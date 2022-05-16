Finance
Ultimate Guide to Purchase the Pageant Dresses
Pageant dresses are the dresses that are worn during a beauty or talent pageant. Such outfits can come in a variety of styles, designs, colors, materials, and shapes. Choosing pageant outfits means you want to express your personality and show your best features. Girls from all over the world of all different ages join such competitions. Any girl who has ever entered a beauty pageant will tell you the significance of the dresses for the pageants.
Such outfits allow girls to express their personality through their style. When entering a pageant, there are many facets that allow you to express different aspects of your personality. Choosing the pageant dresses, you will wear during the competition, is one of the main aspects you should focus on.
What type of personality do you have that you would like to show off?
• If you are more of a shy or reserved girl, simple and sleek pageant outfits are the way to go. You can still have fun with different colors, as you will be wearing several different dresses during the competition.
• If you have a very outgoing personality, find a dress that can describe you. Perhaps, you want to choose those outfits that are bright and colorful.
During pageant competitions, girls wear more than one dress, so there is no need to worry if you can’t choose one perfect dress. If you found a few items that you like, you may be able to incorporate them into the competition. Choosing several different styles of pageant costumes also allows you to show your choice of latest fashion.
When searching for the clothes, your best bet would be to find a local retailer that specializes in this particular area. If you can’t find one in your area you can try to look in the department stores. Sometimes in the spring, the department stores start putting out different styles of prom dresses for girls. Prom dresses are just other forms of girls’ party dresses and can be worn in beauty pageants.
Girls of all ages enter beauty pageants and because of this reason, there are many stores that specialize in girls’ pageant dresses. You can even find pageant dresses for young children and babies. In recent years, beauty pageant hype has skyrocketed. Parents all over the world are realizing the benefits of entering their little girls in pageants at a very young age. Some parents are buying baby pageant dresses before their little girls can even walk!
If you have ideas of the type of pageant dresses you would like to wear, but can’t find the exact one, you can try a few of the options listed below:
• You can purchase girls’ party dresses from regular department stores and jazz them up yourself with sewn on beads, lace, or ribbon. There are so many companies that sell dresses for girls online which make it easier to find pageant dresses.
• You can also look in costume stores or party stores. Many times, you will be able to find themed dresses that can easily be altered into pageant dresses.
• If you are crafty and can sew, you can find patterns at your local craft store and change the size to fit you or your child.
Show the judges and other pageant girls that you’ve got what it takes to win! Show off your style with great pageant dresses.
Different Types of Commercial Transportation Insurance
Commercial transportation insurance is an absolutely huge field. It actually incorporates many different types of businesses, industry classifications, and even types of vehicles, than most people originally imagine. Here, you’ll find a quick overview of some of the key different forms of commercial auto insurance and how it impacts you.
Why is it so important? Well, consider that different vehicles present different risks, which translates to different insurance requirements, and also varying costs. The same applies for different industries and classifications.
The first way to consider commercial transport is by the different forms of coverage which may apply. This includes standard auto insurance policies, and general liability coverage.
Other types of commercial transport insurance coverage though include non-trucking liability, property or physical damage insurance, workers comp insurance, pollution coverage, inland marine insurance, equipment breakdown, property, trailer interchange, and so forth.
The next thing to keep in mind is that different types of trucks or vehicles, and different industries, may also have very specific types of commercial transportation policies written for them. Here, consider the varied needs of perhaps a refrigerated 18 wheeler truck versus a waste hauler, or a log hauler versus a tow truck, a household moving truck versus a construction or contracting van or pickup.
Taxi drivers, as well as charter buses and vans, even ice cream trucks and food trucks, need commercial auto insurance. A few other common vehicle and business types to consider include non emergency medical transportation, limousines, dump trucks, catering trucks, flatbeds, hearses, pump trucks, cement trucks,garage trucks, and on down the line from there. all of these different vehicles and industries have different commercial transport risks, and therefore different policies and forms of coverage.
Still, that’s just the beginning. Even if you have regular cars for your workplace, perhaps driving clients around or making deliveries, you need commercial policies for those vehicles.
Beyond that, all forms of commercial transport and vehicles should be protected by the right insurance policies. That includes trains, for instance, with railroad liability coverage, along with ships and planes, and all manners of water and aircraft.
Of course, if you think that you and your business may need commercial transportation insurance, or that you could use a better policy or a better price, then be sure to consult with a professional who has experience in your local area. Policies are different from state to state, so work with an insurance broker or consultant who knows your industry and your locale.
Guide On How To Sell Gold Jewelry
When you are strapped of cash the easiest way to get money is to sell your gold jewelry-get cash for gold. The price of gold has been on upward trend and there are many advertisements flooding newspapers, internet, radio and television from gold buyers.
To get the most from your gold jewelry you need to be very cautious and follow the right channels.
How to sell gold jewelry
You should start by separating the jewelry into different categories: broken, missing parts and antique. Your next step should be to find the right value of your gold. You should note that there are many people who pretend to be professional jewelers, but they aren’t.
To be on the safe side you should find reputable jewelers from your local Better Business Bureau. If you live in the United States you should find great jewelers from The American Gem Society.
The jeweler will analyze the gold and give you the carat value and the gold’s weight in pennyweight. There are some jewelers who will give you the weight in troy ounces. You shouldn’t settle with the value given by one jeweler-you should get the value from at least three professionals.
In addition to getting the value from a number of jewelers, you should also determine the intrinsic value of the gold online. The cool thing is that there are many online calculators that will help you in determining the value within seconds.
You can also calculate the value on your own. You should start by determining the percentage of gold in your jewelry. Always remember that 24 karat is 100% gold; therefore, to get the percentage of gold in your jewelry you should divide the carat of your jewelry by 24.
For example, an 18-karat jewelry is 75% (18karat/24 karat=0.75=75%)
With the percentage you will be able to determine the weight of the gold. To do this you only need to multiply the percentage you get by the recorded weight of your jewelry. For example, an 18-karat gold ring weighing 20 grams has 15 grams of gold (29g X75=15g).
To convert the weight into ounces you need to remember that 1g=0.0353 oz; therefore 15g =0.53g (1 oz/0.0353 g).
To get the value of the gold you need to multiply the weight of gold (in ounces) by the current price. For example 0.53g X $1000/oz=$530
With all the information with you, you should now explore your selling options. As mentioned above, the price of gold is rising; therefore, it’s easy to find a gold buyer. You should note that different buyers will accept different qualities of gold. For example, online buyers will accept broken jewelry, but jewelry stores will only accept intact jewelry.
If you have broken jewelry, you should consider selling it to scrap gold buyers or broken jewelry buyers and save intact jewelry for jewelry stores.
You should approach different buyers and compare their prices. As rule of thumb you should buy from the buyer providing the best prices for your gold.
Virginia Extends Workers’ Compensation Coverage for Covid-19
Virginia had a problem. Workers were asked to treat Covid-19 patients but the they were not covered by workers’ compensation insurance due to Virginia’s strict proof requirements for occupational diseases. Fortunately, the general assembly has acted to correct this problem. The assembly passed a new law that provides coverage for health care workers and first responders who acquire Covid-19. The law provides a presumption that the disease was contracted through work. As a result, the health care workers and the first responders can now obtain coverage through their employer’s workers’ compensation insurance. The caveat is the disease must have been diagnosed between March 2020 and December 31, 2021.
Under the ordinary occupational disease claim in Virginia, the diagnosed employee must not only prove by clear and convincing medical evidence the problem was acquired at work but the employee must be able to show the problem did not occur outside the work place. As a result of these strict proof requirements, it is very difficult to obtain coverage for this type of problem especially when the public at large is exposed to the virus.
This law is a praiseworthy attempt to ensure that the employees who are putting their lives on the line for the rest of us have medical and wage loss coverage. Under Virginia Workers’ Compensation law, the diagnosed worker can have 100% of their medical bills covered potentially for the rest of their lives. Also, if the disease causes disability, then the insurance will provide wage loss coverage up to two-thirds of the employee’s salary for a maximum time of 500 weeks. This law should not only provide coverage for doctors, nurses, and policemen but also nurse’s aides, orderlies, deputy sheriffs and others who have to put their lives on the front lines so we can all be safe.
One of the most severely affected areas in Virginia have been nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities. Often it is the certified nursing assistants, nurse’s aides, and orderlies who are making low wages who suffer the brunt of the pandemic.
I would hope if the pandemic does not resolve by December 31, 2021 then the law will be extended. Because the law provides for a presumption, the insurance company would have to prove the employee contracted the virus other than on the job. It is hoped that those people who are first to respond to this crisis will not have the coverage they deserve.
