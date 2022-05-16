What Are the Benefits of a POS System?

Once you have your own target market and knowing their needs and wants, the next question is where and how to find relevant affiliate products to promote to them so that you can make money? This is what I am going to talk about in this article.

1. ClickBank

The first place you can head down is what most gurus have been preaching to their students.

For your information, ClickBank is among the largest online marketplace in selling digital and information products as in the form of e-books, video tutorials, software and website templates be it HTML or WordPress.

They range anything from Arts and Entertainment, Business and Investing, Health and Fitness to Self Help etc.

Registering for ClickBank is free and easy.

However in order to earn your first commissions, you need to generate at least 5 sales at the time of me writing this before given the option to receive checks delivered to your home or direct deposits into your bank account.

2. Paydotcom

Originally founded by established online marketer Mike Filsaime and now taken over by another called Shawn Casey, this is where I got started in making my first commissions.

it is very much like ClickBank as in promoting information courses.

Once you made commissions, you will get paid via PayPal that you can withdraw and deposit into your bank account.

3. Amazon

The second affiliate marketplace is Amazon which is well-known globally.

In contrast to ClickBank, they sold mainly physical products as in things people like you and me buy everyday from shops and stores.

Such as wine, video games, home appliances, electronics, clothing and accessories just to name a few.

To get paid, you need to make at least $100 in commissions before they send the check to your house. Though they have direct bank deposit as well, that option is only available to US residents currently.

The only disadvantage is that they pay only 4% for a start. But once you helped them make more sales, they will increase that rate eventually.

4. Market Health

Market Health is another affiliate network that touches mainly on beauty and healthcare products for men and women.

Here you have the option to get paid for every sale or lead you generated for them.

Once you are registered and get approved as an affiliate, they will issue you an ATM card that you can withdraw money from your local bank once you made commissions.

5. More Niche

More Niche is a direct competitor to Market Health.

The only difference is that they not only provide you with the tools and resources as in graphics, landing page templates, articles, free reports and ads, they also provide you with an affiliate manager who will guide you through if you are new to this whole internet marketing game.

Here you also have the option to receive checks, direct deposits or payment through PayPal.

These are the 5 main places I channelled my efforts on for the last 5 years.

You may also do your due diligence in finding others simply by typing your niche followed by affiliate networks in Google