But we’ll see.”
The young catcher has been sidelined since the Yankees acquired him. He had an oblique strain at the time of the trade. He had just started his “spring training,” with the Tampa Tarpon when he was shut down by a knee injury.
LOCASTRO ON TRACK
Tim Locastro, who suffered a strained lat muscle on the last road trip, is making steady progress, Boone said.
He’s actually doing pretty well, especially considering the injury. I mean it’s one of those things that if he plays through it, it could end up really hurting him and cost the rest of the year. So I think right now, it’s hopefully, it’s just a couple more weeks,” Boone said. “He was responding pretty well when he had the injury. And he has continued to progress pretty well over the last week. In kind of his rehab to get back.”
Locastro had been establishing himself as a very good late-inning replacement to run the bases. He injured the lat stealing a base in Toronto.
GERMAN UPDATE
Domingo German, who began the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, will face live hitters for the first time this week.
“I don’t know if it’s tomorrow or not. But it is this week. He’s scheduled for live batting practice,” Boone said. “So he’s doing well and progressing.”
Boone said that the Yankees will build German up to where he could potentially make a start—50 to 60 pitches—so they “have that option.”
Wild benched goaltender Cam Talbot in playoffs. Will there be repercussions?
Whenever goaltender Cam Talbot comes up in conversation, Wild coach Dean Evason always seems to use the same word to describe him.
Professional.
The way Talbot prepares? Professional. The way Talbot carries himself during games? Professional. The way Talbot handled being benched for fellow goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the playoffs? Professional.
The latter will now be among the biggest talking points of this offseason.
After falling behind 3-2 in the series against the St. Louis Blues, the Wild finally turned to Talbot last week on the brink of elimination. It was a tough position for Talbot to say the least, and while he battled, the Wild bowed out of the playoffs with a 5-1 loss to the Blues.
“I was doing everything I could to stay ready,” said Talbot, who stopped 22 of 26 shots in the Game 6 loss. “They gave me the opportunity and it just wasn’t good enough.”
Not surprisingly, Talbot’s teammates quickly came to his defense postgame.
“The way he played was phenomenal,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “It’s definitely got to be tough for a guy to come in without seeing the shots. Give him credit for that.”
No doubt the most frustrating part for Talbot is he was very good down the stretch. He finished the regular season on a 13-0-3 run before the Wild decided Fleury gave them a better chance to win in the playoffs.
What were those conversations like?
“That’s between the coaching staff, myself and Flower,” said Talbot, who still has one year left on his contract. “Was I disappointed? Yeah. Was I pissed off? Yeah. But they expected that. Who doesn’t want to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs? But I respected the decision.”
Though it’d be unfair to place the blame solely on Fleury, especially considering the Wild struggled offensively throughout the first round, it’s fair to wonder if things would’ve gone different with Talbot between the pipes for a majority of the series.
In the immediate aftermath of the Game 6 loss, even Evason used the term “second guess” when talking about lineup decisions throughout the series.
“We will have to sit down and evaluate if it was or if it wasn’t the right decision,” Evason said. “It’s too soon right now to dig into that.”
As for Talbot, he continued to remain professional postgame, to the surprise of no one.
Asked after Game 6 if he’d be able to look past the fact that the Wild benched him in the playoffs, Talbot replied, “Ask me in a couple more days after I process this.” In that same breath, Talbot heaped praise on this team.
“This is a special group,” Talbot said. “As much as that hurt, this is still a group that I believe in and a group that I’d like to be a part of.”
Column: By dropping 3 of 4 games, Chicago White Sox show they’re not on the same level as the New York Yankees
The Chicago White Sox have three more games against the New York Yankees next weekend in the Bronx, so there’s still a chance to show they’re in the same league.
They might have been considered equals at the outset of the 2022 season, but the four-game series that concluded Sunday suggests they’re in different stratospheres.
The Yankees are the best team in baseball. The Sox are a talented team that isn’t living up to its own lofty expectations. And it showed this weekend on the South Side.
Four home runs and a seven-run eighth inning paced the Yankees to a 15-7 win in Thursday’s opener, and they busted out to a 5-0 lead after two innings Friday, pounding out four more home runs in a 10-4 shellacking.
After the Sox eked out a 3-2 win Saturday on Luis Robert’s walk-off hit, Michael Kopech imploded during a 41-pitch second inning Sunday, issuing four walks, forcing in two runs and allowing a third to score on a wild pitch.
It was a prolonged hiccup during an otherwise dominant outing by Kopech, who allowed only one hit in six innings. But the walkathon and Joey Gallo’s two-run homer off José Ruiz in the ninth proved to be enough in the Yankees’ 5-1 win before 29,500, giving them three of four in the series.
“We had a chance, we were competing today,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We got blown out of one game. That one score (15-7) was deceptive, so, I mean, I think we can compete with anybody.”
Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu concurred.
“I feel like our team just has a lot of ways that can lead to a win,” LeMahieu said. “We play pretty good defense and have really good pitching, which keeps us in every game. Offensively, we just have a lot of ways to score. A couple games there where we just found a way to win.
”We see them three more times pretty quick. They’re a good team, one of the better teams we’ve seen this year.”
Sox pitchers allowed only two hits Sunday, but the offense managed only four, including an infield hit by Robert when they trailed by four with two out in the ninth.
A lot can change between now and October. Perhaps the return of injured Sox stars Lance Lynn and Eloy Jiménez would be a difference-maker if the two teams meet in the playoffs, or maybe the Sox can win next weekend’s series in New York and show they’re in the same area code as the Yankees.
“We came in here and played good baseball, and at the end of the day we took three of four,” Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson said. “I know they’re probably a little banged up right now. Look, they played well last year, but like I said, they’re a little banged up and we were ready to go.”
Dylan Cease struck out 11 Yankees in four innings in the opener, but every mistake he made was costly. Ditto Kopech with his brief loss of control. How much was Kopech and how much was the Yankees’ patience?
“A little bit of both,” LeMahieu said. “We do a good job of keeping the pitcher in the zone. But he wasn’t making his pitches either.”
Even if the Sox win the American League Central, they might have to beat the Yankees at some point in the postseason to make it to the World Series, a goal that seemed doable at the start of the season.
They can replay the ending of last year’s Field of Dreams game from now until the apocalypse, but until the Sox show they can consistently beat the Yankees, that magical night last August will be treated as an outlier.
La Russa on Sunday inserted José Abreu in the designated hitter spot for the sixth time this season, giving his struggling first baseman a day off his feet. Abreu snapped an 0-for-21 drought Saturday but has yet to find his stroke and has been subpar defensively.
Abreu always has been a reluctant DH. And like managers Robin Ventura and Rick Renteria before him, La Russa appears reluctant to make Abreu at least a part-time DH.
“He plays first most of the time, but he knows that once in a great while (we’re) just getting him off his legs out there because he’s so active,” La Russa said. “It’s hard not to (leave him at first) because you watch him, he makes a lot of plays. But I think he understands, and this year actually he’s been good as a DH. It hasn’t taken away from his hitting.”
Abreu went 0-for-4 and watched his average dip to .197. He has a .190 average and .551 OPS while playing first. At age 35, it might be time for Abreu to at least share first base with Andrew Vaughn because it’s going to happen sooner or later anyway.
La Russa was blunt before Sunday’s game while discussing Dallas Keuchel’s comment about wanting to pitch longer than five innings Saturday, assuring the media that lifting his starter was one of the easier moves he has made.
“We, the team, are mostly appreciative and excited about the five innings he pitched,” La Russa said before pointing out that Keuchel has been “not good” when pitching past the fifth. “With the guys that were coming up, I think the team would have appreciated him saying, ‘Boy…’”
La Russa didn’t finish the thought. He went on another tangent, so we can’t really say what he thought the team would’ve appreciated Keuchel saying after Saturday’s win. We can only speculate that La Russa wished Keuchel had thanked Kendall Graveman for two solid innings and Robert for coming through in the clutch instead of bringing up the managerial decision.
It’s not easy telling players you like and respect they are getting older, but it has to be done. La Russa once credited his close friend and former coach Jim Leyland for persuading him to tone down his tough guy act during his first go-around as Sox manager.
“Jimmy’s always had the gift of being able to chew somebody out today and be laughing with him tomorrow,” La Russa told Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci in 1996. “He was the one who told me in 1982 that I had to let the players see the other side of me, a lighter side, or else they would flame out.”
Unfortunately, a lighter side of La Russa isn’t what the Sox need right now.
