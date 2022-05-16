News
Wild benched goaltender Cam Talbot in playoffs. Will there be repercussions?
Whenever goaltender Cam Talbot comes up in conversation, Wild coach Dean Evason always seems to use the same word to describe him.
Professional.
The way Talbot prepares? Professional. The way Talbot carries himself during games? Professional. The way Talbot handled being benched for fellow goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the playoffs? Professional.
The latter will now be among the biggest talking points of this offseason.
After falling behind 3-2 in the series against the St. Louis Blues, the Wild finally turned to Talbot last week on the brink of elimination. It was a tough position for Talbot to say the least, and while he battled, the Wild bowed out of the playoffs with a 5-1 loss to the Blues.
“I was doing everything I could to stay ready,” said Talbot, who stopped 22 of 26 shots in the Game 6 loss. “They gave me the opportunity and it just wasn’t good enough.”
Not surprisingly, Talbot’s teammates quickly came to his defense postgame.
“The way he played was phenomenal,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “It’s definitely got to be tough for a guy to come in without seeing the shots. Give him credit for that.”
No doubt the most frustrating part for Talbot is he was very good down the stretch. He finished the regular season on a 13-0-3 run before the Wild decided Fleury gave them a better chance to win in the playoffs.
What were those conversations like?
“That’s between the coaching staff, myself and Flower,” said Talbot, who still has one year left on his contract. “Was I disappointed? Yeah. Was I pissed off? Yeah. But they expected that. Who doesn’t want to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs? But I respected the decision.”
Though it’d be unfair to place the blame solely on Fleury, especially considering the Wild struggled offensively throughout the first round, it’s fair to wonder if things would’ve gone different with Talbot between the pipes for a majority of the series.
In the immediate aftermath of the Game 6 loss, even Evason used the term “second guess” when talking about lineup decisions throughout the series.
“We will have to sit down and evaluate if it was or if it wasn’t the right decision,” Evason said. “It’s too soon right now to dig into that.”
As for Talbot, he continued to remain professional postgame, to the surprise of no one.
Asked after Game 6 if he’d be able to look past the fact that the Wild benched him in the playoffs, Talbot replied, “Ask me in a couple more days after I process this.” In that same breath, Talbot heaped praise on this team.
“This is a special group,” Talbot said. “As much as that hurt, this is still a group that I believe in and a group that I’d like to be a part of.”
News
Column: By dropping 3 of 4 games, Chicago White Sox show they’re not on the same level as the New York Yankees
The Chicago White Sox have three more games against the New York Yankees next weekend in the Bronx, so there’s still a chance to show they’re in the same league.
They might have been considered equals at the outset of the 2022 season, but the four-game series that concluded Sunday suggests they’re in different stratospheres.
The Yankees are the best team in baseball. The Sox are a talented team that isn’t living up to its own lofty expectations. And it showed this weekend on the South Side.
Four home runs and a seven-run eighth inning paced the Yankees to a 15-7 win in Thursday’s opener, and they busted out to a 5-0 lead after two innings Friday, pounding out four more home runs in a 10-4 shellacking.
After the Sox eked out a 3-2 win Saturday on Luis Robert’s walk-off hit, Michael Kopech imploded during a 41-pitch second inning Sunday, issuing four walks, forcing in two runs and allowing a third to score on a wild pitch.
It was a prolonged hiccup during an otherwise dominant outing by Kopech, who allowed only one hit in six innings. But the walkathon and Joey Gallo’s two-run homer off José Ruiz in the ninth proved to be enough in the Yankees’ 5-1 win before 29,500, giving them three of four in the series.
“We had a chance, we were competing today,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We got blown out of one game. That one score (15-7) was deceptive, so, I mean, I think we can compete with anybody.”
Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu concurred.
“I feel like our team just has a lot of ways that can lead to a win,” LeMahieu said. “We play pretty good defense and have really good pitching, which keeps us in every game. Offensively, we just have a lot of ways to score. A couple games there where we just found a way to win.
”We see them three more times pretty quick. They’re a good team, one of the better teams we’ve seen this year.”
Sox pitchers allowed only two hits Sunday, but the offense managed only four, including an infield hit by Robert when they trailed by four with two out in the ninth.
A lot can change between now and October. Perhaps the return of injured Sox stars Lance Lynn and Eloy Jiménez would be a difference-maker if the two teams meet in the playoffs, or maybe the Sox can win next weekend’s series in New York and show they’re in the same area code as the Yankees.
“We came in here and played good baseball, and at the end of the day we took three of four,” Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson said. “I know they’re probably a little banged up right now. Look, they played well last year, but like I said, they’re a little banged up and we were ready to go.”
Dylan Cease struck out 11 Yankees in four innings in the opener, but every mistake he made was costly. Ditto Kopech with his brief loss of control. How much was Kopech and how much was the Yankees’ patience?
“A little bit of both,” LeMahieu said. “We do a good job of keeping the pitcher in the zone. But he wasn’t making his pitches either.”
Even if the Sox win the American League Central, they might have to beat the Yankees at some point in the postseason to make it to the World Series, a goal that seemed doable at the start of the season.
They can replay the ending of last year’s Field of Dreams game from now until the apocalypse, but until the Sox show they can consistently beat the Yankees, that magical night last August will be treated as an outlier.
La Russa on Sunday inserted José Abreu in the designated hitter spot for the sixth time this season, giving his struggling first baseman a day off his feet. Abreu snapped an 0-for-21 drought Saturday but has yet to find his stroke and has been subpar defensively.
Abreu always has been a reluctant DH. And like managers Robin Ventura and Rick Renteria before him, La Russa appears reluctant to make Abreu at least a part-time DH.
“He plays first most of the time, but he knows that once in a great while (we’re) just getting him off his legs out there because he’s so active,” La Russa said. “It’s hard not to (leave him at first) because you watch him, he makes a lot of plays. But I think he understands, and this year actually he’s been good as a DH. It hasn’t taken away from his hitting.”
Abreu went 0-for-4 and watched his average dip to .197. He has a .190 average and .551 OPS while playing first. At age 35, it might be time for Abreu to at least share first base with Andrew Vaughn because it’s going to happen sooner or later anyway.
La Russa was blunt before Sunday’s game while discussing Dallas Keuchel’s comment about wanting to pitch longer than five innings Saturday, assuring the media that lifting his starter was one of the easier moves he has made.
“We, the team, are mostly appreciative and excited about the five innings he pitched,” La Russa said before pointing out that Keuchel has been “not good” when pitching past the fifth. “With the guys that were coming up, I think the team would have appreciated him saying, ‘Boy…’”
La Russa didn’t finish the thought. He went on another tangent, so we can’t really say what he thought the team would’ve appreciated Keuchel saying after Saturday’s win. We can only speculate that La Russa wished Keuchel had thanked Kendall Graveman for two solid innings and Robert for coming through in the clutch instead of bringing up the managerial decision.
It’s not easy telling players you like and respect they are getting older, but it has to be done. La Russa once credited his close friend and former coach Jim Leyland for persuading him to tone down his tough guy act during his first go-around as Sox manager.
“Jimmy’s always had the gift of being able to chew somebody out today and be laughing with him tomorrow,” La Russa told Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci in 1996. “He was the one who told me in 1982 that I had to let the players see the other side of me, a lighter side, or else they would flame out.”
Unfortunately, a lighter side of La Russa isn’t what the Sox need right now.
()
News
Heat to face Celtics in Eastern Conference finals after Boston routs defending champion Bucks
The Heat finally know who stands between them and a trip to the NBA Finals.
With a 109-81 decimation of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference finals. Boston will face Miami in Game 1 on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami at 8:30 p.m.
Whether the Celtics or the Bucks had won, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it wouldn’t make much difference to the top seed in the East.
“At this point, whoever it is, both sides are familiar with each other just from regular season and how much we’ve played against each team in the playoffs,” Spoelstra said.
The Heat and Celtics are no strangers to each other. The Heat made it past the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 before falling to the Lakers in the NBA Finals in the COVID-necessitated bubble postseason near Orlando.
Miami played Boston three times in the regular season, dropping two of three games. The Heat won the most recent matchup on March 30.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has averaged 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists against the Heat in those three games this season. In 15 career games against Miami, Tatum averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
“Just experience,” Bam Adebayo said. “I feel like that’s the biggest thing. You start to figure out a guy’s tendencies after playing them year after year. And then you see them improve or go the other day, depending on his work ethic. You watch guys progress in this league after two, three years of going against each other. You kind of get a feel for their game and how they play.”
Miami has the advantage over Boston by virtue of having time to recover. Miami ended its series against Philadelphia with a win in Game 6 on Thursday, giving the Heat four full days to rest and prepare for the conference finals. Meanwhile, the Celtics will have to regroup and travel to Miami for the start of the next series on Tuesday.
“It’s important,” guard Tyler Herro said. “Between the Atlanta series and the Philly series, we got a couple days and now we’ve got a couple days until the next series. I think it’s good for our group to get a couple days of rest, get into the facility together, get a practice in and get ready for the next series.”
Eastern Conference Finals schedule
Game 1: Tuesday, May 17 — Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Thursday, May 19 — Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Saturday, May 21 — Miami at Boston 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Monday, May 23 — Miami at Boston 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Wednesday, May 25 — Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*
Game 6: Friday, May 27 — Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*
Game 7: Sunday, May 29 — Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*
* if necessary
()
News
Schedule: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals
The final part of the Eastern Conference finals equation is now in place for the Miami Heat.
With the schedule set in place last week by the NBA, with the Heat eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 in that best-of-seven round, the opponent now also is in place as well as the road venue.
The Boston Celtics completed the equation by eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their second-round series on Sunday at TD Garden.
Eastern Conference finals
Game 1: Tuesday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Friday, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 23, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 5*: May 25: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6*: May 27, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 7*: May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
* – If necessary.
(No local television in conference finals.)
()
5 Golden Parameters To Follow Before Selecting A CRM Software
Wild benched goaltender Cam Talbot in playoffs. Will there be repercussions?
4 Reasons Why The Retail Industry Should Invest In Mobile App Development
Online Spreadsheets vs. Microsoft Excel and How a Combination of Both Works
Column: By dropping 3 of 4 games, Chicago White Sox show they’re not on the same level as the New York Yankees
Assessing the Volatility and the Reliability of the Nigerian Stock Market
3 Reasons Why Crm Systems Becomes Liability After a Couple of Years
Differences Between Home Trade And Foreign Trade Along With Their Complexities
Heat to face Celtics in Eastern Conference finals after Boston routs defending champion Bucks
Schedule: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach