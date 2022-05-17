News
25 Best Romance Anime Movies Of All Time
Who doesn’t need love in their lives? The very idea of love can make people smile and cry, as love has always been a roller coaster ride of emotions. And when you feel like watching something, what is better than romance anime movies that make you feel every emotion that love has to offer.
However, if one feels like exploring some new romantic films, the romance genre in anime is worth exploring. Let’s have a look at 25 of the best romance anime movies that will take you on an adventure called love.
25. Only Yesterday (1991)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- Cast: Miki Imai, Toshiro Yanagiba, Yoko Honna
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
The film is a cute anime romance that revolves around Taeko Okajima, a 27-year-old unmarried woman, and Toshio, her brother-in-law’s cousin, developing a romantic relationship. However, things are not easy for Taeko as she is already struggling in her personal and professional life and is often nostalgic about her childhood. Taeko has to decide to choose her relationship or move to Tokyo. The decision she makes is going to set the course of her life.
24. A Whisker Away (2020)
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawar
- Writer: Yoshimi Narita
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu, Yuki Kaji, Kana Asumi, Kenichi Suzumora
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
This cute romantic anime movie revolves around the life of Miyo, who is secretly in love with her classmate. However, to get closer to him, Miyo takes the help of a mysterious mask and transforms into a cat. However, it doesn’t seem easy when Miyo begins to lose herself. Will it be too late for Miyo to save herself, or will she be able to win over her love Kento before time runs out?
23. Kanojo to Kanojo No Neko (2002)
- Director: Kazuya Sakamoto
- Writer: Naruki Nagakawa
- Cast: Shintaro Asanuma, Kana Hanazawa, Sayuri Yahagi
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video
Kanojo to Kanojo no Neko or She and Her Cat is a short film revolving around Chobi, the cat who loves his owner due to her generosity. The owner is a mysterious woman with no name, and Chobi’s dedication to his owner is depicted for over 1 year when he stands by her through thick and thin. Chobi has a girlfriend called Mimi, but Chobi denies her saying he loves his owner. This is an unusual love story that truly deserves everyone’s attention.
22. Umi Ga Kikoeru (1993)
- Director: Tomomi Mochizuki
- Writer: Kaori Nakamura
- Cast: Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki, Yoko Sakamoto
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Ui ga Kikoeru or Ocean Waves revolves around the life of a high school student called Taku Morisaki and Rikako Muto, a beautiful girl and a new student in their school. Both Taku and Rikako start on a very rough note, and they hate each other due to Rikako’s unpleasant attitude.
However, things take an exciting turn when Taku seems to develop feelings for Rikako, and he tries to seek answers to his complicated feelings. Is there a future awaiting Taku and Rikako?
21. Sakasama No Patema (2013)
- Director: Yasuhiro Yoshiura
- Writer: Yasuhiro Yoshiura
- Cast: Yukiyo Fujii, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Shintaro Ohata, Shinya Fukumatsu
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Patema Inverted or Sakasama no Patema is one of the romantic anime movies which revolve around Patema, a young and brave girl from an underground city, and Age, a disgruntled young boy from Agia, a totalitarian nation who meet under unexpected circumstances which open up the connection between two different worlds.
With both of them being ‘Inverts’ in each other’s lands, Age will go to a great extent to protect his friend who is at significant risk in Agia. The two develop a strong bond, and a cute romance is seen.
Will Age and Patema be able to defy the odds of the two worlds for each other, or has life something else in store for them?
20. Kumo no Mukou, Yakusoku no Basho (2004)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Hidetaka Yosioka, Masato Hagiwara, Yuka Nanri, Kazuhiko Inoue, Risa Mizuno
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%
- Platforms Available: GoGoAnime
The Place Promised in Our Early Days is a romance anime set in an alternate universe where Japan is divided into two, with one half ruled by USSR. The story revolves around three friends who try to make an aircraft to unravel the mystery of the world in front of them.
However, the girl Sakuri gets disappears, and later on, Hiroki discovers that she was in a coma for three years. The two friends, Hiroki and Takuya, unite to save Sakuri and what follows is a series of adventures that the three friends will go through to save the world.
Will Sakuri and her friends succeed in their mission, and will Hiroki and Sakuri be united in the end?
19. Eskaflowne (2000)
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawar
- Writer: Yoshimi Narita
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu, Yuki Kaji, Kana Asumi, Kenichi Suzumora
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll
The plotline of this romantic story revolves around Hitomi Kanazaki, who is depressed and has unusual dreams. She is summoned into a fascinating world Gaea where she finds herself in an Escaflowne, which is a doomsday weapon that is of great importance to the people of Gaea. However, things take an exciting turn when Hitomi gets closer to the rebel leader Lord Van and helps him in his conquest.
What new adventures await the protagonists, and will Hitomi be able to confess her love for Lord Van? The story is an exciting tale of romance, action, and drama.
18. Tamako Love Story (2014)
- Director: Naoko Yamada
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Aya Suzaki, Atsushi Tamaru, Yuki Kaneko
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Tamako Love Story is about Tamako Kitashirakawa, a high school student who is excited about her baton performance at the Usagiyama Marching Festival. However, her lack of clarity regarding her future makes her awkward in front of her friends. On the other hand, Mochizhou Ooji has to leave Tokyo to study abroad. However, he has an undying love for Tamako.
Will Ooji confess his love to Tamako, and will both the protagonists be able to fulfill their dreams?
17. Toki Wo Kakeru Shoujo (2006)
- Director: Momuoru Hosoda
- Writer: Satoko Okudera
- Cast: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Mitsutaka Itakura, Sachi Hara
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Toki Wo Kakeru Shoujo or The Girl who Leapt Through Time is an anime romance that revolves around the life of Makoto Konno, who is struggling with her career decision in the last year of high school. She discovers her weird ability to leap through time and uses this power to stop or reverse several incidences.
However, she soon discovers that her best friend Chiaki Mamiya is in love with her, and when she falls in love with him, he has to leave for the future, where he belongs.
Will Makoto and Chiaki reunite, or will fate take away the love of Makoto’s life? With power comes consequences, and Makoto might have to pay for it.
16. Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita: Kokuhaku Jikkou linkai(2016)
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawar
- Writer: Yoshimi Narita
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu, Yuki Kaji, Kana Asumi, Kenichi Suzumora
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll
I Want to Let You Know That I Love You or Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita:
Kokuhaku Jikkou linkai is an anime film that revolves around Natsuki Enomoto, a student at Sakuragaoka High School who finally confesses her love to her childhood friend, Yuu Setoguchi, However. She fails to do so. Yuu instead helps her to find her love.
On the other hand, Koyuki Ayase struggles with his feelings for Natsuki and tries to win her over. Who will Natsuki choose for herself as things are about to get complicated, or does life has a different plan for Natsuki?
15. Tenki No Ko (2019)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%
- Platforms Available: HBO Max
Weathering with You or Tenki no Ko is one of the best romance anime movies about a high school student named Hodaka Morishima, who works hard to support his family and Hina Amano. This orphan, too, seeks to support her younger brother by working financially. The two of them cross paths unexpectedly and develop a friendship. While Hina has a superpower to make the sunshine anytime, Hodaka suggests she be the ‘sunshine Girl.’
It will be interesting to see how these two different souls affect each other and if there is something else that destiny has planned for them.
14. Koe No Katachi (2016)
- Director: Naoko Yamada
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yuki, Kensho Ono, Yuki Kaneko, Yui Ishiwaka, Megumi Han
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
A Silent Voice is one of the best romance anime movies and revolves around Shouya Ishida, a young schoolboy known for bullying people to remove his boredom. However, things take a terrible turn for him when a deaf girl Shouku is bullied by him and has to leave school. Shouya is ostracized from school, and he starts on a journey to redeem himself and meet Shouku to correct his mistake.
Will Shouku get the chance to make amends for whatever he did to Shouku, or will he continue to endure the punishment he is receiving for his sins? A Silent Voice is a fantastic film that depicts an honest love story.
13. Hoshi no Koe (2002)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Sumi Moto, Chihro Suzuki
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll
Voices of a Distant Star or Hoshi no Koe is a science fiction anime romance film that revolves around the life of two childhood friends, Mikako Nagamine and Noburo Terao, who are separated when Mikako is sent to deep space and develop huge communication gaps. The film depicts her adventures and misadventures and the development of their love story despite being light-years away.
Will Mikako come back safe and sound from the depths of space, and will the young couple finally be able to reunite after spending years apart?
12. Josee to Tora to Sakana-Tachi (2020)
- Director: Kotaro Tamura
- Writer: Sayaka Kuwamura
- Cast: Kaya Kiyohara, Taishi Nakagawa, Matsutera Chiemi, Kengo Kawanishi, Lynn, Yume Miyamoto, Shintaro Moriyama, Kanji Obana
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish is an animated film that revolves around the life of a university student named Tsuneo who is passionate about oceans and does diving workshops to go and do diving abroad someday. One day, Tsuneo unexpectedly meets Josee, a demanding disabled woman. A tale of compassion, love, friendship, inspiration, and innocence follows.
Will Josee and Tsuneo achieve their dreams and be successful in what they are planning, or will their lives take an unexpected turn after their encounter.
11. Koruriko-Zaka Kara (2011)
- Director: Goro Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Keiko Niwa
- Cast: Masami Nagasawa, Junichi Okada, Keiko Takeshita, Yuriko Ishida, Jun Fubuki, Takashi Naito
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
From Up on a Popp Hill or Koruriko-Zaka Kara is one of the famous romance anime movies that revolves around Matsuzaki, a responsible high school student who looks after her family, and Shun Kazama, a young and young and young and young and famous boy.
The two protagonists develop feelings for each other. However, due to a misunderstanding of their family history, they feel connected by blood and repress their feelings. It is much later that they know that they are not related.
Will the young lovers be successful on their mission to renovate the Latin Quarter, and will they be united after getting to know their real roots?
10. Hotarubi No Morie (2011)
- Director: Takahiro Omori
- Writer: Takahiro Omori
- Cast: Ayane Sakura, Koki Uchiyama, Shinpachi Tsuji, Izumi Sawada,Hayato Taya
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: GoGoAnime
Hotarubi no Mori e or Into the Forest of Firefly’s Light is one of the best romance anime movies that revolves around the life of Hotaru Takegawa, who falls in love with a mystical human called Gin after they accidentally meet when she was small.
Their growing friendship soon becomes a budding romance when Hotaru becomes almost the same Age as Gin. However, Gin accidentally touches a young boy in a fair, and as he perishes, both Hotaru and Gin confess their love for each other. However, if touched by a human, Gin will perish, and they keep on interacting within their limitations.
Hotaru accepts the fate of her love and the pain of her separation. This anime is an epitome of a heartbreaking love story.
9. Kaze Tachinu (2013)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masahiko Nishimura, Morio Kazama
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Kaze Tachnu or The Wind Rises is an emotional story of Jiro Horikoshi, who dreams of becoming a pilot. Still, due to eyesight issues, he was rejected, and he aspired to build an aircraft. Even though he repeatedly fails in the test flights, he is determined to make an aircraft.
On the other hand, he meets Nakao Satomi after years to develop feelings after meeting once. Both of them get engaged, and even though Nakao is diagnosed with tuberculosis, they make the most of their time until Nakao dies a tragic death. While Jiro dedicated himself to making an aircraft, Nakao’s absence significantly affected him.
Will Jiro be able to fulfill his dream of making an aircraft? How much will Nakao’s absence affect Jiro, and will he be able to honor the love of his life?
8. Mimi Wo Sumaseba (1995)
- Director: Yoshifumi Kondo
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Yoko Honna, Issei Takahasdi, Takaahi Tachibana, Shigeru Muroi, Shigeru Tsuyuguchi, Keiju Kobayashi
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Mimi, who Sumasea or Whisper of the Heart, is a romantic anime film that revolves around a young girl named Shizuku Tsukishima, a young girl who enjoys writing and reading poetry. Her library books are checked out by one boy named Seiji Amasawa, an aspiring.
Both the characters befriend each other when Shizuku accidentally lands up in an antique shop called The Baron, where she finally gets to know Seiji. As their relationship develops, Shizuku becomes more focused on her talents and dreams while Seiji works on his.
Will Seiji and Shizuku fulfill their dreams, and will the lovers unite? Whisper of the Heart is one of the best animated movies made about love.
7. Doukyuusei (2016)
- Director: Shouko Nakamura
- Writer: Asumiko Nakamura
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Manabu Hara, Rihito Sajo
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%
- Platforms Available: GoGoAnime
The plot of one of the famous romance animes, Doukyuusei, revolves around the life of Hiraku Kusakabe, a carefree young boy who has to participate in an upcoming chorus festival. He accidentally discovers his classmate Sajou struggling with the class song and helps him get it right. With time, both the boys start to develop feelings for each other despite their significantly different personalities. Hiraku is intrigued to see the new side of his topper classmate.
With the pressure building of an unknown future, will the budding romance of the two friends take an unexpected turn, or does fate has something else planned for them?
6. Byosoku Go Senchimetoru (2007)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Kenji Mijuhashi, Yoshimi Kondo, Satomi Hanamura, Ayaka Onouei
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Books Go Senchimetoru or 5 Centimeters per Second is one of the best romance anime movies, and the film tells the story of a boy named Takaki Tono. Set in Japan across three different times of Takaki’s life and his relation with the girls around him. The film is depicted in three segments and shows how Takaki and Akari, his high school love get, drifted apart over time, only to meet again. But fate has a different plan for the estranged lovers.
Will Takaki and Akira ever get a chance to confess their feelings to each other, and will they end up together when they see each other after 13 years? The film is a perfect romance watch for those who want to watch it.
5. Yoru Wa Mijikashi Aruke Yo Otome (2017)
- Director: Masaaki Yuasa
- Writer: Makoto Ueda
- Cast: Gen Hoshino, Kana Hanazawa, Hiroshi Kamiya, Ryuji Akiyama, Kazuya Nakai, Yuhko Kaida
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Yoru Wa Mijikashi Aruke yo Otome or The Night is Short, Walk on Girl is a famous romance anime that revolves around Kohai, an unnamed woman, and Senpai, an unnamed man who meet unexpectedly on a college night out. Though the Senpai has enormous admiration for Kohai, he tries to win her over by finding Kohai’s childhood book called Ratatatam. While their story is full of twists and turns, Senpai is determined to win over Kohai.
Will the two young lovers finally confess their feelings for each other, or is there another series of twists and turns awaiting them in their journey together?
4. Howl No Ugoku Shiro (2004)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Chieko Baisho, Takuya Kimura, Akihiro Miwa, Tatsuya Gashuin
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Howl’s Moving Castle or Howl no Ugoku Shiro is one of the most popular romance anime movies that depict the story of Sophie, a young milliner, and Howl, a wizard. Both Howl and Sophie help each other in many ways and confide in each other.
Set in a backdrop of a fictitious place where magic and 21st-century technology exist together, Howl’s Moving Castle depicts a series of adventures and misadventures that draw Sophie and Howl together as they join forces to fight against the witch king.
What is in store for Howl and Sophie as an adventurous ride awaits them has kept the audience hooked to the film.
3. Kotonaha No Niva (2013)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Wataru Sekine, Fumi Hirano, Yuka Terasaki
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Kotonoha no Niwa or The Garden of words is one of the best movies in anime. This unusual love story is about a young boy named Takao Akizuki, an aspiring young shoemaker, who accidentally falls in love with his teacher Yukari Yukino.
Even though bound by societal restrictions and age differences, both of them develop a connection. However, fate has a different plan for them as Yukino moves back to her hometown and Akizuki focuses on his career. The Garden of Words is an incredibly touching and off-beat film.
Will, the lovers, meet someday, or will the waiting be endless for Akizuki, who is determined to get the love of his life back after he has established himself?
2. Kimi no Suizou wo Tabetai (2018)
- Director: Shinichiro Ushijima
- Writer: Shinichiro Ushijima
- Cast: Mahiro Takasugi, Lynn, Jun Kukushima
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Kimi ni Suizou who Tabetai, is one of the most loved romance anime movies that depicts a heartbreaking tale of love between two high school sweethearts, Haruki and Sakura. Sakura is diagnosed with a pancreatic illness but keeps it a secret to maintain an everyday school life.
On the other hand, Haruki gets drawn to her, and the two of them fall in love. While trying to make most of their time together, the lovers are met with an unfortunate fate as Sakura gets murdered in cold blood. Sakura’s best friend, Kyoko, is in denial of whatever happened. However, Kyoko and Haruki honor Sakura by maintaining a friendship.
Will Haruki and Sakura have the ending they deserve, or will the pain of losing the one you love to take over Haruki in every way possible?
1. Kimi no Na Wa (2016)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Considered to be one of the best romantic anime movies, Kimi no Na Wa or Your Name revolves around the lives of two individuals, particularly teenagers named Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana. They discover a magical connection of body-swapping between them.
Both the protagonists switch their bodies and help each other in different ways by working on their shortcomings. However, things take a complicated turn when the boy and the girl decide to meet each other in person. They also develop a connection and are drawn to each other.
Will Taki and Mitsuha resolve their complicated past and confess their feelings for each other, or will time separate the lovers? The story is full of heart-wrenching romance, drama, and adventure to keep the audience hooked.
World’s 7 Richest Billionaires And How They Started
The extravagant lifestyle of the richest people in the world is fancied by everyone. Some find it inspiring, while some get envious. But few understand that it took a lot of time and effort for these billionaires to reach this stage and they didn’t get there overnight.
So, let’s see how it all began, the first jobs of the seven richest billionaires in the world
1. Elon Musk
Elon Musk who is the richest person in the world as of now once worked odd jobs at a farm and lumber mill back in 1989 when he moved to Canada and lived with his cousin. The billionaire now has a net worth of $246 Billion. His companies Tesla and SpaceX are the major contributors to his net worth. Recently, Musk was in news for buying Twitter.
2. Bill Gates
Bill Gates has a net worth of $129 billion and is the fourth richest person in the world. He started Microsoft in 1975, and his wealth is mainly attributed to his company. Gates is infamous for being a college dropout. But did you know, during the summer of 1974, Bill Gates worked with his high school friend Paul Allen at Honeywell.
3. Bernard Arnault
Bernard Arnault is a French business investor, magnate, and art collector. The chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE which is the world’s largest luxury goods company is the second richest person in the world. Arnault and the family’s net worth is $156 Billion.
Arnault started his career at his father’s company in the year 1971, Ferret-Savinel. From the duration 1978 to 1984, he was its president.
4. Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani is considered one of the richest people in India, and the fifth richest person in the world. Presently, Gautam Adani and the family have a net worth of $125 Billion. But the richest man’s first job was working as a diamond sorter in Mumbai for Mahendra Brothers as a teenager when he moved to Mumbai in 1978.
5. Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani is the managing director, chairman, and the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL). He ranks as the second richest person in India and the seventh richest person in the world, with a net worth of a whopping $105 Billion. Mukesh Ambani first started working with his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, to run their family business after dropping out of Stanford University in 1980.
6. Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett is Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO and chairman. He ranks as the sixth richest person in the world with a net worth of $116 Billion besides being one of the most successful investors in the world. Warren Buffett worked as an investment salesman at Buffett-Falk & Co for his first job, he worked there from 1951 to 1954.
7. Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos is the founder, CEO, executive chairman, and former president of Amazon. With a net worth of $150 Billion, he is currently the third richest person in the world. He graduated from Princeton University, and soon after Jeff Bezos was offered jobs at Intel, Andersen Consulting, and Bell Labs, among others. But he started his first job at Fitel, a fintech telecommunications start-up, where his job role was to build a network for international trade.
Orioles minor league report: Adley Rutschman has quiet week with Triple-A Norfolk but international signings shine
The wait continues.
Despite some hope among the fan base that Monday would mark the day the Orioles promoted top prospect Adley Rutschman for his major league debut, it seems Rutschman will at least begin the week with Triple-A Norfolk as it starts a road series against Charlotte. His first full week with Norfolk was a quiet one offensively, though he caught three of the Tides’ past four games, his most work behind the plate since returning from the right tricep strain that kept him from competing for an opening day roster spot.
Perhaps a more impressive week with the bat would’ve sent him to Baltimore; Rutschman went 3-for-21 (.143), though he homered for the first time this season. The Orioles are likely less concerned with the results themselves than they are Rutschman’s overall readiness, as determined by whatever internal measurements the organization is using.
Rutschman now has more than 200 plate appearances at Triple-A across the past two seasons. Clearly, the Orioles believe he needs more before joining them.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A right-hander Grayson Rodriguez
Working with Rutschman for the second straight start, Rodriguez allowed one run in five innings, matching a season high with eight strikeouts. He also surpassed 80 pitches for the second straight start; Kyle Bradish got up to 87 before his major league promotion, though he spent last season in Triple-A while Rodriguez is at the level for the first time. Baseball’s top pitching prospect, Rodriguez, 22, leads all upper minors pitchers in strikeout rate (minimum 30 innings).
2. Low-A Delmarva right-hander Juan De Los Santos
In his second outing of last week, De Los Santos gave up two runs in five innings Sunday, striking out seven. It marked the first time in seven starts for the Shorebirds he allowed multiple runs. His two-start week saw him strike out 14 batters in 11 innings while surrendering three runs. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in March 2019, De Los Santos joins Rodriguez as the only Orioles minor leaguers to have pitched 30 innings this season, posting a 1.97 ERA, .186 opponents’ average and 1.062 WHIP. He doesn’t turn 20 until next week.
3. High-A Aberdeen right-hander Conor Gillispie
As Baltimore’s ninth-round pick in 2019, Gillispie represented the fourth-highest selected pitcher during executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ three drafts. This year with Aberdeen, he’s largely worked in bulk out of the bullpen, with his most recent appearance earning him South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week. Gillispie, 24, struck out eight batters in six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and nothing else. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight appearances with a 2.05 ERA in that span.
4. Double-A Bowie first baseman Andrew Daschbach
The trifecta of Stanford products from Baltimore’s 2019 draft class all had strong weeks amid what’s been slow starts for each. Comp pick Kyle Stowers broke a nearly three-week homeless stretch with a two-run shot Sunday for Norfolk. In Bowie, sixth-rounder Maverick Handley doubled his hit total for the season with a 4-for-10 output. Daschbach, Baltimore’s 11th-round choice three years ago, matched that, with two of his four hits leaving the yard as he mixed in four walks against two strikeouts. He entered Bowie’s series against Reading in a 2-for-29 slump — striking out 17 times — but posted a 1.517 OPS last week.
5. Low-A Delmarva outfielder Isaac Bellony
Bellony played his way into this space with his Sunday performance alone. Entering the week’s finale 1-for-12 on the weekend, the 20-year-old then recorded three extra-base hits, including a game-tying double in the ninth inning and a walk-off, three-run home run in the 11th to end the Shorebirds’ six-game losing streak. A switch-hitter who Baltimore signed after dipping its toes into the international market in July 2018, Bellony has hit all four of his home runs left-handed, with a .910 OPS from that side compared to a .332 mark as a right-handed hitter.
The top prospect not featured so far
The only of Baltimore’s top three prospects not yet mentioned, left-hander DL Hall mostly impressed in his first two starts at Triple-A, both with Rutschman catching. He’s methodically being built up coming off last year’s stress reaction in his pitching elbow, yet to pitch past the fourth inning or throw more than 64 pitches. He reached that tally Sunday as he struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings in which he also allowed two runs, hits, walks and hit batters each. In four starts, Hall has struck out more than 40% of the batters he’s faced.
International acquisition of the week
With De Los Santos and Bellony representing this group above, a short week from Aberdeen infielder César Prieto is enough to land him here. Before missing about two weeks with a right hamstring strain, Prieto was tearing up High-A pitching in his first stateside stint, earning the organization’s April Minor League Hitter of the Month honor. He picked up where he left off after returning in the middle of last week, going 6-for-12 with a double.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
Right-hander Cody Sedlock has long since been surpassed by the players who have joined the organization since he was Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2016, with Baseball America ranking him as the system’s No. 2 prospect that offseason. He doesn’t hold the promise he perhaps once did, but Sedlock finds himself on the cusp of the majors with Norfolk. More outings like this week’s bulk relief outing, in which he struck out eight and allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings. Sedlock has split 2022 between the Tides’ rotation and their bullpen, struggling as a starter but putting up a 2.19 ERA in three lengthy relief appearances.
Time to give some shine to …
After taking Daschbach in 2019′s 11th round, the Orioles selected and signed only seven position players out of the remainder of that draft’s 40 rounds; only two of those — 21st-round pick Toby Welk and 23rd-rounder Shayne Fontana — remain with the organization. Welk has missed the past month with a left knee sprain, but Fontana has continued to make an impact for Bowie. Last week, he slashed .333/.500/.611, with half of his six hits going for extra bases as he walked more than he struck out. Playing mostly left field for the Baysox, the 24-year-old is hitting .282 with an .866 OPS this year.
()
The 20 Best Anime For Adults Of All Time
Looking for some best anime for adults? Well, your search seems over now. Take a glance at the below-mentioned anime tv-series and movies and find the one suitable as per your mood.
Are you also an anime fan who is tired of watching all the sad romantic anime series and movies and are looking for some psychological thriller, adventurous, and sci-fi anime series and films which could cater to the younger audiences out there who are looking for some adult anime series and movies.
Anime has come a long way. It is no more about Pokemon or Beyblade cartoons, but today the themes and the plot of the anime series have drastically changed. Most of them are based on themes and depict real-life problems like depression, heartbreak, mental illness, romance, etc.
If you ask your friends, each of them will suggest a hell of many options to you, which will confuse you. So, here I am, providing you a list of some best anime to watch that has a perfect blend of fight scenes, fantasy, mystery, and animation, which has been listed typically for mature audiences. Some of them are R-rated and display some adult contents, which can trigger the kids and children who are below 18 years of age.
20. Attack On Titan
- Director: Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, Jun Shishido
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, Shintarō Kawakubo
- Cast: Yûki Kaji, Marina Inoue, Yui Ishikawa,
- IMDB Rating: 9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, And Hulu
The plot of the attack on titan revolves around a war of humanity with the monsters living in the world. Humanity lives inside the cities, surrounded by massive walls that protect them from flesh-eating monsters called Titans.
The main cast is the three best friends, Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert. The life of these characters is seen to take a sudden turn when the colossal titan appears and breaks the impenetrable protective wall, and Eren finds his mother to be dead.
After witnessing such a huge loss, Eren, his sister, and Armin decided to join the Survey cops who fight the monsters outside the wall in the hope of eradicating the titans from the world. All three of them were involved in a brutal war with the titans and were continuously brainstorming over the idea of how to defeat the titans before the last wall was demolished.
This anime series has four seasons and the 4th season is continuing. Sixteen episodes of the 4th season have been aired till now, and the rest are yet to be declared. According to a new source (via ComicBook.com), the second half will consist of 12 episodes. As of this writing, five episodes have already been shown, leaving only seven to air — but this hasn’t been formally confirmed and won’t be until much closer to the end.
19. Death Note
- Director: Ryūichi Inomata, Ryō Nishimura, Marie Iwasaki
- Writer: Yoshihiro Izumi
- Cast: Masataka Kubota, Kento Yamazaki, Mio Yūki, Hinako Sano
- IMDB Rating: 9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon.com
If you are planning to start watching anime series and ask an anime fan for suggestions, to begin with, I am sure the first name will be “Death note”. This is the level of fan base death note has. Writing about adult anime and not including death notes sounds weird, right?
After discovering a notebook capable of killing anyone whose name is entered into it, a bright high school student embarks on a hidden crusade to eradicate criminals from the world. The first episode of this anime series begins in Japan, where a boy named Light Yagami, the main character, is walking towards his home and from another world finds a black notebook dropping from the sky.
The name on the notebook read “Death Note”, and the first rule inside was: “The human whose name is written in this notebook shall die”, which he thought to be a prank.
A girl is set to be raped by Takuo Shibumaru, a motorcycle gang member. He notes down the name and the reason for death, “accident”, as he walks into a convenience store. When Light witnesses the motorcyclist being hit by a truck moments later, he realizes that the Death Note is accurate.
The series sees the death of many characters, and the cause of death remains a mystery to everyone. The light uses the notebook to get rid of all the evil people in the world.
This anime series can trigger and impact children’s minds because of a lot of death scenes. Otherwise, this series comes with a perfect blend of animation, fantasy, and thrill, which puts it under the category of adult anime, making it one of the best anime.
18. Black Lagoon
- Director: Sunao Katabuchi
- Writer: Rei Hiroe
- Cast: Megumi Toyoguchi, Daisuke Namikawa,yûichi Nakamura
- IMDB Rating: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon, Netflix
Themes around a group of modern-day pirates known as Lagoon Company, who smuggle goods in and around the seas of southeast Asia. They operate in the fictional city of Roanapur in Thailand and transport the goods in a boat named black lagoon.
The Lagoon Company has several clients, but one, in particular, is the Russian crime syndicate Hotel Moscow, with which it has a close relationship. The Lagoon Company takes on a variety of missions in Southeast Asia, including violent firefights, hand-to-hand combat, and naval battles.
When they’re not doing anything, the members of the Lagoon Company spend a lot of their time at The Yellow Flag, firefights frequently destroy the bar in Roanapur. The black lagoon is one of the best adult anime, an excellent combination of both action and storyline.
17. Psycho-Pass
- Director: Naoyoshi Shiotani, Katsuyuki Motohiro
- Writer: Gen Urobuchi, Makoto Fukami, Aya Takaha
- Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Miyuki Sawashiro,takahiro Sakurai
- IMDB Rating: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu
The anime Psycho pass is centered shortly in Japan, at a time when it is possible to measure a person’s state of mind. The story is set in the 22nd century, and japan has changed its justice system and enforced the Sibyl system.
This Sibyl system is known to determine the threat level of each citizen by examining their potential of committing a criminal activity known as their Psycho pass. If they found the probability to be higher than a specific limit, they were sent to the rehabilitation center, apprehended, or killed if necessary.
In this world of justice enters Akane Tsunemori, a young woman who desires to uphold the justice system. While working with the veteran Enforcer Shinya Kougami, when Akane realizes that this test is not as perfect as the other inspectors thought, she revisits and starts thinking about what true justice means.
This anime is an adult watch. Not because it has violence or sensuality, but because it deals with mature concepts and ideas.
16. Tokyo Ghoul
- Director: Shūhei Morita
- Writer: Sui Ishida
- Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Sora Amamiya, Kana Hanazawa, Mamoru Miyano
- IMDB Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon.com
Tokyo Ghoul is a sci-fi TV series based on manga of the same name. The plot is set in Tokyo, Japan, where a college-going guy is attacked by a girl he went on a date with because she was a flesh-eating ghoul.
In Tokyo, a college-going student, Kaneki Ken, who dates a girl, Kamishiro Rize, tries to attack him in a lonely park because she is a flesh-eating ghoul. Kaneki manages to flee, but he soon discovers that he has turned into a ghoul.
Kaneki manages to save himself from the group of ghouls by getting an organ transplant from the girl who attacked him, thus turning into a half-ghoul.
He befriends a gang of calm ghouls with whom he attempts to live his new life. Two police officers pursue them from the Ghoul Division, their task is to eradicate ghouls from their district.
Tokyo ghoul tells us about some group of flesh-eating monsters and how they usually live within human beings and try to hide their identity from the world. Watching Ken’s transformation and eventually embracing into a ghoul is a fantastic way to develop the character, but where Tokyo Ghoul excels is world-building.
15. Death Parade
- Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa
- Writer: Yuzuru Tachikawa
- Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Rumi Okubo, Yoshimasa Hosoya
- IMDB Rating: 7.9
- Platforms Available: Funimation, Netflix
Every episode of this anime series revolves around the past mistakes or something that the main characters have experienced in the past life that had led them here.
Humans either go to eternal nothingness or are reincarnated after death. When it’s unclear where to put some stray souls, they end up at bar Quindecim, where they have no recollection of having died. The bartender, Decim, challenges them to the Death Game, in which they risk their “lives” and expose their true identities.
Decim is truly an adjudicator in charge of choosing the fate of individuals who come at Quindecim – he assesses their final fate by drawing the darkness from deep within them.
Death parade takes its audience into the world of fantasy combined with some jazz music and poetry. The story of the death parade will leave you devastated in the end and is one of the most profound anime tv series. It is a beautiful combination of a story that is raw and emotional at the same time.
14. Berserk
- Director: Shin Itagaki
- Writer: Kentaro Miura
- Cast: Hiroaki Iwanaga, Takahiro Sakurai, Kouichi Yamadera
- IMDB Rating: 8.7
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Funimation
Berserk is an adaptation of Japanese manga series, with themes around the dark fantasy world. The story is set around the main characters, Gutswho, a lone mercenary, and Griffith, the leader of a mercenary band called the “Band of the Hawk”.
Guts is a swordsman who joins forces with a mercenary group known as ‘The Band of the Hawk’, led by the charismatic Griffith, and battles his way into the royal court.
Since his birth, a mercenary group raises guts. In self-defense, he kills his guardian and then flees. He runs into Griffith and The Hawk Band many years later. The Hawks serve the King of Midland and become the King’s guard after winning a 100-year battle against a neighboring empire. Things, however, quickly deteriorate once they reach the top.
13. Violet Evergarden
- Director: Taichi Ishidate, Haruka Fujita
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa
- IMDB Rating: 9.2
- Platforms Available: Netflix
After the Great War came to an end after years of conflict, the continent of Telesis began to flourish with life again. They raised a young girl named Violet Evergarden solely to kill enemies.
After being injured in the war, she was hospitalized and left with some words said to her by someone she held dear but without understanding their meanings.
She got the opportunity to work with an auto memory doll that had the power to transcribe people’s thoughts and feelings into words on paper. This anime can be better understood by the mature audiences out there as this anime involves a lot of bloodshed and violence, which can negatively impact the minds of the kids.
12. Monster
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Naoki Urasawa
- Cast: Hidenobu Kiuch, Mamiko Noto, Nozomu Sasaki
- IMDB Rating: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime
Dr. Kenzo Tenma is a well-known and successful neurosurgeon from Japan who now practices in Germany. While preparing to operate on a patient, the hospital’s director instructs him to operate on a well-known celebrity instead. The operation goes well, but Dr. Tenma learns that the patient he was scheduled to operate on has passed away. This will cause the doctor to have a serious moral dilemma.
Another time the same kind of situation arises, he decides to operate on the boy, Johan Liebert, with a gunshot injury, instead of the Mayor. The latter arrived at the hospital later. The boy is saved, but the Mayor dies, due to which he loses his respect and position in the hospital.
Depressed and drunk when he was out one day, the twins disappeared from the hospital, and Tenma’s superior and the hospital director were found dead, making Tenma the prime suspect in the murder.
A pure thrill, violence, and suspense, the monster is truly one of the best adult anime if you are looking for some mystery and animation.
11. Samurai Champloo
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writer: Shinji Obara
- Cast: Kazuya Nakai, Ginpei Sato, Ayako Kawasumi
- IMDB Rating: 8.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix
Fuu is a young girl who is a waitress in a small teahouse. One fine day she accidentally spilled a drink on one of the customers, and now a group of samurai is harassing her while she calls for help, and another samurai, Mugen, comes out to help her. Mugen and ronin Jinn indulge themselves in an unwanted fight.
Unfortunately, they destroy the teahouse and accidentally kill the local magistrate’s son. Fuu helps both the guys rescue from the execution and then hires them as her bodyguard.
More On Fuu
In exchange for her help, she asks them to search for a samurai who smells like a sunflower. Despite disapproval, both the samurais agreed to help her.
Finally, the group of new friends begins the journey full of adventure in search of a samurai who smells like a sunflower. Fuu’s presence in this anime is the most exciting part as she serves as the point of communication between Mugen and Jinn, who are constantly in the mood to pick up a fight.
We always hope that the best things should stay in our lives forever, but life has other plans. Samurai Champloo sets a great example of “Nothing lasts forever”. All things should end, and this is what we got to watch here. The three strangers turned friends decided to part their ways in the end on good terms.
Samurai Champloo can be considered one of the best anime series that beautifully portrays Japan’s themes, set in the Edo era. It has so many hidden meanings that one can relate to in real life. Samurai Champloo is one of those anime series kids can also enjoy because of its storyline.
10. Elfen Lied
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Kira Vincent Davis, Adam Conlon
- IMDB Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix
Elfen Lied is a short anime about a mutant race known as the Diclonii. Dillon, as a species, is driven to kill humanity and wipe humanity out to construct a new planet for themselves. Dillon, unlike humans, have two horn-like protrusions extending from their skulls and invisible “arms” known as vectors, which they can use to move objects in their environment.
Sure, they’re kept in cells at a Facility, where they’re put through grueling tests to see if their abilities are natural, or they’re put to death because they’re too dangerous.
A virus connects the mutation. Non-lethal interaction with diclonius vectors transmits this virus. As the dicloniuses seek refuge from the scientists, Kouta, the story’s main non-mutant character, becomes increasingly entwined with them.
Elfen Lied sends a message to anime fans that a person must learn to accept their inner self and monster. Elfen lied’s plot is much of a controversial adult anime series that is remembered for displaying explicit content, making it unsuitable for kids to watch. Apart from violence, there’s an open display of nudity of under-aged characters.
9. Ergo Proxy
- Director: Shūkō Murase
- Writer: Dai Satō
- Cast: Kôji Yusa, Akiko Yajima, Rie Saitô
- IMDB Rating: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Platforms Available: Tubi, Amazon, Hulu
The series is based on the aftermath of a global ecological crisis in a post-apocalyptic future Earth. Rapid climate change resulting from a series of explosions in methane hydrate reservoirs appears to be the apparent source of this calamity.
To survive, the remaining Humans created 300 Proxies in an event known as the Proxy Project and tasked them with creating a new Human race that would nurture within the Proxies’ Dome Cities. On the other hand, the Proxies turned out to be a flawed design. They attempted to develop and support Humans who took on the flaws of their creators and became imperfect creatures themselves.
The tale of Ergo Proxy follows Re-L Mayer, Vincent Law, and Pino as they search for the truth about their universe and themselves thousands of years later. Earth has only become worse by this point; a virus known as the Cogito Virus has spread among the AutoReiv populace, the last Dome Cities are crumbling, and Rondeau’s regent Donovan Mayer is nothing more than an ersatz monarch.
8. Blue Period
- Director: Koji Masunari
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Hiromu Mineta, Yumiri Hanamori, Daiki Yamashita
- IMDB Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Most people think of Yatora Yaguchi as a delinquent, yet he’s a good guy. He receives good grades and has a large group of friends, but he is dissatisfied with his monotonous life. After being inspired by a large, gorgeous picture by an upperclassman, he begins to pursue art.
Art. However, as someone who has always been successful without putting in a lot of effort, he is astounded at the amount of effort required to become a master of the arts. He suffers when comparing his work to that of his classmates, but he perseveres because he has discovered a hobby in which he is genuinely passionate.
While the animation in Blue Period isn’t awe-inspiring, the message it depicts is accessible to anyone of any age group who enjoys being creative and can relate to the protagonist. Apart from depicting art, it also conveys a severe mental health issue.
7. Rurouni Kenshin
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Writer: Nobuhiro Watsuki
- Cast: Mayo Suzukaze, Mîna Tominaga, Yûji Ueda
- IMDB Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime, iTunes
During the Japanese civil war, Kenshin’s wanderer aka Hitokiri Battousai, and his narrative is in Rurouni Kenshin. His story is about how he uses his reverse-blade sword, the Sakabato, to atone for his past and all of his killings by assisting those in need.
He struggles with himself and his deadly side while employing his strong technique, Hiten-Mitsurugi Ryu, to battle oppressors of freedom and justice. Kenshin is joined in his search by several characters, including Kaoru Kamiya, Sanosuke Sagara, Yahiko Myojin, and Megumi Takani, to mention a few. They all battle against those who oppress the helpless while also seeking happiness and atonement.
For the mature audiences out there, if you are a fan of samurai and Japanese habits, I strongly recommend watching Rurouni Kenshin. It has a great deal of action, sword war, animation, and music.
6. Cowboy Bebop
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writer: Keiko Nobumoto
- Cast: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara
- IMDB Rating: 8.9
- Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
- Platforms Available: Tubi, Hulu, Netflix, amazon
The Inter Solar System Police, aided in part by renegade bounty hunters known as “Cowboys,” strive to maintain peace in the galaxy. Two such individuals are the ragged crew of the spacecraft Bebop. Cowboy bebop narrates a story of the future, in 2071, when humanity has colonized several of the solar system’s planets and moons, making the planet’s surface uninhabitable.
Mellow and unconcerned, Spike Spiegel is counterbalanced by his noisy, pragmatic companion Jet Black, with whom he earns a fortune tracking down bounties and collecting rewards.
Throughout the series, the team is involved in a series of mishaps that leave them without money, and they are frequently confronted with faces and events from their past, such as Jet’s reasons for leaving the ISSP and Faye’s past as a young woman from Earth who was injured in an accident.
5. March Comes Like A Lion
- Director: Chica Umino
- Writer: Chica Umino
- Cast: Kengo Kawanishi, Ai Kayano, Zach Aguilar
- IMDB Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Rei Kiriyama is one of the select elite in shogi, having achieved professional rank in middle school. As a result, he is under a great deal of pressure from both the shogi community and his adoptive family. He moves into an apartment in Tokyo to escape his complicated family life.
Rei, a 17-year-old living alone, has a bad habit of neglecting his hygiene, and his reclusive demeanor isolates him from his peers at school and in the shogi hall. Rei meets Akari, Hinata, and Momo Kawamoto, a trio of sisters.
The Kawamoto sisters share with Rei a unique familial tie that he has lacked for most of his life as they cope with past traumas. Rei must learn how to communicate with others and understand his complex feelings as he struggles to sustain himself physically and emotionally during his shogi career.
4. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
- Director: Yasuhiro Irie
- Writer: Hiroshi Ōnogi
- Cast: Romi Park, Rie Kugimiya, Shin’ichirô Miki
- IMDB Rating: 9.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Vrv, Funimation, Hbo Max, Netflix
Two young brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, their dad abandoned them when they were kids and they live with their mother in Resembool, a tiny town. They attempt alchemy to resurrect their mother when she succumbs to a terminal disease.
Edward lost his left leg, and Alphonse lost his entire body when their mother’s resurrection failed. He can save Alphonse’s soul by attaching Alphonse’s soul to a set of armor and sacrificing his right arm.
Edward joins the military as a state alchemist to retrieve their bodies, and the brothers embark on their search for the philosopher’s stone. During their voyage, they learn the truth about the country’s past and a military pilot, and they decide to investigate.
3. Paranoia Agent
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Shôzô Îzuka, Mamiko Noto, Toshihiko Seki
- IMDB Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%
- Platforms Available: 100%
The paranoia agent is a psychological thriller series full of mysteries and creepy scenes. The anime series is about an elementary school boy titled “shounen bat” or “Lil slugger”. This young boy is going around the streets of Tokyo on a killing spree and is murdering unconnected individuals with his bent, golden bat.
A young girl, Tsukiko Sagi, a character designer, designs the famous pink dog, a school-going guy attacks Maromi on her way home.
Paranoia Agent is one of those anime series that will keep you hooked to your seats and thus lure you into watching what will happen next. Two detectives are now investigating this case. The deeper they dig in, the more mysteries unfold.
There is some sexual stuff and some violence, but the title comes from the overarching sense of paranoia. As a result, the more you think about it, the creepier the show becomes.
2. Jujutsu Kiasen
- Director: Sunghoo Park
- Writer: Gege Akutami
- Cast: Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Mikako Komatsu,koki Uchiyama
- IMDB Rating: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Jujutsu Kiasen is a Japanese manga series, and the main character is a young boy who swallows the finger of a cursed talisman and becomes cursed himself.
The plot revolves around a young boy, Yuji Itadori, who joins the Occult club in his school for fun but later discovers that its members are sorcerers who can manipulate the energy between human beings for their benefit. He discovers the finger of Sakuna, a demon. Yuji wanted to save his friends and thus ate Sakuna’s finger but found out later that he had become Sakuna’s host.
Upon knowing that he has some inherent magic and can control this power without interference from Sukuna, he joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College to consume all of Sukuna’s fingers, which will enable a complete exorcism to take place that will free him.
Each episode of Jujutsu is an excellent example of what an adult anime series should look like. It has got perfect side characters, decent villains, and most importantly, phenomenal animation.
1. Basilisk
- Director: Fumitomo Kizaki
- Writer: Yasuyuki Mutō
- Cast: Nana Mizuki, Kôsuke Torium, Yasushi Miyabayashi, Miyuki Sawashiro
- IMDB Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
Have you ever fallen in love with someone whose family is your family’s enemy and couldn’t be together just for the sake of your family? Well, the episodes of Basilisk illustrate somewhat the same story.
Basilisk is a Japanese manga series based on the novel “The Kouga Ninja Scrolls” written by Futaro Yamada. The Iga and the Kouga ninja engage in a clash for centuries now but had to drop their weapons when the warlord Ieyasu Tokugawa announces a ceasefire.
Gennosuke Kouga and Oboro Iga, the Kouga and Iga clan heir fall in love. Both heirs decided to bring peace to the clans through marriage. But their hopes shatter when flames of rivalry between their clans are reignited. They send the Ten best warriors from each clan for a bloody war representing the potential shogunate heirs.
The episodes show characters deeply involved in bloodshed, war, and violence which come as a trigger warning, thus making it a must-watch for mature audiences.
