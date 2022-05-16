Finance
Where And How To Find Affiliate Products To Promote?
Once you have your own target market and knowing their needs and wants, the next question is where and how to find relevant affiliate products to promote to them so that you can make money? This is what I am going to talk about in this article.
1. ClickBank
The first place you can head down is what most gurus have been preaching to their students.
For your information, ClickBank is among the largest online marketplace in selling digital and information products as in the form of e-books, video tutorials, software and website templates be it HTML or WordPress.
They range anything from Arts and Entertainment, Business and Investing, Health and Fitness to Self Help etc.
Registering for ClickBank is free and easy.
However in order to earn your first commissions, you need to generate at least 5 sales at the time of me writing this before given the option to receive checks delivered to your home or direct deposits into your bank account.
2. Paydotcom
Originally founded by established online marketer Mike Filsaime and now taken over by another called Shawn Casey, this is where I got started in making my first commissions.
it is very much like ClickBank as in promoting information courses.
Once you made commissions, you will get paid via PayPal that you can withdraw and deposit into your bank account.
3. Amazon
The second affiliate marketplace is Amazon which is well-known globally.
In contrast to ClickBank, they sold mainly physical products as in things people like you and me buy everyday from shops and stores.
Such as wine, video games, home appliances, electronics, clothing and accessories just to name a few.
To get paid, you need to make at least $100 in commissions before they send the check to your house. Though they have direct bank deposit as well, that option is only available to US residents currently.
The only disadvantage is that they pay only 4% for a start. But once you helped them make more sales, they will increase that rate eventually.
4. Market Health
Market Health is another affiliate network that touches mainly on beauty and healthcare products for men and women.
Here you have the option to get paid for every sale or lead you generated for them.
Once you are registered and get approved as an affiliate, they will issue you an ATM card that you can withdraw money from your local bank once you made commissions.
5. More Niche
More Niche is a direct competitor to Market Health.
The only difference is that they not only provide you with the tools and resources as in graphics, landing page templates, articles, free reports and ads, they also provide you with an affiliate manager who will guide you through if you are new to this whole internet marketing game.
Here you also have the option to receive checks, direct deposits or payment through PayPal.
These are the 5 main places I channelled my efforts on for the last 5 years.
You may also do your due diligence in finding others simply by typing your niche followed by affiliate networks in Google
Finance
5 Simple Ways To Customise Your Odoo ERP Software
Every business seeks best methodologies and efficient workflows to make the functioning of different departments seamless and quicker. Most industry and business houses customise their core processes and workflows according to their specific work processes and requirements. However, with increased competition in the market, every business to attain competitive edge implements ERP software solutions to make sure that their work processes become efficient and streamlined with great success. This ensues the demand for out-of-the-box and tailored ERP solutions by businesses in different sectors. While there are loads of choices available in Odoo customisation, here are some of the basic ways on how to customize an Odoo ERP software for realising maximum results.
#1 Newer module development
While most modules are available online, they are common among the businesses and offer basic functionalities. So, businesses bagging assistance from ERP software providers can ask them to develop newer module from the scratch. Newer module development from scratch ensures that your ERP modules are custom-made for your specific business needs and workflows.
#2 Adding up fields
Businesses can move to high-end personalisation of their ERP software with Odoo as adding up different fields, buttons or menus as drop-down is extremely easier with Odoo customisation. According to the nature of the business, adding the layout for fields is too simple.
#3 Choose your reports presentation
Odoo offers the facility to enterprises to customise their business reports according to their convenience. Reports can be generated either in Word/Excel format or in PDFs, whichever the organisation deems suitable. Report customisation assures that companies have an easy way to generate reports on various processes or customer data in the form they want.
#4 Moulding software requirements with workflows
One of the foremost steps of Odoo customisation is contemplating each of departmental processes and daily workflows before assigning a software developer for the ERP system. Irrespective of the size or scale of the business, entrepreneurs must make it sure that their ERP system empowers them in all aspects of the operation, including Warehouse management, Sales management, HR management, Project Management, Purchase and Manufacturing.
#5 Integrate CRM for better customer satisfaction
With an integrated CRM system within the ERP software tailored to the clients or customer base, enterprises can well manage their leads and follow-ups to assure satisfaction of the customers. Thus, businesses only need to affirm it with their Odoo ERP development partner that their solution has tuned in a perfect customer relationship management system for managing their all customer related data.
These are the most basic yet pertinent ways to customise an Odoo ERP software so that it perfectly adhere to the business form and meets up the discrete and specific needs of the enterprises. Be it garments, manufacturing or hospitality, the needs of the industry towards picking an ERP software solution is always customised which calls for all-around Odoo customisation when businesses get their software built from a development partner.
Finance
What Is Digital Marketing – An Overview of Digital Marketing
Digital marketing is a term for the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium.
At a high level, digital marketing refers to advertising delivered through digital channels such as search engines, websites, social media, email, and mobile apps.
Digital marketing, the promotion of products or brands via one or more forms of electronic media, differs from traditional marketing. It uses channels and methods that enable an organisation to analyse marketing campaigns and understand what is working and what isn’t typically in real time.
Why is digital marketing important?
Digital media is so pervasive that consumers have access to information any time and any place they want it. Gone are the days when the news people got about your products or services came from your ‘internal office cabin’ and consisted of only what you wanted the public to learn. Digital media is an ever-growing source of visual content, entertainment, news, shopping and social interaction. Consumers are now exposed not just to what you speak about your brand, but what the media, friends, relatives, peers, etc., are saying as well, and more importantly, the consumers are more likely to believe their peers, than you. People want brands they can trust, companies that understand them, communications that are personalised and relevant, and offers to their needs and preferences, and this is exactly what Digital Marketing can enable for you.
How does digital marketing help a brand grow?
It levels the online playing field.
It enables online discovery of your brand.
It facilitates interaction with targeted audiences.
It builds brand reputation.
More cost-effective than traditional marketing.
It helps generate better revenues.
It helps provide better ROI (return on investment) on your marketing investments.
By this we can target exact audiences or customers as per user requirement.
We can know data of customers performances.
we can target as per user requirement.
By this we can do lead generation also.
The major difference between tradional marketing and digital marketing is we find how many customers are coming and what they are doing in that particular phase.
The promotion of products or brands via one or more forms of electronic media, differs from traditional marketing. It uses channels and methods that enable an organisation to analyse marketing campaigns and understand what is working and what isn’t typically in real time.
Finance
CRM Software Small Business
The marketplace arrival of CRM software for small business has been transforming front and back office customer relationship management capabilities for the small and mid-sized sector over the course of the past six years. CRM software for small business is undergoing a rapid series of innovations and product evolutions, increasing in affordability and reliability while simultaneously expanding in capabilities. If you own or manage technology infrastructures for any firm with a heavy reliance on direct customer contact, there’s never been a better time to investigate the possibility of CRM for small business modules and applications. Consider the ways that integrated business solutions have raised productivity for smaller markets by improving back office functions like accounting, human resource management, and payroll. CRM applications can move your business forward just as fast if you choose the right modules that offer everything you need without breaking your budget.
When you’re ready to begin your investigation of CRM software for small business management, you’ll want to begin by conducting a thorough diagnostic evaluation of your current customer relationship workflows and data gathering systems. Examine your tasks management functions and interview your employees to find out where your current system strengths and weaknesses lie. When you’ve completed your comprehensive needs assessment, you can move forward by investigating product reviews and viewing online product and service demonstrations. You can also talk to representatives of various providers and developers who can help you gain a better understanding of what their CRM modules can do for you. But before you begin any of these processes, it’s a good idea to have full understanding of what CRM software is and how it can help your small business survive and thrive during challenging business climates.
Customer relationship management software is designed to provide customers with direct access to a company twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week via portals established over the internet. Customers can use your CRM system to place, change and cancel orders, review product information, and find contact information that can connect them to customer service representatives during business hours. Customers can also use the CRM system to find answers to frequently asked questions and leave comments, praise or complaints. The benefits of a well-chosen CRM system for your company’s bottom line are twofold. First, the right CRM applications can serve a vital front office function, improving customer satisfaction, reducing frustration, and encouraging impulse purchases and repeat business.
But the back office functions of a good CRM system may offer even more extensive benefits. Each time customers interact with your CRM software module, they leave behind volumes of data. This information may include voluntary demographic data or documented comments about products and services. All of this information and additional data about shopping behavior and buying decisions can be gathered, aggregated and used by different departments to focus their marketing, sales, customer service or product development efforts. The data gathered by a CRM system can be used to prioritize leads, sharpen marketing campaigns, influence new product ideas, and help customer service representatives deal with common questions and concerns.
