Walz, top lawmakers, reach bipartisan deal to wrap session

Kim Seok-Jin of BTS is popular by his stage name Jin. Since 2013 he has been an active member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jin’s age is 29 years old (30 years old in Korean age). Kim Seokjin’s date of birth is December 4, 1992. He was born in South Korea.

Jin is known for introducing himself as Worldwide Handsome followed by a flying kiss in a fun way. He is loved by ARMY members not only for his looks but also for his vocals (his falsetto and emotional range as a singer), his fun and charming personality. Fans must be aware of the primary fact that Jin was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment while he was getting off the bus and that is how he got into the world of BTS.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Jin that many people don’t know about, so read along to check them out:

1. Jin is an avid animal lover and a proud owner of exotic pets.

He had an adorable and cute Maltese mix dog named Jjangu, who lived with him and his family for 12 long years. He also had two sugar gliders, Eomuk and Odeng. Unfortunately, the dog and the sugar gliders passed away. As of now, he has a sugar glider named Gukmul.

2. He was interested in Journalism when he was younger

Before stealing hearts, Jin wanted to be a journalist to help the socially disadvantaged people to be heard during the first year of high school. He changed his mind later and got interested in acting after watching Kim Nam-Kil in Queen Seondeok.

3. He has a Congenital Disorder

The singer has a congenital disorder that reduces collagen production in the body leading to molecular structure damage.

4. Jin has a strong sense of smell

According to Biaswrekker, Jin carries a set of personal chopsticks in his bag because he does not like the smell of wooden chopsticks.

5. He is obsessed with sunglasses

Jin goes completely overboard when it comes to sunglasses. He was even spotted sporting more than one at a time. BTS members are known for their fashion statements and stylish looks worldwide.

6. Jin is very Athletic

Jin is very grateful for his athletic gifts, he is proficient in Tennis, Golf, and Snowboarding. He also managed to do well in wakeboarding on his first try in a TV show.

7. Jin’s Laugh

He is known for making clichéd dad jokes and his weird laughter. BTS army refers to that as the Windshield wiper laughter.

8. Kim Seok-Jin has a Strong Jaw

Jin sometimes finds it harder to open his mouth because of his strong jaw. He chews his food well and often takes big bites of food.

9. Drunk Jin Gets Clingy

Many BTS fans do not know that Jin gets super clingy when he is drunk. According to Koreaboo, Jin once stated that he is cute and clingy with the other members when he is sober but his ‘aegyo’ kicks in and he gets aggressively clingy when he is drunk.

10. Jin has a Blinking Habit

Jin has dry eyes and he blinks excessively due to it and due to his contact lenses. He also blinks when he is nervous. According to Koreaboo, in a staring contest, Jin can abstain from blinking for 5 long minutes.

11. Jin is the Second Tallest Member of the Band

Jin is 5.8ft tall (179 cm), which makes him the second tallest member among the seven members after RM who is 5.9ft tall (181 cm).

12. He got his first offer from an Entertainment Company in middle school

You heard it right! Jin got his first offer from SM Entertainment when he was in middle school but he rejected it even after clearing the audition because he thought it was a scam. Later he got scouted by Big Hit Entertainment when he was in college and the rest is history.

13. When it comes to his facial features he has the golden ratio

An anonymous plastic surgeon analyzed 269 male faces in 2018 and concluded that in terms of facial features, the singer exemplifies the ‘golden ratio’ of 1:1.618. The particular ratio between his ears, hairline, and chin is the perfect ratio, proving his nickname is ‘worldwide handsome’.

14. Jin has Hypermobile Fingers

Jin has hypermobile fingers which give his hands a unique flair. He likes the way they are, but according to Biaswrecker he once stated that would he not mind trading his hands for Jimin‘s cute hands. He also has freakishly agile toes.

15. Jin’s Eating Habit

Fans must know that Jin loves to eat and cook. He is known for making cute noises when he eats fast food.

16. BTS Group Chat Name by Jin

Seok-Jin has once named the group chat that he shared with the other BTS members as “Seokjin and the 6 babies”. The chat was shared on BTS’ official Twitter account.

17. He missed an attempt in college

Jin actually missed his chance to sign up for the classes when he wanted to attend college Konkuk University to study acting and arts. So he ended up taking Politics 101 instead.

18. He can play multiple musical instruments

Seokjin can play piano, we have seen him perform the song ‘Epiphany’ onstage where he sings while playing the piano. But a lot of people do not know that he can also play the pipe organ, he was also learning guitar and he said in an interview that mastering that was his goal for the year.

19. He was not a good dancer when he started

Back in his rookie days, his dancing was not very good. The audience found his dance steps awkward. He did not have a solo dance performance and was never put in the center position till 2016. During the performance of ‘Wings’, he amazed the audience with his improvement.

20. He was ranked the best-sculpted face by a doll company.

A Czech doll company, CzDollic conducted a poll for ‘best-sculpted face’ in 2018. The singer bagged the first position after beating thousands of competitors from 58 countries. The singer got about 1 million votes among the total number of 1.5 million votes.

21. Most Handsome Idol

According to Arirang TV, Jin was selected as the most handsome idol by the fellow KPOP Idols.

22. Jin’s Favourite Color

Jin’s favorite color is pink, he often flaunts pink hair and wears pink.

23. Jin’s own show on V live

Seokjin is the first to launch his own show, “Eat Jin Live,” on V Live’s BTS channel among the other BTS members.

24. Jin is the cook in the group

Jin is often seen cooking for his bandmates, he enjoys cooking. He also shares cooking in his blog.

25. Jin is a Picky Eater

Jin likes chocolate-flavored items but does not eat chocolates. On the other hand, he eats strawberries but does not like strawberry-flavored food items.

26. Secret behind Jin’s flying kiss

Fans say that it started back in 2016 when their song ‘Fire’ came out because there was a move where he blows a kiss.

27. Jin’s future child

After watching “The History of the Three Kingdoms,” Jin wants to call his future child “Yu-sun,” after Liu Bei’s son Liu Shan.

28. His distant goal is to be a farmer

When he was in middle school, he experienced farm life on his uncle’s strawberry farm and he got interested in farming.

29. Jin has Monolids

Seokjin does not have any crease in his eyelids, so he has monolids.

30. Seokjin lived for a short time in Australia

When he was in middle school, he lived in Australia for a short time. He opened up about this for the first time, in a 2019 Season’s Greetings video, where he said that he felt ashamed of his poor English.

