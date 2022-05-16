What Is WordPress Hosting?

Share Pin 0 Shares

WordPress hosting is a leading open source blogging engine which generally powers 90% of the top blogs. It can be downloaded, installed in your domain and you can use it for blogging. You can even create your own free blog at WordPress.com.

You would find that most of the companies and even individuals nowadays are using WordPress for the purpose of blogging. This is because you would find there are various features are offer catering to various needs of the blogger. If you have multi users blogs then you can use the WordPress and if you need for Social Networking then you can take the help of BuddyPress. All of these can be used freely and are Open Source.

Often those who are using WordPress web hosting are in a dilemma whether they would require any specialty hosting provider for their blogs. But if you are using WordPress blog hosting then you would only need to have MySQL database and PHP and add them into your hosting package within your domain name. Other than that you might need 777 permissions and so on till you have not installed WordPress and these are easily available with WordPress hosting provider itself. You might find that there are many hosting companies which advertise that they provide the specialty blog hosting and that is ‘One Click Install’. This is nothing but is done by using tools such as Fantastico and here you need to give the folder name from where the WordPress needs to be loaded and then with one click of mouse the WordPress would be loaded.

This is available now with many hosting companies and when you are going for WordPress hosting it is better that you find out whether they are providing Fantastico and cPanel Control Panel too. When you are going for WordPress hosting, if you do not have the skill to install the WordPress then you should go for authentic WordPress hosting company after researching properly and should not fall prey to those companies which might charge you more for the service.