Water Will Find a Way
Water damage claims in Canada now make up 53% of all property insurance losses.*
As a former Insurance Broker I can attest to this statistic and even suggest that if all damage to property were reported & covered, that the number would be even higher. Why this growing trend? This is truly the fault of our own progression & modernization. If you consider that at only 100 years ago almost no one had water running or electricity into their homes, you can understand that damage from water was rare & in turn damage from fire was high. Electrical code (if you did have electricity running to your home) was non-existent & lighting your way by oil lamp & heating your house with firewood in a cast iron stove was the norm.
In this relatively short period of time we have evolved from indoor plumbing being a novelty of the rich to living in homes which in some cases have more bathrooms than bedrooms, appliances that wash our clothes & dishes and Hot water tanks sitting in our basements. This is the new normal. And although our electrical & heating prowess has grown to an art form in terms of safety and security, we haven’t yet solved the water puzzle.
I recall years ago as I was navigating the ropes as a first time homeowner, I was wrestling with a leaky garage. Every time it rained the water entered and soaked the floor. My wise neighbor was having a laugh at the many attempts I had made to band aid the situation. I was sure I could avoid what I though was the large bill it would take to properly re mediate the situation. Being a good neighbor he didn’t laugh too hard but instead offered the patient insight that I’ll always remember; he said to me “Water will find a way”. And it did, through every contraption, patch & quick fix I could throw at it.
I was lucky in the end that the water never did come into the house through the garage & after the painful reality of defeat had sunk in, I opened up my wallet and the phone book to call in a professional. I was however not so luck a few years ago when the washing machine malfunctioned a flooded my entire basement in 4 inches of water. I was so busy concerned about water coming in from the outside I never considered I’d get hit from the inside. My neighbors words echoed true: Water had found a way!
It turned out a simple $6 hose had burst and caused $25,000 in damage. (by the way: the cost of the upgraded braided hose I could have bought at the hardware store instead was only $12). Yes, two months and too many headaches later, I was able to rent out my basement again. Not only had I displaced my tenant and had to find a new one, I lost the income from rents, the deductible and my claims-free discount on my insurance policy (not mentioned the hours I spent on the loss salvaging property from the flooded basement).
Now my own personal mini-disaster described above is all too common for building owners of all types. As mentioned above 53% of all property damage claims are coming from water damage of one sort or another. This includes, burst pipes, storm damage, flood, malfunctioning appliances, faulty building envelope construction, sewer back-up losses, the list goes on. As building owners you can understand the potentially devastating effect water damage can have on your investment. Rents stop but bills continue to pile up. Tenants leave & find new premises to rent or lease. The mortgage still needs payments as do the utilities. Consider the even higher costs when the water is from grey & black water sources. Aside from the property damage you now have to consider mold and other airborne pathogens that can contaminate the property and even the air. Surely the solution isn’t to knock down every building and reconstruct with today’s latest technology in plumbing and water damage prevention. In my case a $12.00 investment would have saved $25,000.
Here’s a few loss prevention techniques you can implement in your building maintenance program:
– keep floor drains clear of obstruction;
– ensure that there is proper grading around your building;
– install a sump pump;
– install back flow valves or plugs for drains, toilets and other sewer connections to prevent water from entering the home;
– for vacant buildings: drain the plumbing & arrange to have someone come in to ensure no signs of leakage has occurred. It is important to keep the heat on to avoid frozen pipes especially in older buildings.
– check water connections, hoses, pipes for signs of wear and tear.
Now there is no fool-proof way to ensure water damage will never occur. But if it does have on hand contact information for a Restoration Company as well as your insurance broker’s phone number. Whether insured or not, it is important for property owners and managers to document damage with photographs or video, and immediately, to begin loss mitigation procedures themselves; or hire a qualified contractor to do this on their behalf. It is totally inappropriate to put off mitigation while waiting for an insurance claims representative to arrive on the scene to evaluate the loss. By that time, in all probability sufficient time will have passed to grow and amplify microorganisms, which may not be covered by insurance. Loss mitigation is defined by insurance policies as “reasonable and prudent measures designed to preserve, protect and secure property from further damage.”
We do this because we know “water will find a way.”
* Insurance Bureau of Canada (2009 stats cited)
WordPress – The Best CMS Platform
WordPress is open source, flexible, SEO friendly, responsive and user-friendly open source CMS (Content Management System) and that it is why the best CMS platform in use today. Millions of the website owners in the world have trusted WordPress to create their beautiful websites. It has worldwide community support with millions WordPress developers, users, and supporters around the globe. It is open source software which is freely available to be downloaded, installed, and used as your own.
The statistics rather makes a stronger sense than the words:
1. “Over 60 million people have chosen WordPress to power the place on the web.”
-WordPress.org
2. Among the total population of CMS users worldwide, 48.19% of them use WordPress to develop their websites. The data stated here is based on CMS Usage Statistics at builtwith.com on 19th July, 2015.
With these two instances, you might have been convinced to develop your new or next project on WordPress. But if you are still confused, let me give you details on how WordPress is the ultimate solution for your website building plan. First thing is that it’s probably the most user-friendly CMS ever. If you are not much tech-savvy and have less or no idea of coding, it’s the only and best option for you. Even the beginners can use WordPress and create an elegant website for any purpose. WordPress is easy to use and doesn’t require HTML or PHP knowledge which one needs to use other CMS platforms like Drupal, Joomla etc. WordPress offers various themes/templates with beautiful designs which you can easily customize and give your shape. Besides, you have an easy access to numerous plugins and widgets that make you able to add various functions in your website.
WordPress is the top CMS platform because it’s cost-effective. As mentioned earlier, it’s an open source system allowing you to make use of it for free. There are thousands of free WordPress themes and plugins by the enthusiastic geeks.Besides, you don’t necessarily need to hire developers, designers or programmers to build a website but you can do it all by yourself. So, you will save a bundle of money.
It is the most popular CMS system due to the responsive feature of it. These days, most of the web surfers prefer tablets, iPhones, and mobiles to desktops or laptops. You can have a wider access to audiences if your website is responsive-displaying your content good at all kinds of devices, either with small screen or large screen. On the other hand, it is SEO friendly. You can create a great website content with WordPress and can get higher traffic to your website. It is search engine optimized so that your website gets better rank over search engine results driving larger audience to your website. That ultimately helps you establish a brand in this competitive market and change the website visitors to the customers, subscribers. Finally, you make good money through it! So, I conclude that WordPress is the best CMS.
Budgeting For Your Business
What is a Budget?
A budget is a plan to:
- Ensure you have enough money for activities in the future.
- To control and monitor all the finances of the business, including its income and expenses.
- To enable information to be extracted so the business can make decisions as to direction and growth.
The budget enables the owner of the business to rely on accurate figures that would otherwise have been based around guesswork alone. At any time, the owner should not confuse a budget with a forecast. A forecast is a prediction of the future, whereas a budget is a planned outcome of the future that the business wants to achieve.
What is Business Budgeting?
Most of us do not really think much about it, but we are preparing a budget every time we estimate how much cash we are going to need for a particular purchase and how much money we will have left over at the end of the month after paying our bills. A budget is simply an estimate of what is going to happen in the future as far as our income and our expenditure is concerned.
Business Budgeting is a term often used to mean forward planning in a business. It has, of course, a wider meaning than planning because it also includes coordinating, managing and controlling. In simple language, a business budget is the financial plan of a future period in your business and represents a suggested way or plan of achieving a particular result. It is a means of expressing the goals of your business in financial and monetary terms.
Why Create a Budget?
A budget enhances the chance of success of your business because it estimates your future requirements and predicts a profit position, as well as outlines what your spending should be and how your cash flow should run. The budget is designed to highlight potential problems before they occur, so that you have time to make changes to prevent those problems either getting worse or occurring at all.
Many small business owners run their business totally without setting any budgets because they feel they can make profits even if they don’t budget. The fact, however, is that even if the small business is profitable, there is always the possibility that if they used budgets and ran the business closer to the plan of those budgets, their profitability could increase far more than what was achieved without the budgets.
Business Budget is a Financial Business Plan
The process of creating a budget should be simple if there are appropriate systems in place to extract accurate information. A budget is organised in the same way and format as a financial statement such as a revenue statement, or profit and loss, and usually covers a one year or 12 month period. At the end of that year, the estimated results of income and expenses as put down in the budget are compared to the actual performance of the business, as recorded in the financial statements. Budgeting, therefore, expresses the business plans of a business in financial language.
Types of Budgets
The whole budgeting process involves realistic forecasting, monitoring and planning. It requires estimates to be calculated, based on future events, taking into account the information available at the time.
There are many different types of budget.
These include the following budgets:
- A sales or revenue budget.
- A purchases budget.
- A stock or inventory budget.
- An expenses budget.
- A profit budget.
- A cash budget.
- Break-even budget.
- Capital funds budget.
Which Platform Is Better for Your Business – WordPress or SquareSpace?
Website building is no longer a tedious task. Tools like WordPress and Squarespace makes it very easy to build a website. 25 percent of the world’s entire website is built on WordPress which is an interesting number in itself. This 25% include around 1.2 billion websites in total. Squarespace has its fan following. Although it does not have as many features as WordPress yet because of its simple interface and better marketing options, it is popular among many users. Though, not billion but still several million developers use SquareSpace. Many surveys have been conducted to find which between two tools is the best regarding overall performance. Many of these surveys confuse the first time user instead of clarifying. That is why the few pros and cons of both the technologies are mentioned below:
WordPress Pros:- Community and Flexibility
As we know that majority of the users in the world uses WordPress compared to Squarespace, the community and online support are just great in this case. Starting from its initial versions such as 2.9 to its latest version 4.8 WordPress has never disappointed its users. Even today many of the users use the older version of WordPress because it was smaller in size and yet almost error free. Starting from the WordPress Codex to different Facebook groups are all filled up with enthusiastic developers and experts.
Learning new things about WordPress is very easy and interesting. This strong community network can help anyone anywhere. Anyone can get any level of advice from this strong community network and that too free of charge. Another best thing about WordPress is that the user doesn’t need to hover here and there to pay the hosting fees, the hosting fees can be paid on WordPress.com itself. Apart from this, there is a beginner guide available on WordPress for the first time developers and fees for such people is only 60$ / annum. This is just the starting fees it can increase in the upcoming years.
WordPress Cons:- Security and Complexity
One of the biggest question for the first time developers is that whether they should host their website using WordPress.com or they should go with the self-hosting. This is a common dilemma faced by every first time user. Majority of the user among the total 25% sites in the world uses the free hosting from WordPress.org. They have created a.org website which provides the best customization options as well as lower hosting fees. Here the biggest con is that the customization options that are provided by WordPress are a lot more complex than its rivals Wix and Weebly. Even the hosting fees for basic websites using these tools is very less compared to WordPress. Also, for WordPress site owners can it is vital to stay updated to the latest version. Otherwise, they might have to face security issues in the long run.
Squarespace Pros:- No Tech Skills Required
The best thing about Squarespace is that no prior coding knowledge is required to develop a website. Building websites using WordPress still needs some prior knowledge of computer science or programming. Whereas any newbie can develop Squarespace website. It provides a wide range of temples and functions which we can add to our website. The backend is very powerful, and it can handle every heavy template that is provided in its library. This can create one of the most beautiful website experience for the visitors. The templates of Squarespace are so popular that they are being used in Squarespace sites as well.
Squarespace Cons:- Cost and Ownership
The cheapest plan for a self-hosted WordPress starts from $5 per month whereas the basic plan of Squarespace starts from the $12 per month. This is even more than the double of WordPress. Though paying such a high amount to Squarespace, our website is not exactly in possession of them. Hence in any case if the website goes down for some reason, Squarespace does not own it and because of which our data will be lost. Apart from this, there is no migration option available in Squarespace so, whenever the user wants to migrate the site they have to start building their site from scratch.
Conclusion:
For the people who do not have any prior knowledge of programming and need to make a minimal static website with a very fewer chance of making the change in the website in future are suggested to use Squarespace instead of WordPress. Because it provides one of the simplest user interfaces with more default templates and functions. As there are very fewer users with such a requirement majority of them chooses WordPress to build the website.
For the people who want to make money out of their website in any form including affiliate marketing or by conversion of customers they choose WordPress to build a site because it is a little bit tough for the first time users, but it is going to be beneficial for the rest of the time until the user wants the website to shut down. It is one of the oldest website building and hosting tool so, the kind of trust WordPress has gained is second to none. Because of its reliability today many big news sites or business site where change is the only constant thing are still using WordPress. WordPress is only recommended for the people who want to build their platform and are into the long race.
