Web Hosting Features
Finding a Web hosting provider seems like a difficult job. You think you’ve found a provider, but then another one offers some Web hosting features a little different than the first provider. So you have to decide what to do. Many of the features you won’t even use. A Web host provider will add a lot of features to your package to make it enticing. Instead of talking about all the features, I will discuss which ones are important. If you have a simple website, you can combine these features with a cheap web hosting package and be okay. Below are the most important features.
1. Disk Space
One of the biggest concerns you may have is how much disk space(also disk storage or web space) you may need. It all depends on how your website is created. First, let me tell you that Web host providers will show you disk space they provide you in either GB(gigabyte) or MB(megabyte). 1 GB equals 1024 MBs. A website with text only can get by with about 20 megabytes. However, if you add graphics and videos, you will need more disk space. The more things you add to your website, the more disk space you will need.
2. Bandwidth
Bandwidth(or data transfer) is the amount of information your website can deliver to visitors that surf your site. When someone surfs your website or downloads anything from your site, they are using bandwidth. A Web hosting provider usually gives you a month to month supply of bandwidth. If you are planning on having a website with few visitors, then the minimum bandwidth allowed by your provider(between 1GB and 5GBs) should be enough.
Here is some information you need to know when you are calculating bandwidth:
1024 Byte = 1 Kilobyte (KB); 1024 Kilobyte(KB) = 1 Megabyte(MB) ; 1024 Megabyte = 1 Gigabyte(GB)
Note: Some Web host providers don’t calculate bytes in 1024’s. They instead use 1000 to make it easier. This is something to remember if your calculations are a little different than the providers. You should ask your provider if you want to know which number they use.
3. FTP
FTP(File Transfer Protocol) is a method of transferring files from one computer to another. This gives you the ability to upload your website to your Web hosting provider. In addition, it makes life easier because you can copy lots of files at one time.
4. Customer Service
Technical Support is very important. You should find a company that gives you 24/7 customer service. You may have some issues with your website that need to get taken care of right away. The longer the wait, the more potential visitors to your website you could be losing.
5. Email Services
You definitely want to have email access so you won’t have to give your personal email address to visitors of your website. You should get a few email addresses to use for different reasons.
6. Site Statistics
Site Statistics are important because you can keep track of how many people are visiting your website. Therefore, you can know how well your site is doing. In addition, you will be able to determine how much bandwidth is being used.
7. Reliability
If you find a cheap web hosting plan, it doesn’t mean you can’t rely on them. Furthermore, you should have a provider you can count on to keep your website up and running. Most web host can guarantee your site will be up and running 99.9% of the time. If you come across a web host that guarantees less uptime, I wouldn’t recommend you use their services.
Conclusion
These seven features, in my opinion, are features you should have for a basic website. Now if you are planning on doing more than putting basic information on your site, then you should look at other features that may pertain with what you are going to do. For example, if you’re going to run programs on your website, then you will need to look into the different types of scripts(PHP, CGI, PERL, SSI, etc….). Another example is if you are doing business online then you want to have security on your site like SSL. As I said earlier, there are a lot of features that come with your web host package, but most of them you won’t need. If you need more than the seven listed above, chances are you already know what you need because you will have built your website around those features. These seven are for a person who wants to put a basic website together, with information about their business. Now all you need to do is find an affordable web hosting provider to go with these features and you are on your way.
Sell or Exchange Your Old Stuff With a New One – Here’s How
Having a lot of clutter at your home? Why not clear out everything that is of no use and is just taking space in your closet? Be it a clothing, a mug, books, cars or manual labour, people are trading everything online. Swapping is a part of our day to day lives and this is in the natural behaviour of every human, traditionally with the friends and family offline. Similarly, the same thing is now accessible online with the help of a number of online barter sites.
Bartering is one of the oldest ways of trading when people used to exchange or swap their goods and services to get something for them. Earlier DVDs and CDs tended to be the prime candidates for this hoarding but the good news is that there are a handful of ways to swap unwanted and old goods these days. The same thing of swapping old stuff was always possible via channels of print media or trade-in deals in shops, but with the advent of internet marketing, swapping items online has driven an all-new sphere in this area.
Are you one of those who are new to this way of selling old and unwanted stuff? Here’s how you could get started:
- Be ruthless: The best time to have a big clear out is while moving or shifting your house. But why to wait for the right time to come when you have everything decided well in advance what to keep and what to get rid of out of your stuff. A large number of people have taken advantage of the digital services to get rid of old stuff in exchange for something new. This is a trend that is rapidly moving towards achieving pace in the coming time. There are probably some items that you’d like to hold on because you have sentimental value attached to that stuff. Wisely opt out for the stuff you want to sell and what you want to keep as the main motive of this act is to get rid of unwanted stuff as much as possible.
- Choose your own method: Once you have decided, what you want to sell out of old gear, mobile phones, antique stuff or other such stuff, you will have to work out how to go about a sale. There are few different sites that allow you do so. You can declutter your home and raise cash or the good of your use in return with the help of few websites that you can consider opting out as a medium and get to know the real value of your stuff before you quote the price yourself. Do some research before picking up the best avenue or website to proceed with swapping stuff either for money or for goods and services.
- Set a target: If you wish to declutter your closet against money, it is better to set targets you want to reach by selling your stuff. Ideally, bartering and swapping stuff involves the exchange of goods and services for goods and services. While there is a lot of swapping websites that allow you to exchange your old stuff both for money or for stuff you like.
There are a lot of people who have their homes cluttered with a lot of old and unused stuff, and for people like them, bartering is one of the best ways to raise money out of the leftover stuff.
An Introduction to the Magento E-Commerce Platform
Magento is an open source e-commerce platform. An e-commerce platform like Magento allows a business to setup a website selling products to customers online, while providing an administrative interface where the business can manage their products, customers, orders among other things.
Magento was first released in 2008 and since then it’s grown to become the most popular e-commerce platform today (30% market share in May 2015) and is now powering over 200,000 online stores.
Magento has a free Community Edition (CE), and a pay-per-year Enterprise Edition (EE), and in this post we will mainly discuss the Community Edition and where it stands out from other e-commerce platforms.
Hosted vs self-hosted
Some e-commerce platforms are hosted, that is, they are tied to the hosting of the company. Setting up an e-commerce site with them is alike to renting a service; your e-commerce site is tied to their system. This has an advantage in that it is very easy to set up and get started, but the downside is that you don’t truly own your own site and become reliant on the provider.
Magento, on the other hand, is self-hosted, which means have your own copy of the site. The downside is that it is up to you (or your developer) to find a hosting provider to set up the platform on. The advantage though is that you completely own the site, can do any modifications you wish, and can move it to another hosting provider at any time.
Internationalization
Features for international support is built right into the platform. Support for multiple languages, multiple currencies, tax configuration and VAT are a standard part of the system and easily set up and configured from the administration panel.
Theming & Multiple Stores
Magento allows the owner to switch the theme (look) of the site without changing any functionality. Multiple “front stores”, which can be switched between by the customer and is often used to provide different language versions of the site, is built right into the platform.
A powerful feature of Magento is that it can run several websites outwards while sharing the same products and customers among the websites, all managed from the same administration interface.
Open Source
Magento itself is an open source platform, built upon open source frameworks and programming languages. This gives it the benefits of outside scrutiny into the source with the result of improved design and security, and at the same time making it more accessible for outside developers.
Customization
Because of its flexible modular architecture at its core, Magento was built to be extended. In fact, much of the core functionality of Magento are module extensions themselves built by the Magento team. This allows for an astonishing level of customization, even allowing modification of the core functionality. This level of extendability and customization sets Magento apart from other e-commerce platforms and is one of the biggest reasons for its success.
Third party extensions
Extensions allow the developer or business owner to add specific functionality to the store that is not a standard part of the platform, without having to develop that feature themselves, often saving time and money.
Magento has thousands of third party extensions, more than any other e-commerce platform, some which are free and some which are paid for.
As mentioned earlier, because of Magento’s modular architecture, extensions can modify any part of the platform allowing features that change it at its core, making extensions possible such as Reward Points that adds reward points to customer when buying products which can then be used for discounts at checkout.
Other features
Other features Magento comes built in with includes a very powerful and extremely flexible promotion and discount rule system, multiple front & store support (mentioned earlier), configurable dynamic product attribute system, sales and order tracking system, excel import and export of products, a Content Management System (CMS), newsletters and many more.
Costs
Magento requires a decent hosting server to run well; this is a consequence of Magento’s feature rich and extendable architecture. Shared hosting is not recommended, so there may be extra cost involved in setting up a dedicated server.
As mentioned earlier, the community edition which we have discussed so far is free and comes with more features than any other e-commerce platform. In the case of a site that does not require many additional features, this option can be very affordable.
Where it can become costly is when features outside of Magento’s standard palette is required because of the time and skill required to develop them. Third-party extensions are often used to extend Magento and common price range is 50 – 200 USD per extension. Compared with developing the functionality yourself this is often a great cost saving.
Magento Enterprise Edition
A quick word on Magento Enterprise Edition. This is the non-free edition of Magento, costing around 15,000 USD per year. Most suitable for very large clients, it offers additional features such as increased security, performance, functionality such as in-store credit, gift cards, ERP integration, among many others. Finally, with Enterprise Edition you get access to full around the clock professional support from Magento through phone and email.
Summary
Magento offers a complete e-commerce platform solution. The free community edition is more than powerful enough for small to medium sized businesses, and often for large businesses as well. Where the standard features are not enough, it offers third-party extensions to expand the already feature rich platform, and Magento’s modular architecture allows skilled developers to extend and customize the platform to the business’s needs.
As Magento is currently the most powerful and popular e-commerce platform and is still growing and being developed according to the best industry standards, as well as having a growing third-party extension market, we can be certain to have a secure, up to date and well-supported platform for years or even decades to come.
Police Motorcycle Auctions – Steps to Buy a Seized Bike Now
Everybody likes to save money when they make a major purchase such as a used ATV or a powersports bike. This is especially true in this period of economic crisis.
There are many normal auction houses which allow potential motorcycle purchasers to make significant saving, yet arguably the safest way to buy a bike is to visit one of the popular police motorcycle auctions.
Over the last decade it has been increasingly common to find the police selling off all sorts of goods, sometimes at rock bottom prices, purchasing a motorcycle from a police auction is possibly the best way to procure the bike you want at a bargain price.
Officers sell motorcycles for many reasons. Usually these bikes have been stolen and then recovered, or the motorcycles were just seized by the government. Although in this situation the bike will usually be purchased without a number plate or documentation, the new owner will need to re-register the bike.
Some police motorcycle auctions will have already taken care of the paperwork, meaning the bike is ready to put back on the road. Often officers will have exotic items like all terrain vehicles, which they have been seized and confiscated from a criminal or criminal group, and are unable to track down the original owner.
In this case the government will keep the item for a set period of time, to allow the original owner to come forward and claim it, after a certain time the bike will be put up for sale.
Lastly, the police motorcycle auctions will occasionally sell off used equipment, including bikes, these will have all of the branding and special equipment removed before they are put up for auction. These can be exceptionally good purchases if you are lucky enough to find one.
As mentioned in the previous section, purchasing and ex-police bike from a can be an excellent way to procure an exceptional bike at a great price.
Officers have a policy of decommissioning vehicles within 3 years of purchase and during their lifecycle they are maintained impeccably. During the time that they are used by the government they are seldom driven aggressively, and when they are it is in the hands of a very experienced and highly trained rider.
Therefore, almost every bike will be in superb mechanical condition when it comes up for auction. We also need to consider the fact that some local forces order their motorcycles with factory modifications already installed.
These come in the form of increased engine performance, better braking systems, improved suspension and suchlike, finding one of these bikes at auction is something of a gold mine, you can avail yourself of a factory modified bike at the fraction of the cost of purchasing one from the manufacturer.
Police motorcycle auctions are fairly safe when it comes to risks involved. That being said, it is still important that you check out any bike you intend to bid upon before the auction starts.
You will have no worry over the actual financial transaction involved in buying a bike from a police auction, although you will still need to make sure your choice of bike is suitable and in good order.
