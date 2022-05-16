Finance
What The Camera Doesn’t Show – Turning Sub Rosa to Your Client’s Advantage
We were packing the last box for the trip up to Placer County when it arrived. Sub rosa, or private surveillance, video of our client. We stopped packing to review it. Ten minutes of video shot over two separate five-day periods. Our client, with a neck injury, exhibiting a full range of motion as she got in and out of her car and turned her head to change lanes. Doing other things she said she had difficulty doing. A report accompanied the DVD.
The first sensation one gets is a tremendous sinking feeling. One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever received: almost every piece of evidence can benefit you-you just need to figure out how. Some call this judo law. Others might call it rationalizing.
We showed the film to our client, who was a very active and social individual before the incident. She was part of a swing dance culture where she went out five nights a week to dance. As she watched herself drive home from work, go to McDonald’s and eat in her car before going home by herself, she commented on the date on the video screen. “That was my birthday.” We compared the film, the report and her schedule, and a pattern emerged.
The camera does not show the client in the house trying to recover the next day. It does not show the client’s reportage to her doctor that she was trying out something she did before the accident only to find it caused her great difficulty. And it does not show what the camera operator chooses not to film. But sometimes the absence of activity can be an asset.
So how do you help the jury learn to distrust the investigator and focus on what the camera does not show? First, personal injury attorneys ask a question one usually avoids on cross-examination. Please explain. “Please explain to us how you conduct your surveillance?” My partner, who has conducted a number of investigator cross-exams, suggests this. Cars with tinted windows. Hiding behind bushes. Following into stores. Cameras hidden in. “Have you gone through people’s trash?” Not here but yes. “And you control what gets filmed and not filmed?”
The longer the explanation the better. As the investigator explains the jurors imagine this man hiding in their neighborhood. The sleazier the explanation the better.
Next, we compare the time spent following our client to the time actually filmed. In our case the investigator spent 79 hours (or 4,740 minutes) waiting for her, watching her or following her. He shot 10 minutes of video, or 0.2% of the time. He noted that she spent a majority of her time in her house by herself where he could not film. The only time he ever saw her leave the house were the three days a week that she went to work. That was where he helped prove our case. The rest of the time our formerly active, social, dancing client stayed in the house by herself. Her friends and family had already testified that she no longer went out aside from work and errands. “You didn’t film her dancing. Snowboarding. Hiking. Running. Going out with friends. When you were following her you didn’t see her do anything but go to work, stop for an errand on her way home, and stay in her house.”
We also noted other oddities. The time stamp on the film in January showed some footage shot at 5:30 p.m. which looked like daylight. But the sun went down at 5:09 p.m. “Can you control the lighting?” Yes. “What else can you do with the editing software?” All sorts of things. “You can shoot from different angles?” Yes. “And you’re told what the subject can or cannot do?” Yes. “You can select angles to highlight activity?” Sure. “Perhaps make it look like she’s turning her head more?” Well I wouldn’t say that.
He didn’t have to. The jury had already concluded the sleazy investigator had cherry-picked the footage and may have doctored it. They believed that the material NOT on tape was the real story and that the investigator had helped prove our case. The lesson learned? Look at sub rosa video closely. Evidence that you automatically assume is bad can yield hidden gems. You may just find your opponent has inadvertently helped your case.
Finance
Basic Best Practices For Email Marketing Success
Email can be a highly effective way to market your business, but you need to know how to make your messages stand out from the millions of others that are sent every day. In the following article, you will learn how to cut through this barrage of spam and grab people’s attention.
Insert a link to your subscription form into your marketing newsletters. That way, if your customers forward marketing emails to their friends, their friends can easily subscribe to your list too. Using this strategy makes it easy for you to build a large list of potential customers who have agreed to receive your marketing emails.
Make sure that you get permission from customers or potential customers before sending out your emails. If people do not want to get emails from you, they could mark your emails as spam or even ignore you altogether. There is even a chance that your email service could take you out of their system.
To get the most of your email marketing, invest in a program that personalizes your emails with every customer’s given name instead of a generic greeting. Ensuring that every email starts with the recipient’s name is key to encouraging your customers to see your newsletters as valuable information and not just more sales spam.
Go for professional over slick with your emails. Don’t send emails that look like flashy webpages. This comes across as impersonal to the recipient. Also, keep in mind that many email programs will not display HTML images. So, do not focus on images in your emails. Go for concise, professional, and inviting so that everyone can read it.
To use email marketing to build confidence in your company and products, avoid turning your emails into gimmicks. Don’t tarnish the professionalism of your image by using irritating tactics like writing all in caps or incorporating symbols like dollar signs. Most importantly, never talk down to your customers or make grossly exaggerated promises about your products.
You should get in touch with your subscribers at certain intervals and confirm with them that they are still interested in receiving emails from you. Most companies do this every nine months so that they can be sure that they are not being seen as an annoyance. This will also guarantee that the people on your email list have genuine interest and are not just taking up space.
Your email marketing efforts will give you the best results when you coordinate them with the rest of your marketing campaign. Do not work against yourself by unnecessarily duplicating your efforts in several different marketing channels. Make sure that your use of email, social media, and traditional venues are all designed to work well together.
Making effective use of email to promote your business can be tricky, but it is easier once you know what you are doing. Done properly, email marketing can dramatically boost your visibility. Make good use of the tips and techniques you have learned from this article to bring more customers to your business.
Finance
Is There Insurance That Protects a Business Owner From a Strike?
Even if you are only a little tiny-bit news savvy, you are probably aware of the breaking news about how politics is affecting a business. When an online company won a contract with the government to supply detention centers in Texas with bedding furnishing, no one would have imagined the upheaval?
Employees of the online furniture business voiced their disapproval via a thoroughly disruptive strike.
Notwithstanding that the decision to do business with the detention center was based on the commercial advantage of gaining profit and that in place of sleeping on the floor, the children at the centers would get actual mattresses and beds, the company’s employees determined that the transaction would make a statement of approval for detaining those illegals that were unlawfully attempting to cross the border.
The result of the walkout is in no shape or form good for business and as the refusal of employees to return to work continues it only gets worse and worse.
But while worker strikes occur within many industries – from teachers, hotel staffers and garbage collectors to nurses, hospital and aging home workers and other business employees – there is one common thread connected to the broad diversity.
It can bring extensive financial loss to the boss and his or her corporation.
And while there are a slew of insurance products that actually protect the business owner, there is only a specialty type of coverage that can shield a company from the devastation related to a workers’ strike.
It’s called Strike Insurance.
A strike insurance policy can only be bought separate of a business owners policy because it is considered specialty coverage.
It is best to sit down with an insurance specialist to determine if your business would actually benefit from this type of coverage.
As far as protection is concerned, the policy would cover the financial losses related to a continuous strike. Should your business suffer the effects of an employee strike, you would be compensated for day-to-day loss of income and monetary damages related to the walkout. Be aware, though, that policy limits apply and a strike that sees no end would also not be subject to an infinite duration of coverage protection.
For more on this type of special coverage, contact an experienced insurance agent that has the know-how and network of leading insurance companies to locate the right fit for your business situation – at the best quote.
Finance
Liability Insurance Helps Individuals and Businesses
There are many kinds of liability policies to protect individuals as well as businesses and other organizations against the possibility of causing damage to other people’s property, bodily injury or death. And such plans essentially are divided among two general types – personal and commercial.
Among common types of personal liability coverages are those for homes and vehicles. When homeowners and property owners purchase the policies, they have some measure of protection against possible lawsuits arising from damages, injuries or death due to use of the insured homes, other structures and parcels. Most homeowners insurance plans come with some measure of such protection against lawsuits, but an umbrella insurance policy will give an even greater level of coverage at relatively affordable rates.
When it comes to vehicles, liability plans are required by law in every state in order to drive legally on public roads. Such policies are separated into three segments. The first pays the cost of medical treatment for bodily injury to an individual and typically ranges from a minimum mandated amount of between $10,000 and $50,000, depending on the law in the state in which the vehicle is licensed. The next segment pays for medical costs to treat bodily injuries for more than one person and typically is double the amount mandated for injuries to one person resulting from insured vehicle’s use.
The final part of vehicle liability pays for damages to other people’s vehicles or property, such as when involved in a collision or a vehicular upset that causes the driver to lose control and possibly damage a structure or other item. Such coverage could be as low a $5,000, per some state laws. But that can leave a car owner vulnerable to a lawsuit if damages exceed that amount. In which case, an umbrella plan could make up for the difference.
For commercial enterprises, liability protection is a great necessity and purchased by every sensible business owner. Such policies can range from workers compensation insurance, which is required by law in every state except Texas, where employers can choose to opt out of such plans. Workers compensation pays the costs of medical treatment as well as wages for employees injured while working in exchange for not engaging in costly legal battles that could tie up courtrooms and leave one party suffering a potentially severe loss.
Other types of commercial liability protect those who do business with policyholders and can include coverage for damages, injuries or death arising from use of a product sold or services provided. Other types can insure against injuries occurring on covered properties or can protect the assets being cared for by a business in a fiduciary manner.
No matter which type of coverage a person or commercial enterprise might need, having at least some measure of protection is a wise move and in many instances legally mandated by state law.
What The Camera Doesn’t Show – Turning Sub Rosa to Your Client’s Advantage
30 Best Upcoming Anime Series In 2022
Basic Best Practices For Email Marketing Success
Is There Insurance That Protects a Business Owner From a Strike?
Liability Insurance Helps Individuals and Businesses
Minimum Viable Scope: Accommodate Clients’ Budget Without Compromising Your Fee or Integrity
Public Indemnity Insurance: What Makes It an Unavoidable Option
Ultimate Guide to Purchase the Pageant Dresses
Different Types of Commercial Transportation Insurance
Guide On How To Sell Gold Jewelry
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach