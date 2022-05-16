Finance
What is SEO Article Writing? – SEO Copywriting Explained
Many freelancers have questions about what is SEO; what is SEO copywriting; what is SEO writing. This article explains – in detail – what this is. And, how to make money from it as a freelance writer.
What is SEO?
SEO is an acronym for the phrase “search engine optimization.” Search engine optimization is all about doing specific things to your website to drive more traffic to it so that you can increase online sales – and traffic.
What are some of these “things?”
There are many, but here we will discuss what it is as it applies to freelance writers. And, this means writing text in a certain way so that web surfers (ie, internet users) can land on a particular site.
What is SEO As It Relates to Freelance Writers?
What freelance writers need to be concerned with is keywords. What are keywords? Keywords are the words and phrases that web surfers type in when they search for things online.
For example, let’s say you were interested in starting a foreclosure cleanup business. You may not know anything about it other than foreclosures are hot in the news right now and you are interested in starting this kind of company.
So, you log onto your favorite search engine, (eg, Google, Yahoo! MSN, etc.) and type in the keywords “foreclosure cleaning business” or “foreclosure cleaning” or “foreclosure cleanup” or some other relevant keyword phrase.
Note: When you type words into a search engine to find something on the internet, the words you type in are called a keyword (one word) or a keyword phrase (two or more words with commas in between).
How Businesses Get to the Top of Search Engine Results
When you type in these words and hit “ENTER”, a bunch of sites pop up and you start to surf (ie, click on the results) and start investigating the sites to see if they have the information you need.
The sites that pop up are the results that search engines like Google, Yahoo, MSN, et al think are the most relevant to the keyword phrase (aka search phrase) you typed in. Companies pay a lot of money to be among the first two or three pages in the results that search engines return.
Why SEO Copywriters are So In Demand and How They Make Their Money
One of the ways they get to pop up in the first two or three pages of results is to have relevant text that contains the proper keyword phrases. And, this is where you as an SEO copywriter can make a lot of money. You write the text that their site needs to pop up high in search engine results.
Many times, companies will simply give you a bunch of keyword phrases and let you write what you want — as long as it’s a certain length (usually 300-500 words).
There are many freelance writers – hundreds of thousands, if not a few million. BUT, only a tiny minority know what SEO is and how to write this type of copy. And, this is why they’re so in demand.
SEO copywriters have an in-demand skill. And, as more and more companies move larger portions of their advertising budgets to internet marketing, there is an even greater demand for their skills.
In the SearcheEngineWatch article, The SEO Copywriter: Wordsmithing the Web, William Flaiz, underscores the importance of an SEO copywriter. He writes:
“The role of the agency SEO copywriter is unique because…. Suddenly, the writer must optimize press releases, craft articles for social news, monitor social network communications, and develop wiki content…. a strong SEO copywriter is adaptable and capable of internalizing a lot of new information extremely quickly. These unique individuals have fast become the backbone of many SEO engagements. If content is king, then they [SEO copywriters] are the kingmakers.”
And this is why SEO copywriters can charge a premium for their services. If you’re looking for a way to start or maximize your income as an online freelance writer, then SEO copywriting is they way to go.
ACN Downline Report – Read This Before You Purchase Any ACN Downline Report
Considering purchasing an ACN downline report for your ACN business? Before you go and shell out any money, you need to read the following information before you make any decision.
Perhaps you have run out of your warm market list and are looking for outside resources to add more ACN reps to your business. And maybe you have been told the following about why you should buy ACN leads.
- These leads are people who have MLM experience and want what you have
- All you need to do is train them
- Sign them up and you do not have to do anything more except watch your downline grow
- These people have experience so they will likely be interested when you call them
There may be a few people who truly are interested if you utilize a downline report. The problem is however, that the majority of these leads turn into dead ends. Many of the people on this list are no longer interested, have changed their phone numbers and some of the phone numbers were never legitimate phone numbers to begin with. The other problem is that these numbers come from lists that are really old, which in of itself possess a big problem.
So what is the answer then if a list is not the answer to your desire to add more reps? Great question. The answer is in a network marketing education program that is guaranteed for success. Utilizing an MLM training program will make all the difference to your business because you have access to live conference calls and live personal mentoring, in essence walking you through each strategy you need to launch your business.
No longer are the days of chasing your friends and family a good idea to grow your MLM business. There is a better and more effective way and it comes in the form of good old fashioned education.
Reputation Management: To Build, Engage, or Bury?
There is a good chance that, at some point, reputation management for your company will become a necessity. The following are a few of the aspects to consider and implement.
Build – The best reputation management technique available is to build your presence on the search engines prior to the arrival of negative content. Much akin to building a fortress prior to attack instead of during one, this practice goes beyond the objectives of typical search engine optimization toward multiple listings in the top thirty rankings (first three pages) on the search engines. The reasons are two-fold; the first that by seeding the search engine results pages with brand building content you can build trust and familiarity with your potential customers. The second is that this same practice will make it much more difficult for negative content to work its way up to rankings high enough to be seen by people searching for your company. Additionally, while it’s true that one negative comment can cause a lot of problems, having it outnumbered by a multiple of positive ones will likely lessen its impact.
Engage – Whether online chatter takes place on blogs, in a forum, or on a social media site you’ll want to be able to participate in those conversations, especially should the tone be negative. To that end, monitoring what is being said about your company will allow you or your reputation management company to engage at an early stage of the ensuing thread. Whether it’s a misperception, a rumor, or a legitimate beef about something your company did or didn’t do, telling your side of the story as soon as possible is a must. If the complaint or review is legitimate, taking accountability and laying out how your company plans to deal with the issue will let people reading the thread know that you’re listening and respectful of input. Either way, participating in conversation allows for the best representation possible.
Bury – Unlike the days of traditional media where a story would lose its legs and drift out of the public’s consciousness, a story on the internet will hang around for the ages. If there is truth to the story, engagement in managing the story will likely prove to be the most efficient use of time and resources. On the other hand, if your company is being attacked for the purpose of revenge or a competitor trying to gain advantage, an online reputation management strategy of burying the associated negative content will be the best method for minimizing damage. As mentioned previously, pro-active reputation management can make the make the job easier by limiting the amount of negative content that makes it to the front pages of the search engines. Still, clearing whatever does come up becomes priority one. The creation of blogs, websites, articles, and press releases followed by search engine optimization and marketing is the normal course of business for pushing content away from the front pages of the search engines. The time it takes for a successful campaign is totally dependent on competition for the space and the veracity of the attack.
The importance of building and maintaining your positive reputation requires a serious commitment of time and skill to make sure that it’s done properly. Outsourcing these tasks to an experienced reputation management company is often the best option in terms of 24/7 monitoring, response times, and tactical implementation. Reputation Management LLC has been protecting companies since 2001.
Where to Sell Hot Dogs – Good Hot Dog Cart Locations
One of the key factors that will determine whether you are a success or a failure in the hot dog business is your ability to identify and secure great locations.
Some spots are so good that you can pretty much milk them with a full time stand all day and every day. Other locations can have serious downtime hours where business is dead, yet have certain times when you can really clean up. For some spots it is all about timing.
Let’s take a more in depth look at typical places where you can sell hot dogs, how to find these spots and some of the factors that make one place better than another.
Here are some tips on finding the best hot dog cart locations.
Positioning Close to a Crowd
When deciding where to sell hot dogs you must first observe traffic flows at that specific spot throughout a typical day to get a good idea of the volume and potential. The best places are often close to where people live, work, study or pass by on a frequent basis. Position yourself close to a hungry crowd and you can’t go wrong.
A hot dog is a common fast food item that is especially sought after by busy people. You are looking for people who are in a rush and not wanting to waste time sitting down in a restaurant to have a meal.
Locations and Timing
During the day you can position your cart close to office blocks, shopping centers, educational institutions or transportation hubs. At night there is a good trade to be done outside bars and clubs or large factories that have a night shift.
Some locations may only be good for a few hours a day. You may find that you can maximize your profits by moving around, if you have a permit that allows you to do so. Keep accurate records of your hot dog sales in various locations and you will soon learn where you should be and when you should be there.
Don’t forget the habitual nature of humans. Once they come to rely on you being in a certain spot at a certain time they will be let down if they find that you are not there. Remember that your customers have schedules too. If your hot dogs can become part of a customers schedule then you have got yourself a regular customer that will be worth a lot to you in the long term.
Competition
While you should not necessarily be scared of spots that are already being worked by other food vendors, you should still take this factor into account. Healthy competition could mean that the area offers excellent potential and you can jump in and get your share of the pie. A spot without competition could be a goldmine or there could be some very good reasons why other vendors have not had success there.
Foot Traffic or Vehicle Traffic
Hot dog stands on the East coast are typically located in densely populated urban areas and sell mainly to pedestrians. Foot traffic is usually easier to sell to. However in the South and West of the US, some hot dog vendors run roadside stands that appeal to passing motorists. If people see your sign, have enough time to slow down and a place to park then you can do really well on a busy stretch of highway.
Locations Need Time to Develop
While you will get a feel for a locations potential after you spend a few days working it, it is hard to make a judgment after such a short time period. It may take local people several weeks or even months to discover your cart and try your hot dogs.
After some time you will build rapport with people in the area and get some customers that come to you on a regular basis. So don’t give up on a spot after just a few days. Unless things are looking really bad you should give a location at least a month to reveal its potential to you.
Selling Hot Dogs at Events and Festivals
One excellent opportunity for a hot dog stand owner is to gain the right to run a concession stand at a fair, concert, show or other kind of event. If such an event is going to be attended by a large number of people then you should be able to do quite well if you know how to run a stand efficiently.
Once you make the right connections and learn how to get access to these gigs you can literally write your own paycheck. Many hot dog vendors work at such events for only four or five days a month yet earn as much as those who are working in permanent locations.
As a hot dog cart business owner you must always have your eyes peeled looking for promising new places to sell your products. The old saying from the real estate industry also relates to the hot dog business, ‘Location, location, location’. Knowing where to sell hot dogs is a talent that is every bit as important as knowing how to operate a stand.
