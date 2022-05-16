Finance
What Is Digital Marketing – An Overview of Digital Marketing
Digital marketing is a term for the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium.
At a high level, digital marketing refers to advertising delivered through digital channels such as search engines, websites, social media, email, and mobile apps.
Digital marketing, the promotion of products or brands via one or more forms of electronic media, differs from traditional marketing. It uses channels and methods that enable an organisation to analyse marketing campaigns and understand what is working and what isn’t typically in real time.
Why is digital marketing important?
Digital media is so pervasive that consumers have access to information any time and any place they want it. Gone are the days when the news people got about your products or services came from your ‘internal office cabin’ and consisted of only what you wanted the public to learn. Digital media is an ever-growing source of visual content, entertainment, news, shopping and social interaction. Consumers are now exposed not just to what you speak about your brand, but what the media, friends, relatives, peers, etc., are saying as well, and more importantly, the consumers are more likely to believe their peers, than you. People want brands they can trust, companies that understand them, communications that are personalised and relevant, and offers to their needs and preferences, and this is exactly what Digital Marketing can enable for you.
How does digital marketing help a brand grow?
It levels the online playing field.
It enables online discovery of your brand.
It facilitates interaction with targeted audiences.
It builds brand reputation.
More cost-effective than traditional marketing.
It helps generate better revenues.
It helps provide better ROI (return on investment) on your marketing investments.
By this we can target exact audiences or customers as per user requirement.
We can know data of customers performances.
we can target as per user requirement.
By this we can do lead generation also.
The major difference between tradional marketing and digital marketing is we find how many customers are coming and what they are doing in that particular phase.
CRM Software Small Business
The marketplace arrival of CRM software for small business has been transforming front and back office customer relationship management capabilities for the small and mid-sized sector over the course of the past six years. CRM software for small business is undergoing a rapid series of innovations and product evolutions, increasing in affordability and reliability while simultaneously expanding in capabilities. If you own or manage technology infrastructures for any firm with a heavy reliance on direct customer contact, there’s never been a better time to investigate the possibility of CRM for small business modules and applications. Consider the ways that integrated business solutions have raised productivity for smaller markets by improving back office functions like accounting, human resource management, and payroll. CRM applications can move your business forward just as fast if you choose the right modules that offer everything you need without breaking your budget.
When you’re ready to begin your investigation of CRM software for small business management, you’ll want to begin by conducting a thorough diagnostic evaluation of your current customer relationship workflows and data gathering systems. Examine your tasks management functions and interview your employees to find out where your current system strengths and weaknesses lie. When you’ve completed your comprehensive needs assessment, you can move forward by investigating product reviews and viewing online product and service demonstrations. You can also talk to representatives of various providers and developers who can help you gain a better understanding of what their CRM modules can do for you. But before you begin any of these processes, it’s a good idea to have full understanding of what CRM software is and how it can help your small business survive and thrive during challenging business climates.
Customer relationship management software is designed to provide customers with direct access to a company twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week via portals established over the internet. Customers can use your CRM system to place, change and cancel orders, review product information, and find contact information that can connect them to customer service representatives during business hours. Customers can also use the CRM system to find answers to frequently asked questions and leave comments, praise or complaints. The benefits of a well-chosen CRM system for your company’s bottom line are twofold. First, the right CRM applications can serve a vital front office function, improving customer satisfaction, reducing frustration, and encouraging impulse purchases and repeat business.
But the back office functions of a good CRM system may offer even more extensive benefits. Each time customers interact with your CRM software module, they leave behind volumes of data. This information may include voluntary demographic data or documented comments about products and services. All of this information and additional data about shopping behavior and buying decisions can be gathered, aggregated and used by different departments to focus their marketing, sales, customer service or product development efforts. The data gathered by a CRM system can be used to prioritize leads, sharpen marketing campaigns, influence new product ideas, and help customer service representatives deal with common questions and concerns.
The Nutraceutical Marketing Gold Rush – Or How To Find Happy Customers for Life
The 80/20 rule is really a 90/10 rule for nutraceuticals. Moreover, the majority of the “10” are repeat buyers
Yet surprisingly, more than 2 out of 3 companies have no effective strategy for keeping hard-earned customers.
It’s a shame, too, since it’s pretty simple to ensure buyers keep coming back. It takes just a few easy steps.
STATISTICS DON’T TELL EVERYTHING
Scads of marketing surveys cite the value of repeat customers. Such as, it’s 5 times harder to get a new customer than to keep a current one.
Descriptive statistics like that are nice, if a bit superficial.
Seeing what it takes to keep repeat customers is much more informative.
As an example, one supplement company that I worked with really hit the mark on customer retention. The main product line was probiotic supplements.
Every three months they sent a magalog to every buying customer.
The 15-page document included stories by other customers about how they had solved various issues with their gut health. It was 4-color, with lots of images of happy people.
It also had endorsements by a research scientist – i.e., me. Plus photos of me in a white lab coat and tie.
The document was sprinkled with plenty of persuasive language. It focused on key emotional hot buttons to spur buying action.
It read like a good novel that’s hard to put down. In other words, people read it all the way to the order page.
The order form made the buying process as simple as possible. And it offered options for better prices with multiple-bottle purchases.
The final piece of the magalog strategy was the ease of contact with the company. The target age group was primarily seniors. They were prone to phone calls to speak with an actual human being at the company.
Overall, what this marketing strategy did was create the feeling of a human-to-human connection with every customer.
It didn’t just make sure customers were satisfied. It focused on making customers happy.
As a result, over about a 10-year period the company’s valuation grew from around $6 million to more than $20 million.
While the marketing copy in this case was a magalog, the main point was to make customers so happy they’d keep coming back.
It sure worked for my own customers, too.
At one time I owned a brick-and-mortar retail nutrition store.
That’s where I created a weight loss program with an emphasis on customer appreciation.
The few simple steps I took to ensure their happiness with me did wonders for keeping customers coming back.
In fact, it’s still working online, more than a decade after closing the physical location.
THE CORE PRINCIPLE
The one thing that keeps customers coming back is this: A human connection.
That’s it.
All businesses rely on human customers. Connecting with them is the foundation of effective marketing.
It’s the bedrock for customers to get to know you, to like you, and to trust you.
People concerned with good health are especially responsive to the human connection. It plays to one of the most persuasive emotions in wellness marketing – hope.
In bygone days, brick-and-mortar nutrition stores relied on compassionate salespeople. They could provide wellness solutions in a caring manner, face-to-face.
The need for this seemingly old-time human connection hasn’t disappeared.
Customer loyalty still depends on fulfilling that need.
It’s just that, these days, digital marketing often fails to provide it.
Customers have little or no access to salespeople. Online contact forms go to impersonal email addresses such as “[email protected]” Toll-free numbers only reach outsourced call centers in foreign countries. Marketing materials typically amount to fear-based browbeating.
In spite of all that, digital marketing can do a lot more than generate faceless leads. When done right, it can establish and maintain customer loyalty based on the human connection.
How so?
We can boil down the process into three key parts.
THREE SIMPLE STEPS
1) First and foremost, create channels for person-to-person interactions.
Live conversations over the phone and personalized emails are unbeatable here.
Use these connections to ask customers what they want. Their answers to open-ended questions will give you a treasure trove of insights for future communications with them.
This gives you a solid foundation for acknowledging their concerns in a way that helps them feel significant.
Seeking significance is an overwhelming driver of human behavior.
Ultimately, listening to your customers will tell you exactly how they want you to market to them.
2) Once you know what customers want, explain why you have their solutions.
The human connection you establish in Step 1 will build their trust in you.
They’ll listen more carefully and be more likely to buy from you, over and over.
3) Create a customer appreciation program for following up after each and every purchase.
Many companies use Survey Monkey or other services for garnering customer feedback. That’s where the process usually stops.
You can really distinguish your company by actually following up to survey responders with thank you notes, acknowledgements of their value to you, and giveaways.
Adhere to the old adage that the big money is in the follow-up.
Taking these steps are certain to keep your customers happy.
And happy customers will continue to be the foundation of a healthy bottom line.
HOW CAN I HELP?
I’m an experienced freelance writer for the alternative health niche, a published research scientist, and a 30-year university professor.
I capitalize on my experience for writing persuasive marketing content that increases sales for alternative health businesses.
My work epitomizes the use of key emotional triggers that people identify with.
The content I create attracts new customers and makes sure they stay.
Would you like to take advantage of what I can do? Let’s talk.
VoIP Billing Software
VoIP is an acronym for Voice over IP (Internet Protocol), or in more common terms, phone service over the Internet. Basically, it’s a set of common Internet standards that allows a user’s voice to be converted into small packs of digital data which can then be sent over computer networks. At the receiving end, VoIP computers reassemble the data packets back into a conventional audio signal that can be heard just as if on a regular telephone line. This is an online scheme that has been bubbling around the Internet community for the past few years. A major advantage of VoIP is that it avoids the tolls charged by ordinary telephone services.
There is VoIP billing software also that handles billing and other processes. This software can be used by all kinds of businesses. It helps in keeping track of customers, the bills to be sent to them and other such details through a protocol. This software has features like broadband phone, PC to phone, wholesale (termination), traffic exchange, international callback and prepaid calling cards that meet your VOIP business needs.
VoIP billing is tightly integrated with popular gateways, gatekeepers, proxies and soft switches from vendors like Quintum, Cisco, Sylantro, Veraz, Nextone, IPtel, Mera, and other compliant devices. Most telephony billing systems currently used today are based on non-IP standards, making them not equipped to handle or accurately bill for IP services; hence, VoIP billing rose to prominence. The reasons why most of the service providers and enterprises chose the VoIP billing software to expand their business is that it integrates the core functions like authentication, authorization, and accounting with vital functions that facilitate the effective management of all billing-related processes, like customers, services, finance, service distribution, reporting, traffic partners, and user rights.
VoIP billing software allows service providers and enterprises to expand their business by including cost-effective VoIP services in their offerings. It also enables the pre-paid or post-paid billing options for call usage and provides the ability to offer flexible call plans.
