7 Steps to Becoming a Successful Barrel Racer on a Budget
The sport of barrel racing is one of the most technical, fun, and adrenaline filled event in the equine industry. However, it can also be one of the most expensive. Today’s riders are all caught up in owning the $30,000 horse with the $70,000 truck and trailer; that does not even include the price of maintenance and equipment. Although, I do not mean to discourage anyone away from the sport. You can still be a winner without spending a small fortune. In this article I will show you seven steps to becoming a successful barrel racer on a budget.
1. You must accept your financial status. No matter what sport you are in, you are always going to have to compete with those that are more privileged. This is not a weakness or handicap, so do not be discouraged or bitter. Let it inspire you.
2. Now that you have accepted your financial position, you must make do with what you have. Do not get caught up with what others can do. A $6,500 bumper pull and 1500 truck will get you to the same barrel race or rodeo as the $70,000 rig. No matter what you drive, it will have zero impact on what happens in the arena.
3. There is a great competitive advantage that so many riders do not take advantage of and that is being the most correct rider. No matter what level horse you are mounted on, people notice and applauded those who ride well. So many riders are over mounted and cannot control his or her horse. People notice that and you do not have to be that way. Be prepared to ride the best horse in the field.
4. Yes, most winning 1-D rodeo horses in their prime (8-14 years old) are going to be $30,000 and more. However, there are other horses out there that can win too. Older horses 16 and up are great teachers that will not only take you to the pay window, but will teach how to really ride and be grateful. These horses are veterans of the sport and know the way to success.
5. Earlier I stated that you should not try to keep up with everyone else has. However, there is importance to having good quality equipment and feed that will help your horse perform to the best of his or her ability. The money you save on not buying a huge truck, trailer, and fancy horse, can be invested in a nice saddle that will help you ride, joint supplements to keep your horse feeling good, and high quality feed that will give the best nutrition.
6. Once you have mastered the older horse and have superior riding skills than your competition, the next step is buying a young horse. Younger horses are more expensive than the older horses because there is no limitation to their potential. And in addition younger horses are still not too high in price. Now that you have perfected your riding skills and understand barrel racing, you can train and bring along a young prospect. This will be the most rewarding of the steps. Nothing is more satisfactory than winning on a horse you trained and tuned.
7. This last step might be the most important. Embrace your failure and lack of funds. It will make you the a humble and talented rider, which can never be taken away from you. Let limitations be inspiration to do great things in barrel racing. And always help those less fortunate, they need someone to inspire them too.
Business Owners Insurance for the Toy Store
It’s not only during the holiday times that toy shops are faced with business perils, though they certainly are heightened during the busy season.
Like other retail outlets, toy stores share common risks, but there definitely are added exposures due to the specific line of industry.
Ordinary risks include damages caused by fire, weather and crime. Should repair or construction be necessary due to damages incurred to the premises, a business may find it cannot operate for the time being. This, unfortunately, translates into loss of income.
As with any other business, a toy store may be sued for a variety of reasons, including injury caused by a a slip and fall on site. Due to the nature of line of work and merchandise sold, a toy store may also become the brunt of a product liability lawsuit.
The following are three insurance claim scenarios that underscore the need for a tailored insurance plan.
Property Coverage
An employee’s took a break in the stock room. His lit cigarette caused a fire that spread to incur tens of thousands of damage to the premises and goods. Because of the extent of damages and time needed to repair, rebuild and restock, the toy store was forced to close up shop for a few weeks, leading to significant income loss and extra expenses.
General Liability Coverage
The rain caused the parking lot to become slippery. A child fell and slipped and broke his arm. The parents sued the toy store for doctors and hospital expenditures.
Product Recall Coverage
A girl got hurt while handling a defective doll. The parents sued the toy manufacturer. They also sued the toy store where the doll was purchased, citing negligence in regard to selling a substandard item.
Business Owners Policy: The Toy Store Owner’s Insurance
A toy store’s business owners policy may consist of different pieces of coverage as it pertains to the individual shop.
The following protective policies can be grouped together for comprehensive related commercial coverage.
• General Liability Coverage
• Property Coverage
• Business Interruption Coverage
• Employment Practices Liability Coverage
• Crime Coverage
• Product liability Coverage
• Commercial Auto Coverage
• Cyber Liability Coverage
• Workers Compensation
• Equipment Breakdown Coverage
Naturally, holiday season has greater exposure to damages and losses. A professional agency will be able to offer temporary coverage options to add to everyday insurance plans. Dealing with a recognized independent insurance agency will ensure you get the lowest competitive quote associated with your needs.
Cyprus Property Purchase
Cyprus property is selling like hot cakes with more and more houses being built on the Island there is still no sign of the supply exceeding demand for a long time to come. The downside to this is that prices are continuing to rise and will do so for some time to come. If you are considering purchasing a villa or apartment in Cyprus now may be the best time to get your plans moving. A lot of would be investors hesitated during the Spanish property boom and lived to regret their tardiness. We ourselves could have purchased a Cyprus villa in the top resort back in 1998 with three beds a pool and en-suit bathroom for only £65k! We held back and ended up paying nearly £180k for a similar property six years later. Owch!
The great news for Cyprus property buyers is that there is a huge choice of houses and villas all over this beautiful Island. Whether you are looking for an apartment or a luxury Cyprus villa you won’t have to look far. The only downside is that the huge choice could be slightly overwhelming if you are unsure where to start. There are literally hundreds of developers and property agents in Cyprus so you will need to do some homework before you dive in. Like everything else in life there are good and bad with property agents being no exception to the rule. On the whole however most Cyprus property companies have good long standing reputations when it comes to dealing with non residents.
Buying Cyprus property has never been easier with so many people speaking English as a second language. The solicitors and property agents all have English speaking staff so you shouldn’t expierence any communication difficulties when conducting your business with them. The legal system in Cyprus is very similar to that in the U.K. due to the British influence during their occupation of the Island up until the 1960s. There are one or two things however that you should be aware of. Firstly as a non resident of Cyprus you are only allowed to own one property on the Island although this situation could possibly change in the future. The other thing to be aware of is that if you purchase a brand new Cyprus property you are unlikely to receive your title deeds for anywhere up to five years after completion of the project.
The reason that it takes so long to gain possession of the title deeds is as follows. When a Cyprus property developer purchases the land to build on it will usually come with a single title deed for the whole plot. When the melons, tomatoes or whatever that used to grow there have been replaced with houses the developer will need to apply for separate title deeds for each individual property. This cannot of course happen until all the house are built and the roads ect are finished. When the developer applies to the land office they will do a full survey of the whole development to check that the only building work carried out is as was detailed on the original planning application. This is the reason why the owners of these new properties are advised not to carry out any additional structural work until the deeds have been completed. There is a risk that work on any one property which contravenes the planning rules could jeopardize the issuing of title deeds for all the properties on the development.
This is why when you purchase a brand new Cyprus property a contract must be drawn up between yourself and the property developer. This will show that although the developer holds the deeds for the land you have entitlement to your house whilst awaiting the deeds. This may even be the procedure should you purchase a resale Cyprus property up to five years old where the title deeds have not yet been transferred. In fact many sellers have been shocked to discover that the developers require a fee of around three thousand cypriot pounds to set up a replacement contract with the new buyer. The purchaser of such properties is not however required to contribute towards this cost.
So there you have some basic info about the Cyprus property market and we sincerely hope that you find it useful. Obviously there is a lot more to take into account such as the availability of finance in Cyprus and the cost of owning property ect. The Cyprus banks seem more eager than ever before to loan against property purchases for non residents and the cost of living in Cyprus is dramatically less than in the U.K or other parts of Europe. Happy house hunting and enjoy Cyprus!
Never Compare Insurance Based On Price Alone
Insurance comparison websites simplify the insurance buying process and most people now buy insurance through these sites. Once you know the class of cover you need, you type a few details into any of these sites and instantly gain access to multiple insurance companies with the cheapest quote displayed in a few seconds.
While the process of buying insurance especially car and home insurance appear simplified, same cannot be said of the products.
The insured enters into a contract every time he/she buys an insurance policy and like any contract needs to be examined carefully to ascertain its suitability for the buyer.
The frequency of advertisement in both the print and electronic media by the owners of these sites drowns out complaints and muttering of people who may have had a claim declined because they based their insurance purchase decision on price (premium) alone.
As a way of illustrating how the use of price alone to select an appropriate insurance policy could be problematic, let us look at how the price of a burger is determined.
£0.99 could fetch you a burger at a McDonald’s restaurant but that same store will also have a burger made with a bun of similar size for £5.99. The difference in the price of the two burgers being the topping.
While the cheaper burger may only contain beef, the more expensive offering will probably have a better quality beef, possibly bacon plus lettuce, onion, Mayonnaise, mushroom and pickles.
The £0.99 burger (let’s call this the bare-bones burger) may appeal to some but may not necessarily be what others want.
The £5.99 burger (ROBUST burger) though more expensive, may just be what the other person needs to satisfy his appetite and is willing to pay the extra to meet his needs provided he is aware of the extras which add up to make this other burger expensive.
Bare-bones vs Comprehensive policies
Much like the example above, insurance policies can also be said to either bare-bones or ROBUST/comprehensive. However, it is not always easy for every insurance buyer to tell the difference between the bare-bones policy and the comprehensive, especially when presented in abridged versions with the cheapest ranked topmost.
Risks covered as standard by insurance company ‘A’ could be sold as an add-on by company ‘B’.
The premium quoted by ‘A’ may thus appear higher than that of ‘B’ because the standard policy ‘B’ is offering is a bare-bones cover. If you then opt for this policy because of the cheaper price without realizing that some of the risks you need are not included, this could lead to a dispute when a loss/claim is reported.
Possible Conflict of Interest
Some of the comparison websites are either wholly or partly owned by Insurance companies and thus a conflict of interest may arise. Results of premiums quoted could thus be skewed in favour of the parent or partner companies.
Operators of these sites may also be swayed by the offer high commission rates resulting in the sites promoting particular brands.
Some Insurers are not Included
As at a time of writing, some of the largest insurance companies in Britain notably Aviva and Direct Line are not listed on comparison websites so it is possible that improved terms could be obtained from companies not listed.
Finally, it is worthy of note that these comparison sites only serve as a go-between, linking the prospective buyer to the insurance companies. They only present premiums generated using algorithms furnished by insurers and afterward direct a buyer to the website of the insurer with the chosen quote. In the event that a dispute arises, traceable to a misunderstanding at the point of quotation, these firms are unlikely to assume responsibility.
