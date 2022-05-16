Finance
What Are Actionable Tricks to Hire an ECommerce Developer in Budget?
Businesses are quickly moving online rather than sticking with the offline market. The reason behind it is, they experience the change; buyers find shopping stuff online way more convenient than visiting stores one after one. It also spikes the need to Hire Shopify Developer India for creating an online store.
If you’re also finding a good team of Shopify Developer in India, you should know why, when, and how it is important to hire an eCommerce developer.
No need to worry as we are here with some rock-solid ideas that will actually work whenever you need a helping hand to launch your online business.
So, let’s move ahead.
Shopify is definitely one of the most preferred eCommerce CMS platforms. It offers everything that a merchant wants to sell online and entices customers using various marketing tactics. However, the procedure of online marketing and business is quite tough to practice in a real life. There are lots of factors that any business person needs to consider such as evaluating the market trends, handle inventory, manage products, apply smart marketing plans, ensure shipping and return policies, and many more.
If this is your very first web store or you are completely blank about the online market, you should seek the best Shopify developer team around you.
Once you hire a Shopify developer, you will get enough time to focus on other important tasks of the company. Make sure that the Shopify developer that you are going to hire should have enough knowledge, experience, and skill in PHP, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, website hosting, API integration, and usage of version control.
Apart from these all requirements, there are some of the most important factors that you need to consider before hiring any Shopify developer which we’ve mentioned below.
- Include unique and innovative ideas
- Detailed portfolio
- Good communication skill
- Trustable testimonials
- Maintenance and support plan after development
Along with these aspects, one must have a few technical skills such as,
- JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Bootstrap
- Third-party API integrations
- Hosting and deployment
- Version control
- Programming languages such as Laravel, CodeIgniter, NodeJS, and ExpressJS
- Project management tools such as Jira, Trello, Asana, and Slack
More than that, a full-stack Shopify developer should have a few qualities,
- Experience working with frameworks such as NodeJS and Django
- Experts in Mongo DB and MySQL
- Can handle media queries and deal with single-page applications
- Understanding of hybrid mobile app development
- Can have a built-in multitasking skill
Above all are the most important aspects that you need to seek into any Shopify developer before you hire them.
Wind up,
If you are extremely stressed about which platform could be perfect for your eCommerce store as you do have not enough technical awareness, then Shopify is a safe platform you should rely upon. The only challenging part is to Hire Shopify Developer India, but if an individual fits into all of the above criteria then you can work with him or her.
What is SEO Article Writing? – SEO Copywriting Explained
Many freelancers have questions about what is SEO; what is SEO copywriting; what is SEO writing. This article explains – in detail – what this is. And, how to make money from it as a freelance writer.
What is SEO?
SEO is an acronym for the phrase “search engine optimization.” Search engine optimization is all about doing specific things to your website to drive more traffic to it so that you can increase online sales – and traffic.
What are some of these “things?”
There are many, but here we will discuss what it is as it applies to freelance writers. And, this means writing text in a certain way so that web surfers (ie, internet users) can land on a particular site.
What is SEO As It Relates to Freelance Writers?
What freelance writers need to be concerned with is keywords. What are keywords? Keywords are the words and phrases that web surfers type in when they search for things online.
For example, let’s say you were interested in starting a foreclosure cleanup business. You may not know anything about it other than foreclosures are hot in the news right now and you are interested in starting this kind of company.
So, you log onto your favorite search engine, (eg, Google, Yahoo! MSN, etc.) and type in the keywords “foreclosure cleaning business” or “foreclosure cleaning” or “foreclosure cleanup” or some other relevant keyword phrase.
Note: When you type words into a search engine to find something on the internet, the words you type in are called a keyword (one word) or a keyword phrase (two or more words with commas in between).
How Businesses Get to the Top of Search Engine Results
When you type in these words and hit “ENTER”, a bunch of sites pop up and you start to surf (ie, click on the results) and start investigating the sites to see if they have the information you need.
The sites that pop up are the results that search engines like Google, Yahoo, MSN, et al think are the most relevant to the keyword phrase (aka search phrase) you typed in. Companies pay a lot of money to be among the first two or three pages in the results that search engines return.
Why SEO Copywriters are So In Demand and How They Make Their Money
One of the ways they get to pop up in the first two or three pages of results is to have relevant text that contains the proper keyword phrases. And, this is where you as an SEO copywriter can make a lot of money. You write the text that their site needs to pop up high in search engine results.
Many times, companies will simply give you a bunch of keyword phrases and let you write what you want — as long as it’s a certain length (usually 300-500 words).
There are many freelance writers – hundreds of thousands, if not a few million. BUT, only a tiny minority know what SEO is and how to write this type of copy. And, this is why they’re so in demand.
SEO copywriters have an in-demand skill. And, as more and more companies move larger portions of their advertising budgets to internet marketing, there is an even greater demand for their skills.
In the SearcheEngineWatch article, The SEO Copywriter: Wordsmithing the Web, William Flaiz, underscores the importance of an SEO copywriter. He writes:
“The role of the agency SEO copywriter is unique because…. Suddenly, the writer must optimize press releases, craft articles for social news, monitor social network communications, and develop wiki content…. a strong SEO copywriter is adaptable and capable of internalizing a lot of new information extremely quickly. These unique individuals have fast become the backbone of many SEO engagements. If content is king, then they [SEO copywriters] are the kingmakers.”
And this is why SEO copywriters can charge a premium for their services. If you’re looking for a way to start or maximize your income as an online freelance writer, then SEO copywriting is they way to go.
ACN Downline Report – Read This Before You Purchase Any ACN Downline Report
Considering purchasing an ACN downline report for your ACN business? Before you go and shell out any money, you need to read the following information before you make any decision.
Perhaps you have run out of your warm market list and are looking for outside resources to add more ACN reps to your business. And maybe you have been told the following about why you should buy ACN leads.
- These leads are people who have MLM experience and want what you have
- All you need to do is train them
- Sign them up and you do not have to do anything more except watch your downline grow
- These people have experience so they will likely be interested when you call them
There may be a few people who truly are interested if you utilize a downline report. The problem is however, that the majority of these leads turn into dead ends. Many of the people on this list are no longer interested, have changed their phone numbers and some of the phone numbers were never legitimate phone numbers to begin with. The other problem is that these numbers come from lists that are really old, which in of itself possess a big problem.
So what is the answer then if a list is not the answer to your desire to add more reps? Great question. The answer is in a network marketing education program that is guaranteed for success. Utilizing an MLM training program will make all the difference to your business because you have access to live conference calls and live personal mentoring, in essence walking you through each strategy you need to launch your business.
No longer are the days of chasing your friends and family a good idea to grow your MLM business. There is a better and more effective way and it comes in the form of good old fashioned education.
Reputation Management: To Build, Engage, or Bury?
There is a good chance that, at some point, reputation management for your company will become a necessity. The following are a few of the aspects to consider and implement.
Build – The best reputation management technique available is to build your presence on the search engines prior to the arrival of negative content. Much akin to building a fortress prior to attack instead of during one, this practice goes beyond the objectives of typical search engine optimization toward multiple listings in the top thirty rankings (first three pages) on the search engines. The reasons are two-fold; the first that by seeding the search engine results pages with brand building content you can build trust and familiarity with your potential customers. The second is that this same practice will make it much more difficult for negative content to work its way up to rankings high enough to be seen by people searching for your company. Additionally, while it’s true that one negative comment can cause a lot of problems, having it outnumbered by a multiple of positive ones will likely lessen its impact.
Engage – Whether online chatter takes place on blogs, in a forum, or on a social media site you’ll want to be able to participate in those conversations, especially should the tone be negative. To that end, monitoring what is being said about your company will allow you or your reputation management company to engage at an early stage of the ensuing thread. Whether it’s a misperception, a rumor, or a legitimate beef about something your company did or didn’t do, telling your side of the story as soon as possible is a must. If the complaint or review is legitimate, taking accountability and laying out how your company plans to deal with the issue will let people reading the thread know that you’re listening and respectful of input. Either way, participating in conversation allows for the best representation possible.
Bury – Unlike the days of traditional media where a story would lose its legs and drift out of the public’s consciousness, a story on the internet will hang around for the ages. If there is truth to the story, engagement in managing the story will likely prove to be the most efficient use of time and resources. On the other hand, if your company is being attacked for the purpose of revenge or a competitor trying to gain advantage, an online reputation management strategy of burying the associated negative content will be the best method for minimizing damage. As mentioned previously, pro-active reputation management can make the make the job easier by limiting the amount of negative content that makes it to the front pages of the search engines. Still, clearing whatever does come up becomes priority one. The creation of blogs, websites, articles, and press releases followed by search engine optimization and marketing is the normal course of business for pushing content away from the front pages of the search engines. The time it takes for a successful campaign is totally dependent on competition for the space and the veracity of the attack.
The importance of building and maintaining your positive reputation requires a serious commitment of time and skill to make sure that it’s done properly. Outsourcing these tasks to an experienced reputation management company is often the best option in terms of 24/7 monitoring, response times, and tactical implementation. Reputation Management LLC has been protecting companies since 2001.
