News
Walz, top lawmakers, reach bipartisan deal to wrap session
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced Monday that they struck a bipartisan deal on a broad framework for parceling out a massive budget surplus with a week remaining in the session.
The deal would devote $4 billion to tax relief, and another $4 billion to spending on education, public safety and health care. It would also leave $4 billion in the bank to guard against downturns amid the current economic uncertainty.
The plan signed by Walz, Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman includes $1 billion for education, $1 billion for health care and human services, $450 million for public safety and the judiciary, and $1.5 billion in other spending.
It also calls for $1.5 billion for a public works construction package known as a bonding bill that would use $1.4 billion in borrowing and $150 million in cash.
The leaders were expected to provide further details later Monday, but they said the full plan would be finalized in the days to come. The Legislature, which struggled all session to reach bipartisan agreements on how to use the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus, must adjourn by next Monday.
“With an unprecedented surplus, we have the ability to make significant investments in the things that will improve Minnesotans’ lives, like health care, public safety, and education, while also providing tax cuts and putting money in Minnesotans’ pockets,” Walz said in a joint statement.
Miller indicated that Republicans got at least part of what they had been seeking — permanent tax cuts.
“Getting money back to the people has been a top priority for Republicans this session and I’m very happy we were able to accomplish this with permanent ongoing tax relief for hardworking Minnesotans, families, and seniors,” Miller said in the announcement.
Hortman indicated that Democrats also got some of the new spending they were seeking. She said in the statement that the deal includes “strong investments in families’ economic security, education, health care, and public safety.”
Before Monday, the biggest bipartisan compromise of the session was a deal that rolled back an unemployment insurance tax increases, which was a top GOP priority, and $500 million in bonuses that Democrats sought for 667,000 frontline workers who were at extra risk during the pandemic.
“This is a positive step forward, but there is a lot more work ahead of us in this final week of the legislative session,” Hortman said.
Next Monday’s end of the session will mark the start of campaign season, with both parties heading into a critical midterm election.
News
Clay Holmes is the Yankees best reliever right now
CHICAGO — With a two-run lead to protect heading into the ninth inning on Sunday, Aaron Boone wanted Clay Holmes on the mound. The Yankees’ right-handed reliever has pushed himself into the manager’s circle of trust very quickly. The 29-year-old could very easily be closing games as this season goes on.
“He’s throwing a bowling ball out there,” one American League scout said. “I will admit it, my (scouting report) on him from the Pirates did not see this happening. They’ve eliminated his four-seam fastball and that sinker is just a heavy bowling ball.”
Since being acquired by the Yankees from the Pirates, Holmes has unlocked something that has made him one the most effective relievers the Yankees have these days. By eliminating the four-seam fastball, Holmes can focus on the sinker, slider and occasionally a curveball.
That has given him an outrageous ground ball percentage of 81.8% and a just over 2% fly ball rate.
Holmes has the lowest walk rate (3.1) of his career and the second-highest strikeout rate (26.6) of his career.
This comes on the heels of Aroldis Chapman struggling when the Yankees are already looking to use different relievers in the ninth inning.
On Saturday night, Chapman gave up the walk-off single, after walking a batter, in the Yankees only loss in this four game series. While his velocity is still among the top in baseball, Chapman’s average fastball velocity is down almost two miles per hour.
His command has been an issue the last few years. In 11.1 innings pitched this season, he has already walked nine batters. He’s among the bottom 3% in walks per nine innings in the majors right now. His hard-hit % is the highest since 2015, when Statcast began recording it.
The Yankees sat down with Chapman, 34, this spring and talked to him about being used in different, high-leverage positions. That meant they would need other relievers to step up and close at times.
“(Jonathan Loaisiga) can be in there. We’ve seen (Chad Green) in there,” Boone said. “It kind of depends where we’re at, what team we’re facing, where we are in their order and what they have on the bench. But today if we’re coming back around to the top of their order with those good right-hand hitters, and it was that spot I was gonna go with Clay.”
Right now, he’s their best option.
Loaisiga is pitching to a 5.93 ERA with eight walks and nine earned runs over 13.2 innings pitched. He’s given up three home runs. Green has been better with a 3.38 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched over 12 appearances. He has also struggled a bit with the walks, issuing five.
()
News
Panthers-Lightning Eastern Conference semifinal schedule has potentially six games played on same day as Heat-Celtics | Schedule
The NHL released its Eastern Conference semifinals schedule for the Florida Panthers-Tampa Bay Lightning series early Monday morning, and the league placed six of the potential seven games on the same days as Heat-Celtics games in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals.
The one variation is the Heat play their Game 3 on Saturday, while the Panthers play their Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. Also, because of the previously scheduled Kane Brown 7 p.m. Saturday concert at Amalie Arena, the NHL has scheduled Panthers-Lightning Games 3 and 4 as a back-to-back set on Sunday and Monday.
Game 1: Tuesday — Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Thursday — Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Sunday — Florida at Tampa Bay, 1:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, May 23 — Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Wednesday, May 25 — Tampa Bay at Florida, TBD, TBD*
Game 6: Friday, May 27 — Florida at Tampa Bay, TBD, TBD*
Game 7: Sunday, May 29 — Tampa Bay at Florida, TBD, TBD*
* if necessary
()
News
30 Lesser Known Facts About BTS’ Jin AKA Kim Seok-Jin That Every Army Should Know About
The swoon-worthy Boyband, Bangtan Sonyeondan AKA BTS has been stealing hearts across the world. The super talented and charming BTS members are Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jin. BTS has broken several records set by iconic celebrities within a short span of eight years.
Kim Seok-Jin of BTS is popular by his stage name Jin. Since 2013 he has been an active member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jin’s age is 29 years old (30 years old in Korean age). Kim Seokjin’s date of birth is December 4, 1992. He was born in South Korea.
Jin is known for introducing himself as Worldwide Handsome followed by a flying kiss in a fun way. He is loved by ARMY members not only for his looks but also for his vocals (his falsetto and emotional range as a singer), his fun and charming personality. Fans must be aware of the primary fact that Jin was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment while he was getting off the bus and that is how he got into the world of BTS.
Here are some lesser-known facts about Jin that many people don’t know about, so read along to check them out:
1. Jin is an avid animal lover and a proud owner of exotic pets.
He had an adorable and cute Maltese mix dog named Jjangu, who lived with him and his family for 12 long years. He also had two sugar gliders, Eomuk and Odeng. Unfortunately, the dog and the sugar gliders passed away. As of now, he has a sugar glider named Gukmul.
2. He was interested in Journalism when he was younger
Before stealing hearts, Jin wanted to be a journalist to help the socially disadvantaged people to be heard during the first year of high school. He changed his mind later and got interested in acting after watching Kim Nam-Kil in Queen Seondeok.
3. He has a Congenital Disorder
The singer has a congenital disorder that reduces collagen production in the body leading to molecular structure damage.
4. Jin has a strong sense of smell
According to Biaswrekker, Jin carries a set of personal chopsticks in his bag because he does not like the smell of wooden chopsticks.
5. He is obsessed with sunglasses
Jin goes completely overboard when it comes to sunglasses. He was even spotted sporting more than one at a time. BTS members are known for their fashion statements and stylish looks worldwide.
6. Jin is very Athletic
Jin is very grateful for his athletic gifts, he is proficient in Tennis, Golf, and Snowboarding. He also managed to do well in wakeboarding on his first try in a TV show.
7. Jin’s Laugh
He is known for making clichéd dad jokes and his weird laughter. BTS army refers to that as the Windshield wiper laughter.
8. Kim Seok-Jin has a Strong Jaw
Jin sometimes finds it harder to open his mouth because of his strong jaw. He chews his food well and often takes big bites of food.
9. Drunk Jin Gets Clingy
Many BTS fans do not know that Jin gets super clingy when he is drunk. According to Koreaboo, Jin once stated that he is cute and clingy with the other members when he is sober but his ‘aegyo’ kicks in and he gets aggressively clingy when he is drunk.
10. Jin has a Blinking Habit
Jin has dry eyes and he blinks excessively due to it and due to his contact lenses. He also blinks when he is nervous. According to Koreaboo, in a staring contest, Jin can abstain from blinking for 5 long minutes.
Also Read: Park Jimin BTS Member Age, Wife, Height & Unknown Facts
11. Jin is the Second Tallest Member of the Band
Jin is 5.8ft tall (179 cm), which makes him the second tallest member among the seven members after RM who is 5.9ft tall (181 cm).
12. He got his first offer from an Entertainment Company in middle school
You heard it right! Jin got his first offer from SM Entertainment when he was in middle school but he rejected it even after clearing the audition because he thought it was a scam. Later he got scouted by Big Hit Entertainment when he was in college and the rest is history.
13. When it comes to his facial features he has the golden ratio
An anonymous plastic surgeon analyzed 269 male faces in 2018 and concluded that in terms of facial features, the singer exemplifies the ‘golden ratio’ of 1:1.618. The particular ratio between his ears, hairline, and chin is the perfect ratio, proving his nickname is ‘worldwide handsome’.
14. Jin has Hypermobile Fingers
Jin has hypermobile fingers which give his hands a unique flair. He likes the way they are, but according to Biaswrecker he once stated that would he not mind trading his hands for Jimin‘s cute hands. He also has freakishly agile toes.
15. Jin’s Eating Habit
Fans must know that Jin loves to eat and cook. He is known for making cute noises when he eats fast food.
[BREAKING] BTS Jin aka Worldwide Handsome struggles to eat a super duper cheesy cheese burger with his cute little eating noises. Their fans, ARMY, are found dead after busting their biggest uwu.
(@BTS_twt)
pic.twitter.com/jNaabZ9xvD
— spirit (@outrotokki) July 9, 2018
16. BTS Group Chat Name by Jin
Seok-Jin has once named the group chat that he shared with the other BTS members as “Seokjin and the 6 babies”. The chat was shared on BTS’ official Twitter account.
실시간 방탄방 pic.twitter.com/YqDTZZMJ39
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 23, 2017
17. He missed an attempt in college
Jin actually missed his chance to sign up for the classes when he wanted to attend college Konkuk University to study acting and arts. So he ended up taking Politics 101 instead.
18. He can play multiple musical instruments
Seokjin can play piano, we have seen him perform the song ‘Epiphany’ onstage where he sings while playing the piano. But a lot of people do not know that he can also play the pipe organ, he was also learning guitar and he said in an interview that mastering that was his goal for the year.
19. He was not a good dancer when he started
Back in his rookie days, his dancing was not very good. The audience found his dance steps awkward. He did not have a solo dance performance and was never put in the center position till 2016. During the performance of ‘Wings’, he amazed the audience with his improvement.
20. He was ranked the best-sculpted face by a doll company.
A Czech doll company, CzDollic conducted a poll for ‘best-sculpted face’ in 2018. The singer bagged the first position after beating thousands of competitors from 58 countries. The singer got about 1 million votes among the total number of 1.5 million votes.
Also Read: Park Jimin BTS Member Age, Wife, Height & Unknown Facts
21. Most Handsome Idol
According to Arirang TV, Jin was selected as the most handsome idol by the fellow KPOP Idols.
22. Jin’s Favourite Color
Jin’s favorite color is pink, he often flaunts pink hair and wears pink.
23. Jin’s own show on V live
Seokjin is the first to launch his own show, “Eat Jin Live,” on V Live’s BTS channel among the other BTS members.
24. Jin is the cook in the group
Jin is often seen cooking for his bandmates, he enjoys cooking. He also shares cooking in his blog.
25. Jin is a Picky Eater
Jin likes chocolate-flavored items but does not eat chocolates. On the other hand, he eats strawberries but does not like strawberry-flavored food items.
26. Secret behind Jin’s flying kiss
Fans say that it started back in 2016 when their song ‘Fire’ came out because there was a move where he blows a kiss.
27. Jin’s future child
After watching “The History of the Three Kingdoms,” Jin wants to call his future child “Yu-sun,” after Liu Bei’s son Liu Shan.
28. His distant goal is to be a farmer
When he was in middle school, he experienced farm life on his uncle’s strawberry farm and he got interested in farming.
29. Jin has Monolids
Seokjin does not have any crease in his eyelids, so he has monolids.
30. Seokjin lived for a short time in Australia
When he was in middle school, he lived in Australia for a short time. He opened up about this for the first time, in a 2019 Season’s Greetings video, where he said that he felt ashamed of his poor English.
Borahae BTS ARMY! We Purple You Jin!
Also Read: The Top 25 Korean Restaurants in India You Must Visit – Korean Food
The post 30 Lesser Known Facts About BTS’ Jin AKA Kim Seok-Jin That Every Army Should Know About appeared first on MEWS.
